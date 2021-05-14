çakmak modeli

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Journal 10 May?s 2021 May 10, 2021 "Tam on yıl: Almanya'da hiç kimse benim adımı, o içine gömüldüğü anlamsız suskuya karşı...
  3. 3. Journal 10 May?s 2021 May 10, 2021 "Tam on yıl: Almanya'da hiç kimse benim adımı, o içine gömüldüğü anlamsız suskuya karşı savunmayı kendine dert edinmedi. Bu iş için yeterince yürekli olan, burnu koku alabilen, sözde dostlarıma karşı öfkeye kapilan, ilk kez bir yabancı, bir Danimarkalı oldu..." (s. 139) İnandıklarını acımasız bir dürüstlükle savunması kadim dostu Wagner ile yollarını ayırmıştır. Her şeyden önce Wagner'i onun dostu yapan salt müziği değildir. Wagner de onun gibi Alman karşıtı ve devrimcidir. Kensisinin Kişiye özel çakmak koleksiyonu da vardır. Nietzsche, Almanları oldukça sert sözler le oldukça ciddi ithamlarla eleştirir. Ona göre sadece Fransızlar edebiyattan anlıyordu. Wagner'in eserinin Almancaya çevrilme sinin Almanların Wagner'i avucunun içine alması demekti. Bu yüzden biricik dostuna içten içe acir. Bir zamanlar hayranı olduğu dostu Wagner tarafından hayal kırıklığına uğratılmak Nietzsche'yi kendi içinde özgürleştiriyor. Çünkü Nietzsche dostu Wagner'e tapıyordu adeta. Acı çeken bir özgürlüktü bu... Nietzsche'nin Wagner'den ayrılmasına sebep olan olay şu: Wagner umarsız ve yıkık bir durumda Hıristiyanlı ğın Haçı önünde diz çöktü. Bu dehşet verici bir oyundu en önem lisi kendisine karşı olan güvenini yitirmişti Nietzsche. Bu olayda Nietzsche gerçekte Wagner'e değil Wagner'den başkasına değer verdiğini anladığı için kendisine çok kızgındı. Evet, Nietzsche acılarıyla, yalnızlığıyla baş etmesinin yolunu bulmuştu. Acılarını ve yalnızlığını bireysel olmaktan çıkarıp top luma mal etmişti. Bir yanıyla acılarını soylu bir anlamla toplum sallaştırmış, diğer yanıyla da acılarının karşısında güçsüz, acına cak bir insan olmaktan kurtarmıştı kendisini. Hayatını insanlığı putlardan kurtarmaya adayan ve kendisine hayatını anlatan dog manın cellâdı, özgürlüğün yalnız şövalyesinin sesini duymakla yetinmeyen, kendisi olmak isteyen her okurun mutlaka okuması gerektiğine inandığım on dört farklı konu başlığı ile kaleme alı nan eserdir Ecce Homo. Friedrich Nietzsche Ecce Homo (Kişi Nasil Kendisi Olur). Çev. Can Alkor 3 / 5
×