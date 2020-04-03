Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. OSCAR VLADIMIR AMAYA FUENTES TÉCNIC O EN CIE NCIA S DE LA COMPUTACIÓ N GRA DUA DO ABRIL 20 19 Dirección: Col. Zacamil, pasaje 6, casa #45, Mejicanos, San Salvador, El Salvador Cel: 7721-8031 Email: oscaramayafuentes@gmail.com H A B I L I D A D E S Y C O M P E T E N C I A S T É C N I C A S Programación en redes y bases de datos, cableado estructurado, programación en C Sharp, SQL, Oracle, JAVA, Angular, PEGA, PHP, Unity, AWS, Ruby y BlueJ. H A B I L I D A D E S Y C O M P E T E N C I A S P E R S O N A L E S F O R M A C I Ó N A C A D É M I C A Ingeniería en Ciencias de la Computación: UFG, 4°año actualmente. Técnico en Ciencias de la Computación: graduado 2019 Universidad Francisco Gavidia. Diplomado CCNA: UDB enero 2016-agosto 2016 Bachiller Técnico opción Computación: ITR año 2012. O T R O S E S T U D I O S Idioma: inglés, nivel: avanzado, Academia Europea E X P E R I E N C I A P R O F E S I O N A L Honestidad, puntualidad, emprendedor, capacidad de trabajar en equipo y bajo presión, organizado, sociable, habilidad numérica y analítica. R E F E R E N C I A S L A B O R A L E S Ing. Héctor García Lara. Coordinador de soporte técnico. IPSFA. hector.garcia@ipsfa.com tel: 2260 3366 R E F E R E N C I A S P E R S O N A L E S Karla Lissette Pérez Blanco Cel:70584551 IPSFA CARGO: TÉCNICO EN MANTENIMIENTO PREVENTIVO Y CORRECTIVO DE COMPUTADORAS. JUNIO 2018 – AGOSTO 2018 Responsabilidades: prácticas profesionales en mantenimiento preventivo y correctivo de computadoras, instalación de cableado estructurado, instalación de equipo de comunicación por enlace de internet y dar atención a los usuarios del IPSFA. Artcode Studios CARGO: PROGRAMADOR DE VIDEOJUEGOS MARZO 2017 - SEPTIEMBRE 2017 Responsabilidades: proyecto de programación de videojuegos para computadora, utilizando c Sharp y Unity, programación de las físicas. Techo ElSalvador CARGO: COORDINADOR DE REDES Y BASES DE DATOS JUNIO 2013 - DICIEMBRE 2016 Responsabilidades: voluntariado para la creación de la base de datos a nivel latinoamericano, en coordinación con diferentes directores del área, para la elaboración de plataforma PILOTE.

