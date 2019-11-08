Cercle de-meditation-ki-muntu-pour-une-personne-1

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Nswadi ki-Mbazi  13 avril 2015 KI-MUNTU Cercle de Méditation ki-Muntu  Méditation Ki-Muntu, Page 1Mbuta Nswadi ki-Mbazi
  2. 2. Nswadi ki-Mbazi  13 avril 2015 Introduction Technique de réorganisation énergétique ! ! ! ! ! ! ! Méditation Ki-Muntu, Page 2Mbuta Nswadi ki-Mbazi
  3. 3. Nswadi ki-Mbazi  13 avril 2015 Le cercle de méditation Ki-muntu est une méthode de canalisation énergétique multidimensionnelle de protection contre les énergies négatives et le mauvais œil. Elle a été développée afin de permettre une protection stable aux personnes faisant partie de l’école Ki-muntu. Sa durée est de 9 mois correspondant à la traversée des 3 kongolos (cercles) initiatiques de base. Chaque kongolo a en son sein une durée de 3 mois, selon le principe de Makuku-Matatu (3 piliers initiatiques renfermant toutes les connaissances de la tradition Kongo). Au bout de 9 mois de méditation, l’initié entre dans la phase de l’initiation primordiale (haute initiation). Les 9 mois font partie d’une période de purification et de restructuration du code génétique (ADN) liée à la période d’un bébé dans le sein de sa mère : " Méditation Ki-Muntu, Page 3Mbuta Nswadi ki-Mbazi
  4. 4. Nswadi ki-Mbazi  13 avril 2015 Le cercle de méditation ki-muntu permet de travailler sur les centres Bi- Mwelo (Chakras) du Ni-ntu (corps) par une pénétration énergétique des 4 éléments de la nature et de leur fusion (NGI) en utilisant des techniques issues de la géométrie sacrée. Cette technique de méditation demande donc aux Longokis (apprenant) une certaine connaissance, certaines informations sur les figures géométriques issues de nos ancêtres multidimensionnels. I- Les 4 éléments et leur cristallisation géométrique : La tradition kongo reconnait l’existence dans la nature terrestre de 4 formes ou volumes uniques disant de 4 polyèdres (Un polyèdre est une forme géométrique à trois dimensions ayant des faces planes polygonales qui se rencontrent selon des segments de droite qu'on appelle arêtes.) Réguliers qui permettent une pénétration totale par la géométrie sacrée de la structure du NZA (Cosmos). La fusion énergétique de ces 4 éléments donne naissance au NGI que la tradition asiatique appelle par l’Akasha et occidentale l’Ether. Ba-nzayi (les savants) de la tradition kongo définissent ces polyèdres comme des figures géométriques possédant certaines caractéristiques. a)Toutes les surfaces sont de même superficie b)Les arêtes de chaque figure sont exactement de la même longueur c)Les angles formés par toutes les arêtes entre elles sont les mêmes. Cependant, il existe dans toute la création que 5 polyèdres qui possèdent exactement les mêmes caractéristiques. ! Méditation Ki-Muntu, Page 4Mbuta Nswadi ki-Mbazi
  5. 5. Nswadi ki-Mbazi  13 avril 2015 " II- Cristallisation des éléments de la nature et de leur sens spirituel. Les 4 éléments de la nature sont la base de la vie selon la tradition kongo. Selon la cosmogonie kongo, l’élément Tiya (feu) permet la transformation de l’élément Ntonto (terre) par l’intermédiaire de deux autres éléments qui sont mu-mpémpé (air) et masa ou mamba (eau). Ces 4 éléments constituent les éléments de base des Nintus (corps) de tout être vivant sur terre. Les anciens de la tradition Kongo ont pu retrouver dans les structures de chaque élément de la nature une construction géométrique bien définie respectant certaines caractéristiques. ! Méditation Ki-Muntu, Page 5Mbuta Nswadi ki-Mbazi
  6. 6. Nswadi ki-Mbazi  13 avril 2015 " ! a- Composition énergétique simplifié du MU-Ntu. Dans une pure simplification( cela sera développé plus tard), la tradition kongo reconnait que l’être humain est composé de 3 parties : - Le Corps - L’âme - L’esprit ! ➢Le corps est la partie que l’on appelle physique ou matériel mais qui en fait est une projection holographique d’une réalité plus complexe. Il est représenté par le carré ou le cube qui est lié au chiffre 4. ! Méditation Ki-Muntu, Page 6Mbuta Nswadi ki-Mbazi
  7. 7. Nswadi ki-Mbazi  13 avril 2015 ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! Le carré représente les quatre rayonnements éthériques (du NGI), les " quatre nourritures saintes " qui rendent possible toutes manifestations : NGI chimique (matière), NGI vital (énergie), NGI lumière (sentiment), NGI réflecteur (pensée). ! Le corps comprend trois éléments, disant 3 parties : le khat, le Ren (nom) et le ka. Le corps est lié à un processus évolutif qui est partie du règne minéral, végétal et enfin animal. Ce processus permet au corps physique de vivre dans la troisième dimension en relation avec ses lois respectives. Ces lois de la vie peuvent se subdiviser en 4 phases qui dans la tradition kongo sont liés aux quatre périodes initiatiques de la vie dans le NZA. Méditation Ki-Muntu, Page 7Mbuta Nswadi ki-Mbazi
  8. 8. Nswadi ki-Mbazi  13 avril 2015 En effet, le voyage de l’être humain commence dès sa naissance lorsque ce dernier reçoit un Nom. C’est la première phase initiatique. Un Nom a une importance capitale dans le processus d’évolution du Muntu dans la 3D. L’octroi du Nom (NKU-MBU) marque l’avènement d’une nouvelle existence. L’être sur cette réalité qui n’a pas de Nom adapté à ses énergies de naissance, n’est véritablement point Né. Après cette initiation (Nom), l’être entre dans sa deuxième phase de vie dès l’apparition de la puberté par des métamorphoses tant physiques que psychologiques. Un rituel initiatique est donc nécessaire pour permettre l’intégration de la nouvelle conscience à celle qui est déjà là. ! Lorsque l’on passe de l’enfance à l’adulte  ; une nouvelle personnalité se dégage alors de l’être pour préparer la troisième phase initiatique de la vie : le Mariage. Cette phase prépare à une nouvelle existence et donc nécessite un rituel approprié pour entrer dans la phase. Le corps doit en effet canaliser les énergies adaptées pour la préparation de la phase du mariage afin que les corps s’adaptent naturellement pour donner la vie à d’autres entités (esprit). La vie de couple nécessite la création d’une harmonie énergétique permanente des corps et des consciences. ! La vie de couple se prolonge par le passage à la vieillesse à une dernière phase initiatique celle de la mort. Dans la tradition initiatique kongo, la mort est un passage obligatoire et essentiel. Pour ce faire il faut s’y préparer par des techniques adaptées pour permettre à l’être en pleine évolution de comprendre que mourir est un passage vers un autre niveau de vie. Mourir dans une dimension c’est renaitre soit dans la même dimension (si l’on n’a Méditation Ki-Muntu, Page 8Mbuta Nswadi ki-Mbazi
  9. 9. Nswadi ki-Mbazi  13 avril 2015 pas atteint l’énergie nécessaire pour faire le bond ou le saut quantique) ou passer dans une autre dimension. ! ➢L’esprit est lié à l’élément spirituel, immatériel et lumineux. il est représenté par le cercle ou la sphère qui est lié à l’unité le chiffre 1. L’esprit est constitué de 3 éléments : le Sekem, c’est le premier du corps spirituel, Sahu ou corps spirituel et enfin Khu ou âme spirituelle qui est un être éthéré (du NGI). ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! Le cercle est l'image de l'Eternité, de NZA-MBI, la Source originelle d'où tout provient, dont le centre est partout et la circonférence Méditation Ki-Muntu, Page 9Mbuta Nswadi ki-Mbazi
  10. 10. Nswadi ki-Mbazi  13 avril 2015 nulle part. L’esprit de l’être vient d’une dimension plus subtile. Dans l'homme le cercle représente le Microcosme, l'Esprit, son principe divin originel. Tous les esprits qui s’incarnent actuellement sur terre viennent d’une version plus évoluée de la terre (TA- NGUI ou TARA) situé dans la première dimension du deuxième univers harmonique. La planète est située quant à elle dans la troisième dimension du premier univers harmonique. Tous les esprits sur terre sont là, à la suite de ce qu’ils ont subits de Tara (la chute des taux vibrationnels). L’objectif de leur présence sur Mama Nto-Nto est de se reconstruire et repartir vers les dimensions supérieures. Les esprits purs (qui n’ont pas chuté) ont procédé à une transmutation pour aider leurs MPangi ( frères ou sœurs), leur forme corporelle de TARA en énergie pure ( par le KI-NDOKI ) et formèrent un champ énergétique de conscience qui servit de champ morphogénétique pour le prototype d’ADN à douze brins de la race noire venu de TARA pour permettre à ceux dont le taux vibratoires avaient chuté de repartir vers TA-NGI ( les enseignements sur l’histoire de la terre sera développé dans les cours de l’école KI- MUNTU). Tous les esprits qui s’incarnent sur la terre sont ceux qui sont tombés lors du cataclysme sur tara. Le but ici c’est de se reconstruire afin de répartir vers les dimensions supérieures où nous étions avant. ! ➢L’âme est liée aux éléments psychiques et subtils, elle est représentée par la pyramide ou le triangle qui est lié au chiffre 3. Elle est composée de 3 constituants  : Ab de nature mentale et émotionnelle, c’est le cœur. Ba de nature mentale et émotionnelle, est l’âme du cœur et le Khaibit qui veut dire ombre. ! ! Méditation Ki-Muntu, Page 10Mbuta Nswadi ki-Mbazi
  11. 11. Nswadi ki-Mbazi  13 avril 2015 ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! Le triangle est le symbole des trois forces divines qui propulsent toute la création : Volonté, Sagesse et l’activité. Il symbolise les trois facultés supérieures de l'âme : penser, désirer, vouloir qui portaient à l'origine la connaissance absolue, l'amour universel et le pouvoir créateur divin. L’âme joue le rôle d’intermédiaire entre l’esprit et la matière (corps). Elle est dans son essence ni spirituelle, ni matérielle ; elle est changeante et est sujette à toutes sortes de contradictions et d’influences compte tenu de sa partie animale inférieure (matière) et supérieure (spirituelle). ! La figure ci-dessous représente en effet, la constitution de base du muntu. Le carré représente le corps physique, le triangle l’âme et le cercle l’esprit. L’âme est l’élément qui permet la connexion entre le corps et l’esprit. Le point central est le lieu sacré de l’être. Il permet la relation entre le monde physique et le monde des énergies plus subtils disant le monde des esprits. Méditation Ki-Muntu, Page 11Mbuta Nswadi ki-Mbazi
  12. 12. Nswadi ki-Mbazi  13 avril 2015 " ! " ! (La composition détaillée du MUNTU sera disponible dans la suite des cours de l’école KI-MUNTU). Méditation Ki-Muntu, Page 12Mbuta Nswadi ki-Mbazi
  13. 13. Nswadi ki-Mbazi  13 avril 2015 ! b- Les éléments et la spiritualité sacrée ! Hexaèdre (cube) : Le Cube symbolise l’élément terre. Cette figure est celle de l’énergie primordiale de la vie sur terre. Le Cube est lié à la vitalité et aux premiers chakras (mwelo muzizi). L’utilisation du cube renforce l’ancrage à Mama Ntonto (terre), la construction des fondations de nos vies (vie familiale, en société, en entreprise…). Le cube développe l’intuition et la clairvoyance. " ! L’Icosaèdre : L’icosaèdre est le symbole de l’élément eau. C’est la cristallisation des émotions. Cette figure est liée au deuxième chakra. Son utilisation améliore les rapports au sein des foyers conjugaux, améliore la concentration, facilite les relations face à des personnes difficiles. Méditation Ki-Muntu, Page 13Mbuta Nswadi ki-Mbazi
  14. 14. Nswadi ki-Mbazi  13 avril 2015 " ! ! ! ! Le tétraèdre : Le tétraèdre symbolise le feu. Il est lié au troisième chakra ( mwelo ya ntangu ) qui est le siège de l’égo. Mwelo ntangu permet un alignement un puissant alignement entre MAMA NTONTO (la terre) et ZULU (zoulou, le ciel). L’utilisation du tétraèdre permet le contrôle de l’anxiété. Le tétraèdre permet aux personnes anxieuses de retrouver la confiance en elles et tisser des relations plus profondes avec les autres. Méditation Ki-Muntu, Page 14Mbuta Nswadi ki-Mbazi
  15. 15. Nswadi ki-Mbazi  13 avril 2015 " ! L’octaèdre : L’octaèdre représente l’élément Air. Cette figure est en relation avec le chakra du cœur (mwelo ya Mutima) qui est le siège du ZOLA (l’Amour inconditionnel de toute chose). C’est par ce Mwelo que passe le pardon, la compassion. C’est la porte délimitant le monde inférieur au monde supérieur (séparation entre les 3 mwelos du bas et les trois mwelos du haut). L’utilisation de l’octaèdre permet aux personnes nerveuses de retrouver la paix intérieure. Son utilisation permet aussi de stabiliser les relations affectives. " ! Méditation Ki-Muntu, Page 15Mbuta Nswadi ki-Mbazi
  16. 16. Nswadi ki-Mbazi  13 avril 2015 Le Dodécaèdre Le dodécaèdre représente la fusion des 4 éléments de la nature. C’est ce que les initiés kongo appellent le NGI (éther en français). Le dodécaèdre est lié au Mwelo LAKA (chakras laryngite), Mwelo MBU-NZU (Chakra frontal) et enfin Mwelo NTU-MPA (Chakra coronal). L’utilisation du Dodécaèdre permet de s’harmoniser avec le NZA (cosmos), en faisant intervenir dans notre expérience de vie les énergies de la stabilisé. ! " ! ! ! C- Explication de quelques éléments du cercle de méditation KI-MUNTU Cette méthode développée par Mbuta Nswadi Ki-Mbazi a pour but d’harmoniser les BI-Mwelo des personnes qui l’utilisent afin de construire une protection énergétique solide entrainant des bienfaits lié à chaque mwelo sur la conscience et sur l’émancipation de l’être. Méditation Ki-Muntu, Page 16Mbuta Nswadi ki-Mbazi
  17. 17. Nswadi ki-Mbazi  13 avril 2015 " Pour commencer la méthode de méditation il faut tout d’abord passer d’une vision 2D à une vision 3D de la figure ci-dessus. Tout d’abord la reconstruction des cercles (2D) en spheres (3D) " Il faut transformer le premier cercle en sphère tout en projetant une pyramide à l’intérieure. Transformation mentale d’un triangle (2D) en tétraèdre (3D) : Méditation Ki-Muntu, Page 17Mbuta Nswadi ki-Mbazi
  18. 18. Nswadi ki-Mbazi  13 avril 2015 " En plus il faut avoir en mémoire la structure du cosmos  à l’intérieur de chaque pyramide: " L’image ci-dessus nous montre le centre de notre NZA dans la méthode de méditation ki-muntu. C’est à la place de cette lumière centrale que l’on imagine la nouvelle sphère. ! ! ! Méditation Ki-Muntu, Page 18Mbuta Nswadi ki-Mbazi
  19. 19. Nswadi ki-Mbazi  13 avril 2015 D- Cercle de Méditation Kimuntu. Pour commencer, visualisez que votre conscience passe à travers un sombre tunnel, alors que vous pouvez apercevoir un point de brillante lumière tout au bout. Vous êtes à la sortie du tunnel dans un monde plein de paix et d’énergie de la verdure et une source d’eau qui coule. Créez ce monde dans votre mentale. " ! ! Dans ce monde allongez-vous sur votre dos au bord de cette petite rivière sur les gazons. Fermez les yeux et relaxez votre corps. Commencez avec les pieds. Visualisez un brouillard sous forme d’électricité entourant vos pieds. Imaginez que ce brouillard monte le long de votre corps en passant par vos cuisses, vos fesses et ensuite monte à travers la colonne vertébrale pour ensuite pénétrer le cerveau par la nuque. Imaginez un sentiment de légèreté alors que cette force électrique de paix se répand dans toutes les cellules de votre corps. A chaque fois que cette force arrive à un endroit de votre corps, vous devez Méditation Ki-Muntu, Page 19Mbuta Nswadi ki-Mbazi
  20. 20. Nswadi ki-Mbazi  13 avril 2015 vous arrêter suffisamment longtemps pour bien imprégner l’énergie de la stabiliser jusqu’à ce que vous sentiez cette relaxation, cette légèreté. Votre corps est là allongé dans ce beau monde que vous avez crée. Restez toute fois la bouche entre ouverte pour faire entrer de l’air pure. Et là vos yeux regardent le ciel clair et pur au dessus de vous. Voila que vous apercevez une boule dorée de la taille d’une balle de tennis descendre du ciel venant vers vous à une vitesse exponentielle. Cette boule se retrouve maintenant entre vos yeux et touche à la vitesse de la lumière votre front (TAC) et automatiquement vos yeux se ferment mais vous avez l’ouverture du troisième œil (6è chakra). La couleur dorée de la boule va couvrir tout votre corps allongé en se fusionnant avec votre Ki (Aura). Vous commencez de sortir petit à petit de votre corps par le front en partant de votre tête par ce mwelo MBU-NZU. Voila que vous êtes suspendu en or lumineux au dessus de votre corps et commencez à montrer au ciel à une vitesse extraordinaire. Vous montez encore et encore, voila que vous regardez votre corps en bas qui à pris la forme d’un point disant une boule de tennis dorée. Et là, vous sortez de ce monde à travers les nuages, vous êtes dans l’espace : Méditation Ki-Muntu, Page 20Mbuta Nswadi ki-Mbazi
  21. 21. Nswadi ki-Mbazi  13 avril 2015 " ! Et là vous constatez qu’il ya un miroir devant vous. Un miroir qui sépare le monde matière et le monde des énergies pures. Vous devez traverser ce miroir (1,2,3,4, et 5), vous êtes de l’autre côté dans un monde vaste. Mais devant vous, vous avez une pyramide, c’est la première pyramide du cercle initiatique Ki-Muntu. Vous descendez vers la base pour entrer dans la pyramide. En rentrant dans la pyramide vous découvrez un autre monde mais avec une sphère au centre de ce cosmos. Vous vous rapprochez de cette sphère qui grossie au fur et à mesure mais qui a une couleur bleue foncée. En pénétrant ce monde vous avez la deuxième pyramide du cercle initiatique ki-muntu. Vous pénétrez cette pyramide vous êtes encore dans un cosmos formidable et là vous au centre de ce cosmos il y a un monde de couleur violette. En vous rapprochant de cette sphère elle prend la taille de la planète terre. Vous pénétrez cette sphère et là vous avez la troisième pyramide. En pénétrant la troisième pyramide vous serez dans le dernier cosmos avec en son centre enfin une sphère de couleur verte. En pénétrant cette sphère, vous trouverez la dernière pyramide. Tout dans ce monde est beau c’est de la verdure pure. Vous pénétrez la pyramide et directement Méditation Ki-Muntu, Page 21Mbuta Nswadi ki-Mbazi
  22. 22. Nswadi ki-Mbazi  13 avril 2015 vous vous trouvez au centre d’un cercle de couleur orangée, mais avec vos pieds sur les nuages de couleur blanche. Vous êtes dans votre sanctuaire, votre lieu saint, vous êtes prêt pour commencer votre technique de méditation. ! E- Technique de méditation dans le cercle sacré : Vous êtes maintenant dans la 4è pyramide au centre d’un cercle de couleur orangée. Vous constatez en regardant de partout qu’il y a les 4 éléments aux 4 coins de la pyramide mais à l’extérieur. La pyramide se comporte comme un verre, vous pouvez regarder de l’intérieur vers l’extérieur mais pas l’inverse. Il ya une projection en 2D de la troisième pyramide (triangle) sous vos pieds avec des petits cercles de couleurs violettes possédant des centres de couleur bleue claire ou vont se positionner vos images. En effet vous allez projeter mentalement trois images de vous même qui vont être à l’intérieur des cercles de couleur violettes. Sous vos pieds vous avez les 3 cercles en 2D du cercle initiatique kimuntu. Formant un œil dans lequel vous êtes. Pour la première méditation vous devez voir vos images apparaitre devant vous (par la suite vous allez les trouver dès votre arrivé). Dès leur apparition, les Ombres de chacun d’entre vous, vont monter au dessus de vos têtes, pour se fusionner au sommet de la pyramide (mais de l’intérieur) créant une énergie de couleur sombre à la taille d’une graine de riz. Positionnez vous devant l’une de votre propre image. Et vous Dites : Bienvenu «  vous dites votre nom et prénom  » dans ce cercle de méditation Ki-muntu, que l’énergie de la source te remplisse de son Amour et de sa Paix. Je te béni et te rend fort et puissant par l’Amour de notre cercle sacré. Méditation Ki-Muntu, Page 22Mbuta Nswadi ki-Mbazi
  23. 23. Nswadi ki-Mbazi  13 avril 2015 Vous tendez votre bras à la direction de la terre, et vous dites : • Viens l’énergie de la terre sacrée, la terre de vie. L’élément terre va se déplacer à votre direction pour se retrouver sur la pomme de votre main mais non plus avec la forme de la terre mais en se transmutant en Hexaèdre(Cube). C’est cette figure que vous allez projeter dans le premier Mwelo de votre Mpangi. Tout en récitant des paroles d’énergie liée à cette figure. ! Que l’énergie de la terre te …… ! • Viens l’énergie de l’eau sacrée, eau de vie. L’élément eau va se déplacer vers vous en se transmutant en icosaèdre que vous allez projeter dans le 2è Mwelo de votre Mpangi. Que l’énergie de l’eau de vie te …. • Viens l’énergie du feu sacré, feu de vie. L’élément feu va se déplacer vers vous en se transmutant en tétraèdre que vous allez projeter dans le 3è Mwelo de votre Mpangi. ! Que l’énergie du feu de vie te…. ! • Viens l’énergie de l’Air sacrée, l’Air de vie. L’élément Air va se déplacer vers vous en se transmutant en Octaèdre que vous allez projeter dans le 4è Mwelo de votre Mpangi. Que l’énergie de l’Air de vie te …. ! Et enfin pour finir : • Viens l’énergie du NGI (éther = Terre + Eau + Feu + Air) sacré, le NGI de la vie. Tous les 4 éléments vont s’orienter au dessus de vos têtes Méditation Ki-Muntu, Page 23Mbuta Nswadi ki-Mbazi
  24. 24. Nswadi ki-Mbazi  13 avril 2015 pour s’harmoniser sous la forme des tresses africaines. Et là, vous tendez votre bras au dessus de votre tête pour récupérer le NGI, mais qui une fois sur le pomme de votre main se transforme en Dodécaèdre que vous projetez sur votre MPangi. Le dodécaèdre va se décomposer en 3 dodécaèdres identiques qui vont pénétrer les mwelos LAKA (gorge), MBU-NZU (front) et NTU-MPA (couronne). ! Que l’énergie du NGI te … Apres avoir travaillé sur une de votre image, vous vous tournez sur la deuxième image et vous faites la même pratique et après sur la troisième image. Après vous dites ceci : Que l’ordre – l’harmonie et l’équilibre Mâatique s’installent en nous. Que toute l’énergie utilisée puisse nous donner vie, santé, paix et Amour. Apres votre méditation vous faites le même trajet que pour l’aller mais dans le sens inverse : Sortir de la 4è pyramide en se téléportant du cercle orangé à la porte Montez vers le sommet de la pyramide pour sortir de la sphère de couleur verte. Vous êtes maintenant dans le cosmos à l’intérieur de la troisième pyramide. Là dans cette réalité vous volez à la vitesse de la lumière pour vous rapprochez de la porte de sortie de la pyramide. Dès que vous sortez de cette pyramide vous êtes dans la sphère de couleur violette. Vous volez ensuite vers le haut pour sortir de cette sphère. Là vous êtes dans un cosmos étoilé plein de vie et d’énergie. Mais ce cosmos infini se trouve dans la 2è pyramide de couleur bleue foncée.Vous devez sortir de ce cosmos par la porte de la pyramide que vous regardez Méditation Ki-Muntu, Page 24Mbuta Nswadi ki-Mbazi
  25. 25. Nswadi ki-Mbazi  13 avril 2015 de loin. Rapprochez-vous de la sortie, et vous vous retrouvez dans la sphère de couleur bleue foncée. Volez vers le sommet de la pyramide pour sortir de la sphère. Là vous êtes dans le cosmos à l’intérieur de la 1ere pyramide. Vous sortez de cette pyramide. Vous etes devant le miroir du départ. Enfin vous devez traverser le miroir (1,2,3,4 et 5) et vous êtes de l’autre côté du miroir dans le monde que vous avez crée. Il ya la terre devant vous votre planète mère. Rapprochez vous en vous déplaçant à la vitesse de la lumière. Vous avez pénétré l’atmosphère de la terre descendez encore et encore ,encore et encore 1,2,3,…48,49,50. Vous commencez à regarder votre corps allongé là sur la pelouse. Vous êtes dessus, vos pieds devant votre troisième œil. Vous commencez à pénétrer ce corps allongé. Là, l’énergie de couleur dorée reprend sa forme initiale la taille d’une boule de tennis. Cette boule repart pour l’espace et disparait devant vos yeux qui sont maintenant ouvert. Mettez vous debout pour reprendre le tunnel de sorti. Vous pénétrez le tunnel, et là vous êtes dans un tunnel de couleur sombre mais avec une lumière de l’autre côté. 1-2-3 vous etes dans votre corps physique, dans votre maison. Ouvrez vos yeux doucement Bougez vos membres en commençant par les pieds, les membres supérieurs et tout le corps. C’est une technique qui aura des effets positifs à court terme. Cette méthode va transformer vos vies. Je vous souhaite un bon cheminement dans le monde de la méditation ki- muntu. ! Nswadi KI-MBaZI Méditation Ki-Muntu, Page 25Mbuta Nswadi ki-Mbazi
  26. 26. Nswadi ki-Mbazi  13 avril 2015 ! ! Méditation Ki-Muntu, Page 26Mbuta Nswadi ki-Mbazi

