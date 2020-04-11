Competenciasgerenciales2020 ottoayala

Successfully reported this slideshow.
PERFIL DE UN GERENTE MODERNO

  1. 1. 11/04/2020 oayalat2012@hotmail.com 1 AYALA & ASOCIADOS Contadores Públicos – Abogados – Finanzas Empresariales - MBA. ADMINISTRACIÓN: FICHA TÉCNICA/CONCEPTOS NOTEBOOK OF WORK 001 GERENCIA: PERSONA O CONJUNTO DE PERSONAS QUE SE ENCARGAN DE DIRIGIR, GESTIONAR O ADMINISTRAR UNA SOCIEDAD, EMPRESA U OTRA ENTIDAD. CARGO DE ESA PERSONA O CONJUNTO DE PERSONAS. GESTIÓN QUE INCUMBE AL GERENTE. MANAGEMENT: ADMINISTRACIÓN, MANEJO, DIRECCIÓN, GERENCIA, EMPRESARIADO, JUNTA DE DIRECTORES. VOZ LATINA: GERERE = DIRIGIR, MANDAR.
  2. 2. 11/04/2020 oayalat2012@hotmail.com 2 AYALA & ASOCIADOS Contadores Públicos – Abogados – Finanzas Empresariales - MBA. ADMINISTRACIÓN: FICHA TÉCNICA/CONCEPTOS NOTEBOOK OF WORK 001 COMPETENCIAS GERENCIALES: CONJUNTO DE CONOCIMIENTOS, HABILIDADES, COMPORTAMIENTOS Y ACTITUDES QUE DEBE POSEER UN ADMINISTRADOR PARA MANEJAR CON EFICIENCIA EL QUEHACER DIARIO EN LOS DIFERENTES PUESTOS GERENCIALES (MIREYA LANDACAY – EC)
  3. 3. 11/04/2020 oayalat2012@hotmail.com 3 AYALA & ASOCIADOS Contadores Públicos – Abogados – Finanzas Empresariales - MBA. ADMINISTRACIÓN: FICHA TÉCNICA/CONCEPTOS NOTEBOOK OF WORK 001 COMPETENCIAS GENERALES:  COMPETENCIAS PARA LA COMUNICACIÓN.  COMPETENCIAS PARA LA PLANEACIÓN Y GESTIÓN.  COMPETENCIA PARA EL TRABAJO EN EQUIPO.  COMPETENCIA PARA LA ACCIÓN ESTRATÉGICA.  COMPETENCIA MULTICULTURAL.  COMPETENCIA PARA LA AUTOADMINISTRACIÓN.
  4. 4. 11/04/2020 oayalat2012@hotmail.com 4 AYALA & ASOCIADOS Contadores Públicos – Abogados – Finanzas Empresariales - MBA. ADMINISTRACIÓN: FICHA TÉCNICA/CONCEPTOS NOTEBOOK OF WORK 001  COMPETENCIAS PARA LA COMUNICACIÓN. CAPACIDAD PARA TRANSFERIR E INTERCAMBIAR INFORMACIÓN DE MANERA QUE SE PUEDA ENTENDER. COMUNICACIÓN INFORMAL: PARA CREAR CONTACTOS A TRAVÉS DE RED (CHAT). COMUNICACIÓN FORMAL: PARA COMUNICAR SITUACIONES FORMALES (BOLETINES). NEGOCIACIÓN: PARA CERRAR O ENTABLAR NEGOCIOS.
  5. 5. 11/04/2020 oayalat2012@hotmail.com 5 AYALA & ASOCIADOS Contadores Públicos – Abogados – Finanzas Empresariales - MBA. ADMINISTRACIÓN: FICHA TÉCNICA/CONCEPTOS NOTEBOOK OF WORK 001  COMPETENCIAS PARA LA PLANEACIÓN Y GESTIÓN. RECOLECTA INFORMACIÓN, ANÁLISIS Y RESUELVE. PLANEACIÓN Y ORGANIZACIÓN DE PROYECTOS. ADMINISTRA EL TIEMPO. ELABORACIÓN DE PRESUPUESTOS Y ADMINISTRACIÓN FINANCIERA.
  6. 6. 11/04/2020 oayalat2012@hotmail.com 6 AYALA & ASOCIADOS Contadores Públicos – Abogados – Finanzas Empresariales - MBA. ADMINISTRACIÓN: FICHA TÉCNICA/CONCEPTOS NOTEBOOK OF WORK 001  COMPETENCIAS PARA EL TRABAJO EN EQUIPO. GRUPO DE PERSONAS, DISEÑADAS TAREAS DE UN TRABAJO COORDINADO Y SON RESPONSABLES DE RESULTADOS. DISEÑO DE EQUIPOS. CREACIÓN AMBIENTE DE APOYO. ADMINISTRACIÓN DINÁMICA DE GRUPO.
  7. 7. 11/04/2020 oayalat2012@hotmail.com 7 AYALA & ASOCIADOS Contadores Públicos – Abogados – Finanzas Empresariales - MBA. ADMINISTRACIÓN: FICHA TÉCNICA/CONCEPTOS NOTEBOOK OF WORK 001  COMPETENCIAS PARA LA ACCIÓN ESTRATÉGICA. COMPRENDER LA MISIÓN Y OBJETIVOS ORGANIZACIONALES Y GARANTIZAR QUE LAS ACCIONES DE LOS MIEMBROS COINCIDAN CON ELLOS. CONOCIMIENTO DE LA INDUSTRIA. CONOCIMIENTO DE LA ORGANIZACIÓN. APLICA ACCIONES ESTRATÉGICAS.
  8. 8. 11/04/2020 oayalat2012@hotmail.com 8 AYALA & ASOCIADOS Contadores Públicos – Abogados – Finanzas Empresariales - MBA. ADMINISTRACIÓN: FICHA TÉCNICA/CONCEPTOS NOTEBOOK OF WORK 001  COMPETENCIA MULTICULTURAL. CONOCER, COMPRENDER Y RESPONDER A LAS DIVERSAS CUESTIONES POLÍTICAS, ECONÓMICAS Y CULTURALES DEL ENTORNO. CONOCIMIENTO DE LAS CULTURAS. APERTURA Y SENSIBILIDAD CULTURAL.
  9. 9. 11/04/2020 oayalat2012@hotmail.com 9 AYALA & ASOCIADOS Contadores Públicos – Abogados – Finanzas Empresariales - MBA. ADMINISTRACIÓN: FICHA TÉCNICA/CONCEPTOS NOTEBOOK OF WORK 001  COMPETENCIA PARA LA AUTOADMINISTRACIÓN. ES RESPONSABLE DE SU PROPIO DESARROLLO Y ASUME LA RESPONSABILIDAD EN EL TRABAJO Y FUERA DE ÉSTE. INTEGRIDAD Y CONDUCTA ÉTICA. ÍMPETU Y ENTREGA PERSONAL. CONCIENCIA DE SI MISMO Y DESARROLLO. EQUILIBRIO VIDA PERSONAL Y LABORAL.
  10. 10. 11/04/2020 oayalat2012@hotmail.com 10 AYALA & ASOCIADOS Contadores Públicos – Abogados – Finanzas Empresariales - MBA. ADMINISTRACIÓN: FICHA TÉCNICA/CONCEPTOS NOTEBOOK OF WORK 001 QUINCE CONSEJOS DE JACK MA, EL HOMBRE MÁS RICO DE CHINA 2015. 1. NO HEMOS NACIDO PARA EL TRABAJO SINO PARA DISFRUTAR DE LA VIDA Y PARA MEJORAR LA VIDA DE OTRAS PERSONAS.
  11. 11. 11/04/2020 oayalat2012@hotmail.com 11 AYALA & ASOCIADOS Contadores Públicos – Abogados – Finanzas Empresariales - MBA. ADMINISTRACIÓN: FICHA TÉCNICA/CONCEPTOS NOTEBOOK OF WORK 001 QUINCE CONSEJOS DE JACK MA, EL HOMBRE MÁS RICO DE CHINA 2015. 2. SI GASTAS TODO TU TIEMPO EN EL TRABAJO, TARDE O TEMPRANO DE ARREPENTIRÁS.
  12. 12. 11/04/2020 oayalat2012@hotmail.com 12 AYALA & ASOCIADOS Contadores Públicos – Abogados – Finanzas Empresariales - MBA. ADMINISTRACIÓN: FICHA TÉCNICA/CONCEPTOS NOTEBOOK OF WORK 001 QUINCE CONSEJOS DE JACK MA, EL HOMBRE MÁS RICO DE CHINA 2015. 3. UN AUTÉNTICO FRACASO ES DEJAR DE LUCHAR.
  13. 13. 11/04/2020 oayalat2012@hotmail.com 13 AYALA & ASOCIADOS Contadores Públicos – Abogados – Finanzas Empresariales - MBA. ADMINISTRACIÓN: FICHA TÉCNICA/CONCEPTOS NOTEBOOK OF WORK 001 QUINCE CONSEJOS DE JACK MA, EL HOMBRE MÁS RICO DE CHINA 2015. 4. TENGO EL PRINCIPIO QUE APLICO: TU ACTITUD HACIA EL TRABAJO Y LAS DECISIONES QUE TOMAS SON MÁS IMPORTANTES QUE TU CAPACIDAD.
  14. 14. 11/04/2020 oayalat2012@hotmail.com 14 AYALA & ASOCIADOS Contadores Públicos – Abogados – Finanzas Empresariales - MBA. ADMINISTRACIÓN: FICHA TÉCNICA/CONCEPTOS NOTEBOOK OF WORK 001 QUINCE CONSEJOS DE JACK MA, EL HOMBRE MÁS RICO DE CHINA 2015. 5. SI TU CONTRINCANTE ES MENOS GRANDE O MÁS DÉBIL QUE TÚ, DE TODAS FORMAS TIENES QUE TRATARLO COMO IGUAL. AL MISMO TIEMPO, SI TU CONTRINCANTE ES MÁS GRANDE QUE TÚ, NO DEBES TENER MIEDO.
  15. 15. 11/04/2020 oayalat2012@hotmail.com 15 AYALA & ASOCIADOS Contadores Públicos – Abogados – Finanzas Empresariales - MBA. ADMINISTRACIÓN: FICHA TÉCNICA/CONCEPTOS NOTEBOOK OF WORK 001 QUINCE CONSEJOS DE JACK MA, EL HOMBRE MÁS RICO DE CHINA 2015. 6. LA COMPETENCIA ES COMO UN JUEGO DE AJEDREZ. SI PERDISTE SIEMPRE PODRÁS JUGAR OTRA RONDA. PELEAR NO ES NECESARIO.
  16. 16. 11/04/2020 oayalat2012@hotmail.com 16 AYALA & ASOCIADOS Contadores Públicos – Abogados – Finanzas Empresariales - MBA. ADMINISTRACIÓN: FICHA TÉCNICA/CONCEPTOS NOTEBOOK OF WORK 001 QUINCE CONSEJOS DE JACK MA, EL HOMBRE MÁS RICO DE CHINA 2015. 7. SOLAMENTE LOS TONTOS UTILIZAN LA BOCA PARA HABLAR. UNA PERSONA INTELIGENTE HABLA CON LA CABEZA; UNA PERSONA SABIA, CON EL CORAZÓN.
  17. 17. 11/04/2020 oayalat2012@hotmail.com 17 AYALA & ASOCIADOS Contadores Públicos – Abogados – Finanzas Empresariales - MBA. ADMINISTRACIÓN: FICHA TÉCNICA/CONCEPTOS NOTEBOOK OF WORK 001 QUINCE CONSEJOS DE JACK MA, EL HOMBRE MÁS RICO DE CHINA 2015. 8. SI TE DEPRIMES FRECUENTEMENTE Y TE QUEJAS DE LA VIDA, ESTO SE VUELVE PARECIDO AL ALCOHOLISMO; ENTRE MÁS BEBES, PEOR SE VUELVE. EN TU CAMINO HACIA EL ÉXITO TE DARÁS CUENTA QUE LAS PERSONAS EXITOSAS NO SE QUEJAN Y NO LLORAN.
  18. 18. 11/04/2020 oayalat2012@hotmail.com 18 AYALA & ASOCIADOS Contadores Públicos – Abogados – Finanzas Empresariales - MBA. ADMINISTRACIÓN: FICHA TÉCNICA/CONCEPTOS NOTEBOOK OF WORK 001 QUINCE CONSEJOS DE JACK MA, EL HOMBRE MÁS RICO DE CHINA 2015. 9. LOS CLIENTES SON NÚMERO UNO. NÚMERO DOS, LOS EMPLEADOS. Y SÓLO DESPUÉS, BAJO EL NÚMERO TRES, LOS ACCIONISTAS.
  19. 19. 11/04/2020 oayalat2012@hotmail.com 19 AYALA & ASOCIADOS Contadores Públicos – Abogados – Finanzas Empresariales - MBA. ADMINISTRACIÓN: FICHA TÉCNICA/CONCEPTOS NOTEBOOK OF WORK 001 QUINCE CONSEJOS DE JACK MA, EL HOMBRE MÁS RICO DE CHINA 2015. 10. CUANDO EMPIEZAS TU PROPIO NEGOCIO SIGNIFICA QUE RENUNCIAS AL INGRESO ESTABLE, EL DINERO DE LA INCAPACIDAD Y LOS BONOS ANUALES.
  20. 20. 11/04/2020 oayalat2012@hotmail.com 20 AYALA & ASOCIADOS Contadores Públicos – Abogados – Finanzas Empresariales - MBA. ADMINISTRACIÓN: FICHA TÉCNICA/CONCEPTOS NOTEBOOK OF WORK 001 QUINCE CONSEJOS DE JACK MA, EL HOMBRE MÁS RICO DE CHINA 2015. 11. EN LUGAR DE IMPLEMENTAR ALGUNOS PEQUEÑOS TRUCOS Y COSAS, CONCÉNTRATE EN LA ESTABILIDAD Y EN LOS PLANES DE LARGO ALCANCE.
  21. 21. 11/04/2020 oayalat2012@hotmail.com 21 AYALA & ASOCIADOS Contadores Públicos – Abogados – Finanzas Empresariales - MBA. ADMINISTRACIÓN: FICHA TÉCNICA/CONCEPTOS NOTEBOOK OF WORK 001 QUINCE CONSEJOS DE JACK MA, EL HOMBRE MÁS RICO DE CHINA 2015. 12. HOY ESTÁ COMPLICADO Y SUFRES, MAÑANA VA A SER PEOR, PERO PASADO MAÑANA TODO VA A ESTAR EXCELENTE.
  22. 22. 11/04/2020 oayalat2012@hotmail.com 22 AYALA & ASOCIADOS Contadores Públicos – Abogados – Finanzas Empresariales - MBA. ADMINISTRACIÓN: FICHA TÉCNICA/CONCEPTOS NOTEBOOK OF WORK 001 QUINCE CONSEJOS DE JACK MA, EL HOMBRE MÁS RICO DE CHINA 2015. 13. SI TUS INGRESOS NO ESTÁN LIMITADOS POR NADA, VAS A USAR DE MANERA MÁS EFICIENTE TU TIEMPO Y NO VAS A PEDIRLES PERMISO A OTRAS PERSONAS.
  23. 23. 11/04/2020 oayalat2012@hotmail.com 23 AYALA & ASOCIADOS Contadores Públicos – Abogados – Finanzas Empresariales - MBA. ADMINISTRACIÓN: FICHA TÉCNICA/CONCEPTOS NOTEBOOK OF WORK 001 QUINCE CONSEJOS DE JACK MA, EL HOMBRE MÁS RICO DE CHINA 2015. 14. BUSCA COMO SOCIO A ALGUIEN QUE COMPLEMENTE TUS PROPIAS HABILIDADES. NO NECESARIAMENTE NECESITAS A ALGUIEN EXITOSO.
  24. 24. 11/04/2020 oayalat2012@hotmail.com 24 AYALA & ASOCIADOS Contadores Públicos – Abogados – Finanzas Empresariales - MBA. ADMINISTRACIÓN: FICHA TÉCNICA/CONCEPTOS NOTEBOOK OF WORK 001 QUINCE CONSEJOS DE JACK MA, EL HOMBRE MÁS RICO DE CHINA 2015. 15. PROCURA QUE A TUS EMPLEADOS LES DE GUSTO IR A TRABAJAR.
  25. 25. 11/04/2020 oayalat2012@hotmail.com 25 AYALA & ASOCIADOS Contadores Públicos – Abogados – Finanzas Empresariales - MBA. ADMINISTRACIÓN: FICHA TÉCNICA/CONCEPTOS NOTEBOOK OF WORK 001 MODELOS GERENCIALES: UN MODELO GENERARÁ ÉXITOS BASADOS EN DOS CONDICIONES: LAS COMPETENCIAS DEL LÍDER Y LAS CONDICIONES DEL MERCADO. DEBIDO A ESTO NO HAY MODELOS PASADOS O PRESENTES, SIMPLEMENTE MODELOS EXITOSOS CON RELACIÓN A LOS RESULTADOS.
  26. 26. 11/04/2020 oayalat2012@hotmail.com 26 AYALA & ASOCIADOS Contadores Públicos – Abogados – Finanzas Empresariales - MBA. ADMINISTRACIÓN: FICHA TÉCNICA/CONCEPTOS NOTEBOOK OF WORK 001 MODELOS GERENCIALES: PRECURSORES ESCUELA NORTEAMERICANA FREDERICK TAYLOR, INGENIERO MECÁNICO NORTEAMERICANO. MICHAEL HAMMER Y JAMES CHAMPY (REINGENIERÍA). ROBERT CAMP (BENCHMARKING)
  27. 27. 11/04/2020 oayalat2012@hotmail.com 27 AYALA & ASOCIADOS Contadores Públicos – Abogados – Finanzas Empresariales - MBA. ADMINISTRACIÓN: FICHA TÉCNICA/CONCEPTOS NOTEBOOK OF WORK 001 MODELOS GERENCIALES: PRECURSORES ESCUELA NORTEAMERICANA MODELO GENERAL DIVISIÓN O ESPECIALIZACIÓN DEL TRABAJO. REINGENIERÍA. BENCHMARKING.
  28. 28. 11/04/2020 oayalat2012@hotmail.com 28 AYALA & ASOCIADOS Contadores Públicos – Abogados – Finanzas Empresariales - MBA. ADMINISTRACIÓN: FICHA TÉCNICA/CONCEPTOS NOTEBOOK OF WORK 001 MODELOS GERENCIALES: PRECURSORES ESCUELA EUROPEA HENRY FAYOL, INGENIERO FRANCÉS DE MINAS. MAX WEBER, DESTACADO CIENTÍFICO SOCIAL ALEMÁN PRECURSOR DE LA SOCIOLOGÍA MODERNA.
  29. 29. 11/04/2020 oayalat2012@hotmail.com 29 AYALA & ASOCIADOS Contadores Públicos – Abogados – Finanzas Empresariales - MBA. ADMINISTRACIÓN: FICHA TÉCNICA/CONCEPTOS NOTEBOOK OF WORK 001 MODELOS GERENCIALES: PRECURSORES ESCUELA EUROPEA MODELO GENERAL DIVISIÓN O ESPECIALIZACIÓN DEL TRABAJO.
  30. 30. 11/04/2020 oayalat2012@hotmail.com 30 AYALA & ASOCIADOS Contadores Públicos – Abogados – Finanzas Empresariales - MBA. ADMINISTRACIÓN: FICHA TÉCNICA/CONCEPTOS NOTEBOOK OF WORK 001 MODELOS GERENCIALES: PRECURSORES ESCUELA JAPONESA WILLIAM OUCHI, TEORÍA Z. EDWARD DEMING, CALIDAD TOTAL. KAORU ISHIKAWA, CÍRCULOS DE CALIDAD.
  31. 31. 11/04/2020 oayalat2012@hotmail.com 31 AYALA & ASOCIADOS Contadores Públicos – Abogados – Finanzas Empresariales - MBA. ADMINISTRACIÓN: FICHA TÉCNICA/CONCEPTOS NOTEBOOK OF WORK 001 MODELOS GERENCIALES: PRECURSORES ESCUELA JAPONESA MODELO GENERAL JUSTO A TIEMPO KAIZEN TEORÍA Z KANBAN CALIDAD TOTAL
  32. 32. 11/04/2020 oayalat2012@hotmail.com 32 AYALA & ASOCIADOS Contadores Públicos – Abogados – Finanzas Empresariales - MBA. ADMINISTRACIÓN: FICHA TÉCNICA/CONCEPTOS NOTEBOOK OF WORK 001 SOLO CUANDO ESTÁN FRENTE AL ABISMO SI PREGUNTÁSEMOS A LAS PERSONAS PROMEDIO, SI VAN AL MÉDICO POR VOLUNTAD PROPIA CUANDO SIENTEN QUE SU CUERPO SE ENCUENTRA EN PERFECTAS CONDICIONES, CERCA DEL 100% NO LO HACE. ENTONCES, SI ESTE ES UN MECANISMO LÓGICO, LOS EMPRESARIOS DEBERÍAN RECURRIR A UN CONSULTOR PARA INDICARLES CÓMO PODRÍAN GERENCIAR MEJOR SI TIENEN UNA ALTA RENTABILIDAD GRACIAS A SU TALENTO. LA ANALOGÍA MUESTRA UNA CONDUCTA HABITUAL EN LAS PERSONAS; SOLO CUANDO ESTÁN FRENTE AL ABISMO DECIDEN CAMBIAR Y ESTO ES CASI TODO.
  33. 33. 11/04/2020 oayalat2012@hotmail.com 33 AYALA & ASOCIADOS Contadores Públicos – Abogados – Finanzas Empresariales - MBA. ADMINISTRACIÓN: FICHA TÉCNICA/CONCEPTOS NOTEBOOK OF WORK 001 GESTIÓN EMPRESARIAL: HABILIDAD GERENCIAL  COGNITIVAS  EMOCIONALES  TÉCNICAS O DE GESTIÓN
  34. 34. 11/04/2020 oayalat2012@hotmail.com 34 AYALA & ASOCIADOS Contadores Públicos – Abogados – Finanzas Empresariales - MBA. ADMINISTRACIÓN: FICHA TÉCNICA/CONCEPTOS NOTEBOOK OF WORK 001 GESTIÓN EMPRESARIAL: HABILIDAD GERENCIAL  COGNITIVAS SON TODAS AQUELLAS HABILIDADES QUE LE PERMITEN APREHENDER, CONOCER, COMPRENDER, ENTENDER E INTERPRETAR LA REALIDAD CIRCUNDANTE Y APRENDER NUEVAS COSAS. AQUELLAS HABILIDADES QUE LE PERMITEN CONOCER, COMPRENDER Y DIRIGIR LA ORGANIZACIÓN DE ACUERDO A LOS OBJETIVOS ESTABLECIDOS.
  35. 35. 11/04/2020 oayalat2012@hotmail.com 35 AYALA & ASOCIADOS Contadores Públicos – Abogados – Finanzas Empresariales - MBA. ADMINISTRACIÓN: FICHA TÉCNICA/CONCEPTOS NOTEBOOK OF WORK 001 GESTIÓN EMPRESARIAL: HABILIDAD GERENCIAL  EMOCIONALES SON BÁSICAS Y NECESARIAS PARA INTERACTUAR, INFLUIR, MOTIVAR, GUIAR Y ORIENTAR A OTRAS PERSONAS EN DIFERENTES ESCENARIOS Y CIRCUNSTANCIAS. SON CLAVES EN LA ORGANIZACIÓN PARA INTERACTUAR CON OTRAS PERSONAS, PARA TRABAJAR EN EQUIPOS, RESOLVER CONFLICTOS Y LOGRAR RESULTADOS.
  36. 36. 11/04/2020 oayalat2012@hotmail.com 36 AYALA & ASOCIADOS Contadores Públicos – Abogados – Finanzas Empresariales - MBA. ADMINISTRACIÓN: FICHA TÉCNICA/CONCEPTOS NOTEBOOK OF WORK 001 GESTIÓN EMPRESARIAL: HABILIDAD GERENCIAL  TÉCNICAS O DE GESTIÓN ESTÁN ASOCIADOS EN EL CAMPO LABORAL CON DESTREZAS GERENCIALES Y SON PROCESOS APRENDIDOS A TRAVÉS DE LA FORMACIÓN REGULAR Y ALGUNAS EXPERIENCIAS LIGADAS A LA CONDUCCIÓN DE ORGANIZACIONES. ES LA HABILIDAD PARA ANALIZAR, PLANIFICAR, ORGANIZAR, SOPESAR CURSOS DE ACCIÓN, TOMAR DECISIONES Y EVALUAR EL LOGRO DE LOS OBJETIVOS.
  37. 37. 11/04/2020 oayalat2012@hotmail.com 37 AYALA & ASOCIADOS Contadores Públicos – Abogados – Finanzas Empresariales - MBA. ADMINISTRACIÓN: FICHA TÉCNICA/CONCEPTOS NOTEBOOK OF WORK 001 ADMINISTRADOR: 1. PLANEAR, ES UN LECTOR DEL ENTORNO, PROBLEMA (OPORTUNIDAD). 2. CAPACIDAD DE APRENDER Y DE ACTUALIZARSE PERMANENTEMENTE. 3. CAPACIDAD PARA ACTUAR EN NUEVAS SITUACIONES. 4. CAPACIDAD CREATIVA (RECURSIVO). 5. CAPACIDAD PARA TOMAR DECISIONES. 6. TRABAJO EN EQUIPO. 7. CAPACIDAD PARA MOTIVAR Y LLEVAR A LAS METAS COMUNES. 8. CAPACIDAD PARA RELACIONARSE (BUENAS RELACIONES). 9. CAPACIDAD PARA SABERSE COMUNICAR (SER ASERTIVO). 10. RESPETAR AL OTRO, LA ÉTICA.
  38. 38. 11/04/2020 oayalat2012@hotmail.com 38 AYALA & ASOCIADOS Contadores Públicos – Abogados – Finanzas Empresariales - MBA. ADMINISTRACIÓN: FICHA TÉCNICA/CONCEPTOS NOTEBOOK OF WORK 001 ¡ gracias !

