Herbal supplements benefit to male health and immunity

For holistic wellness and a healthy lifestyle, we should have the willpower to pursue the right diet, right nutrition and physically active lifestyle. Hence it is mandatory to maintain a good level of vitamin B, vitamin D, folic acid and iron in our body for a holistic growth. The shortage of which will lead to muscular weakness and low energy levels. Hence superfoods and herbal supplements like ‘HerbArmour’ will ensure a new dimension in male health, boost immune system and one of the best multivitamin for men.

Herbal supplements benefit to male health and immunity

  1. 1. Herbal Supplements Benefit to Male Health and Immunity For holistic wellness and a healthy lifestyle, we should have the willpower to pursue the right diet, right nutrition and physically active lifestyle. Hence it is mandatory to maintain a good level of vitamin B, vitamin D, folic acid and iron in our body for a holistic growth. The shortage of which will lead to muscular weakness and low energy levels. Hence superfoods and herbal supplements like ‘​HerbArmour​’ will ensure a new dimension in male health, boost immune system and one of the best multivitamin for men.
  2. 2. When should a person start taking supplements? Requirements of taking supplements cannot be assessed based on age or lifestyle alone as many teenagers as young as 18 years depriving themselves of balanced meals may lead to low immunity, fatigue, lethargy and if ignored the deficiency may progress to disease or debility over a period of time. Even if they enrol to fitness or wellness programs and over-strain their muscles and do not have essential vitamins or minerals, they may get tired easily. In India, vitamin D3 is recommended to a newborn infant also, hence natural nutritional supplements to boost immunity like ‘Herb Armour’ are recommended for a healthy lifestyle to increase the level of physical activity and mental calmness.
  3. 3. Benefits of Herb Armour vegan supplements for men: ● Natural testosterone booster (main and male sex hormone), increases libido, aids in overcoming erectile dysfunction and premature ejaculation ● High potency immunity booster ● Regulates blood pressure to normal levels, lowers cholesterol, triglycerides levels, strengthens heart muscles, increases lung capacity and oxygen levels ● Protects kidneys and urinary system, helps men adapt to increasing level of physical or mental stress, improves stamina and secures muscle mass ● Protects prostate from enlargement (BPH) ● Increases absorption of nutrients from all dietary sources giving healthy and glowing skin ● Providing calming effect on the brain and helps maintain regular sleep cycle ● Anti-cancerous and anti-ageing properties with no chemicals, no preservatives and non-GMO
  4. 4. Can Herb Armour be started on our own or needs nutritionist consultation? Herb Armour is virtuously herbal and is purely ayurvedic with no side effects to boost immunity and fitness levels. These supplements are done to suit all individual needs and can be taken by any 18+ male as long as he has no pre-existing medical condition. If he has any stomach, intestinal disorders, chronic kidney diseases, or any medical issues they should consult their doctor or health care nutritionist as they will be already on medication to rule out the allergy of any of the ingredients after use. Herb Armour supplements can be used to fill in nutritional gaps in a man’s diet who may need higher levels of certain nutrients and whose diet may restrict the intake of certain nutrients. Taken under the right guidance, Herb Armour supplements are proposed to enrich health or treat health problems as the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) considers herbal supplements to be ‘food’ and not drugs.
  5. 5. Call: ​9811226600 Email: ​Info@thesixthelement.com Website: ​https://thesixthelement.com Amazon: ​https://amzn.to/32wbeUY

