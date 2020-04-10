State of the Digital Union by Overdrive Interactive

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Like almost every other industry, digital marketing has been turned on its head from COVID-19. Here how's COVID-19 has changed digital media consumption.

  1. 1. 1 State of the Digital Union 2020
  2. 2. 2 Marketers Survey from IAB § IAB conducted a survey of nearly 400 media buyers and brands § Highlights § 63% of marketers plan to change their messaging strategy as a result of the coronavirus § 38% plan to increase audience-targeting § 35% plan to increase device targeting for over-the-top media and connected TVs § 65% said they’re watching the ongoing quarantine status to decide their next move § 62% are keeping an eye on shelter-in-place initiatives § 49% are focused on the number of coronavirus cases www.forbes.com
  3. 3. 3 Google § Keep a watchful eye on search terms to make sure you’re not accidentally reaching panicked searchers § Overall ad clicks are down and impressions are down 7% WoW § Since Monday, March 16, mobile traffic has consistently been down an average of 24% from the last week of February § Tablet and mobile have also dropped, but less dramatically § Adjust device bid strategy § Monitor Google Trends for updates as the environment is constantly changing § Google launched a COVID-19 specific as a subset of Google Trends § Emphasize remarketing § People are spending more time on the internet so finding users while they’re browsing is easier www.wordstream.com
  4. 4. 4 Media Consumption § Media consumption is up across the board, but ad sales are not following suit § Twitter daily usage increased 23% for the year § Twitter revenue could have dropped by as much as 20% in March due to advertisers cutting back on spending or stopped spending altogether www.vox.com
  5. 5. 5 YouTube and TV § Video uploads with “at home” in the title have increased by 50% § More than ever before people are using YouTube not only to entertain but to inform § 8.1B global views related to coronavirus § Streaming has spiked so intensely that YouTube has begun streaming some video in SD to save global bandwidth § During previous crises like hurricanes, people watched nearly 60% more television § Remote employees will on average spend 25 hours and two minutes every week consuming traditional TV § Compared to the previous four weeks, all forms of TV viewing increased by 20% § The biggest increase is in connected TV devices www.adweek.comNielsenwww.medium.com
  6. 6. 6 Facebook § Messaging and voice calls from Facebook’s Messenger and WhatsApp services have jumped more than 50% in some of the regions hit hardest by the response to COVID-19 § The number of people in the U.S. watching livestreams on the Facebook Live video feature has increased by 50% since January § With this shift they’ve created an option is called ‘Public Switch Telephone Network’ which helps the masses listen to live stream audio through a toll-free number § They also added a new mode to Facebook live feature that’s called ‘audio mode’ only which separates the audio of a live stream from the video itself § You can now access live streams without having to sign up for a Facebook account § With increased browsing, now is a good time to re-engage with previous website visitors and get them back to your site with an incentive like ‘free shipping,’ and special promos www.digitalinformationworld.com www.adage.com www.bloomberg.com

