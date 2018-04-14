Avizia telehealth care solution aws

AVIZIA

Avizia runs programs in 38 countries.



Enables telehealth medicine in 1300 US Hospitals.



Operates virtual clinics reaching 35 Million Consumers

Makes connections linking supporting emergency physicians with access to acute care specialist.



Connecting school with pediatric urgent care providers.

Unite patient with nations leading neurology, psychiatric and pediatric program.



They provide solution and services that can seamlessly scales as the customer telehealth program expands

