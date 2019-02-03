UCSP Lesson 6.3 CSP Institution: Economy

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
CULTURAL, SOCIAL AND POLITICAL INSTITUTION: ECONOMY
LEARNING COMPETENCY:  Analyze economic organization and its impacts on the lives of people in the society (UCSP11/12HSO- ...
__ __ __ __ __ __ __ (7) E Y O Y O E Z C F N A M
__ __ __ __ __ __ __ __ __ __ __ (11) E C T P O C R Y I R J I
__ __ __ __ __ __ __ __ __ __ __ (11) T H O N I R I B U R T E
__ __ __ __ __ __ (6) B X A O K K T M I R E T
__ __ __ __ __ __ __ __ __ (9) E T S A S K R R U N F B
WHAT IS ECONOMY? All societies have an economy which can be viewed as a social institution organized around production, c...
PRODUCTION primarily consists of taking directly from earth and using without much processing, as in hunting, gathering, ...
DISTRIBUTION Rules: Reciprocity – means that giving of gifts obligates the recipient to return something similar value ...
DISTRIBUTION Free market system – in which the worth of any item depends on how much others are willing to pay for it, wh...
TRANSFERS  Banking: Moving funds among two or more accounts held by the same or different individuals.  Real Estate: Con...
MARKET TRANSACTIONS  The exchange of goods and services through a market. The set of market transactions taking place in ...
MARKET TRANSACTIONS  However, these data don't just want to measure market transactions, their goal is to measure economi...
MARKET AND STATE  call for a holistic view of the relationship between the material and relational dynamics of society, ...
MARKET AND STATE  Economies are actually institutional production systems wherein the material density of the state both ...
CONSUMPTION Literally, it means “to eat up.” In society, it is important how members use and consume goods and services....
WHAT IS ECONOMICS? “Economics is the study of how men and society choose, with or without the use of money, to employ sca...
HOW ECONOMISTS UNDERSTANDS ECONOMIC PROCESSES? Demand – a product lies on the consumer’s willingness to buy a large quant...
GOODS VS. SERVICES Goods – refers to products which is needed (such as shelter, food, clothing, and medicine), or that ar...
RELATIONS: When sociologists look at economic activity, they ask questions which are broader and less technical. They usu...
RELATIONS: Concerning work, sociologists look for motivations other than money. This may involve the need for companionsh...
RELATIONS: To sociologists, economic organization is a set of status and power relations. They are interested to know how...
DEVELOPMENT OF ECONOMIC SYSTEM
PRE-INDUSTRIAL SOCIETIES Hunting-gathering Societies Characteristics: 1)relies for food on hunting animals and gathering...
PRE-INDUSTRIAL SOCIETIES Pastoral Societies Characteristics: 1)people domesticate or raise animals for food 2)people loo...
PRE-INDUSTRIAL SOCIETIES Horticultural Societies Characteristics: 1)people started to raise plants 2)people are less nom...
PRE-INDUSTRIAL SOCIETIES Agrarian Societies Characteristics: 1)based in farming and cultivating the soil to make it fert...
INDUSTRIAL SOCIETIES Industrialization  refers to the process in which an economy based primarily on energy supplied by ...
INDUSTRIAL SOCIETIES Characteristics: 1.economy based on mechanical sources of energy and that uses science and advanced ...
FIVE REVOLUTIONARY CHANGES BROUGHT BY THE INDUSTRIAL REVOLUTION
INDUSTRIAL REVOLUTION New forms of energy James Watt applied a steam engine to the production of material goods in 1765 ...
INDUSTRIAL REVOLUTION The spread of factories steam power and large equipment and machines rendered cottage industries o...
INDUSTRIAL REVOLUTION Manufacturing and mass production large scale production was introduced the technique in factorie...
INDUSTRIAL REVOLUTION Specialization when a nation or individual concentrates its productive efforts on producing a limi...
DIVISION OF LABOR BY GENDER Women’s work tend to be confined to traditional roles as dictated by their biological charact...
DIVISION OF LABOR BY AGE Elderly people are expected to contribute much food. Older men and women alike play an essentia...
PATTERNS OF LABOR Cooperative Labor – if the effort involves the whole community, a festive spirit permeates the work. Ex...
INDUSTRIAL REVOLUTION Wage labor people became wage laborers under the supervision of a factory staff supervision becam...
POST-INDUSTRIAL SOCIETIES A society where there is a high proportion of workers employed in tertiary sector.
TYPES OF PRODUCTIVE SYSTEMS PRIMARY SECTOR (Toffler, 1980) Agricultural Societies emphasizes the use of what nature pro...
TYPES OF PRODUCTIVE SYSTEMS TERTIARY SECTOR Post-industrial Societies focuses on the provision of services, although th...
POST-INDUSTRIAL SOCIETIES Characteristics: 1.decentralization of production 2.the use of renewable energy 3.deurbanizatio...
POST-INDUSTRIAL SOCIETIES Four emerging industries: 1.Space industry 2.Industry in the depth of the oceans 3.Genetic indu...
ECONOMIC SYSTEMS
Wrote the book entitled “An Inquiry into the Nature and Causes of the Wealth of Nations” (1776), which was considered as ...
CAPITALISM It is a system under which resources and means of production are privately owned, citizens are encouraged to s...
WELFARE CAPITALISM It is a system that features a market-based economy coupled with an extensive social welfare system th...
STATE CAPITALISM It is a system under which resources and means of production are privately owned but closely monitored a...
Wrote the book entitled “Communist Manifesto” (1848), the one of the world’s most influential political documents believ...
 the closest collaborator of Karl Marx in the foundation of modern communism coauthored The Communist Manifesto (1848), ...
COMMUNISM It is a system of political and economic organization in which property owned by the community and all citizens...
SOCIALISM It is a system under which resources and means of production are owned by the society as a whole, rights to pri...
REFERENCES: BOOKS: Palispis, Epitacio S. (2007), INTRODUCTION TO SOCIOLOGY AND ANTHROPOLOGY, Rex Book Store, Manila WEBSIT...
REFERENCES: Photo Credits: 4 Pics, 1 Word Slide 2 https://www.dmnews.com/customer-experience/article/13036875/the-law-of-r...
REFERENCES: Photo Credits: 4 Pics, 1 Word Slide 5 https://www.fifatms.com/ https://www.moneyunder30.com/how-balance-transf...
UCSP Lesson 6.3 CSP Institution: Economy
UCSP Lesson 6.3 CSP Institution: Economy
UCSP Lesson 6.3 CSP Institution: Economy
UCSP Lesson 6.3 CSP Institution: Economy
UCSP Lesson 6.3 CSP Institution: Economy
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

UCSP Lesson 6.3 CSP Institution: Economy

62 views

Published on

Understanding Culture, Society and Politics
Cultural, Social and Political Institution: The Economy

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

UCSP Lesson 6.3 CSP Institution: Economy

  1. 1. CULTURAL, SOCIAL AND POLITICAL INSTITUTION: ECONOMY
  2. 2. LEARNING COMPETENCY:  Analyze economic organization and its impacts on the lives of people in the society (UCSP11/12HSO- IIa-24)
  3. 3. __ __ __ __ __ __ __ (7) E Y O Y O E Z C F N A M
  4. 4. __ __ __ __ __ __ __ __ __ __ __ (11) E C T P O C R Y I R J I
  5. 5. __ __ __ __ __ __ __ __ __ __ __ (11) T H O N I R I B U R T E
  6. 6. __ __ __ __ __ __ (6) B X A O K K T M I R E T
  7. 7. __ __ __ __ __ __ __ __ __ (9) E T S A S K R R U N F B
  8. 8. WHAT IS ECONOMY? All societies have an economy which can be viewed as a social institution organized around production, consumption and distribution of goods and services. It operates in generally predictable manner.
  9. 9. PRODUCTION primarily consists of taking directly from earth and using without much processing, as in hunting, gathering, farming, and mining involves making something from raw materials, such as pottery, automobiles, or nuclear weapons involves providing assistance and information and cover activities from baby-sitting to international banking, to sports to entertainment (Hess and Associates, 1992)
  10. 10. DISTRIBUTION Rules: Reciprocity – means that giving of gifts obligates the recipient to return something similar value Retribution – it will require a centralized government with its rulers to collect taxes and demand payments and decide how to allocate this wealth in order to maintain their own power
  11. 11. DISTRIBUTION Free market system – in which the worth of any item depends on how much others are willing to pay for it, which in return, depends on how many other buyers and sellers there are in the marketplace (Hess and Associates, 1992)
  12. 12. TRANSFERS  Banking: Moving funds among two or more accounts held by the same or different individuals.  Real Estate: Conveyance of title to a property from the seller to the buyer through deed of transfer, following payment of the price.  Securities trading: Delivery of a stock certificate by the seller's broker to the buyer's broker followed by conveyance of the title by recording the change in the stock (share) register.
  13. 13. MARKET TRANSACTIONS  The exchange of goods and services through a market. The set of market transactions taking place in the economy is most important in terms of measuring gross domestic product (GDP).  Market transactions provide the basic data used at the Bureau of Economic Analysis to begin the estimation of GDP.
  14. 14. MARKET TRANSACTIONS  However, these data don't just want to measure market transactions, their goal is to measure economic production.  As such, they eliminate some market transactions that do not involve economic production, then add economic production that do not involve market transactions.
  15. 15. MARKET AND STATE  call for a holistic view of the relationship between the material and relational dynamics of society,  on the one hand, and between these dynamics and institutional dynamics on the other.  the state contains mechanisms that are essential to the existence of markets themselves, and these mechanisms are not “natural” given.
  16. 16. MARKET AND STATE  Economies are actually institutional production systems wherein the material density of the state both as organization and administration is of relevance.
  17. 17. CONSUMPTION Literally, it means “to eat up.” In society, it is important how members use and consume goods and services. This is also important aspect of culture. Throughout history, the household has been a unit of production and consumption. (Hess and Associates, 1992)
  18. 18. WHAT IS ECONOMICS? “Economics is the study of how men and society choose, with or without the use of money, to employ scarce productive resources which could have alternative uses, to produce various commodities over time and distribute them for consumption now and in the future amongst various people and groups of society.” (Paul A. Samuelson)
  19. 19. HOW ECONOMISTS UNDERSTANDS ECONOMIC PROCESSES? Demand – a product lies on the consumer’s willingness to buy a large quantity at a low price and very little at a high price Supply – determined by the producer’s willingness to produce and market a larger quantity when the price is high and less when the price is low Therefore, the prices and supplies of goods are usually a compromise between the consumer and producer.
  20. 20. GOODS VS. SERVICES Goods – refers to products which is needed (such as shelter, food, clothing, and medicine), or that are desired/wanted (such as television, smartphone, watches, jewelry, and the like) Services – those activities which are performed in order to benefits someone (e.g. medical and health care, teaching, hotel and motel accommodation, car repair and maintenance, entertainment, and others)
  21. 21. RELATIONS: When sociologists look at economic activity, they ask questions which are broader and less technical. They usually focus on less “rational” aspect of economic behavior. (Smelser, 1991) The differences in practice as caused by the fabric of values – social, economic and political – within which acts of giving, rewarding, compelling, or selling take place. (Thitmus)
  22. 22. RELATIONS: Concerning work, sociologists look for motivations other than money. This may involve the need for companionship or a sense of belonging. On the other hand, to economists what is important in work relations is the motivating power of wages and job security.
  23. 23. RELATIONS: To sociologists, economic organization is a set of status and power relations. They are interested to know how these relations influence behavior in the workplace. Hence, they study norms, or standards of behavior, and sanctions. On the whole, sociologists have with them a tool kit that includes insights into socialization, personal interaction and roles, groups, organizations and social structure.
  24. 24. DEVELOPMENT OF ECONOMIC SYSTEM
  25. 25. PRE-INDUSTRIAL SOCIETIES Hunting-gathering Societies Characteristics: 1)relies for food on hunting animals and gathering food that grows in the natural environment 2)people are nomadic
  26. 26. PRE-INDUSTRIAL SOCIETIES Pastoral Societies Characteristics: 1)people domesticate or raise animals for food 2)people look grazing land for their livestock 3)tend to be nomadic, which facilitates trade and warfare with other
  27. 27. PRE-INDUSTRIAL SOCIETIES Horticultural Societies Characteristics: 1)people started to raise plants 2)people are less nomadic 3)work specialization developed 4)political system is pursued
  28. 28. PRE-INDUSTRIAL SOCIETIES Agrarian Societies Characteristics: 1)based in farming and cultivating the soil to make it fertile 2)animals are used in greater productivity 3)money economy and trade developed
  29. 29. INDUSTRIAL SOCIETIES Industrialization  refers to the process in which an economy based primarily on energy supplied by animals and human beings changes to one energy such as steam engine to electricity
  30. 30. INDUSTRIAL SOCIETIES Characteristics: 1.economy based on mechanical sources of energy and that uses science and advanced technology to produce goods and services 2.division of labor becomes highly specialized 3.movement of work out of the home and into the factory 4.automation is introduced 5.increase the GNP is expected and indicates the
  31. 31. FIVE REVOLUTIONARY CHANGES BROUGHT BY THE INDUSTRIAL REVOLUTION
  32. 32. INDUSTRIAL REVOLUTION New forms of energy James Watt applied a steam engine to the production of material goods in 1765 steam power surpassed muscle-power technology
  33. 33. INDUSTRIAL REVOLUTION The spread of factories steam power and large equipment and machines rendered cottage industries operated by human beings obsolete work became impersonal family life became alienated
  34. 34. INDUSTRIAL REVOLUTION Manufacturing and mass production large scale production was introduced the technique in factories led to mass production
  35. 35. INDUSTRIAL REVOLUTION Specialization when a nation or individual concentrates its productive efforts on producing a limited variety of goods division of labor was adopted
  36. 36. DIVISION OF LABOR BY GENDER Women’s work tend to be confined to traditional roles as dictated by their biological characteristics. Men’s work tend to be those requiring physical strength, frequent travel, assumption of high level of risk and danger.
  37. 37. DIVISION OF LABOR BY AGE Elderly people are expected to contribute much food. Older men and women alike play an essential role in spiritual matters. Elders with their past experiences are considered as repositories of knowledge and wisdom especially in non-literate societies.
  38. 38. PATTERNS OF LABOR Cooperative Labor – if the effort involves the whole community, a festive spirit permeates the work. Example: Bayanihan  Craft Specialization – in contemporary industrial society, there is a greater diversity of specialized task to be performed. By contrast, in small scale society, division of labor typically occurs in terms of gender or age. With division of labor, there is specialization.
  39. 39. INDUSTRIAL REVOLUTION Wage labor people became wage laborers under the supervision of a factory staff supervision became routine and intense
  40. 40. POST-INDUSTRIAL SOCIETIES A society where there is a high proportion of workers employed in tertiary sector.
  41. 41. TYPES OF PRODUCTIVE SYSTEMS PRIMARY SECTOR (Toffler, 1980) Agricultural Societies emphasizes the use of what nature provides and adapting it to human use SECONDARY SECTOR Industrial Societies transforms raw materials into manufactured goods with the use of machines and complex division of labor
  42. 42. TYPES OF PRODUCTIVE SYSTEMS TERTIARY SECTOR Post-industrial Societies focuses on the provision of services, although there is still dependence on the secondary sector, more and more division of labor is happening in providing services
  43. 43. POST-INDUSTRIAL SOCIETIES Characteristics: 1.decentralization of production 2.the use of renewable energy 3.deurbanization 4.work in the home 5.merging of the roles producer and consumer
  44. 44. POST-INDUSTRIAL SOCIETIES Four emerging industries: 1.Space industry 2.Industry in the depth of the oceans 3.Genetic industry 4.Electronics industry
  45. 45. ECONOMIC SYSTEMS
  46. 46. Wrote the book entitled “An Inquiry into the Nature and Causes of the Wealth of Nations” (1776), which was considered as magnum opus and first modern work of Economics. He laid the foundations of free market economic theory “The real tragedy of the poor is the poverty of their aspirations.”
  47. 47. CAPITALISM It is a system under which resources and means of production are privately owned, citizens are encouraged to seek profit for themselves, and success or failure of an enterprise is determined by free- market competition. EXAMPLE: The United States is one of the most purely capitalistic societies in the world. Most U.S. businesses are privately owned, but the government does regulate business practices.
  48. 48. WELFARE CAPITALISM It is a system that features a market-based economy coupled with an extensive social welfare system that includes free health care and education for all citizens. EXAMPLE: Sweden allows private business ownership, but the government controls a significant part of the economy. High taxes support an extensive array of social welfare programs.
  49. 49. STATE CAPITALISM It is a system under which resources and means of production are privately owned but closely monitored and regulated by the government. EXAMPLE: South Korea’s government works closely with the country’s major companies to ensure their success in the global marketplace.
  50. 50. Wrote the book entitled “Communist Manifesto” (1848), the one of the world’s most influential political documents believed that workers (proletariat) were being treated badly by the capitalist/middles class (bourgeoisie) and should rise up and demand for classless society and eliminate private property proponent of Conflict Theory
  51. 51.  the closest collaborator of Karl Marx in the foundation of modern communism coauthored The Communist Manifesto (1848), and Engels edited the second and third volumes of Das Kapital (1867) after Marx’s death In Das Kapital, Marx proposes that the motivating force of capitalism is in the exploitation of labor, whose unpaid work is the ultimate source of surplus value
  52. 52. COMMUNISM It is a system of political and economic organization in which property owned by the community and all citizens share in the enjoyment of the common wealth, more or less according to their needs. EXAMPLE: The rise of Marxist-inspired Bolsheviks in Russia in 1917 and under the power of Vladimir Lenin and Joseph Stalin, communism came to denote as a totalitarian system which a single political party controls the government.
  53. 53. SOCIALISM It is a system under which resources and means of production are owned by the society as a whole, rights to private property are limited, the good of the whole society is stressed more than individual profit, and the government maintains control of the economy. EXAMPLE: China is a socialist country. The government owns and controls almost all natural resources.
  54. 54. REFERENCES: BOOKS: Palispis, Epitacio S. (2007), INTRODUCTION TO SOCIOLOGY AND ANTHROPOLOGY, Rex Book Store, Manila WEBSITES: Lecture Contents: https://www.slideshare.net/dan_maribao/dannymaribaolesson-9economicinstitutions https://www.slideshare.net/workanneship/economic-institution-53829687 https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Adam_Smith https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Karl_Marx https://www.britannica.com/biography/Friedrich-Engels Photo Credits: 4 Pics, 1 Word Slide 1 https://www.harmoniousearth.org/economy/ https://pixabay.com/en/photos/economy/ https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/World_economy https://thenounproject.com/term/world-economy/1480836/
  55. 55. REFERENCES: Photo Credits: 4 Pics, 1 Word Slide 2 https://www.dmnews.com/customer-experience/article/13036875/the-law-of-reciprocity https://blog.conversionfanatics.com/instant-gratification-reciprocity-can-improve-conversion-rates/ http://rebootauthentic.com/law-of-reciprocity/ http://ongreciprocity.blogspot.com/2018/01/what-is-reciprocity_2.html 4 Pics, 1 Word Slide 3 https://www.npr.org/sections/money/2017/03/22/521132960/episode-760-tax-hero https://www.cnbc.com/2018/03/15/how-to-find-out-if-your-tax-preparer-is-a-fraud-before-its-too-late.html https://news.abs-cbn.com/business/06/27/18/swipe-for-a-doctor-health-services-go-digital-in-philippines https://www.philstar.com/headlines/2018/11/10/1867455/sc-upholds-k-12-programs-constitutionality 4 Pics, 1 Word Slide 4 https://www.investagrams.com/daily/2017/09/start-investing-philippine-stock-market-step-step-guide- beginners/what-is-a-market/ http://www.philretailers.com/philippine-malls-still-landlords-market/ http://www.megacities-go-services.com/Manila/Manila-Daily-Survive-Manila/Shopping-Malls-Groceries- more/Wet-Markets http://clipart-library.com/flea-market-cliparts.ht
  56. 56. REFERENCES: Photo Credits: 4 Pics, 1 Word Slide 5 https://www.fifatms.com/ https://www.moneyunder30.com/how-balance-transfers-work https://www.onlinecasinomonsters.com/banking/bank-transfer/ https://news.abs-cbn.com/video/business/06/20/17/govt-wants-formal-verification-of-bpi-bdo-issues Other Photos: https://heiseadvisorygroup.com/federal-reserves-role-economy/ https://joshuaatok.wordpress.com/2016/08/25/first-blog-post/ https://www.tate.org.uk/art/research-publications/the-sublime/alison-smith-the-sublime-in-crisis-landscape- painting-after-turner-r1109220 https://joshuaatok.wordpress.com/2016/08/25/blog-post-title/ http://the-origins-of-agriculture.blogspot.com/2014/04/facts-about-agricultural-revolution.html https://www.dkfindout.com/us/science/amazing-inventions/steam-engine/ https://www.thoughtco.com/francis-cabot-lowell-the-textile-revolution-1991932 https://www.historycrunch.com/role-of-women-in-the-industrial-revolution.html https://study.com/academy/lesson/work-specialization-in-organizations.html https://www.commondreams.org/further/2011/08/24/chomsky-wage-labor

×