(Epub Kindle) Nantucket Neighbors: Large Print Edition [(Read Online)]

An instant USA Today and Wall Street Journal Bestseller! In the first book, The Nantucket Inn, Lisa turned her waterfront home into an inn, so she could afford to stay on the island near her four adult children and friends.And she's loving it so far.Lisa's first guest, restaurant owner Rhett Byrne quickly became a close friend and then something more. In her early fifties, it sounds strange to her to call him her boyfriend, but that's what he is.Her daughter Kristen, finally ended things with Sean, the separated man that no one in the family was excited about. When the cottage next door is sold, she discovers who her new neighbor is and though she wasn't in a hurry for a new relationship, it's certainly tempting.Chase, the only boy in the family, has never been serious about anyone before. But he's suddenly withdrawn and has been secretive about who he's seeing, which only makes everyone that much more curious.Lisa's best friend, Paige, has a new neighbor too and it's one she is most

