Avizia telehealth care solution aws

“When you’re in telehealth and you touch protected health information, security is paramount. AWS is absolutely critical t...
What they do? 1. Avizia runs programs in 38 countries. 2. Enables telehealth medicine in 1300 US Hospitals. 3. Operates vi...
Services Used 1.Amazon VPC 2.Amazon S3 3.Amazon RDS for PostgreSQL 4.Elastic Load Balancing
Amazon Virtual Private Cloud: Makes possible for its customers to use the company’s services in an independent, secure, an...
Why AWS ? • Because of Cloud data security, availability, and confidentiality. • AWS services complies with stringent regu...
AWS VPC (Virtual Private Cloud)
AVIZIA
Avizia runs programs in 38 countries.

Enables telehealth medicine in 1300 US Hospitals.

Operates virtual clinics reaching 35 Million Consumers
Makes connections linking supporting emergency physicians with access to acute care specialist.

Connecting school with pediatric urgent care providers.
Unite patient with nations leading neurology, psychiatric and pediatric program.

They provide solution and services that can seamlessly scales as the customer telehealth program expands

  1. 1. “When you’re in telehealth and you touch protected health information, security is paramount. AWS is absolutely critical to do what we do today. Security and compliance are table stakes. If you don’t have those, the rest doesn’t matter.” Cory Costley Chief Product Officer
  2. 2. What they do? 1. Avizia runs programs in 38 countries. 2. Enables telehealth medicine in 1300 US Hospitals. 3. Operates virtual clinics reaching 35 Million Consumers 4. Makes connections linking supporting emergency physicians with access to acute care specialist. 5. Connecting school with pediatric urgent care providers. 6. Unite patient with nations leading neurology, psychiatric and pediatric program. 7. They provide solution and services that can seamlessly scales as the customer telehealth program expands
  3. 3. Services Used 1.Amazon VPC 2.Amazon S3 3.Amazon RDS for PostgreSQL 4.Elastic Load Balancing
  4. 4. Amazon Virtual Private Cloud: Makes possible for its customers to use the company’s services in an independent, secure, and isolated cloud infrastructure. Amazon Simple Storage Service: For scalable object storage of images, archive data, and security logs Amazon RDS for PostgreSQL: To build HIPAA-compliant applications, store healthcare-related information, and achieve the redundancy the company needs to serve customers around the world. Elastic Load Balancing: Avizia is confident that during spikes or troughs in usage, its workloads will be spread appropriately across AWS Availability Zones
  5. 5. Why AWS ? • Because of Cloud data security, availability, and confidentiality. • AWS services complies with stringent regulations related to health and data security.
  6. 6. AWS VPC (Virtual Private Cloud)

