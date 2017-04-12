MariaDB adoption in Linux distributions and development environments

Presentation given at the M|17 MariaDB User Conference 2017

https://m17.mariadb.com/



Linux, Apache, MySQL and PHP used to be the most widely used web application stacks. As technology evolves, this is no longer the case. For the M part, MariaDB has replaced MySQL in numerous Linux distributions and development environments, and is becoming the new M in most production environments as well. This talk presents how the landscape looks today, and why and how web developers are migrating to MariaDB around the globe.