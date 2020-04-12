Tomardecisiones2020ottoayala

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. 12/04/2020 oayalat2012@hotmail.com 1 AYALA & ASOCIADOS Contadores Públicos – Abogados – Finanzas Empresariales - MBA. ADMINISTRACIÓN: FICHA TÉCNICA/CONCEPTOS NOTEBOOK OF WORK 001 TOMAR DECISIONES
  2. 2. 12/04/2020 oayalat2012@hotmail.com 2 AYALA & ASOCIADOS Contadores Públicos – Abogados – Finanzas Empresariales - MBA. ADMINISTRACIÓN: FICHA TÉCNICA/CONCEPTOS NOTEBOOK OF WORK 001 TOMAR DECISIONES FASES DEL PROCESO DECISORIO: 1) DEFINICIÓN DEL PROBLEMA. 2) ANÁLISIS DEL PROBLEMA. 3) BÚSQUEDA Y ANÁLISIS DE SOLUCIONES ALTERNATIVAS. 4) ELECCIÓN DE LA MEJOR SOLUCIÓN. 5) EJECUCIÓN DE LA ALTERNATIVA ELEGIDA. 6) CONTROL DE RESULTADOS.
  3. 3. 12/04/2020 oayalat2012@hotmail.com 3 AYALA & ASOCIADOS Contadores Públicos – Abogados – Finanzas Empresariales - MBA. ADMINISTRACIÓN: FICHA TÉCNICA/CONCEPTOS NOTEBOOK OF WORK 001 TOMAR DECISIONES FASES DEL PROCESO DECISORIO: 1) DEFINICIÓN DEL PROBLEMA. HAY QUE CAPTAR EL REAL PROBLEMA MEDIANTE ALGUNOS ELEMENTOS:  BUSCAR E IDENTIFICAR LOS ELEMENTOS Y FACTORES CRÍTICOS QUE ORIGINAN EL PROBLEMA A RESOLVER.  DETERMINAR LOS OBJETIVOS QUE SE QUIERE ALCANZAR CON LA SOLUCIÓN DEL PROBLEMA.  ESTABLECER CUÁLES SON LOS LÍMITES Y LAS CONDICIONES PARA LA SOLUCIÓN DEL PROBLEMA.
  4. 4. 12/04/2020 oayalat2012@hotmail.com 4 AYALA & ASOCIADOS Contadores Públicos – Abogados – Finanzas Empresariales - MBA. ADMINISTRACIÓN: FICHA TÉCNICA/CONCEPTOS NOTEBOOK OF WORK 001 TOMAR DECISIONES FASES DEL PROCESO DECISORIO: 2) ANÁLISIS DEL PROBLEMA. HAY QUE PERCIBIR EL PROBLEMA CON SUS IMPLICACIONES E INTERRELACIONES, DE ALLÍ QUE SEA INDISPENSABLE ANALIZAR:  LOS SISTEMAS DE INFORMACIÓN EXISTENTE.  RECOLECTAR LA MAYOR CANTIDAD DE DATOS POSIBLES Y QUE SE RELACIONAN CON EL PROBLEMA, DETERMINAN LA IMPORTANCIA Y SE CORRELACIONAN CON OTRAS INFORMACIONES NECESARIAS.
  5. 5. 12/04/2020 oayalat2012@hotmail.com 5 AYALA & ASOCIADOS Contadores Públicos – Abogados – Finanzas Empresariales - MBA. ADMINISTRACIÓN: FICHA TÉCNICA/CONCEPTOS NOTEBOOK OF WORK 001 TOMAR DECISIONES FASES DEL PROCESO DECISORIO: 3) BÚSQUEDA Y ANÁLISIS DE SOLUCIONES ALTERNATIVAS. ESTE PASO CONSTITUYE LA CLAVE DE TODO PROCESO DECISORIO PORQUE AQUÍ SE EXPONE Y SE PROPONE SOLUCIONES VÁLIDAS AL PROBLEMA, PERO AQUÍ SE DEBE:  ESTABLECER CURSOS DE ACCIÓN QUE PUEDA ADOPTARSE A LA SITUACIÓN PRESENTE PARA OPTIMIZAR EL RESULTADO.  DETERMINAR LAS POSIBLES VENTAJAS Y DESVENTAJAS DE CADA SOLUCIÓN.  DESCOMPONER LA SITUACIÓN A RESOLVERSE EN TODOS SUS ELEMENTOS, DISTINGUIR LOS ASPECTOS CONOCIDOS Y DESCONOCIDOS.  LIGAR LOS ASPECTOS A DATOS RECOGIDOS ESTABLECIENDO SECUENCIAS, SEMEJANZAS Y DIFERENCIAS.  EXPERIMENTAR COMBINACIONES QUE PERMITAN DISEÑAR DISTINTOS MODELOS DE SOLUCIÓN.  VALORAR LAS ALTERNATIVAS DE SOLUCIÓN EN FUNCIÓN INSTITUCIONAL, ESTA VALORACIÓN PUEDE REALIZARSE EN TÉRMINOS ECONÓMICOS, TÉCNICOS, DE PRESTIGIO,…
  6. 6. 12/04/2020 oayalat2012@hotmail.com 6 AYALA & ASOCIADOS Contadores Públicos – Abogados – Finanzas Empresariales - MBA. ADMINISTRACIÓN: FICHA TÉCNICA/CONCEPTOS NOTEBOOK OF WORK 001 TOMAR DECISIONES FASES DEL PROCESO DECISORIO: 4) ELECCIÓN DE LA MEJOR SOLUCIÓN. LA ELECCIÓN DE CUALESQUIER SOLUCIÓN TIENE SIEMPRE CARÁCTER DE COMPROMISO AUNQUE NO SEA LA MEJOR NI LA MÁS DESEADA SI NO QUE ES AQUELLA QUE ENTRE TODAS LAS ALTERNATIVAS HA SIDO LA MEJOR IDENTIFICADA Y SATISFACE LOS REQUISITOS MÍNIMOS DE ACEPTABILIDAD; LA ELECCIÓN DE LA ALTERNATIVA DEPENDE DE:  LOS SISTEMAS DE INFORMACIÓN EXISTENTES Y DE SUS LIMITACIONES.  DE LA LIMITADA VALIDEZ QUE TIENEN LOS MODELOS SOCIALES LO QUE IMPIDE ESTIMAR EL IMPACTO O INFLUENCIA DE LA DECISIÓN SOBRE OTROS SECTORES.  DEL COMPORTAMIENTO ECONÓMICO, SOCIAL, POLÍTICO, DE PRESTIGIO, DE SEGURIDAD QUE UNA DECISIÓN PONE DE MANIFIESTO.
  7. 7. 12/04/2020 oayalat2012@hotmail.com 7 AYALA & ASOCIADOS Contadores Públicos – Abogados – Finanzas Empresariales - MBA. ADMINISTRACIÓN: FICHA TÉCNICA/CONCEPTOS NOTEBOOK OF WORK 001 TOMAR DECISIONES FASES DEL PROCESO DECISORIO: 4) ELECCIÓN DE LA MEJOR SOLUCIÓN. ADEMÁS PARA ACEPTAR A LA MEJOR ELECCIÓN SE BUSCARÁ QUE:  TENGA MÁS BAJO RIESGO.  PRESENTE MEJORES RESULTADOS CON MENOR ESFUERZO.  ALCANZA EL OBJETIVO AL MOMENTO MÁS OPORTUNO.  ALCANZA IGUAL OBJETIVO CON MENOS RECURSOS.
  8. 8. 12/04/2020 oayalat2012@hotmail.com 8 AYALA & ASOCIADOS Contadores Públicos – Abogados – Finanzas Empresariales - MBA. ADMINISTRACIÓN: FICHA TÉCNICA/CONCEPTOS NOTEBOOK OF WORK 001 TOMAR DECISIONES FASES DEL PROCESO DECISORIO: 5) EJECUCIÓN DE LA DECISIÓN. PARA QUE UNA DECISIÓN PUEDA REALIZARSE U OPERARSE REQUIERE DE LA PARTICIPACIÓN Y ACCIÓN DE OTRAS PERSONAS, DE ALLÍ QUE UNA PERSONA NO SÓLO DEBE DECIDIR SI NO BUSCAR QUE LA DECISIÓN SEA ACEPTADA POR LOS DEMÁS. PARA ELLO HAY QUE:  ESTABLECER TÉRMINOS CLAROS, CONCRETOS Y REALIZABLES MÁS QUE TODO PARA QUIENES VAN A LLEVAR A LA PRÁCTICA.  COMUNICAR CON PUNTUALIDAD Y CON TODOS LOS DETALLES.  COMUNICAR DE ACUERDO CON LOS DESEOS Y QUIÉN TOMÓ LA DECISIÓN.
  9. 9. 12/04/2020 oayalat2012@hotmail.com 9 AYALA & ASOCIADOS Contadores Públicos – Abogados – Finanzas Empresariales - MBA. ADMINISTRACIÓN: FICHA TÉCNICA/CONCEPTOS NOTEBOOK OF WORK 001 TOMAR DECISIONES FASES DEL PROCESO DECISORIO: 6) CONTROL DE RESULTADOS. ES UN INSTRUMENTO INDISPENSABLE EN EL PROCESO DECISORIO, PORQUE SUMINISTRA UNA GUÍA O UN PUNTO DE REFERENCIA QUE FACILITA LAS DECISIONES SUCESIVAS, REDUCE MÁRGENES DE INCERTIDUMBRE Y LAS POSIBILIDADES DE ERROR. EL CONTROL ES INDISPENSABLE PARA COMPROBAR QUE LOS EJECUTANTES DESARROLLAN LAS TAREAS QUE LES HAN SIDO ENCOMENDADAS Y PARA INTERVENIR A TIEMPO ANTE ERRORES O EQUIVOCACIONES QUE PUEDEN ALTERAR EL CURSO DE ACCIÓN ´PREVISTO.
  10. 10. 12/04/2020 oayalat2012@hotmail.com 10 AYALA & ASOCIADOS Contadores Públicos – Abogados – Finanzas Empresariales - MBA. ADMINISTRACIÓN: FICHA TÉCNICA/CONCEPTOS NOTEBOOK OF WORK 001 TOMAR DECISIONES FASES DEL PROCESO DECISORIO: 6) CONTROL DE RESULTADOS. UN BUEN CONTROL SIRVE PARA:  COMPROBAR LA CALIDAD DE DECISIONES.  IDENTIFICAR ACIERTOS, ERRORES Y EQUIVOCACIONES PROPIOS DE LOS EJECUTANTES DE LA DECISIÓN.  MODIFICAR Y ADOPTAR LA DECISIÓN A LAS NUEVAS CIRCUNSTANCIAS.  MEJORAR LAS DECISIONES POSTERIORES.
  11. 11. 12/04/2020 oayalat2012@hotmail.com 11 AYALA & ASOCIADOS Contadores Públicos – Abogados – Finanzas Empresariales - MBA. ADMINISTRACIÓN: FICHA TÉCNICA/CONCEPTOS NOTEBOOK OF WORK 001 TOMAR DECISIONES EL PROCESO DE TOMA DE DECISIONES (KAY, RONALD 2000 TEXAS UNIVERSITY): LA ASIGNACIÓN DE RECURSOS LIMITADOS ENTRE DIVERSOS USOS ALTERNATIVOS REQUIERE QUE UN ADMINISTRADOR TOME DECISIONES. 1. IDENTIFICAR Y DEFINIR EL PROBLEMA. 2. RECOPILAR DATOS, HECHOS E INFORMACIÓN RELEVANTE. 3. IDENTIFICAR Y ANALIZAR SOLUCIONES ALTERNATIVAS. 4. TOMAR LA DECISIÓN, SELECCIONANDO LA MEJOR ALTERNATIVA. 5. IMPLEMENTAR LA DECISIÓN. 6. OBSERVAR LOS RESULTADOS Y ASUMIR RESPONSABILIDAD DEL RESULTADO.
  12. 12. 12/04/2020 oayalat2012@hotmail.com 12 AYALA & ASOCIADOS Contadores Públicos – Abogados – Finanzas Empresariales - MBA. ADMINISTRACIÓN: FICHA TÉCNICA/CONCEPTOS NOTEBOOK OF WORK 001 TOMAR DECISIONES EL PROCESO DE TOMA DE DECISIONES (KAY, RONALD 2000 TEXAS UNIVERSITY): 1. IDENTIFICAR Y DEFINIR EL PROBLEMA. SON MUCHOS LOS PROBLEMAS QUE TIENE QUE AFRONTAR UN ADMINISTRADOR. CUÁNTO DEBÍA PRODUCIR. CÓMO DEBÍA PRODUCIRSE. QUÉ SE DEBÍA PRODUCIR. EL PODER DEFINIR CON PRECISIÓN EL PROBLEMA HABRÁ DE MINIMIZAR EL TIEMPO REQUERIDO PARA LLEVAR A CABO EL RESTO DE LOS PASOS DEL PROCESO DE TOMA DE DECISIONES.
  13. 13. 12/04/2020 oayalat2012@hotmail.com 13 AYALA & ASOCIADOS Contadores Públicos – Abogados – Finanzas Empresariales - MBA. ADMINISTRACIÓN: FICHA TÉCNICA/CONCEPTOS NOTEBOOK OF WORK 001 TOMAR DECISIONES EL PROCESO DE TOMA DE DECISIONES (KAY, RONALD 2000 TEXAS UNIVERSITY): 2. RECOPILACIÓN DE DATOS Y DE INFORMACIÓN RELEVANTE. POR DATOS SE HABRÁ DE ENTENDER UN CONJUNTO DE HECHOS Y NÚMEROS NO ORGANIZADOS OBTENIDOS DE DIFERENTE FUENTES. LA INFORMACIÓN HABRÁ DE CONSIDERARSE EL PRODUCTO FINAL OBTENIDO DE ANALIZAR DATOS.
  14. 14. 12/04/2020 oayalat2012@hotmail.com 14 AYALA & ASOCIADOS Contadores Públicos – Abogados – Finanzas Empresariales - MBA. ADMINISTRACIÓN: FICHA TÉCNICA/CONCEPTOS NOTEBOOK OF WORK 001 TOMAR DECISIONES EL PROCESO DE TOMA DE DECISIONES (KAY, RONALD 2000 TEXAS UNIVERSITY): 3. IDENTIFICACIÓN Y ANÁLISIS DE ALTERNATIVAS. UNA VEZ QUE LA INFORMACIÓN RELEVANTE SE TIENE DISPONIBLE, EL ADMINISTRADOR PODRÁ EMPEZAR A LISTAR ALTERNATIVAS QUE REPRESENTEN SOLUCIONES POTENCIALES AL PROBLEMA. EL APLICAR UN BUEN CRITERIO O LA POSESIÓN DE EXPERIENCIA PRÁCTICA PODRÁ SER EMPLEADA COMO SUSTITUTO DE INFORMACIÓN QUE NO SE TIENE DISPONIBLE.
  15. 15. 12/04/2020 oayalat2012@hotmail.com 15 AYALA & ASOCIADOS Contadores Públicos – Abogados – Finanzas Empresariales - MBA. ADMINISTRACIÓN: FICHA TÉCNICA/CONCEPTOS NOTEBOOK OF WORK 001 TOMAR DECISIONES EL PROCESO DE TOMA DE DECISIONES (KAY, RONALD 2000 TEXAS UNIVERSITY): 4. TOMAR LA DECISIÓN. DESPUÉS DE QUE SE HAYAN PONDERADO TODAS LAS VENTAJAS Y DESVENTAJAS DE CADA UNA DE LAS ALTERNATIVAS, PODRÁ SUCEDER QUE NINGUNA PAREZCA MEJOR QUE LAS DEMÁS. EN ESOS CASOS TENDRÁ QUE SELECCIONAR AQUELLA QUE MUESTRE EL MAYOR INCREMENTO EN UTILIDAD ESPERADA.
  16. 16. 12/04/2020 oayalat2012@hotmail.com 16 AYALA & ASOCIADOS Contadores Públicos – Abogados – Finanzas Empresariales - MBA. ADMINISTRACIÓN: FICHA TÉCNICA/CONCEPTOS NOTEBOOK OF WORK 001 TOMAR DECISIONES EL PROCESO DE TOMA DE DECISIONES (KAY, RONALD 2000 TEXAS UNIVERSITY): 5. IMPLEMENTACIÓN DE LA DECISIÓN. EL SELECCIONAR LA MEJOR ALTERNATIVA NO HABRÁ DE BRINDAR LOS RESULTADOS DESEADOS SALVO QUE LA DECISIÓN SEA CORRECTA Y RÁPIDAMENTE IMPLEMENTADA.
  17. 17. 12/04/2020 oayalat2012@hotmail.com 17 AYALA & ASOCIADOS Contadores Públicos – Abogados – Finanzas Empresariales - MBA. ADMINISTRACIÓN: FICHA TÉCNICA/CONCEPTOS NOTEBOOK OF WORK 001 TOMAR DECISIONES EL PROCESO DE TOMA DE DECISIONES (KAY, RONALD 2000 TEXAS UNIVERSITY): 6. OBSERVAR Y ASUMIR LA RESPONSABILIDAD. LA RESPONSABILIDAD ANTE UN RESULTADO DE UNA DECISIÓN DESCANSA EN LA PERSONA QUE TOMA LA DECISIÓN. EL NEGARSE A ASUMIR RESPONSABILIDAD PODRÁ EXPLICAR EL PORQUÉ ALGUNOS INDIVIDUOS ENCUENTRAN DIFÍCIL EL TOMAR UNA DECISÓN. SIN EMBARGO, YA QUE ES DIFÍCIL QUE LOS ADMINISTRADORES EVITEN TOMAR DECISIONES, DEBERÁN ASUMIR LA RESPONSABILIDAD. ES ALGO NORMAL DE TAL FUNCIÓN.
  18. 18. 12/04/2020 oayalat2012@hotmail.com 18 AYALA & ASOCIADOS Contadores Públicos – Abogados – Finanzas Empresariales - MBA. ADMINISTRACIÓN: FICHA TÉCNICA/CONCEPTOS NOTEBOOK OF WORK 001 TOMAR DECISIONES EL PROCESO DE TOMA DE DECISIONES (KAY, RONALD 2000 TEXAS UNIVERSITY): CARACTERÍSTICAS DE LAS DECISIONES: 1. IMPORTANCIA. 2. FRECUENCIA. 3. GRADO DE PELIGRO. 4. REVOCABILIDAD. 5. CANTIDAD DE ALTERNATIVAS DISPONIBLES.
  19. 19. 12/04/2020 oayalat2012@hotmail.com 19 AYALA & ASOCIADOS Contadores Públicos – Abogados – Finanzas Empresariales - MBA. ADMINISTRACIÓN: FICHA TÉCNICA/CONCEPTOS NOTEBOOK OF WORK 001 TOMAR DECISIONES EL PROCESO DE TOMA DE DECISIONES (KAY, RONALD 2000 TEXAS UNIVERSITY): CARACTERÍSTICAS DE LAS DECISIONES: 1. IMPORTANCIA. EL GRADO DE IMPORTANCIA SE PUEDE MEDIR DE VARIAS FORMAS, PERO LAS MÁS COMUNES HABRÁN DE SER EL MONTO MONETARIO INVOLUCRADO EN LA DECISIÓN O LA CUANTÍA DE GANANCIA O PÉRDIDA POTENCIAL.
  20. 20. 12/04/2020 oayalat2012@hotmail.com 20 AYALA & ASOCIADOS Contadores Públicos – Abogados – Finanzas Empresariales - MBA. ADMINISTRACIÓN: FICHA TÉCNICA/CONCEPTOS NOTEBOOK OF WORK 001 TOMAR DECISIONES EL PROCESO DE TOMA DE DECISIONES (KAY, RONALD 2000 TEXAS UNIVERSITY): CARACTERÍSTICAS DE LAS DECISIONES: 2. FRECUENCIA. ALGUNAS DECISIONES SE HABRÁN DE TOMAR TAN SÓLO UNA VEZ EN LA VIDA, COMO EL TOMAR LA DECISIÓN DE DEDICARSE AL RAMO AGRÍCOLA O GANADERO COMO VOCACIÓN. ALGUNAS OTRAS DECISIONES SE DEBRÁN TOMAR A DIARIO.
  21. 21. 12/04/2020 oayalat2012@hotmail.com 21 AYALA & ASOCIADOS Contadores Públicos – Abogados – Finanzas Empresariales - MBA. ADMINISTRACIÓN: FICHA TÉCNICA/CONCEPTOS NOTEBOOK OF WORK 001 TOMAR DECISIONES EL PROCESO DE TOMA DE DECISIONES (KAY, RONALD 2000 TEXAS UNIVERSITY): CARACTERÍSTICAS DE LAS DECISIONES: 3. GRADO DE PELIGRO – DECISIONES EMINENTES. UN ADMINSITRADOR FRECUENTEMENTE SE ENCUENTRA ANTE LA SITUACIÓN DE TENER QUE TOMAR ALGUNAS DECISIONES ANTES DE CIERTA FECHA LÍMITE O DE UNA FORMA MUY APRESURADA PARA EVITAR UNA PÉRDIDA SUSTANCIAL.
  22. 22. 12/04/2020 oayalat2012@hotmail.com 22 AYALA & ASOCIADOS Contadores Públicos – Abogados – Finanzas Empresariales - MBA. ADMINISTRACIÓN: FICHA TÉCNICA/CONCEPTOS NOTEBOOK OF WORK 001 TOMAR DECISIONES EL PROCESO DE TOMA DE DECISIONES (KAY, RONALD 2000 TEXAS UNIVERSITY): CARACTERÍSTICAS DE LAS DECISIONES: 4. REVOCABILIDAD. ALGUNAS DECISIONES PUEDEN FÁCILMENTE REVERTIRSE O MODIFICARSE SI LAS OBSERVACIONES INDICAN QUE LA PRIMERA DECISIÓN NO FUE LA CORRECTA. DECISIONES NO REVERSIBLES (CONSTRUCCIÓN EDIFICIO, MATERIALES).
  23. 23. 12/04/2020 oayalat2012@hotmail.com 23 AYALA & ASOCIADOS Contadores Públicos – Abogados – Finanzas Empresariales - MBA. ADMINISTRACIÓN: FICHA TÉCNICA/CONCEPTOS NOTEBOOK OF WORK 001 TOMAR DECISIONES EL PROCESO DE TOMA DE DECISIONES (KAY, RONALD 2000 TEXAS UNIVERSITY): CARACTERÍSTICAS DE LAS DECISIONES: 5. CANTIDAD DE ALTERNATIVAS DISPONIBLES. ALGUNAS DECISIONES TIENEN TAN SÓLO DOS POSIBLES ALTERNATIVAS. SON DEL TIPO DE DECISIONES EN QUE SE DICE SÍ O NO, O SE DECIDE COMPRAR O NO COMPRAR. CUANDO EXISTEN UNA GRAN CANTIDAD DE ALTERNATIVAS, EL ADMINISTRADOR SE PODRÁ VER OBLIGADO A DEDICAR MUCHO MÁS TIEMPO A IDENTIFICAR LAS ALTERNATIVAS Y ANALIZAR CADA UNA DE ELLAS.

