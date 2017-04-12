© 2017 MariaDB Foundation1 * * MariaDB adoption in Linux distributions and development environments Otto Kekäläinen @ottok...
© 2017 MariaDB Foundation2 What is the MariaDB Foundation?
© 2017 MariaDB Foundation3 * * The MariaDB Foundation Ensuring continuity and open collaboration in the MariaDB ecosystem ...
© 2017 MariaDB Foundation4 The MariaDB Foundation and Corporation are separate entities ● Similar to WordPress / Automatti...
© 2017 MariaDB Foundation5 The MariaDB Foundation mission Ensuring continuity Make sure that MariaDB continues to thrive a...
© 2017 MariaDB Foundation6 * * Foundation staff ● 7 people ● Make MariaDB available to as many users as possible (porting,...
© 2017 MariaDB Foundation7 * * Foundation development work Focusing on issues that benefit as many users as possible ● Wor...
© 2017 MariaDB Foundation8 * * Achievements in 2015 ● Release of 10.1 for General Availability, includes built-in Galera c...
© 2017 MariaDB Foundation9 * * Achievements in 2016 ● 10.2 in development during 2016 – window functions, common table exp...
© 2017 MariaDB Foundation10 MariaDB adoption? Everybody knows MySQL. It will take time for MariaDB to become as widely kno...
© 2017 MariaDB Foundation11 * * MySQL history ● Development started in 1994, released 1995 ● MySQL AB founded by David Axm...
© 2017 MariaDB Foundation12 * * LAMP MySQL mentioned in the Social Network movie
© 2017 MariaDB Foundation13 * * MySQL hugely popular since year ~2000 Oudated slide from Oracle's presentation
© 2017 MariaDB Foundation14 * * MariaDB history ● Anticipating the ill fate of MySQL it was forked ● Goal to keep the open...
© 2017 MariaDB Foundation15 * * Open source principles at MariaDB ● Publish code in real time, not just at release time. ●...
© 2017 MariaDB Foundation16 * * The history of forks ● Linus Nyman, 2015: Any instance in which the code of a program is c...
© 2017 MariaDB Foundation17 * * Open source governance = Behave, or get forked!
© 2017 MariaDB Foundation18 * * Many were unsatisfied and forked MySQL.. ● Drizzle (MySQL 6.0 branch, now abandoned) ● Web...
© 2017 MariaDB Foundation19 * * MariaDB success ● Steady cadence in releases: – 2012: 5.5 – 2014: 10.0 – 2015: 10.1 ● Port...
© 2017 MariaDB Foundation20 * * MariaDB success Steadily increasing LOC (10.1 branch / Ohloh.net) DB-Engines.com ranking o...
© 2017 MariaDB Foundation21 * * DB-Engines.com score timeline MariaDB
© 2017 MariaDB Foundation22 * * MariaDB success Google Trends for “mariadb”
© 2017 MariaDB Foundation23 * * MariaDB adoption: Linux distributions ● Red Hat – MariaDB 5.5 has been the default "MySQL"...
© 2017 MariaDB Foundation24 * * MariaDB adoption: Linux distributions ● Debian – MariaDB 10.0 available in Debian 8 – Mari...
© 2017 MariaDB Foundation25 * *
© 2017 MariaDB Foundation26 * *
© 2017 MariaDB Foundation27 * *
© 2017 MariaDB Foundation28
© 2017 MariaDB Foundation29 When will Ubuntu also switch to MariaDB by default?
© 2017 MariaDB Foundation30 A good sign for MariaDB in Ubuntu?
© 2017 MariaDB Foundation31
© 2017 MariaDB Foundation32 * * MariaDB adoption: software ● Wikipedia.org, WikiMedia ● OwnCloud (NextCloud) ● Drupal ● Wo...
© 2017 MariaDB Foundation33 * * WordPress ● WordPress.org ● WordPress.com – MariaDB 10.1 From wordpress.org/about/stats/
© 2017 MariaDB Foundation34 * * LAMP
© 2017 MariaDB Foundation35 * * MariaDB adoption: dev environments ● LAMP distributions – XAMPP – WAMP – Zend Server – Ser...
© 2017 MariaDB Foundation36 * * Nginx growing ● LAMP → LEMP ● Apache → Nginx
© 2017 MariaDB Foundation37 * * Hosting marketing ● Hosting companies that want to show they are leading edge boast with M...
© 2017 MariaDB Foundation38 Benefits of widely used open source software like MariaDB ● Quality: The bigger the community ...
© 2017 MariaDB Foundation39 ”Given enough eyeballs all bugs are shallow” – Linus's law
© 2017 MariaDB Foundation40 * * MariaDB community grows
© 2017 MariaDB Foundation41 * * MariaDB community grows
© 2017 MariaDB Foundation42 There are plenty of opportunities to contribute Scratch your own itch!
© 2017 MariaDB Foundation43 * * Towards the best solution in the world Using the open source software development model
© 2017 MariaDB Foundation44 Thanks! mariadb.org @ottokekalainen otto@mariadb.org
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

MariaDB adoption in Linux distributions and development environments

37 views

Published on

Presentation given at the M|17 MariaDB User Conference 2017
https://m17.mariadb.com/

Linux, Apache, MySQL and PHP used to be the most widely used web application stacks. As technology evolves, this is no longer the case. For the M part, MariaDB has replaced MySQL in numerous Linux distributions and development environments, and is becoming the new M in most production environments as well. This talk presents how the landscape looks today, and why and how web developers are migrating to MariaDB around the globe.

Published in: Technology
License: CC Attribution-ShareAlike License
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
37
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

MariaDB adoption in Linux distributions and development environments

  1. 1. © 2017 MariaDB Foundation1 * * MariaDB adoption in Linux distributions and development environments Otto Kekäläinen @ottokekalainen
  2. 2. © 2017 MariaDB Foundation2 What is the MariaDB Foundation?
  3. 3. © 2017 MariaDB Foundation3 * * The MariaDB Foundation Ensuring continuity and open collaboration in the MariaDB ecosystem Funded by Alibaba, Booking.com, MariaDB.com, Visma, DBS and many others.
  4. 4. © 2017 MariaDB Foundation4 The MariaDB Foundation and Corporation are separate entities ● Similar to WordPress / Automattic, BigBlueButton / Blindside, OwnCloud Foundation / Corporation. ● MariaDB Corporation is only one of the sponsors, contributes 1/7th of the yearly budget. ● The Foundation staff do not work for the MariaDB Corporation.
  5. 5. © 2017 MariaDB Foundation5 The MariaDB Foundation mission Ensuring continuity Make sure that MariaDB continues to thrive and stay maintained as long as there are users who need it. Open collaboration Be a place where everybody can contribute and collaborate using the best open source methodologies. Drive adoption Make sure MariaDB is universally available and included on all major platforms, serving an ever growing community of users and developers.
  6. 6. © 2017 MariaDB Foundation6 * * Foundation staff ● 7 people ● Make MariaDB available to as many users as possible (porting, packaging) ● Single contact point for collaboration and contributions – Make sure all pull requests and patches are responded to promptly and properly reviewed – Respond at security@mariadb.org, collaborate with security teams and publish CVEs
  7. 7. © 2017 MariaDB Foundation7 * * Foundation development work Focusing on issues that benefit as many users as possible ● Work with community contributors to steward patches through the integration process ● Develop new features, tests, continuous integration and QA, packaging, tracking sister projects, security etc. ● Dedicated employee for documentation ● Grow new developers ● Maintain mariadb.org ● Increase adoption ● Connect users with specific needs to service providers
  8. 8. © 2017 MariaDB Foundation8 * * Achievements in 2015 ● Release of 10.1 for General Availability, includes built-in Galera cluster support and new encryption features (contributed by Google), better performance and improved security features ● Developer Meetup in Amsterdam with over 60 attendees ● Ported to ARM, AIX, System Z, Power 8 etc. ● Increased community and adoption ● Read report at https://mariadb.org/the-year-2015-in-mariadb/
  9. 9. © 2017 MariaDB Foundation9 * * Achievements in 2016 ● 10.2 in development during 2016 – window functions, common table expressions... – MyRocks, Flashback ● Developer Meetup in Amsterdam with over 70 attendees ● Ported to MIPS, HPPA; refreshed for MacOS X ● Increased community and adoption... – The topic of this talk! ● Read report at https://mariadb.org/2016-mariadb-foundation/
  10. 10. © 2017 MariaDB Foundation10 MariaDB adoption? Everybody knows MySQL. It will take time for MariaDB to become as widely known.
  11. 11. © 2017 MariaDB Foundation11 * * MySQL history ● Development started in 1994, released 1995 ● MySQL AB founded by David Axmark, Allan Larsson and Michael "Monty" Widenius 1995 ● Named after Monty's daughter My ● General Public License v2 (GPL) since 2000 ● MySQL is the M in LAMP
  12. 12. © 2017 MariaDB Foundation12 * * LAMP MySQL mentioned in the Social Network movie
  13. 13. © 2017 MariaDB Foundation13 * * MySQL hugely popular since year ~2000 Oudated slide from Oracle's presentation
  14. 14. © 2017 MariaDB Foundation14 * * MariaDB history ● Anticipating the ill fate of MySQL it was forked ● Goal to keep the open source project going ● Named after Monty's youngest daughter ● MariaDB 5.1 released in October 2009 ● And indeed, Oracle did close down many aspects of the open source project MySQL
  15. 15. © 2017 MariaDB Foundation15 * * Open source principles at MariaDB ● Publish code in real time, not just at release time. ● Discuss and plan on public mailing list and IRC. ● Public bug tracker, transparent progress and priorities. ● Respond quickly to pull requests on Github and to bug reports that have patches attached. ● Keep documentation up-to-date, develop documentation alongside code and also allow contributions in documentation. ● Regular, free-to-attend developer meetups. ● True open source, not just code dumps
  16. 16. © 2017 MariaDB Foundation16 * * The history of forks ● Linus Nyman, 2015: Any instance in which the code of a program is copied, modified, and reused to start or develop another program.
  17. 17. © 2017 MariaDB Foundation17 * * Open source governance = Behave, or get forked!
  18. 18. © 2017 MariaDB Foundation18 * * Many were unsatisfied and forked MySQL.. ● Drizzle (MySQL 6.0 branch, now abandoned) ● WebScaleSQL by Facebook, Google etc ● Percona Server, XtraDB and Cluster ● MySQL Galera Cluster ● AliSQL by Alibaba ● TMySQL by Tencent
  19. 19. © 2017 MariaDB Foundation19 * * MariaDB success ● Steady cadence in releases: – 2012: 5.5 – 2014: 10.0 – 2015: 10.1 ● Ported to ARM, AIX, System Z, Power 8 etc ● 10.2 to be released soon
  20. 20. © 2017 MariaDB Foundation20 * * MariaDB success Steadily increasing LOC (10.1 branch / Ohloh.net) DB-Engines.com ranking of MariaDB 0 10 20 30 40
  21. 21. © 2017 MariaDB Foundation21 * * DB-Engines.com score timeline MariaDB
  22. 22. © 2017 MariaDB Foundation22 * * MariaDB success Google Trends for “mariadb”
  23. 23. © 2017 MariaDB Foundation23 * * MariaDB adoption: Linux distributions ● Red Hat – MariaDB 5.5 has been the default "MySQL" database since RHEL 7 ● SUSE – MariaDB 10.0 is the default relational database option on SLES 12 SP2
  24. 24. © 2017 MariaDB Foundation24 * * MariaDB adoption: Linux distributions ● Debian – MariaDB 10.0 available in Debian 8 – MariaDB 10.1 the default in Debian 9 ● Ubuntu – MariaDB 5.5 available since Ubuntu 12.04 – Maybe default in 2018? mariadb.com/kb/en/mariadb/distributions-which-include-mariadb/
  25. 25. © 2017 MariaDB Foundation25 * *
  26. 26. © 2017 MariaDB Foundation26 * *
  27. 27. © 2017 MariaDB Foundation27 * *
  28. 28. © 2017 MariaDB Foundation28
  29. 29. © 2017 MariaDB Foundation29 When will Ubuntu also switch to MariaDB by default?
  30. 30. © 2017 MariaDB Foundation30 A good sign for MariaDB in Ubuntu?
  31. 31. © 2017 MariaDB Foundation31
  32. 32. © 2017 MariaDB Foundation32 * * MariaDB adoption: software ● Wikipedia.org, WikiMedia ● OwnCloud (NextCloud) ● Drupal ● WordPress
  33. 33. © 2017 MariaDB Foundation33 * * WordPress ● WordPress.org ● WordPress.com – MariaDB 10.1 From wordpress.org/about/stats/
  34. 34. © 2017 MariaDB Foundation34 * * LAMP
  35. 35. © 2017 MariaDB Foundation35 * * MariaDB adoption: dev environments ● LAMP distributions – XAMPP – WAMP – Zend Server – ServerPress – VVV
  36. 36. © 2017 MariaDB Foundation36 * * Nginx growing ● LAMP → LEMP ● Apache → Nginx
  37. 37. © 2017 MariaDB Foundation37 * * Hosting marketing ● Hosting companies that want to show they are leading edge boast with MariaDB
  38. 38. © 2017 MariaDB Foundation38 Benefits of widely used open source software like MariaDB ● Quality: The bigger the community is, the faster the software evolves. ● No lock-in: Software stays open source, ecosystem has multiple vendors. ● No dead-end: Big user base guarantees availability of software and people. Your company can join the Foundation and help ensure this
  39. 39. © 2017 MariaDB Foundation39 ”Given enough eyeballs all bugs are shallow” – Linus's law
  40. 40. © 2017 MariaDB Foundation40 * * MariaDB community grows
  41. 41. © 2017 MariaDB Foundation41 * * MariaDB community grows
  42. 42. © 2017 MariaDB Foundation42 There are plenty of opportunities to contribute Scratch your own itch!
  43. 43. © 2017 MariaDB Foundation43 * * Towards the best solution in the world Using the open source software development model
  44. 44. © 2017 MariaDB Foundation44 Thanks! mariadb.org @ottokekalainen otto@mariadb.org

×