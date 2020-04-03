Bus-Bike Designs for the Division Transit Project

Successfully reported this slideshow.
SHARED BIKE & PEDESTRIAN PLATFORM
A Faster, More Reliable Service • 60-ft articulated buses with 60% more passenger capacity • Three-door boarding at all an...
Division Transit Project Downtown Portland Gresham Protected Bike Lane
Division: One Corridor. Very Different Environments.
Our Challenge: How Do We Make It All Fit?
Engaging all the Right People Portland Pedestrian Advisory Committee Committee on Accessible Transportation Gresham Active...
Precedent Studies & Peer Agency Evaluation National Assoc. of City Transportation Official Guidelines Stakeholder Work Ses...
Precedents Side Boarding Island Bus-Bike Mixed Area Bike “Up & Over’ Bike Behind Step-Out Shared Bus/Bike Lane Step-Out In...
Design Expectations & Assumptions • Maintain curb line • Locate shelter, bench, and waiting areas at back of sidewalk • Re...
Initial Design Vetting BIKES IN LANE BIKES BEHIND STATION BIKES BEHIND STEP-OUT
o Accessibility, Safety & Operations o Behavior, Circulation & Spatial Relationships o Demarcation, Markings and Signage o...
Our Solution
Mock-Up Test - Major Takeaways • Confirmation of platform design & overall spatial relationships • Bike calming & reinforc...
Shared Bike/Pedestrian Platform 12’-0” 4’ Step-out zone; 3’ Bike Lane; 12’ station with pedestrian through zone
Our Solution Shared Bike/Pedestrian Platform
Field Mock-Up & Construction
Derek Abe, Alta Planning + Design; Jesse Stemmler, TriMet

  1. 1. SHARED BIKE & PEDESTRIAN PLATFORM
  2. 2. A Faster, More Reliable Service • 60-ft articulated buses with 60% more passenger capacity • Three-door boarding at all and low dwell times • Transit Signal Priority • Bus stop consolidation • 9” Platforms where feasible
  3. 3. Division Transit Project Downtown Portland Gresham Protected Bike Lane
  4. 4. Division: One Corridor. Very Different Environments.
  5. 5. Our Challenge: How Do We Make It All Fit?
  6. 6. Engaging all the Right People Portland Pedestrian Advisory Committee Committee on Accessible Transportation Gresham Active Transportation Subcommittee Portland Bicycle Advisory Committee
  7. 7. Precedent Studies & Peer Agency Evaluation National Assoc. of City Transportation Official Guidelines Stakeholder Work Sessions ( with BAC, PAC, CAT, OR Commission For The Blind)
  8. 8. Precedents Side Boarding Island Bus-Bike Mixed Area Bike “Up & Over’ Bike Behind Step-Out Shared Bus/Bike Lane Step-Out In Lane
  9. 9. Design Expectations & Assumptions • Maintain curb line • Locate shelter, bench, and waiting areas at back of sidewalk • Require bikes to stop when passengers boarding/alighting • Provide step-out area wide enough, but not too wide • Provide ADA treatments in a consistent manner • Minimum 8’6” pedestrian clear space • Institute regulatory and operational controls • Ensure respective zones are clearly delineated and intuitive to minimize likelihood of conflicts.
  10. 10. Initial Design Vetting BIKES IN LANE BIKES BEHIND STATION BIKES BEHIND STEP-OUT
  11. 11. o Accessibility, Safety & Operations o Behavior, Circulation & Spatial Relationships o Demarcation, Markings and Signage o Shelter/Amenity Placement Simulated Mock-Up Tests
  12. 12. Our Solution
  13. 13. Mock-Up Test - Major Takeaways • Confirmation of platform design & overall spatial relationships • Bike calming & reinforcement of safe behavior top concern • Consistency & simplicity in applying design is key • General preference for shelter & amenities at back of walk • Further refinement on treatments to step-out zone & station bike path • Bus announcements, signage & operations to encourage safe behavior
  14. 14. Shared Bike/Pedestrian Platform 12’-0” 4’ Step-out zone; 3’ Bike Lane; 12’ station with pedestrian through zone
  15. 15. Our Solution Shared Bike/Pedestrian Platform
  16. 16. Field Mock-Up & Construction

