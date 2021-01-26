oriflame_2021_c03

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Legyen az ajkad a védjegyed 2021/3-as katalógus (Érvényes: 2021. február 16-tól március 8-ig) 2021/3-as katalógus (Érvénye...
2 3 1) Vásárlók bevonásával végzett, szubjektív fogyasztói véleményfelmérés alapján. 1) Vásárlók bevonásával végzett, szub...
41804 Ultra Red 4 5 41807 Ultra Mocha 41807 Ultra Mocha 41809 Ultra Plum 41809 Ultra Plum 41805 Ultra Bordeaux 41805 Ultra...
6 7    Signature Eau de Toilette 75 ml 99,99/ ml 36002 7499 ,-    Be the Legend Eau de Toilette 75 ml 86,65/ ml 30468 64...
8 9 41869 Tender Peach 41870 Candy Pink 41891 Rose Cloud 41892 Soft Fig   ﻿ The ONE A-Z ajakbalzsam SPF 25 Simábbá teszi, ...
10 11   ﻿ Volare szett A romantika és az igaz szerelem érzése egy csodálatos illatba zárva. A limitált kiadású szett tarta...
RIGOROUS SAFETY TESTING STRICT EUROPEAN STANDARDS NON-GMO NATURAL EXTRACTS NATURAL EXFOLIANTS ECO-ETHICAL SCREENING 12 13 ...
14 15    Magic Garden szappan Gyengéden tisztító szappan mindennapi használatra. Frissíti és virágos illatba burkolja a b...
16 17    All or Nothing Parfum Az élet tele van kihívásokkal, mindent vagy semmit alapon. Ezt a MINDENT fejezi ki az addi...
18 19   ﻿ Joyce Jade Eau de Toilette Fedezd fel az Eau de Toilette vidám, örömteli illatát. Egy üde, friss illatkompozíció...
20 21    Milk Honey Gold tápláló kéz- és testápoló krém Extra kényeztetést nyújtó testápoló krém organikus forrásból szá...
22 23   ﻿ Giordani Gold Iconic Grand szempillaspirál Az Iconic Grand szempillaspirál optikailag dúsítja, hosszabbítja, szé...
34513 Universal 24 25 HOGYAN LEHET HANGSÚLYOS A SZEMÖLDÖKÖD?  PÚDERES ÁRNYALATOK  VIASZ  TÜKÖR  1. Válaszd ki a hozzád ill...
26 27   ﻿ NovAge Nutri6 arcápolóolaj-kapszula Intenzíven tápláló, egyszerűen használható arcápolóolaj- kapszula. Hat termé...
ÚJ! LIMITÁLT KIADÁS  28 29 A modell kiegészítője: Amore Delicate ékszer szett 41943. A nyakláncot és a fülbevalót díszítő ...
30 31 Az amazonit nyugtató hatásáról ismert kő. A bátorság kövének is nevezik. A tökéletes amulett, hogy felfedd egyéniség...
RIGOROUS SAFETY TESTING STRICT EUROPEAN STANDARDS NON-GMO NATURAL EXTRACTS NATURAL EXFOLIANTS ECO-ETHICAL SCREENING SILICO...
SILICON FREE PARABEN FREE BIODEGRADABLE FORMULA ORGANIC INGREDIENTS 34 35 A teafából nyert olaj tökéletes a zsíros bőr ápo...
ÚJ! LIMITÁLT KIADÁS  36 37 A kozmetikumok természetességét az Ecocert-szabvány alapján az Ecocert Greenlife igazolja, amir...
38 39 BŐRÁPOLÁS 1) Vásárlók bevonásával végzett, szubjektív fogyasztói véleményfelmérés alapján.  AZONNAL HIDRATÁLJA, NYUG...
! ! 40 41 BŐRÁPOLÁS    Optimals Age Revive öregedésgátló szérum 30 ml 32477 4999 ,- 2499 ,-    Optimals Age Revive arcti...
43 42 Használd a nappali krémet a mélyebb ráncok kisimítására és az arckontúr hangsúlyozására, az éjszakai krémet az érett...
! 44 45 Ápold bőröd Taurine Energising Technológiával és açai-ból nyert növényi őssejtkivonattal. Ápold bőröd szabadalmazt...
47 46    SkinPro arctisztító készülék Hatékony, 2 sebességfokozatú készülék kefés applikátorral, amely mélyen tisztítja é...
48 49 SZKENNELD BE A TELJES OLDALT AZ ORIFLAME APP HASZNÁLATÁVAL, ÉS ISMERD MEG A KÜLÖNBSÉGET AZ ESSZENCIA ÉS A SZÉRUM KÖZ...
! ! 50 51 Teljes körű, öregedésgátló hatású rutin!   ﻿ NovAge Ultimate Lift lifting-hatású nappali krém SPF 15 50 ml 179,9...
RIGOROUS SAFETY TESTING STRICT EUROPEAN STANDARDS NON-GMO NATURAL EXTRACTS NATURAL EXFOLIANTS ECO-ETHICAL SCREENING 52 53 ...
54 55 Az Oriflame Omega-3 zsírsavtartalmú étrend-kiegészítője csak tiszta, természetes halolajat tartalmaz, amelynek fennt...
56 57    Eper-ízesítésű italpor 21 adag. 378 g. 27,78/ g 29689 10499 ,-    Vanília-ízesítésű italpor 21 adag. 378 g. 27,...
58 59 *Részletek az Oriflame weboldalán.     22467 Omega-3 zsírsavtartalmú étrend-kiegészítő citromízesítéssel Gyermekekn...
60 61 SZKENNELD BE A TELJES OLDALT AZ ORIFLAME APP HASZNÁLATÁVAL, ÉS TUDJ MEG TÖBBET A SZETTRŐL  NÖVELD A FEHÉRJE- ÉS A RO...
RIGOROUS SAFETY TESTING STRICT EUROPEAN STANDARDS NON-GMO NATURAL EXTRACTS NATURAL EXFOLIANTS ECO-ETHICAL SCREENING ! 62 6...
65 64    Lucia Bright Aura Eau de Toilette 50 ml 89,98/ ml 33960 7499 ,- 4499 ,- VIRÁGOS, GYÜMÖLCSÖS, FÁS  fehér ribizli ...
66 67    Giordani Gold Essenza Parfum 50 ml 139,98/ ml 31816 11999 ,- 6999 ,-    Giordani Gold Essenza Parfum mini spray...
68 69 ÚJ!  BÁRMELY 1 DB LOST IN YOU EAU DE PARFUM 4999,- BÁRMELY 2 DB LOST IN YOU EAU DE PARFUM VÁSÁRLÁSA ESETÉN 3999,-/DB...
RIGOROUS SAFETY TESTING STRICT EUROPEAN STANDARDS NON-GMO NATURAL EXTRACTS NATURAL EXFOLIANTS ECO-ETHICAL SCREENING 70 71 ...
72 73    Men´s Collection Dark Wood Eau de Toilette 75 ml 79,99/ ml 30059 5999 ,-    North For Men SubZero sampon és tus...
75 74    Mister Giordani Eau de Toilette 75 ml 99,99/ ml 33654 7499 ,-    So Fever Together Him Eau de Toilette 75 ml 99...
77 76    Eclat Toujours Eau de Toilette 75 ml 99,99/ ml 35651 7499 ,-    Eclat Homme Eau de Toilette 75 ml 106,65/ ml 30...
! LIMITÁLT KIADÁS  79 78 FÉRFIAKNAK  Mindig frissen, lendületesen     North for Men PowerMax 2 az 1-ben arcápoló és borot...
80 81    North For Men Power Hold Sleek Invisible hajzselé 100 ml 9,99/ ml 34920 1499 ,- 999 ,-   ﻿ North For Men Subzer...
RIGOROUS SAFETY TESTING STRICT EUROPEAN STANDARDS NON-GMO NATURAL EXTRACTS NATURAL EXFOLIANTS ECO-ETHICAL SCREENING 82 83 ...
! 85 84 HARMATOS, KÖNNYŰ FEDÉS SPF-VÉDELEMMEL  ÚJ!  35639 Fair 35640 Light 35641 Medium    OnColour BB krém 30 ml   2199 ...
! 87 86 ÚJ! LIMITÁLT KIADÁS  HASZNÁLATA  ÚJ!     Amore manikűrkészlet Anyaga: PU, poliészter, vas, rozsdamentes acél, kar...
E E 89 88    The ONE Gloss N' Wear körömlakk 8 ml  1699  ,- 40653 Fuchsia Burst 40655 Midnight Blast 40652 Meteor Crush 4...
91 90 Használat előtt rázd fel. Tartsd a sminkrögzítő permetet az arctól 20-25 cm távolságra. Csukd be a szemed, majd perm...
WATERPROOF ﻿ 36551 Urban Grey 36552 Cobalt Grey 36553 Skyline Blue 36554 Vivid Bronze 36547 Pitch Black 36548 Hickory Brow...
94 95    The ONE 5 az 1-ben WonderLash XXL szempillaspirál 8 ml 34107 2799 ,-    The ONE EverLasting Precision korrektor...
32923 Amber 32922 Natural Beige 32920 Porcelain 32921 Light Ivory 32919 Vanilla 31804 Light Ivory 31802 Porcelain 31805 Ro...
﻿ 98 99 Fekete tok belsejében tükörrel, hogy bárhol megigazíthasd a sminked.  Intenzív pigmentek a mélyebb árnyalásért, cs...
NEW Lorem ipsum dolor samet! -  % 50 100 101 Töltsd le az Oriflame App-ot, hogy még több információhoz juthass!  AZ ORIFLA...
  1. 1. Legyen az ajkad a védjegyed 2021/3-as katalógus (Érvényes: 2021. február 16-tól március 8-ig) 2021/3-as katalógus (Érvényes: 2021. február 16-tól március 8-ig)
  2. 2. 2 3 1) Vásárlók bevonásával végzett, szubjektív fogyasztói véleményfelmérés alapján. 1) Vásárlók bevonásával végzett, szubjektív fogyasztói véleményfelmérés alapján. ELŐSZÖR JÖJJÖN AZ AJAKRÚZS! Akár 8 ÓRÁN át tartó hatás1) Extra intenzív, MATT HATÁS1) ÚJ!  ULTRA FIX TECHNOLÓGIA Az Ultra Fix Technológia a színt rögzítő réteget képez az ajak bőrén, így segít megőrizni a hatását a felvitelt követően, hosszú időn át. A benne található oldószer elpárolog, így könnyű, matt réteg képződik az ajkakon. Filmréteget képezve a bőrön rögzíti a színt és fokozza az ajakrúzs tartósságát. Puha, matt púderszemcsék biztosítják az intenzív matt hatást. Hagyd száradni 10 percig a tökéletesebb hatásért. Klinikailag igazoltan akár 99%-OS RÖGZÍTÉS AZ AJKAKON∆ ∆ Klinikai tesztek alapján. SZKENNELD BE A TELJES OLDALT AZ ORIFLAME APP használatával, és tekintsd meg, hogyan hatnak a kihívások az ajakrúzsra. Tartósan mattajkak Bemutatjuk a The ONE Colour Unlimited Ultra Fix ajakrúzst, amely matt hatást és tartós fedést biztosít alkalmazott technológiájának köszönhetően. Kifogástalan matt szín, nem igényel igazítást. Te diktáld a trendet!
  3. 3. 41804 Ultra Red 4 5 41807 Ultra Mocha 41807 Ultra Mocha 41809 Ultra Plum 41809 Ultra Plum 41805 Ultra Bordeaux 41805 Ultra Bordeaux 41802 Ultra Fuchsia 41802 Ultra Fuchsia 41800 Ultra Raspberry 41800 Ultra Raspberry 41803 Ultra Coral 41803 Ultra Coral 41806 Ultra Burgundy 41806 Ultra Burgundy 41808 Ultra Wine 41808 Ultra Wine 41801 Ultra Pink 41801 Ultra Pink 41804 Ultra Red 41804 Ultra Red 41799 Ultra Rose 41799 Ultra Rose 41798 Ultra Terracotta 41798 Ultra Terracotta 41796 Ultra Taupe 41796 Ultra Taupe 41797 Ultra Nude 41797 Ultra Nude ÚJ!  Találd meg a tökéletes ajakrúzs árnyalatot az Oriflame SMINKVARÁZSLÓVAL! Az Oriflame Sminkvarázsló egy mobil applikáció, amelynek segítségével virtuálisan kipróbáhatod dekorkozmetikumainkat, és megtekintheted a hatásukat. Válaszd ki kedvenceidet, és kísérletezz új stílusokkal! Töltsd le az applikációt INGYENESEN a Google Play áruházból vagy az App Store-ból a virtuális smink élményért! 3 LÉPÉS a sminkeléshez az ORIFLAME Sminkvarázsló használatával: 1. VÁLASSZ EGY TERMÉK KATEGÓRIÁT vagy használd a kereső funkciót egy adott termék kipróbálásához. 2. PRÓBÁLJ KI KÜLÖNBÖZŐ ÁRNYALATOKAT, ÉS TALÁLD MEG a hozzád illőt! A terméket közvetlenül az applikációból is megrendelheted. 3. KÉSZÍTS EGY SZELFIT, ÉS OSZD MEG közösségi média oldalaidon az #OriflameOnMe hashtag használatával.   ﻿ The ONE Colour Unlimited Ultra Fix ajakrúzs Csókálló, nem kenődik el. Érzékiséget nyújtó ajakrúzs az Ultra Fix erejével! Kifogástalan matt hatás egész nap! Intenzív színhatást és matt fedést eredményez. Üdvözlünk a csodás ajkak világában. 3,5 g   2899 ,- 2299 ,- ELŐSZÖR JÖJJÖN AZ AJAKRÚZS! ÉJJEL-NAPPAL AJKAIDON Vidd magaddal, stílusosan! Ajánlatunkhoz lapozz a 134-135. oldalra!
  4. 4. 6 7    Signature Eau de Toilette 75 ml 99,99/ ml 36002 7499 ,-    Be the Legend Eau de Toilette 75 ml 86,65/ ml 30468 6499 ,-    Soul Focus Eau de Toilette 100 ml 74,99/ ml 34338 7499 ,- ELŐSZÖR JÖJJÖN AZ AJAKRÚZS!    Amber Elixir Eau de Parfum 50 ml 159,98/ ml 11367 7999 ,-    Divine Idol Eau de Parfum 50 ml 149,98/ ml 31297 7499 ,-    Women's Collection Innocent White Lilac Eau de Toilette 50 ml 119,98/ ml 32438 5999 ,-    Possess The Secret Eau de Parfum 50 ml 189,98/ ml 33955 9499 ,-    Dare To Shine Eau de Toilette 50 ml 169,98/ ml 34484 8499 ,-    Magnetista Eau de Parfum 50 ml 189,98/ ml 34492 9499 ,- VÁSÁROLD MEG KEDVENC ILLATOD50%KEDVEZMÉNNYEL* Férfiaknak  bőr , alma , tonkabab  szerecsendió , körte , vanília  levelek , fehér orgona , heliotrop  zöld körte , Tiaré virág , vanília  borostyán , heliotrop , mandarin  bogyós gyümölcsök , sárga írisz , ámbra  fekete ribizli , golden alma illatjegy , szantálfa     Elvie Eau de Toilette 50 ml 149,98/ ml 32235 7499 ,- gyöngyvirág , fehér virágok , fehér mósusz    Wake Up Feel Good Eau de Toilette 50 ml 89,98/ ml 37213 4499 ,- juzu , mentalevelek , pézsma  *Az akciós, piros ár a 6-7. oldalakon található termékekre vonatkozik.    On The Edge Eau de Toilette 50 ml 149,98/ ml 33963 7499 ,- narancs , fekete ibolya , nőies bőr              2999,- 3749,- 2249,- 3749,- 3249,- 3749,- 4249,- 3999,- 3749,- 3749,- 4749,- 4749,- *ha megvásárolod a The ONE Colour Unlimited Ultra Fix ajakrúzs bármely árnyalatát feketebors , bőr , füstös ámbra  fekete ribizli , golgotavirág illatjegyei , szantálfa 
  5. 5. 8 9 41869 Tender Peach 41870 Candy Pink 41891 Rose Cloud 41892 Soft Fig   ﻿ The ONE A-Z ajakbalzsam SPF 25 Simábbá teszi, tökéletesíti és védi az ajak bőrét. Krémes, többfunkciós, színezett ajakbalzsam 10+ hatékonysággal. Akár 8 órán át tartó, folyamatos hidratálást nyújt. SPF 25 az ajak védelmére. Válaszd ki a hozzád illő árnyalatot. 4 g   1899 ,- 1499 ,- 1. Folyamatos hidratálás – akár 8 órán átΔ 10. Formula, amely nem ragad1) 2. Véd a napsugarak káros hatásaival szemben – SPF 25 3. Alapoz és kondicionál – nincs szükség egyéb előkészületre 4. Négy árnyalat, amely minden bőrtónushoz ideális 5. Simábbá teszi az ajak felszínét1) 6. Csökkenti a finom vonalak megjelenését1) 7. Komfortos viseletet nyújt1) 8. Nyugtatja az ajak bőrét1) 9. Tökéletesíti az ajkak megjelenését1) 10+ HATÉKONYSÁG ajkaid teljes körű ápolására Mindent az ajkakért! PRÓBÁLD KI AZ ÚJ AJAKBALZSAMOT! ELŐSZÖR JÖJJÖN AZ AJAKRÚZS! 1) Vásárlók bevonásával végzett, szubjektív fogyasztói véleményfelmérés alapján. Δ Klinikai tesztek alapján. ÚJ!  SZKENNELD BE A TELJES OLDALT AZ ORIFLAME APP HASZNÁLATÁVAL, HOGY TÖBBET TUDJ MEG A THE ONE-RÓL Ellenállhatatlan, csodálatosan ápolt ajkak
  6. 6. 10 11   ﻿ Volare szett A romantika és az igaz szerelem érzése egy csodálatos illatba zárva. A limitált kiadású szett tartalma: Volare Eau de Parfum és az új Volare testápoló lotion. 43708 9999 ,- LIMITÁLT KIADÁSÚ Volare szett AZ ÚJ TESTÁPOLÓ LOTIONNAL – amelyet kifejezetten ehhez a szetthez alkottunk meg! ÚJ! LIMITÁLT KIADÁS  CSAK 3999,- HA 3999 FT ÉRTÉKBEN VÁSÁROLSZ EBBŐL A KATALÓGUSBÓL Nőnapi ajánlat! A tökéletes nőnapi ajándék Volare SZETT ÁTÖLEL A NŐIESSÉG  PRÓBÁLD KI! Dörzsöld meg itt, és fedezd fel az illatot!  VIRÁGOS, RÓZSÁS, IBOLYÁS  ibolya , rózsaszirmok , bőr  NAGYON MAGAS ILLAT KONCENTRÁCIÓ 
  7. 7. RIGOROUS SAFETY TESTING STRICT EUROPEAN STANDARDS NON-GMO NATURAL EXTRACTS NATURAL EXFOLIANTS ECO-ETHICAL SCREENING 12 13 #ERŐS Olyan értékes vagy, akár a gyémánt. Erős vagy, rugalmas és semmi nem törhet meg – a kihívásoktól csak még jobban ragyogsz. Fokozd arcbőröd ragyogását a csodálatos arcápolókkal, így még magabiztosabbnak és nőiesebbnek érezheted magad.    Koncentrált sejtmegújító elixír gyémántporral 50 ml 159,98/ ml 13659 7999 ,-    Koncentrált sejtmegújító éjszakai kezelés gyémántporral 30 ml 18437 7999 ,-    Sejtmegújító micellás arctisztító 3 az 1-ben arctisztító, tonik és sminkeltávolító. Az alkalmazott micellás technológiának köszönhetően gyengéden, víz felhasználása nélkül távolítja el a szennyeződéseket. 200 ml 10,00/ ml 21339 3999 ,- 1999 ,- Masszírozd gyengéden egy vattapamacs segítségével az arc és a nyak bőrébe. A felesleget töröld le, öblítést nem igényel. Használd reggel és este.  A tökéletesen TISZTA ARCBŐRÉRT  DIAMOND ELIXIR KOMPLEX™ Valódi gyémántporral fokozza a bőr ragyogását  MIRTUSZ- KIVONAT Lelassítja a bőröregedés folyamatát  DÉL-FRANCIAORSZÁGBÓL SZÁRMAZÓ fehérszarvasgomba-kivonat ránctalanító hatást nyújt  SZALICILSAV Elősegíti a sejtek megújulását, simábbá teszi a bőr felszínét  Nemzetközi Nőnap Átölel a nőiesség! Minden nő személyisége tele van kontraszttal. Egyszerre lehetsz erős és sebezhető, gyengéd és határozott. Ünnepeld csodálatos egyéniséged új katalógusunk kínálatával. A benne található termékekkel segítünk önmagad kifejezésében, hogy mindenki felismerje a benned rejlő káprázatos Nőt és Személyiséget. Csodálatos Nőnapot kívánunk! HASZNÁLATA  ÁTÖLEL A NŐIESSÉG  A minőségbe vetett hitünket igazolja, hogy termékeinkre 100%-os pénz-visszafizetési garanciát nyújtunk. Ha nem vagy megelégedve a vásárolt termékkel, és azt 30 napon belül visszajuttatod részünkre, az Oriflame visszatéríti az árát.  Az Oriflame tagja a Közvetlen Értékesítők Szövetségének, a DSA-nak. Tagságunk kifejezi elkötelezettségünket a legmagasabb szintű, etikus üzleti tevékenység gyakorlása iránt.  Ha többet szeretnél megtudni az Oriflame állatvédelmi politikájáról, kérjük, látogass el a honlapunkra, a www.oriflame.hu címen.  A Rainforest Alliance-szal folytatott együttműködésünk biztosítja, hogy a katalógusokban felhasznált papír fenntartható forrásból származik.   BIZTONSÁGOS FORMULÁK A termékeink biztonsági teszteken vesznek részt, és megfelelnek a legmagasabb szintű előírásoknak. ÖSSZETEVŐK FELELŐSSÉGGEL Olyan összetevőket használunk, amelyek kifejezik a természet iránti tiszteletünket és hatékonyan ápolják a bőrt. ÖKO-ETIKUS ÁTVIZSGÁLÁS  TERMÉSZETES KIVONATOK  GMO-MENTES  SZIGORÚ EURÓPAI SZABVÁNYOK  SZIGORÚ BIZTONSÁGI TESZTELÉSEK  TERMÉSZETES RADÍROZÓ SZEMCSÉK  2021/3-AS KATALÓGUS FŐ ÖSSZETEVŐK    
  8. 8. 14 15    Magic Garden szappan Gyengéden tisztító szappan mindennapi használatra. Frissíti és virágos illatba burkolja a bőrt. 75 g 5,32/ g 38491 599 ,- 399 ,-    Magic Garden kézkrém Hidratáló és tápláló kézkrém, amely puhábbá és simábbá teszi a kézbőrt. Nőies, virágos illattal. 75 ml 7,32/ ml 38492 899 ,- 549 ,- #csodálatos Mint egy ritka virág tündöklése az élet kertjében, olyan csodálatos és különleges minden nő. Hiszünk abban, hogy a szépség nem csak a külső megjelenésről szól, hanem érzéseidről, cselekedeteidről és az élethez való hozzáállásodról is. Ünnepeld a szépség minden formáját a limitált kiadású Magic Garden kollekciónkkal, amelyet átjár a virágok kifinomult, nőies illata. Egy varázslatos kert virágainak illata Akár egy reggeli séta a kertben Nemzetközi Nőnap ÁTÖLEL A NŐIESSÉG  ÚJ! LIMITÁLT KIADÁS  PRÓBÁLD KI! Dörzsöld meg itt, és fedezd fel az illatot!  VIRÁGOS, NŐIES borostyán, százlevelű rózsa, praliné    Magic Garden tusolózselé Lágy habot képező, gyengéden tisztító tusolózselé, amely frissíti és simábbá teszi a kézbőrt. Csodálatos nőies, virágos illattal. 250 ml 3,40/ ml 38493 1199 ,- 849 ,-   
  9. 9. 16 17    All or Nothing Parfum Az élet tele van kihívásokkal, mindent vagy semmit alapon. Ezt a MINDENT fejezi ki az addiktív jegyekkel gazdagított keleties parfüm, amelyet nem lehet elfelejteni. Az exkluzív Vanília Surabsolute édes- érzéki aromája áll az illat középpontjában, körülölelve a magnólia csábító jegyeivel. 50 ml 219,98/ ml 35679 16999 ,- 10999 ,-    All or Nothing Unique Accord #1 Parfum Legyél saját magad illatkreátora ezzel az innovatív, egyedi illatjeggyel, amely szinte beleolvad bőrödbe, fokozva a parfüm nyújtotta illat-élményt. Érzéki és csábító krémes, virágos, pézsmás aromákkal a szívjegyben. Ezzel az illattal mutasd meg egyéniséged. 15 ml 43696 6299 ,- 3999 ,-  PRÓBÁLD KI! Dörzsöld meg itt, és fedezd fel az illatot!  ALL OR NOTHING PARFUM Vidd fel a parfümöt a pulzuspontokra, és készülj fel a csábításra. MAXIMÁLIS ILLAT KONCENTRÁCIÓ  jázmin szirmok, csábító pézsmás jegy, fehér fás jegyek VIRÁGOS, FEHÉR VIRÁGOS 1. LÉPÉS  2. LÉPÉS  Alkosd MEG SZEMÉLYRE SZABOTT ILLATOD SZKENNELD BE A TELJES OLDALT AZ ORIFLAME APP HASZNÁLATÁVAL, ÉS TEKINTSD MEG A VIDEÓT Alkosd meg saját illatod MAXIMÁLIS ILLAT KONCENTRÁCIÓ  KELETIES, VANÍLIÁS, GYÜMÖLCSÖS  magnólia , málna , Vanilla Surabsolute  #EGYEDI Te egy különleges „limitált kiadás vagy. Nincs még egy olyan személy, aki ugyanúgy néz ki, ugyanúgy viselkedik és ugyanúgy gondolkodik, mint te. Még a bőröd illata is egyedi. Fejezd ki a csak rád jellemző egyéniséged az All or Nothing Parfum nyújtotta illat-élménnyel, amely természetes illatod alapján fejti ki egyedi hatását. Nemzetközi Nőnap ALL OR NOTHING UNIQUE ACCORD #1 Amikor érzékibbnek szeretnéd érzni magad, permetezd magadra az All or Nothing Unique Accord #1 illatát a parfüm fölé. Új illatjegyekkel fokozza az illathatást. PRÓBÁLD KI! Dörzsöld meg itt, és fedezd fel az illatot!  ÁTÖLEL A NŐIESSÉG  Vásárolj meg 1 db All or Nothing Parfum-öt, és tiéd lehet az All or Nothing Unique Accord #1 PARFUM fantasztikus áron ÚJ!   2 LÉPÉSBEN: 2799,-
  10. 10. 18 19   ﻿ Joyce Jade Eau de Toilette Fedezd fel az Eau de Toilette vidám, örömteli illatát. Egy üde, friss illatkompozíció a vad orchidea virágának szépségével - csodálatos, napsütésben ragyogó napok emlékeit idézi. 50 ml 59,98/ ml 37772 4499 ,- 2999 ,- VIRÁGOS-GYÜMÖLCSÖS-ZÖLD  zöldalma , vad orchidea , szantálfa  MAGAS ILLAT KONCENTRÁCIÓ    ﻿ OnColour Peach Glow bőrtökéletesítő 30 ml  1999  ,- 39292 Light A kreativitáshoz ugyanúgy szükség van időre, mint bátorságra. Ne félj kifejezni önmagad, valósítsd meg szabadon ötleteidet, és fedezd fel saját utadat. Ha mindehhez extra inspirációra van szükséged, viseld a ragyogó Joyce Jade illatát, amely segít felszínre hozni a benned rejlő kreativitást. #KREATÍV Az OnColour PEACH GLOW BŐRTÖKÉLETESÍTŐ AJÁNDÉK - ha megvásárolod a Joyce Jade Eau de Toilette-et Tedd színesebbé az életedet  Nemzetközi Nőnap ÁTÖLEL A NŐIESSÉG  PRÓBÁLD KI! Dörzsöld meg itt, és fedezd fel az illatot! 
  11. 11. 20 21    Milk Honey Gold tápláló kéz- és testápoló krém Extra kényeztetést nyújtó testápoló krém organikus forrásból származó tej- és mézkivonattal. Intenzív, egész napos tápláló hatást nyújt. 250 ml 4,00/ ml 31602 2799 ,- 999 ,- #KÉNYEZTETŐ A mindennapi teendők mellett könnyen megfeledkezünk magunkról. Fontos, hogy törődj magaddal, és a kényeztető pillanatok élményét megoszd másokkal. Lehetőség szerint fordíts 30 percet magadra mindennap. A tápláló Milk Honey testápolók használata legyen ezen én-idő része.    33447 Milk Honey bőrkisimító kézradír 75 ml 18,65/ ml 1399 ,-    35960 Milk Honey Gold kényeztető tusolókrém 250 ml 8,80/ ml 2199 ,-    31606 Milk Honey Gold hidratáló kézkrém 75 ml 18,65/ ml 1399 ,-    31601 Milk Honey Gold bőrkisimító cukros bőrradír 200 ml 12,50/ ml 2499 ,-    31603 Milk Honey Gold folyékony szappan 300 ml 5,66/ ml 1699 ,-    31604 Milk Honey Gold bőrpuhító krémes szappan 75 g 9,99/ g 749 ,-        A kéz és a test bőrének luxus kényeztetése ORGANIKUS FORRÁSBÓL SZÁRMAZÓ KIVONATOK  Nemzetközi Nőnap ÁTÖLEL A NŐIESSÉG  TEJ Hidratáló és kondicionáló hatású vitaminokban, ásványi anyagokban és fehérjében gazdag, puhábbá és rugalmasabbá teszi a bőrt. MÉZ Cukorban gazdag összetevő vitaminokkal, ásványi anyagokkal és folsavval. Gyengéden hámlasztja, revitalizálja és hidratálja a bőrt, hatására az puhábbá, rugalmasabbá és ragyogóbbá válik. Intenzíven táplálja a kéz és a test bőrét. Segít a bőr puhaságának, rugalmasságának és hidratáltságának fokozásában. Az organikus tej- és mézkivonat a szépség elérésének 100%-osan tiszta és természetes módja. Ezeket a kivonatokat környezetbarát módon állítjuk elő, nem tartalmazzák vegyszerek, rovarirtók és növényvédőszerek maradékát. KÉZ- ÉS TESTÁPOLÓ KRÉM PRÓBÁLD KI! Dörzsöld meg itt, és fedezd fel az illatot!  250 ml  FŐ ÖSSZETEVŐK 
  12. 12. 22 23   ﻿ Giordani Gold Iconic Grand szempillaspirál Az Iconic Grand szempillaspirál optikailag dúsítja, hosszabbítja, szétválasztja és íveli a pillákat. Hatását akár 19 órán át megőrzi. Klinikailag igazoltan optikailag fokozza a volument és a hosszúságot. Nefelejcskivonata segít a pillák táplálásában. Intenzív fekete textúrája selymes érzetet nyújt. Klasszikus, ikonikus applikátora minden pillát elér. 8 ml   3499 ,- 1999 ,- Varázslatos pillák, egyszerűen 38960 Black †Klinikailag igazoltan.  1) Klinikai tesztek alapján.  • Selymes érzet a pillákon.1) • Hosszabbnak látszó pillák, akár 36%-kal† • Szétválasztja a pillákat.1) Puha, rétegezhető formula  Intenzív fekete árnyalat Gazdag textúra Egyszerű alkalmazás Fokozott volumen, akár 10x†   ﻿ Giordani Gold szempilla- göndörítő Anyaga: vas, gumi. Mérete: 10 (H) x 6,2 (SZ) cm. 37449 1499 ,- 1199 ,- Ívelt kialakításának köszönhetően a legkisebb pillákat is eléri  Megemeli a pillákat a töveknél, hatására nagyobbnak látszanak a szemek  #ELEGÁNS A valódi elegancia nem egy drága ruha vagy kifinomult ékszerek viseléséről szól.Sokkal inkább szól a nőiességről és a természetességről. Ünnepeld a kifinomult szépséget a Giordani Gold szempillaspirállal, amely elegáns, kortalan megjelenést nyújt. ÚJ!  Nemzetközi Nőnap ÁTÖLEL A NŐIESSÉG  NEFELEJCSKIVONATOT TARTALMAZ, AMELY SEGÍT A SZEMPILLÁK TÁPLÁLÁSÁBAN ÉS VÉDELMÉBEN
  13. 13. 34513 Universal 24 25 HOGYAN LEHET HANGSÚLYOS A SZEMÖLDÖKÖD?  PÚDERES ÁRNYALATOK  VIASZ  TÜKÖR  1. Válaszd ki a hozzád illő árnyalatot, vagy keverd és dolgozd össze a kettőt. • 2 extra puha, ásványos-púderes árnyalat, ideális minden természetes szemöldök színhez. Könnyen eldolgozható és használható. Természetes, bársonyosan matt hatást nyújt.  • Precíz, ecsetes applikátora ideális a kívánt ív és forma eléréséhez.  • A puha, krémes viasz könnyű és egyenletes felvitelt biztosít, hangsúlyozza és rögzíti a szemöldök árnyalatát és formáját.  Többfunkciós szemöldökszépítő készlet  2. Vidd fel a púdert apró mozdulatokkal az ecsetet használva a természetes szőrnövekedés irányában. 3. Simítsd a viaszt a szemöldökre rövid, felfelé irányuló mozdulatokkal.     The ONE szemöldökszépítő készlet Formáz, hangsúlyoz és rögzít, akár egy profi - könnyedén és precízen - ez a minden az 1-ben szemöldökszépítő készlet! Két extra puha, púderes árnyalata könnyen a szemöldökbe dolgozható, természetes hatást nyújt. A krémes viasz még jobban kiemeli és tartósabbá teszi az eredményt. 3 g   2799 ,- 1699 ,-     Light Up szemöldökcsipesz Anyaga: rozsdamentes acél, gumi. 3 db AG3 elem. Mérete: 10x5 cm. 40945 1999 ,- #INNOVATÍV  Még a legsötétebb helyiségben is könnyedén formára igazíthatod a szemöldököd! Ehhez nyomd meg a gombot a csipeszen, és engedd, hogy a fénye elvezessen a legapróbb szemöldök-szálakhoz is. SZEMÖLDÖKCSIPESZ VILÁGÍTÁSSAL Nemzetközi Nőnap ÁTÖLEL A NŐIESSÉG  ÚJ! LIMITÁLT KIADÁS  Hiszünk abban, hogy az innovatív nők változtatják meg a világot. Ezért alkotják ők szépség-szakértői csapatunk nagy részét, akik arra törekszenek, hogy a legnagyszerűbb termékeket kínálhassuk neked, megkönnyítve az életed – és fokozva szépséged. Próbáld ki legújabb The ONE innovációinkat, például a Light Up szemöldökcsipeszt, és fedezd fel a különbséget!
  14. 14. 26 27   ﻿ NovAge Nutri6 arcápolóolaj-kapszula Intenzíven tápláló, egyszerűen használható arcápolóolaj- kapszula. Hat természetes olaj egyedülálló kombinációja, amelyek megújítják, puhábbá, simábbá és ragyogóbbá teszik a bőrt. Minden hölgy számára ideális a használata. Vásárlók által tesztelt. 30 darab kapszula. 32631 7999 ,- 4799 ,- #HATÉKONY Csodálatos bőr természetes olajokkal  JAVÍTJA A BŐR MEGJELENÉSÉT, AKÁR 4 HÉT ALATT  • PUHÁBBÁ TESZ • KISIMÍT • ÉSZREVEHETŐEN HIDRATÁL •100%-OS ELÉGEDETTSÉGET NYÚJT* MINDEN KOROSZTÁLY SZÁMÁRA  Minden bőrtípusra  Vidd fel az arcbőrre az alapos tisztítást követően, a hidratáló krém használata előtt. Csavard le a kapszula tetejét, majd gyengéden masszírozd a tartalmát az ujjaiddal az arc, a nyak és a dekoltázs bőrébe.  *Vásárlók bevonásával végzett, szubjektív fogyasztói véleményfelmérés alapján.  HATÉKONYSÁGA:  Rendkívül könnyed, mégis gazdag olajai simábbá teszik a bőrt. Gyorsan a bőrbe szívódnak, azonnal fokozzák a bőr puhaságát, jelentősen javítják a bőrfelszín megjelenését és tónusát, rendszeres használattal.  Nem kell túlságosan határozottnak lenned ahhoz, hogy erősnek érezd magad. Elképzelhető, hogy szupererőd az érzékenységben, az empátiában és a türelemben rejlik. Az arcápolás terén azonban szuper hatékony termékekre van szükséged az eredményekért. Ezért ajánljuk, hogy próbáld ki a NovAge kapszulát, amely hat tápláló olajának köszönhetően segít a bőr megújításában és élénkítésében. HASZNÁLATA  Nemzetközi Nőnap ÁTÖLEL A NŐIESSÉG 
  15. 15. ÚJ! LIMITÁLT KIADÁS  28 29 A modell kiegészítője: Amore Delicate ékszer szett 41943. A nyakláncot és a fülbevalót díszítő cirkónium kristályok csodálatosan ragyognak, elegáns megjelenést kölcsönöznek. Kristályok gyémántos csillogása! Ragyogás 3 az 1-ben! #kifinomult Még ha szíved mélyén vad és bátor is vagy,vannak olyan napok, amikor szükséged lehet néhány kedves szóra és gyengéd érintésre. Mutasd meg kifinomult oldalad a csodálatos Amore ékszerekkel, amelyek kellőképpen vonzóak ahhoz, hogy minden szempár rád szegeződjön, ugyanakkor nem vonják el a figyelmet a személyiségedtől. Ragyogj, akár egy gyémánt!    ÁTÖLEL A NŐIESSÉG  Nemzetközi Nőnap    Amore Delicate ékszer szett Elegáns szett nyaklánccal és fülbevalóval, amelyeket kocka formájú cirkónium kristályok varázsolnak ragyogóvá és nőiessé. Egy csodálatos kollekció az örök romantikusoknak. Anyaga: sárgaréz, kocka formájú cirkónium. Sárgaréz bevonat. Nyaklánc hossza: 40 + 6 cm. 41943 2999 ,-    Amore Crystal ékszer szett Kifinomult elegancia és ragyogó nőiesség jellemzi az ékszer kollekciót. A cirkónium kristályok játéka a fényben viselőjére vonja a figyelmet. Anyaga: sárgaréz, rozsdamentes acél, kocka formájú cirkónium, ródium utánzatú bevonat. Nyaklánc hossza: 45 + 6 cm. Nyaklánc és fülbevaló medáljának átmérője: 1 cm. 41977 3799 ,-    Amore fülbevaló szett - 3 pár Legyen mindennap varázslatos a megjelenésed a csillogó fülbevalókkal, amelyeket ragyogó kövek, gyöngyhatású díszek és arany tónusú részletek ékesítenek. Anyaga: sárgaréz, rozsdamentes acél, cinkötvözet, üveg, ABS, sárgaréz bevonat. Mérete: 0,4 cm; 0,7x0,9 cm; 0,8x2 cm. 41996 2299 ,- ÚJ! LIMITÁLT KIADÁS 
  16. 16. 30 31 Az amazonit nyugtató hatásáról ismert kő. A bátorság kövének is nevezik. A tökéletes amulett, hogy felfedd egyéniséged a világ előtt. DIVAT  Nyugtasd érzékeidet természetes amazonittal SZKENNELD BE A TELJES OLDALT AZ ORIFLAME APP HASZNÁLATÁVAL, ÉS TEKINTSD MEG A TELJES NORRSKEN KATALÓGUST Svédország természeti csodáinak elbűvölő szépsége inspirálta az új kollekció minden darabját. A limitált kiadású ékszereket díszítő amazonit kék-zöld ragyogása a Svédország mély erdeiben meghúzódó tavak vizén játszó napsugarakat idézi.    43606 Serene Amazonite nyaklánc Anyaga: sárgaréz, természetes amazonitkő, üveg. Sárgaréz bevonat. Nyaklánc hossza: 59 + 6 cm. 10699 ,- 7999 ,-    43615 Serene Amazonite fülbevaló Anyaga: sárgaréz, természetes amazonitkő, kocka alakú cirkónium. Sárgaréz bevonat. Karika átmérője: 2 cm. Függő: 1 cm. 6999 ,- 5299 ,- ÚJ! LIMITÁLT KIADÁS   
  17. 17. RIGOROUS SAFETY TESTING STRICT EUROPEAN STANDARDS NON-GMO NATURAL EXTRACTS NATURAL EXFOLIANTS ECO-ETHICAL SCREENING SILICON FREE PARABEN FREE BIODEGRADABLE FORMULA ORGANIC INGREDIENTS POST-CONSUMER RECYCLED PLASTIC 32 33 3 lépés bőröd ragyogásáért! 1. LÉPÉS: Minden reggel és este masszírozd az ARCTISZTÍTÓT az arc és a nyak bőrébe az arctisztító szivaccsal vagy az ujjaiddal a szennyeződések eltávolítására és a pórusok tisztítására. Öblítsd le. 2. LÉPÉS: Tegyél az ARCTONIKBÓL egy vattakorongra, majd simítsd át vele az arc és a nyak bőrét. Kerüld a szemkörnyéket. Segít a bőr hidratáltságának kiegyensúlyozásában és ragyogásának fokozásában. 3. LÉPÉS: Masszírozd az ARCZSELÉT az arc és a nyak bőrébe körkörös mozdulatokkal. Hatására selymesen puha és ragyogó lesz a bőr. SÁRGABARACK ÉS NARANCS Az organikus sárgabarack a benne található gyümölcscukroknak és -savaknak köszönhetően segít a bőr hidratálásában és puhításában, a C-vitaminban gazdag organikus narancslékivonat segít ragyogásának fokozásában. Bőrápolás  SZKENNELD BE AZ OLDALT AZ ORIFLAME APP HASZNÁLATÁVAL, ÉS TEKINTSD MEG A KATEGÓRIA TERMÉKEIT  CSODÁLATOS BŐR Fontos, hogy az egészséges, ragyogó bőr mindenki számára elérhető legyen. Ezért folytatunk kutatásokat, alkalmazunk természetes összetevőket innovatív tudományos technológiákkal karöltve. Az eredmény? Biztonságos és hatékonyan ápoló kozmetikumok a bőr minden igénye és típusa szerint.  ÖKO-ETIKUS ÁTVIZSGÁLÁS  ÖSSZETEVŐK FELELŐSSÉGGEL  TERMÉSZETES KIVONATOK  BIZTONSÁGOS FORMULÁK  GMO-MENTES  SZIGORÚ EURÓPAI SZABVÁNYOK  SZIGORÚ BIZTONSÁGI TESZTELÉSEK  TERMÉSZETES RADÍROZÓ SZEMCSÉK  FÉL- áron    Love Nature energizáló arctisztító organikus sárgabarackkal és naranccsal 125 ml 7,99/ ml 35910 1999 ,- 999 ,-    Love Nature Radiance arczselé organikus sárgabarackkal és naranccsal 50 ml 21,98/ ml 35911 2099 ,- 1099 ,-    Love Nature Radiance arctonik organikus sárgabarackkal és naranccsal 150 ml 6,66/ ml 35912 1999 ,- 999 ,- Minden bőrtípusra  FŐ ÖSSZETEVŐK     Arctisztító szivacs Mérete: kb. 70x10 mm. 8617 699 ,- 349 ,-     SZILIKONMENTES ORGANIKUS ÖSSZETEVŐK PARABÉNMENTES  FOGYASZTÓI ÚJRAHASZNOSÍTOTT MŰANYAG* *Csak a palackok esetében. MINDEN KOROSZTÁLY SZÁMÁRA  BIOLÓGIAILAG LEBOMLÓ FORMULA
  18. 18. SILICON FREE PARABEN FREE BIODEGRADABLE FORMULA ORGANIC INGREDIENTS 34 35 A teafából nyert olaj tökéletes a zsíros bőr ápolására. A pattanásokra hat, segít a bőr tisztításában. Az organikus lime tonizálja és mattítja a bőrt. BÁRMELY ARCMASZK CSAK    Love Nature Cold Cream kézkrém tápláló és bőrvédő méhviasszal és mandulaolajjal 75 ml 6,65/ ml 34037 899 ,- 499 ,-    Love Nature Cold Cream arckrém tápláló és bőrvédő méhviasszal és mandulaolajjal 50 ml 13,98/ ml 34038 1499 ,- 699 ,-    Love Nature stiftes pattanáskezelő organikus teafával és lime-mal 4,5 g 34855 1999 ,- 999 ,-    Love Nature frissítő szemkörnyékápoló krém organikus aloe verával és kókuszvízzel 15 ml 35590 1499 ,- 899 ,-    34822 Love Nature frissítő 2 az 1-ben arcmaszk és arcradír organikus aloe verával és kókuszvízzel 75 ml 9,32/ ml 1499 ,-      34860 Love Nature nyugtató arcmaszk organikus zabbal és goji bogyóval 75 ml 9,32/ ml 1499 ,- 699 ,- FŐ ÖSSZETEVŐK  FŐ ÖSSZETEVŐK  FŐ ÖSSZETEVŐK  SZILIKONMENTES ORGANIKUS ÖSSZETEVŐK A hidratáló hatású zab puhává teszi és nyugtatja a bőrt, az antioxidáns goji bogyó védi a károsodásokkal szemben. ORGANIKUS ZAB ÉS GOJI BOGYÓ  Az aloe vera segít a bőr hidratáltságának megtartásában, a kókuszvíz segít a bőr hidratálásának és frissességének fokozásában. ORGANIKUS ALOE VERA ÉS KÓKUSZVÍZ ZSÍROS BŐRRE  MINDEN KOROSZTÁLY SZÁMÁRA  MINDEN KOROSZTÁLY SZÁMÁRA  SZÁRAZ BŐRRE  MINDEN KOROSZTÁLY SZÁMÁRA  NORMÁL BŐRRE     Fejpánt Mérete: 24x6 cm. 20574 999 ,- 749 ,- Extra védelem az év minden napján Arcápolás egyszerűen  KATALÓGUSBAN UTOLJÁRA!  ! TEAFA ÉS LIME        PARABÉNMENTES  BŐRÁPOLÁS BIOLÓGIAILAG LEBOMLÓ FORMULA
  19. 19. ÚJ! LIMITÁLT KIADÁS  36 37 A kozmetikumok természetességét az Ecocert-szabvány alapján az Ecocert Greenlife igazolja, amiről részletesebben a http://cosmetics.ecocert. com oldalon olvashatsz.     EcoBeauty arcolaj Mélyen tápláló arcolaj gyapotkivonattal és organikus argánolajjal. Táplálja és puhítja a bőrt. E-vitaminban és esszenciális tápanyagokban gazdag, segít a bőr megújulásában. Használd éjszakai arcápolóként. Parabénmentes. Igazoltan organikus. 50 ml 99,98/ ml 32201 6999 ,- 4999 ,- Bőrmegújító ARCOLAJ  TÁPLÁLD BŐRÖD BŐRFIATALÍTÓ ORGANIKUS ARGÁNOLAJJAL   PROFI TIPP!     Konjac szivacs 100%-ban természetes, növényi rostokból álló szivacs az arcbőr tisztítására és radírozására. Tökéletesen illeszkedik a tenyérbe, ezáltal lesz a használata egyszerű. Pamut szalagjával felakaszthatod és így száríthatod. A használathoz csak vízbe kell tenned! Átmérője: 6 cm. 29038 1499 ,- 999 ,- Áztasd meleg vízben, amíg puha nem lesz, majd tisztítsd át vele az arcbőrt a szemkörnyék kikerülésével. Használat után alaposan öblítsd el és felakasztva szárítsd meg.  SZIVACS AZ ARCBŐR gyengéd tisztításához  A hatékonyan tisztító szivacsot használd a mindennapi arcápolási rutin során. Használata Ázsiában nagyon népszerű.     EcoBeauty arckrém 50 ml 109,98/ ml 32199 5499 ,-    EcoBeauty szemkörnyékápoló krém 15 ml 32200 3799 ,- HASZNÁLATA     Eredeti formula  Gyengéd rózsa  Zamatos gránátalma  3 AZ 1-BEN AJÁNDÉK SZETT!     Univerzális balzsam szett - eredeti, rózsás, gránátalmás Többfunkciós balzsam száraz bőrre és ajkakra. Három darabot tartalmaz: tápláló rózsaolajjal, antioxidáns gránátalmamag-olajjal és kényeztető méhviasszal. Ajándéknak is tökéletes. 3 db. 35809 3599 ,- 1799 ,- KÖRÖMÁGYBŐRRE Masszírozd a körömágy száraz, repedezett bőrébe. Puhábbá teszi és nyugtatja a bőrt.  KÖNYÖKRE Használd a könyök érdes bőrén, védi azt a további kiszáradástól.   LÁBBŐRRE Masszírozd a sarok és a lábujjak száraz bőrébe, fokozva puhaságát és rugalmasságát.  AJAKRA Vidd fel az ajak száraz bőrére. Hidratál, táplál, és megakadályozza a bőr berepedezését.     Univerzális balzsam fahéjolajjal Kényeztető Univerzális balzsam limitált kiadásban. Formulája nyugtató hatású természetes fahéjolajat tartalmaz. A fahéj aromája pazar illatot ad a bőrnek. 15 ml 33442 1499 ,- 599 ,- Édes fahéjaroma     Univerzális balzsam feketeribizli-illattal 15 ml 26891 1499 ,-    Univerzális balzsam feketeáfonyamag-olajjal 15 ml 33445 1499 ,- BŐRÁPOLÁS     Szeretnéd felfrissíteni bőrápolási rutinodat? A szokásos arckrém helyett tápláld bőröd az arcápoló olajjal lefekvés előtt. Melegítsd át az olajat a kezeiddel, majd vidd fel gyengéden a bőrre. A kissé felmelegedett olaj jobban beszívódik a bőrbe.    Univerzális balzsam 15 ml 1276 1499 ,- 
  20. 20. 38 39 BŐRÁPOLÁS 1) Vásárlók bevonásával végzett, szubjektív fogyasztói véleményfelmérés alapján.  AZONNAL HIDRATÁLJA, NYUGTATJA ÉS HŰSÍTI A BŐRT – 10/10 egyetért1)   CSÖKKEN A DUZZADTSÁG ÉS A SÖTÉT KARIKÁK MEGJELENÉSE – 10/10 egyetért1)  MINDEN KOROSZTÁLY SZÁMÁRA  Minden bőrtípusra     Optimals Insta-cool Hydra Gel hűsítő arctapaszok 7 g 35916 1399 ,- 899 ,- LIMITÁLT KIADÁS  Használd igény szerint a homlokon, a szem alatti területen vagy az orcán/állon.  Élvezd bőröd gyors felfrissülését!  Először távolítsd el az átlátszó filmréteget. Vidd fel tisza, száraz bőrre. Távolítsd el a fehér filmréteget, majd hagyd hatni 10 percig. Nem igényel öblítést. Vigyázz, hogy a szembe ne kerüljön. Használd igény szerint a homlokon, a szem alatti területen vagy az orcán/állon. A fokozott hűsítő érzés érdekében használat előtt tedd hűtőbe.  10 perc  HOGYAN FRISSÍTHETED FEL FÁRADT BŐRÖD 10 PERC ALATT?     Optimals Hydra Micellás arctisztító víz 200 ml 13,00/ ml 34002 2599 ,-    Optimals tisztító agyagos arcmaszk 50 ml 55,98/ ml 34008 2799 ,-    Optimals Multi- Protection Urban Shield bőrvédő nappali arcápoló lotion SPF 30 - minden bőrtípusra 30 ml 35441 2999 ,-    Optimals antioxidáns szérum 15 ml 36250 3299 ,- ARCTISZTÍTÓ Tisztít, eltávolítja a szennyeződéseket, csökkenti a zsírfényt. Használd az arctisztítót naponta, reggel és este.     Pure Skin arctisztító 150 ml 8,66/ ml 32646 1999 ,- 1299 ,-    Pure Skin frissítő arctonik 150 ml 7,99/ ml 32648 1999 ,- 1199 ,-    Pure Skin arcradír és arctisztító maszk egy szettben 2x6 ml. 32652 499 ,- 299 ,-    34872 Pure Skin faszéntartalmú lehúzható arcmaszk 50 ml 29,98/ ml 1499 ,-    32649 Pure Skin mattító arcápoló lotion 50 ml 39,98/ ml 1999 ,-    32651 Pure Skin SOS pattanáskezelő zselé 6 ml 1999 ,-    35767 Essentials többfunkciós krém E-vitaminnal és repceolajjal 150 ml 11,99/ ml 1799 ,-      35765 Essentials arcmaszk E-vitaminnal és repceolajjal 10 ml 449 ,-    35766 Essentials ajakbalzsam E-vitaminnal és repceolajjal 4,5 g 999 ,-    Essentials arclemosó E-vitaminnal és repceolajjal 150 ml 4,66/ ml 35764 1199 ,- 699 ,-    Essentials arckrém E-vitaminnal és repceolajjal 75 ml 10,65/ ml 42027 1299 ,- 799 ,-            ARCLEMOSÓ ARCKRÉM Hatékonyan tisztít és eltávolítja a napközben a bőrön megtapadt szennyeződéseket  Intenzíven hidratálja a bőrt1) , fokozza simaságát és puhaságát. 1) Klinikai vizsgálatok alapján. Az E-vitamint és repceolajat tartalmazó Essentials arckrém magában történő, első használata után. Stratum Corneum (a bőr szarurétege). ARCTONIK  Összehúzza a pórusokat, tisztítja a bőrt. Használd naponta, közvetlenül az arcbőr tisztítása után.  ARCRADÍR ÉS MASZK Mélyen tisztítja a bőrt, segít megakadályozni a pattanások kialakulását. Egyszerű megoldás a tisztább, puhább bőrért Gyengéd arctisztítót keresel? Vagy egy kozmetikumot, amely fokozza az arcbőr ragyogását? Az Optimals kollekciójában mindezt megtalálhatod.     
  21. 21. ! ! 40 41 BŐRÁPOLÁS    Optimals Age Revive öregedésgátló szérum 30 ml 32477 4999 ,- 2499 ,-    Optimals Age Revive arctisztító tej és szemsmink-lemosó egyben 150 ml 9,99/ ml 35684 2399 ,- 1499 ,-    Optimals Age Revive öregedésgátló arctonik 150 ml 9,99/ ml 35685 2399 ,- 1499 ,-    Optimals Even Out bőrmegújító éjszakai krém 50 ml 49,98/ ml 32480 4299 ,- 2499 ,-    Optimals Even Out habzó arctisztító 150 ml 9,99/ ml 35462 2399 ,- 1499 ,-    Optimals Even Out arctonik 150 ml 9,99/ ml 35463 2399 ,- 1499 ,-    Optimals Even Out bőrvédő nappali krém SPF 20 50 ml 49,98/ ml 32479 4299 ,- 2499 ,-    Arctisztító párnák 40 darab. 17964 649 ,- 499 ,-    Vattakorong- tartó Mérete: 8,7x7,65 cm. 9522 1399 ,- 899 ,- MINDEN KOROSZTÁLY SZÁMÁRA  Normál/kombinált bőrre  Minden bőrtípusra  35 év fölött  KATALÓGUSBAN UTOLJÁRA!  KATALÓGUSBAN UTOLJÁRA!  HYDRA RADIANCE  AGE REVIVE  EVEN OUT Arcápolók A BŐR IGÉNYE SZERINT Válaszd ki kedvenceidet a bőr igénye szerint az Optimals kollekciójából. MINDEN KOROSZTÁLY SZÁMÁRA  Minden bőrtípusra  Frissesség és hidratáltság az Optimals Hydra Radiance arcápolókkal a bőr ragyogásának fokozására! Az Age Revive hatékony formulái Firming Active összetevőt tartalmaznak, amely segít a bőröregedés jeleinek csökkentésében, a bőr feszességének és simaságának fokozásában. Tökéletesítsd bőröd megjelenését az Optimals Even Out arcápolókkal - formulák természetes svéd összetevőkkel és LumiLight Komplexszel az egységesebb, ragyogóbb bőrtónusért.    Optimals Hydra Radiance zselés arclemosó normál/ kombinált bőrre 150 ml 9,99/ ml 35406 2399 ,- 1499 ,-    Optimals Hydra Radiance zselés arctonik normál/kombinált bőrre 150 ml 9,99/ ml 35408 2399 ,- 1499 ,-           
  22. 22. 43 42 Használd a nappali krémet a mélyebb ráncok kisimítására és az arckontúr hangsúlyozására, az éjszakai krémet az érett bőr megújítására. Vidd fel a szérumot az arc bőrére a hidratáló használata előtt. Fokozza a hatékonyságot, az arcbőr hidratáltságát és ragyogását. SZEMKÖRNYÉK ÁPOLÁSA BŐRPROBLÉMA: Mély ráncok, bőrtömörség hiánya és határozatlan arckontúr Megújítja a bőrt az éjszaka folyamán    32628 NovAge Time Restore regeneráló éjszakai krém 50 ml 129,98/ ml 8999 ,- 6499 ,-      32627 NovAge Time Restore regeneráló nappali krém SPF 15 50 ml 179,98/ ml 8999 ,-      33984 NovAge Supreme arctisztító zselé 150 ml 26,66/ ml 3999 ,-    32630 NovAge Time Restore revitalizáló szérum 30 ml 10499 ,-    32629 NovAge Time Restore regeneráló szem- és ajakkörnyék ápoló krém 15 ml 6499 ,- TISZTÍTÁS Tisztítsd meg arcbőröd naponta kétszer a szennyeződések eltávolítására és a rutin további termékeiben található hatóanyagok hatékonyabb felszívódására. HATÉKONYSÁG FOKOZÁSA    NovAge Time Restore szett 5 darab teljes méretű termék. 31774 40494 ,- 24499 ,-    NovAge Time Restore regeneráló éjszakai krém 50 ml 129,98/ ml 32628 8999 ,- 6499 ,- A terméket kipróbáló, érett bőrű hölgyek 94%-a tapasztalta, hogy rugalmasabb és tápláltabb lett az arc bőre*1  * 1 V ásárlók bevonásával végzett, szubjektív fogyasztói véleményfelmérés alapján, a NovAge Time Restore arcápoló szett használata során.  5 lépés a bőrtömörség fokozására a határozottabb arckontúrért  A bőr a saját időbeosztása szerint működik. Éjszaka megújul és regenerálódik. Ekkor veszít hidratáltságából. A NovAge Time Restore regeneráló éjszakai krém segít a bőr megújulásában és regenerálásában, valamint a nedvességtartalom csökkenésének megakadályozásában az éjszaka folyamán. 50év fölött  Ajánlott életkor  A szem- és ajakkörnyékápoló krém segít a ráncok, a duzzadtság és a sötét karikák megjelenésének csökkentésében. A GenisteinSOY Technológia fokozza a kollagén termelődését, a bőr tömörségét és csökkenti a mélyebb ráncok megjelenését. A LÁNDZSÁS ÚTIFŰBŐL NYERT NÖVÉNYI ŐSSEJTKIVONAT segít a bőrtömörség megtartásában és a pigmentfoltok megjelenésének csökkentésében. BŐRÁPOLÁS        HIDRATÁLÁS 
  23. 23. ! 44 45 Ápold bőröd Taurine Energising Technológiával és açai-ból nyert növényi őssejtkivonattal. Ápold bőröd szabadalmaztatott AspartoLift Technológiával és nyáriorgonából nyert növényi őssejtkivonattal Ápold bőröd szabadalmaztatott Tri-Peptide Technológiával, alacsony molekulasúlyú hyaluronsavval és havasi gyopárból nyert növényi őssejtkivonattal BŐRPROBLÉMA: Feszesség és rugalmasság hiánya BŐRPROBLÉMA: Látható ráncok, finom vonalak és bőrszárazság BŐRPROBLÉMA: Megjelennek a bőröregedés első jelei, a bőr fakóvá válik. BŐRPROBLÉMA: Pigmentfoltok, egyenetlen bőrtónus Akár 70%-kal rugalmasabb bőr, 12 hét alatt1)  Akár 49%-os ránccsökkentés, azonnal∆1     NovAge Ecollagen Wrinkle Power szett 5 darab teljes méretű termék. 42489 30999 ,- 18499 ,-    NovAge Ultimate Lift szett 5 darab teljes méretű termék. 31773 40494 ,- 24499 ,-    NovAge Bright Sublime szett 5 darab teljes méretű termék. 31775 36694 ,- 21999 ,-    NovAge Skinergise szett A szett 5 darab standard méretű terméket tartalmaz: arctisztítót, szemkörnyékápoló krémet, szérumot, nappali és éjszakai krémet. 42723 26294 ,- 15999 ,- Javul a bőr ragyogása, akár 25xΔ2  ∆1 Klinikai vizsgálatok alapján, a nappali krém és a szérum használata során.  ∆1 A ráncok mennyiségének klinikailag igazolt mérései alapján, a NovAge Ecollagen ránctalanító szett használata során. 1) Klinikai vizsgálatok alapján, a szérum, a nappali krém és az éjszakai krém használata során.  Csökkenti a pigmentfoltok megjelenését, akár 50%-kal∆1 - klinikailag igazoltan  20 év fölött  Ajánlott életkor  30 év fölött  Ajánlott életkor  40 év fölött  Ajánlott életkor  MINDEN KOROSZTÁLY SZÁMÁRA  Ajánlott életkor  Ápold bőröd szabadalmaztatott Multi-Bright Technológiával és gardéniából nyert növényi őssejtkivonattal     KATALÓGUSBAN UTOLJÁRA!  Δ2 Klinikai vizsgálatok alapján, a teljes NovAge Skinergise rutin alkalmazása során, 8 hét használat után.  BŐRÁPOLÁS
  24. 24. 47 46    SkinPro arctisztító készülék Hatékony, 2 sebességfokozatú készülék kefés applikátorral, amely mélyen tisztítja és gyengéden masszírozza a bőrt. Mérete: 13,2x9x4,5 cm. 27740 11999 ,- 9999 ,-    SkinPro cserélhető applikátor normál/érzékeny bőrre - 2 db Átmrője: 3,65 cm. 27968 2499 ,- 1999 ,-    SkinPro cserélhető mélytisztító applikátor - 2 db Átmérője: 3,65 cm. 27969 2499 ,- 1999 ,-    NovAge Bright Sublime Advanced bőrhalványító többfunkciós szérum 30 ml 32805 9499 ,- 6999 ,-    NovAge Ecollagen Wrinkle Power ránctalanító szemkörnyékápoló krém 15 ml 33979 5299 ,- 3799 ,-    NovAge Skinergise Ideal Perfection nappali krém SPF 30 50 ml 69,98/ ml 34511 4999 ,- 3499 ,-   ﻿ SkinPro arctakaró szérumhoz és maszkhoz 43850 2199 ,-   ﻿ SkinPro ecset hidratáló krémekhez 45275 1799 ,-   ﻿ SkinPro spatula arcmaszkhoz 45276 1799 ,-   ﻿ SkinPro spatula arckrémhez 45277 1799 ,-   ﻿ SkinPro applikátor szemkönyékápolóhoz 45279 2399 ,- KATALÓGUSBAN UTOLJÁRA!  ! ARCTISZTÍTÁS PROFESSZIONÁLISAN  CSODÁLATOS HATÁSA: • 8x ragyogóbb bőr1) • Kevésbé látható pórusok2) • Szebb bőrfelszín1) • Egységesebb bőrtónus2) • Arcápoló optimális felszívódása  5 X HATÉKONYABB A HAGYOMÁNYOS ARCTISZTÍTÁSNÁL2)   1 DB KEFÉS APPLIKÁTOR NORMÁL/ ÉRZÉKENY BŐRRE TARTOZÉK  ∆1 Klinikai vizsgálatok alapján, a nappali krém és a szérum használata során.  Ragyogóbbá teszi a bőrt és egységesebbé a tónusát, csökkenti a ráncok megjelenését∆1 Klinikailag igazoltan egész napos hidratáltságot nyújtΔ3 Δ3 Stratum Corneum. Nappali krém használata magában, az első használat után. 1) Vásárlók bevonásával végzett, szubjektív fogyasztói véleményfelmérés alapján.  Csökkenti a finom vonalak és a ráncok megjelenését, a szemkörnyék duzzadtságát és a sötét karikák kialakulását1)        1) Klinikai vizsgálatok alapján. 2) Vásárlók bevonásával végzett, szubjektív fogyasztói véleményfelmérés alapján.  BŐRÁPOLÁS
  25. 25. 48 49 SZKENNELD BE A TELJES OLDALT AZ ORIFLAME APP HASZNÁLATÁVAL, ÉS ISMERD MEG A KÜLÖNBSÉGET AZ ESSZENCIA ÉS A SZÉRUM KÖZÖTT Élvezd a hidratált és ragyogó bőrt a bestseller arcápoló primer esszenciával! A termék, amely felülmúlja elvárásaidat! Az esszencia azonnal puhábbá, simábbá és hidratáltabbá teszi a bőrömet, csökkenti a pórusok megjelenését. Gyorsan a felszívódik, és felkészíti a bőrt a szérumok és krémek hatóanyagainak a befogadására. Ajánlom mindenkinek, aki azonnal meg szeretné tapasztalni az eredményeket – bőröd csodálatos megjelenését és tapintását! Még több értékelést olvashatsz közösségi média oldalainkon.  BESTSELLER   ﻿ NovAge arcápoló primer esszencia 150 ml 13,33/ ml 33987 3499 ,- 1999 ,- Használd naponta kétszer (reggel és este) az arc, a nyak és a dekoltázs bőrén, közvetlenül a tisztítást követően. Gyengéden nyomd a bőrbe az ujjaiddal, vagy simítsd át egy vattakoronggal a szemkörnyék kikerülésével. Engedd, hogy teljesen a bőrbe szívódjon. Nem igényel öblítést.  HASZNÁLATA  Klinikailag igazoltan elősegíti a sejtek megújulásátΔ1  Klinikailag igazoltan csökkenti a pórusok méretét és láthatóságátΔ2  87% egyetért, hogy a bőr tónusosabb és kondicionáltabb lett1)  1) Vásárlók bevonásával végzett, szubjektív fogyasztói véleményfelmérés alapján, a NovAge arcápoló primer esszencia első használatától kezdve.  ∆1 Klinikai tesztek alapján, a NovAge arcápoló primer esszencia naponta kétszer történő használata során, 10 nap után.  ∆2 Klinikai tesztek alapján, a NovAge arcápoló primer esszencia naponta kétszer történő használata során, 4 hét után.  TENGERI PREBIOTIKUS ÖSSZETEVŐ Stimulálja a sejtek megújulását és segít a bőr egészségének fokozásában. Simábbá teszi a bőr textúráját és csökkenti a pórusok megjelenését.
  26. 26. ! ! 50 51 Teljes körű, öregedésgátló hatású rutin!   ﻿ NovAge Ultimate Lift lifting-hatású nappali krém SPF 15 50 ml 179,98/ ml 31540 8999 ,-   ﻿ NovAge Ultimate Lift lifting-hatású kontúrozó éjszakai krém 50 ml 179,98/ ml 31541 8999 ,-   ﻿ NovAge Ultimate Lift lifting-hatású szemkörnyékápoló krém 15 ml 31542 6499 ,-   ﻿ NovAge Ultimate Lift lifting-hatású szérum 30 ml 31543 10499 ,-   ﻿ NovAge Bright Sublime Advanced bőrhalványító éjszakai krém 50 ml 159,98/ ml 32658 7999 ,-   ﻿ NovAge Bright Sublime Advanced bőrhalványító nappali krém SPF 20 50 ml 159,98/ ml 32803 7999 ,-   ﻿ NovAge Bright Sublime Advanced bőrhalványító szemkörnyékápoló krém 15 ml 32804 5699 ,-   ﻿ NovAge Intense Skin Recharge regeneráló éjszakai arcmaszk 50 ml 149,98/ ml 33490 7499 ,-   ﻿ NovAge Ecollagen Wrinkle Power ránctalanító szérum 30 ml 33980 7499 ,-   ﻿ NovAge Ecollagen Wrinkle Power ránctalanító éjszakai krém 50 ml 125,98/ ml 33982 6299 ,-   ﻿ NovAge Skin Renewing bőrmegújító peeling 100 ml 24,99/ ml 33988 2499 ,-    NovAge bőrvédő nappali krém SPF 50 30 ml 34143 5499 ,- 3499 ,-   ﻿ NovAge bőr zsírosodását kiegyensúlyozó kezelés 15 ml 34508 4299 ,-   ﻿ NovAge Skinergise Ideal Perfection szemkörnyékápoló krém 15 ml 34515 4299 ,-   ﻿ NovAge Skinergise Ideal Perfection szérum 30 ml 34517 6499 ,-    NovAge Advanced szérum nyakra és dekoltázsra Klinikailag igazolt hatékonyságú, zselés állagú szérum, amely feszesíti és simábbá teszi a bőrt a nyak és a dekoltázs területén, fokozza rugalmasságát, küzd a bőröregedés és a bőrfelszín egyenetlensége ellen. Formulája Pro-Lastin Technológiát és Complexion-Boosting Komplexet tartalmaz. Zselés textúrája gyorsan a bőrbe szívódik, bársonyos matt hatást eredményez. Minden bőrtípusra. 75 ml 46,65/ ml 35076 5499 ,- 3499 ,-   ﻿ NovAge Intensive Age Defence öregedésgátló kézkrém SPF 25 50 ml 59,98/ ml 35073 2999 ,-   ﻿ NovAge Skinergise Ideal Perfection éjszakai krém 50 ml 99,98/ ml 35075 4999 ,-    NovAge bőrerősítő arcmaszk 25 ml 35077 1999 ,- 999 ,-   ﻿ Hidratáló kesztyű mobiltelefon-érintő funkcióval Anyaga: pamut, elasztán, fémezett rost. Mérete: 18,8x12,9 cm. 37607 1599 ,-   ﻿ NovAge arctisztító olaj 150 ml 26,66/ ml 38828 3999 ,-   ﻿ NovAge Ecollagen Wrinkle Power ránctalanító nappali krém SPF 35 50 ml 125,98/ ml 42426 6299 ,-   ﻿ NovAge Advanced pattanáskezelő emulzió 30 ml 45252 6499 ,-   ﻿ NovAge 24 h pattanások kialakulását szabályozó kezelés 15 ml 45253 5499 ,- Kiegészítő arcápolás  MINDEN KOROSZTÁLY számára  30 év fölött ajánljuk  40 év fölött ajánljuk  20 év fölött ajánljuk  Öregedésgátló hidratálás  Széles spektrumú UV-szűrők  Szennyeződésekkel szemben védő Pollution Protect Technológia  Az UV-sugárzás és a légszennyeződés a bőröregedés elsődleges oka. Használd a bőrvédő nappali krémet, amely SPF 50 UVA/PA ++++ fényvédőt és a légszennyeződéssel szemben védő Pollution Protect Technológiát tartalmaz, és segít megakadályozni a korai bőröregedést. NOVAGE SZAKÉRTŐI TIPP KATALÓGUSBAN UTOLJÁRA!  Antioxidáns növényi őssejtkivonattal, amely segít a szabadgyökökkel szembeni védelemben Intenzíven hidratálja a bőrt ∆ Klinikai vizsgálatok alapján.  SEGÍT A BŐR RUGALMASSÁGÁNAK JAVÍTÁSÁBAN∆ Tisztítsd meg az arc bőrét a maszk használata előtt. Vidd fel a maszkot a bőrre, és hagyd hatni 15 percig. Távolítsd el a maszkot, masszírozd a maradék hatóanyagot a bőrbe a teljes felszívódásig. Nem igényel öblítést. A hatékonyság fokozására használd heti két alkalommal 4 héten át a szokásos NovAge arcápolási rutin részeként.    BŐRÁPOLÁS HASZNÁLATA  SPF 50 SPF  KATALÓGUSBAN UTOLJÁRA! 
  27. 27. RIGOROUS SAFETY TESTING STRICT EUROPEAN STANDARDS NON-GMO NATURAL EXTRACTS NATURAL EXFOLIANTS ECO-ETHICAL SCREENING 52 53 Kezdd a napot energikusabban - tápanyagokkal Sokszor elhatározzuk, hogy ezentúl egészségesen táplálkozunk, azonban nem egyszerű egy olyany étrendet összeállítani, amely biztosítja a szervezet számára fontos tápanyagokat. Ez nagy erőfeszítést és sok időt igényel, ugyanakkor meglehetősen nehéz mindent csak táplálkozással biztosítani. Mostantól nem kell órákat töltened tápanyagok és összetevők tanulmányozásával! A Multivitamin és ásványi anyagok étrend-kiegészítőt ajánljuk Az Oriflame tudósokból álló szakértő csapata fejlesztette a női és a férfi szervezet igényeinek figyelembevételével. Az étrend-kiegészítő nők számára több vasat, férfiak számára több magnéziumot, krómot, szelént, cinket és A-vitamint tartalmaz. Kiegyensúlyozott étrend mellett a multivitaminok segítenek a mikrotápanyagok hiányának pótlásában, hogy energikusabbnak érezhesd magad! 3999 ,-    Multivitamin és ásványi anyagok étrend-kiegészítő tabletta nőknek 22 esszenciális vitamint és tápanyagot tartalmazó étrend- kiegészítő a nők szervezetének igénye szerint. Kiegyensúlyozott táplálkozással kombináltan ezen vitaminok és ásványi anyagok segítenek az immunrendszer, az energia szint, az anyagcsere, a bőr egészségének és az általános jóllét támogatásában. Adagolása: 1 tabletta naponta. 60 tabletta. 63,6 g. 62,88/ g 29704 4999 ,- EGÉSZSÉGES ÉLETMÓD Svéd eredetünknek köszönhetően a természet iránti tisztelet identitásunk része. Ezért használunk Wellness és szépségápolási termékeinkben természetes és klinikailag tesztelt összetevőket. Ennek eredményeképpen egészséges, aktív és boldog életet élhetsz, mindennap.  ÖKO-ETIKUS ÁTVIZSGÁLÁS  ÖSSZETEVŐK FELELŐSSÉGGEL  TERMÉSZETES KIVONATOK  BIZTONSÁGOS FORMULÁK  GMO-MENTES  SZIGORÚ EURÓPAI SZABVÁNYOK  SZIGORÚ BIZTONSÁGI TESZTELÉSEK  TERMÉSZETES RADÍROZÓ SZEMCSÉK  Wellness  SZKENNELD BE AZ OLDALT AZ ORIFLAME APP HASZNÁLATÁVAL, ÉS TEKINTSD MEG A KATEGÓRIA TERMÉKEIT     Multivitamin és ásványi anyagok étrend-kiegészítő tabletta férfiaknak 22 esszenciális vitamint és tápanyagot tartalmazó étrend- kiegészítő a férfiak szervezetének igénye szerint. Kiegyensúlyozott táplálkozással kombináltan ezen vitaminok és ásványi anyagok segítenek az immunrendszer, az energia szint, az anyagcsere, a bőr egészségének és az általános jóllét támogatásában. Adagolása: 1 tabletta naponta. 60 tabletta. 63,6 g. 62,88/ g 29703 4999 ,-  
  28. 28. 54 55 Az Oriflame Omega-3 zsírsavtartalmú étrend-kiegészítője csak tiszta, természetes halolajat tartalmaz, amelynek fenntarthatósági minősítését a Friend of the Sea (FOS) igazolta - ez egy független szervezet, amelynek küldetése a tengerek élővilágának és halállományának megőrzése.   ﻿ Omega-3 zsírsavtartalmú étrend- kiegészítő kapszula 60 kapszula. 41,6 g. 29705 5299 ,- WELLNESS  3999 ,- Az egészségesebb életmódért Ha az irodában való hosszú órák töltik ki mindennapjaidat, talán nem részesülsz abban a luxusban, hogy megtervezhesd heti étrendedet. A zsíros halak fogyasztása nem igazán munkahelybarát választás, pedig hetente legalább kétszer kellene halat fogyasztanod. Akkor sincs gond, ha nem tervezel horgásztúrát a skandináv partokra. Omega-3, mindennap! Ezek az apró, halzselatinból készült kapszulák egy óceánnyi jótékony hatással rendelkeznek. Az EPA- és a DHA-zsírsavak hozzájárulnak a szív, a szemek és az agy megfelelő működéséhez. Tudtad, hogy az utóbbi főként zsírból áll, és ennek körülbelül a 15-20%-a DHA? Ezeket a zsírsavakat szervezetünk nem tudja előállítani, azokat külső forrásból kell biztosítani. Kíméld meg kollégáidat a mikrózott makréla illatától hetente kétszer – válaszd helyette a Wellness by Oriflame Omega-3 zsírsavtartalmú étrend-kiegészítőjét! EPA és DHA esszenciális zsírsavak - hozzájárulnak a normál szívműködéshez1)   A DHA hozzájárul a normál agyműködéshez és látáshoz2)  Az Omega-3 zsírsavak segítenek csökkenteni egyes szívbetegségek kialakulásának kockázatát  Az EPA esszenciális zsírsavak segítenek a gyulladások csökkentésében  Biztonságos és tiszta forrásból származó, zsírsavakban gazdag halolaj  *A hatékonyság 250 mg EPA és DHA napi bevitele esetén tapasztalható  **A hatékonyság 250 mg DHA napi bevitele esetén tapasztalható  2 tabletta szedése naponta, étkezés közben, mindennap. 
  29. 29. 56 57    Eper-ízesítésű italpor 21 adag. 378 g. 27,78/ g 29689 10499 ,-    Vanília-ízesítésű italpor 21 adag. 378 g. 27,78/ g 29690 10499 ,-    Csokoládé-ízesítésű italpor 21 adag. 378 g. 27,78/ g 29691 10499 ,- WELLNESS  Tudtad? Minden 4. Ízesített italpor INGYENES!*  *Részletek az Oriflame weboldalán.  21  ADAG  GMO- MENTES TERMÉK  GLUTÉNMENTES  Tápanyagok - csak finoman! A munkával töltött napok után mindenkinek szüksége van feltöltődésre. A hétköznapi fáradalmakat túrázással vagy relaxálással szeretnéd kipihenni? Bármelyik időtöltést is választod, a szervezetednek minden tevékenységhez szüksége van tápanyagokra. Válaszd a Wellness-shake-et! A magas fehérje- és rosttartalomnak köszönhetően az Ízesített italporok a legkedveltebb Wellness by Oriflame termékek közé tartoznak. Finomak, gyorsan és egyszerűen elkészíthetőek! Többféle módon elkészítheted kedvenc italod. Az italporokat hozzáadhatod különböző ételekhez, és nem csak édességekhez. Kísérletezz bátran a konyhában, a képzelet nem ismer határokat! *Az értékek ízesítésenként kis mértékben eltérőek.  Egy shake tartalma*: Energia: 70 kcal / adag Fehérje: 6,8-7,0 g / adag Zsír: 1,5-1,7 g / adag Szénhidrát: 6,1-6,4 g / adag Cukor: 3,5-3,8 g / adag Rost: 1,6-1,8 g / adag   
  30. 30. 58 59 *Részletek az Oriflame weboldalán.     22467 Omega-3 zsírsavtartalmú étrend-kiegészítő citromízesítéssel Gyermekeknek 3 év fölött. 105 ml. 47,61/ ml 4999 ,-    28241 WellnessKids multivitamin és ásványi anyagok étrend-kiegészítő rágótabletta gyerekeknek 21 tabletta x 1,1 g 3499 ,-    29697 Wellness-csomag férfiaknak 21 tasak. 66,7 g (21x3,17 g). 127,42/ g 8499 ,-    29696 Wellness-csomag nőknek 21 tasak. 66,7 g (21x3,17 g). 127,42/ g 8499 ,-    29695 Spárga-ízesítésű levespor 21 adag. 420 g. 25,00/ g 10499 ,-    29694 Paradicsom- és bazsalikom-ízesítésű levespor 21 adag. 420 g. 25,00/ g 10499 ,-    36169 Wellness Protein Blend fehérjepor 378 g. 27,78/ g 10499 ,-    25479 Keverőpohár és adagolókanál - lila színben Űrtartalom: 250 ml 1199 ,- Tudtad? Minden 4. Wellness Kids termék vagy Wellness-csomag vagy levespor vagy Protein Blend fehérjepor INGYENES!* Cinkkel, szelénnel, vassal, C-vitaminnal, aminosavakkal és növényi kivonatokkal segít, hogy fényesebb és egészségesebb legyen a haj és a köröm.  Étrend-kiegészítőink  Hatékonyabb biohasznosulás - az AquaminTM egyedülálló kompozíciójának köszönhetően a hatóanyagok könnyebben felszívódnak és hasznosulnak a szervezetben. WELLNESS    ﻿ Étrend-kiegészítő tabletta természetes ásványi forrásból származó kalciummal és D-vitaminnal 30 tabletta. 29,4 g. 31766 5499 ,- Amire a szervezetnek szüksége van Milyen az életstílusod? Gyakran kocogsz reggelente vagy jógázol esténként? Kertészkedsz vagy kirándulsz a szabadidődben? Vagy csak futsz a busz után és a bevásárlótáskát felviszed a lépcsőn? Bármilyen mozgást is végzel, szükség van mind a 206 csontodra a mindennapi tevékenységeid során. Természetes forrásból származó kalcium és D-vitamin Mivel szervezetünk nem termel kalciumot, azt táplálkozással kell biztosítani a számára, ugyanakkor nehéz a megfelelő mennyiséget csak ilyen módon pótolni. Fontos, hogy mindezt vedd figyelembe a táplálkozás, valamint az életmódbeli döntések során. Az Étrend- kiegészítő tabletta AquaminTM összetevőt (egy természetes kalciumforrás) és D-vitamint tartalmaz. Segít biztosítani a csontok számára szükséges ásványi anyagokat. AQUAMINTM : Egyedülálló, biológiai forrásból származó, elmeszesedett algából nyert kalcium - klinikailag igazoltan hozzájárul a csontok ásványianyag- ellátottságához és a fogak egészségéhez. D-VITAMIN: klinikailag igazoltan elősegíti a kalcium hatékonyabb felszívódását a szervezetben.  Egy tabletta tartalma: Kalcium: 250 mg (31% RDI*) D-vitamin: 5 µg (100% RDI*) Mindössze 2 tabletta naponta a szervezet számára szükséges napi kalcium-szükséglet kb.60%-nak biztosítására! A praktikus rágótabletta természetes édesítőszerrel. • A szabadgyökök káros hatásainak csökkentésére hatékony antioxidánsokkal. • C- és E-vitaminnal a sejtek oxidatív stresszel szembeni védelmére.      29688 Astaxanthint és feketeáfonya-kivonatot tartalmazó étrend-kiegészítő kapszula 1 havi adag. 5999 ,-    29706 Étrend- kiegészítő L-cisztein-tartalommal 42 tabletta. 29,4 g. 5999 ,-           *Az Európai Unió által a tápanyagok napi bevitelével kapcsolatban megállapított referenciaérték egy átlagos, egészséges felnőtt tápanyag-igényeinek 97-98%-ára vonatkozik.  
  31. 31. 60 61 SZKENNELD BE A TELJES OLDALT AZ ORIFLAME APP HASZNÁLATÁVAL, ÉS TUDJ MEG TÖBBET A SZETTRŐL  NÖVELD A FEHÉRJE- ÉS A ROSTBEVITELT  ERRE VAN SZÜKSÉGED:  Fehérje és rost biztosítása    ﻿ 29697 Wellness-csomag férfiaknak 21 tasak. 66,7 g (21x3,17 g). 127,42/ g 8499 ,-   ﻿ 29696 Wellness- csomag nőknek 21 tasak. 66,7 g (21x3,17 g). 127,42/ g 8499 ,-   ﻿ 120229 Wellness papír dísztasak Mérete: 30 cm (M) x 30 cm (SZ) x 9 cm (H). 499 ,-   ﻿ 29695 Spárga-ízesítésű levespor 21 adag. 420 g. 25,00/ g 10499 ,-   ﻿ 29694 Paradicsom- és bazsalikom-ízesítésű levespor 21 adag. 420 g. 25,00/ g 10499 ,-   ﻿ 29689 Eper-ízesítésű italpor 21 adag. 378 g. 27,78/ g 10499 ,-   ﻿ 29691 Csokoládé- ízesítésű italpor 21 adag. 378 g. 27,78/ g 10499 ,-   ﻿ 29690 Vanília-ízesítésű italpor 21 adag. 378 g. 27,78/ g 10499 ,-   ﻿ 36169 Wellness Protein Blend fehérjepor 378 g. 27,78/ g 10499 ,- 1.  2.  Válaszd két kedvenc Ízesített italporodat vagy levesporodat vagy a Protein Blend fehérjeport.  Válaszd a Wellness-csomagot nőknek vagy férfiaknak.  *Részletek az Oriflame weboldalán.  Tudtad? Minden 4. szett  INGYENES!*  Bármely Ízesített italpor vagy levespor vagy Protein Blend fehérjepor  Wellness-csomag nőknek vagy Wellness-csomag férfiaknak  Wellness papírtasak  + + = PÁROSÍTSD A TERMÉKEKET:  29497,-  AZ EGÉSZSÉG ÉS A JÓ KÖZÉRZET TÁMOGATÁSA  ERRE VAN SZÜKSÉGED:  Tápanyaghiány csökkentése  PÁROSÍTSD A TERMÉKEKET:  1.  Válaszd kedvenc Ízesített italporodat vagy a Protein Blend fehérjeport.  2.  Válaszd a Wellness-csomagot nőknek vagy férfiaknak.  Tudtad? Minden 4. szett  INGYENES!*   Wellness-csomag nőknek vagy Wellness-csomag férfiaknak  Wellness papírtasak  Bármely Ízesített italpor vagy Protein Blend fehérjepor  + + = 18998,-  *Részletek az Oriflame weboldalán.    ﻿ 29689 Eper-ízesítésű italpor 21 adag. 378 g. 27,78/ g 10499 ,-   ﻿ 29691 Csokoládé-ízesítésű italpor 21 adag. 378 g. 27,78/ g 10499 ,-   ﻿   29690 Vanília-ízesítésű italpor 21 adag. 378 g. 27,78/ g 10499 ,-   ﻿ 36169 Wellness Protein Blend fehérjepor 378 g. 27,78/ g 10499 ,- SZKENNELD BE A TELJES OLDALT AZ ORIFLAME APP HASZNÁLATÁVAL, ÉS TUDJ MEG TÖBBET A SZETTRŐL    ﻿ 29697 Wellness-csomag férfiaknak 21 tasak. 66,7 g (21x3,17 g). 127,42/ g 8499 ,-   ﻿   29696 Wellness-csomag nőknek 21 tasak. 66,7 g (21x3,17 g). 127,42/ g 8499 ,-   ﻿ 120229 Wellness papír dísztasak Mérete: 30 cm (M) x 30 cm (SZ) x 9 cm (H). 499 ,-
  32. 32. RIGOROUS SAFETY TESTING STRICT EUROPEAN STANDARDS NON-GMO NATURAL EXTRACTS NATURAL EXFOLIANTS ECO-ETHICAL SCREENING ! 62 63    Loved Up Feel Good tusolózselé Hatékonyan tisztító tusolózselé a szilva és a fekete bors érzéki illatával. Esszenciális olajokat tartalmaz. 200 ml 4,50/ ml 35993 1499 ,-    Chill Out Feel Good tusolózselé Hatékonyan tisztító és nyugtató hatású tusolózselé a levendula és a cédrusfa aromájával. Esszenciális olajokat tartalmaz. 200 ml 4,50/ ml 35994 1499 ,- Illatok  SZEMÉLYISÉGED KIFEJEZÉSE Élvezd a luxus minden pillanatát és fejezd ki egyéniséged a legegyedibb módon: egy csodálatos, vonzó illattal. A lehetőség végtelen!  SZKENNELD BE AZ OLDALT AZ ORIFLAME APP HASZNÁLATÁVAL, ÉS TEKINTSD MEG A KATEGÓRIA TERMÉKEIT  ÖKO-ETIKUS ÁTVIZSGÁLÁS  ÖSSZETEVŐK FELELŐSSÉGGEL  TERMÉSZETES KIVONATOK  BIZTONSÁGOS FORMULÁK  GMO-MENTES  SZIGORÚ EURÓPAI SZABVÁNYOK  SZIGORÚ BIZTONSÁGI TESZTELÉSEK  TERMÉSZETES RADÍROZÓ SZEMCSÉK     Wake Up Feel Good tusolózselé Frissítő és hatékonyan tisztító tusolózselé a juzu és a menta élénkítő illatával. Esszenciális olajokat tartalmaz. 200 ml 4,50/ ml 35991 1499 ,-    Be Happy Feel Good tusolózselé Frissítő és hatékonyan tisztító tusolózselé a vérnarancs és a kurkuma élénkítő aromájával. Esszenciális olajokat tartalmaz. 200 ml 4,50/ ml 35992 1499 ,- 899 ,- KATALÓGUSBAN UTOLJÁRA!  Kezdd a napot csodálatos hangulatban egy hangulatfokozó tusolózselé használatával. Melyik a kedvenced? Illatok és hangulatok     MOST CSAK  FÉL- áron
  33. 33. 65 64    Lucia Bright Aura Eau de Toilette 50 ml 89,98/ ml 33960 7499 ,- 4499 ,- VIRÁGOS, GYÜMÖLCSÖS, FÁS  fehér ribizli , nefelejcs , cédrusfa  VIRÁGOS, RÓZSÁS, IBOLYÁS  százlevelű rózsa , illatcserje , írisz  VIRÁGOS, GYÜMÖLCSÖS, FÁS  frézia , hatszirmú orchidea , szantálfa     Volare Moments Eau de Parfum 50 ml 89,98/ ml 35661 7499 ,- 4499 ,-    Divine Eau de Toilette 50 ml 89,98/ ml 11355 7499 ,- 4499 ,-    Love Potion dezodoráló spray 75 ml 13,32/ ml 37770 1799 ,- 999 ,-    Love Potion Eau de Parfum 50 ml 99,98/ ml 22442 8499 ,- 4999 ,-    Love Potion testápoló krém 250 ml 6,00/ ml 31779 2999 ,- 1499 ,- KELETIES, VANÍLIÁS, GYÜMÖLCSÖS  ILLATOK  Fedezd fel a szenvedély eszenciáját Egy csábítóan érzéki elixír tele romantikával és szenvedéllyel. A szenvedély és az érzékiség hatalma érződik az illat minden cseppjében. Love Potion, a szerelem bájillata, amely mindenkit megbabonáz és magával ragad.     NAGYON MAGAS ILLAT KONCENTRÁCIÓ  gyömbér , kakaóvirág , csokoládé     Sensity Midnight Mist Spray Cologne 200 ml 10,00/ ml 34523 3499 ,- 1999 ,- PRÓBÁLD KI! Dörzsöld meg itt, és fedezd fel az illatot!  VIRÁGOS, KELETIES  kék áfonya , frézia , pézsma  Csábíts az illatoddal Szeretnéd felfrissíteni illattárad? Ezek a csodálatos illatok ragyogó hangulatot teremtenek és mély benyomást keltenek. A frissesség energiája - a városban     
  34. 34. 66 67    Giordani Gold Essenza Parfum 50 ml 139,98/ ml 31816 11999 ,- 6999 ,-    Giordani Gold Essenza Parfum mini spray 8 ml 33493 2999 ,- 1499 ,-    Giordani Gold Essenza dezodoráló spray 75 ml 11,99/ ml 34082 1799 ,- 899 ,- A Giordani Gold Essenza Parfum a tökéletes szépség szimbóluma. Üvegének csodálatos megjelenése, kupakjának aranyló ragyogása, a luxus részletei, mind kiemelik az illat viselőjének különlegességét, nőiességét és vonzerejét.  ILLATOK     30399 Miss Giordani Eau de Parfum 50 ml 149,98/ ml 7499 ,-    33137 Giordani Gold White Original Eau de Parfum 50 ml 159,98/ ml 7999 ,-    32150 Giordani Gold Original Eau de Parfum 50 ml 159,98/ ml 7999 ,- VIRÁGOS, FÁS  kalábriai bergamott , narancsvirágos luxus esszencia , toszkán fa  MAXIMÁLIS ILLAT KONCENTRÁCIÓ  AZ ELEGANCIA BŰVÖLETÉBEN A luxus eszenciája SZKENNELD BE A TELJES OLDALT AZ ORIFLAME APP HASZNÁLATÁVAL, HOGY MEGTEKINTHESD AZ ILLAT STÚDIÓT      
  35. 35. 68 69 ÚJ!  BÁRMELY 1 DB LOST IN YOU EAU DE PARFUM 4999,- BÁRMELY 2 DB LOST IN YOU EAU DE PARFUM VÁSÁRLÁSA ESETÉN 3999,-/DB KELETIES, PÁFRÁNYOS NAGYON MAGAS ILLAT KONCENTRÁCIÓ  NAGYON MAGAS ILLAT KONCENTRÁCIÓ  VIRÁGOS, FÁS, PÉZSMÁS    Lost in You Eau de Parfum Her Érezd a csábítás erejét a Lost in You illatával. Az addiktív Eau de Parfum maga a megtestesült szenvedély. 50 ml 99,98/ ml 38508 9299 ,- NŐKNEK Friss, virágos aromák keverednek a fűszeres gyömbérrel a fejjegyben, modern és energikus felhanggal. A szívjegyben az üde bazsarózsát átöleli az édes körte zamata, megfűszerezve a rózsaszín borssal. Az alapjegyet a tonkabab, az ambroxan és a fás jegyek teszik vonzóvá és ellenállhatatlanná.    Lost in You Eau de Parfum Him Szenvedély és energia a Lost in You Him illatával. Az Eau de Parfum maga a megtestesült érzékiség, intenzitás és vonzerő. 50 ml 99,98/ ml 38509 9299 ,- A modern, energikus fejjegyben a reberbara és a fűszeres gyömbér dominál. A csábító szívjegy védjegye az érzéki és ellenállhatatlan tonkabab. Az elegáns, férfias alapjegyet a füstös ámbra és a fás aromák teszik különlegessé. Tánc közben bőrünk egymáshoz simul. Az energia szinte tapintható. Érzem a ritmust... a kettőnk közötti szenvedélyt. ILLATOK  FÉRFIAKNAK  SZKENNELD BE A TELJES OLDALT AZ ORIFLAME APP HASZNÁLATÁVAL, ÉS ÜNNEPELD VELÜNK A SZERELMET   gyömbér, tonkabab, szantálfa gyömbér, bazsarózsa, tonkabab Addiktív illatok tele energiával. A Lost in You Eau de Parfum-ök a határtalan szenvedély és az érzékiség illatai. A zene magával ragadó világa ihlette a pároknak ajánlott illatokat, amelynek minden cseppjét átjárja a szerelem.
  36. 36. RIGOROUS SAFETY TESTING STRICT EUROPEAN STANDARDS NON-GMO NATURAL EXTRACTS NATURAL EXFOLIANTS ECO-ETHICAL SCREENING 70 71 SZEMÉLYISÉGED KIFEJEZÉSE A férfiak mindenre szeretik a praktikus megoldásokat, így a testápolás során is, ugyanakkor számukra is fontos személyiségük kifejezése. Az Oriflame termékei között megtalálhatják a számukra legmegfelelőbb haj- és testápolókat, karakteres, vonzó illatokat, amelyekkel egyszerűen mutathatják meg egyéniségüket a világnak!   Férfiaknak  SZKENNELD BE AZ OLDALT AZ ORIFLAME APP HASZNÁLATÁVAL, ÉS TEKINTSD MEG A KATEGÓRIA TERMÉKEIT  ÖKO-ETIKUS ÁTVIZSGÁLÁS  ÖSSZETEVŐK FELELŐSSÉGGEL  TERMÉSZETES KIVONATOK  BIZTONSÁGOS FORMULÁK  GMO-MENTES  SZIGORÚ EURÓPAI SZABVÁNYOK  SZIGORÚ BIZTONSÁGI TESZTELÉSEK  TERMÉSZETES RADÍROZÓ SZEMCSÉK     34076 Be The Legend izzadásgátló golyós dezodor 50 ml 9,98/ ml 999 ,-      31291 Signature izzadásgátló golyós dezodor 50 ml 9,98/ ml 999 ,-    32497 Eclat Homme Sport izzadásgátló golyós dezodor 50 ml 9,98/ ml 999 ,-    32176 Giordani Gold Man izzadásgátló golyós dezodor 50 ml 9,98/ ml 999 ,- 499 ,- FÁS, GYÜMÖLCSÖS  szerecsendió , körte , vanília  rózsabors , fás jegyek , Bergamott  FÁS, VIZES  FÁS JEGYEK, VETIVER  Fokozott magabiztosság Válassz golyós dezodort kedvenc illatodhoz. Fokozza az illathatást és a magabiztosság érzését nyújtja. Illatoddal kitűnhetsz a tömegből. A Giordani Man luxus, érzéki illata. bőr , alma , tonkabab  KELETIES, FÁS, GYÜMÖLCSÖS  A Be The Legend illatával, az EdT tökéletes kiegészítője. BÁRMELY TERMÉK  Az Eclat Homme Sport frissessége aktív életmódhoz. A Signature illata magas koncentrációban. Izgalmas és karakteres.     FÉL- áron Bergamott , feketebors , vetiver 
  37. 37. 72 73    Men´s Collection Dark Wood Eau de Toilette 75 ml 79,99/ ml 30059 5999 ,-    North For Men SubZero sampon és tusfürdő 2 az 1-ben 250 ml 6,00/ ml 35878 1499 ,-    North For Men SubZero izzadásgátló golyós dezodor 50 ml 19,98/ ml 35880 999 ,- MAGAS ILLAT KONCENTRÁCIÓ  feketebors , gaiac-fa , dohány  FÁS, FŰSZERES  FÉRFIAKNAK  Legyél különleges és kivételes SZETT FÉRFIAKNAK GOLYÓS DEZODOR + SAMPON/TUSFÜRDŐ + EAU DE TOILETTE CSAK 3499,- A SZETT RENDELÉSI KÓDJA: 644687 Hidratáltság és felfrissülés az energikus élethez. Frissítsd bőröd és őrizd meg kondícióját a SubZero hűsítő termékeivel.    PRÓBÁLD KI! Dörzsöld meg itt, és fedezd fel az illatot! 
  38. 38. 75 74    Mister Giordani Eau de Toilette 75 ml 99,99/ ml 33654 7499 ,-    So Fever Together Him Eau de Toilette 75 ml 99,99/ ml 35531 7499 ,-    Mister Giordani Aqua Eau de Toilette 75 ml 99,99/ ml 35663 7499 ,-    Possess Man Eau de Toilette 75 ml 126,65/ ml 31825 9499 ,-    Possess The Secret Man Eau de Parfum A rendkívül férfias illatot a hűvös, extrém frissességet árasztó jegyek teszik különlegessé és feledhetetlenné. 75 ml 73,32/ ml 33650 9499 ,- FÉRFIAKNAK  NAGYON MAGAS ILLAT KONCENTRÁCIÓ  KELETIES, PÁFRÁNYOS  jeges illatjegyek , zsálya , tölgyfa  5499 ,-    So Fever Him Eau de Toilette 75 ml 63,99/ ml 31074 7799 ,- 4799 ,-    Giordani Gold Man Eau de Toilette 75 ml 63,99/ ml 32155 7499 ,- 4799 ,- MAGAS ILLAT KONCENTRÁCIÓ  FÁS JEGYEK, VETIVER  Bergamott , feketebors , vetiver  Vonzó illatok klasszikus stílusú férfiaknak Ha a magabiztos és stílusos illatokat kedveled, válassz klasszikusaink közül. FÁS, FŰSZERES  gyömbér , geránium , piri piri paprika  Az erő eszenciája Fedezd fel Thor erejének titkát ezzel az energikus, friss illattal, amelyet a jeges illatjegyek tesznek igazán erőteljessé és magabiztossá! SZKENNELD BE A TELJES OLDALT AZ ORIFLAME APP HASZNÁLATÁVAL, HOGY MEGTEKINTHESD AZ ILLAT STÚDIÓT    Eternal Man Eau de Toilette 100 ml 34,99/ ml 33652 6499 ,- 3499 ,- KELETIES, FÁS, ÁMBRÁS  őrölt koriander , füstös gesztenye , akácia fás jegyei  MAGAS ILLAT KONCENTRÁCIÓ  MAGAS ILLAT KONCENTRÁCIÓ          PRÓBÁLD KI! Dörzsöld meg itt, és fedezd fel az illatot! 
  39. 39. 77 76    Eclat Toujours Eau de Toilette 75 ml 99,99/ ml 35651 7499 ,-    Eclat Homme Eau de Toilette 75 ml 106,65/ ml 30173 7999 ,-    Eclat Style Parfum Az Eclat Style maga a francia stílus. Klasszikus, mégis modern. Minden cseppje férfias, mégis kifinomult. Két parfümkészítő mester alkotása a De Laire Sellier illatjegy harmóniájával. 75 ml 86,65/ ml 34522 9999 ,- 6499 ,- Vonzó tökéletesség  A TEKINTÉLYES DE LAIRE ILLATJEGY  MAXIMÁLIS ILLAT KONCENTRÁCIÓ  FÁS - AROMÁS - ÁMBRÁS     NovAge Men szett Energizáló arcápolók a bőröregedés és a fáradtság jelei ellen. Hatásukra üdébb, frissebb és fiatalosabb megjelenésű lesz a bőr. Rutinként használva klinikailag igazoltan csökkentik a fáradtság jeleit. A szett tartalma: arctisztító, szemkörnyékápoló, szérum és arcápoló lotion. Használd minden reggel és este. 4 darab, standard méretű terméket tartalmaz. 29446 24595 ,- 14999 ,- †2 Klinikai tesztek alapján, a NovAge Men szett használata során.  Szett díszdobozban  Klinikailag igazoltan csökkenti a fáradtság jeleit! Hatékonyan ápolja a bőrt: • Csökkenti a ráncok megjelenését†3 • Fokozza a bőr simaságát†3 • Hidratál†2 • Fokozza a bőr rugalmasságát†3 • Tónusosabbá teszi a bőrt†3  †3 Szakértői klinikai értékelések alapján, a NovAge Men szett használata során.  Teljes körű energizáló, öregedésgátló hatás  FÉRFIAKNAK     NovAge Men nyugtató borotválkozás utáni zselé 100 ml 27,99/ ml 35865 2799 ,-    NovAge Men High Definition borotvazselé 200 ml 15,00/ ml 35864 2999 ,-    NovAge Men Intenzív öregedésgátló zselés arcápoló lotion 50 ml 135,98/ ml 33201 6799 ,-    NovAge Men szemkörnyékápoló zselé 15 ml 33199 5299 ,-    NovAge Men Energizáló és hidratáló szérum 50 ml 165,98/ ml 33200 8299 ,-    NovAge Men tisztító és radírozó arclemosó Mélytisztító hatású arclemosó faszénnel és természetes, radírozó és hámlasztó összetevőkkel. Eltávolítja az elhalt hámsejteket és a szennyeződéseket, csökkenti a pórusok elzáródását. Hatására a bőr azonnal üdébbnek és mattabbnak, zsírfénytől mentesnek látszik. 125 ml 17,59/ ml 33198 3199 ,- 2199 ,- AZ ARCBŐR TISZTÍTÁSA A radírozó hatású arctisztító eltávolítja az elhalt hámsejteket, a szennyeződéseket és a felesleges faggyúváladékot. Csökkenti a zsírfényt. FŐ ÖSSZETEVŐ  A faszén részecskéi nagy felülettel rendelkeznek, segítenek a szennyeződések és a felesleges faggyúváladék felitatásában, mélyen hámlasztják a bőrt annak kiszárítása nélkül.  MINDEN KOROSZTÁLY SZÁMÁRA  Ajánlott életkor  Az exkluzív illat titka a De Laire illatjegy. A parfümgyártás egyik prémium és ikonikus összetevője. Csodálatos hatását a bőr és a nőszirom gondosan válogatott jegyeinek kombinációja tovább fokozza. Az Eclat Style a kifinomult párizsi elegancia és stílus exkluzív, férfias megtestesítője. A kortalan, prémium illatot átjárja a tökéletesség és a természetes vonzerő.           grépfrút , De Laire Sellier illatjegy , vetiver 
  40. 40. ! LIMITÁLT KIADÁS  79 78 FÉRFIAKNAK  Mindig frissen, lendületesen     North for Men PowerMax 2 az 1-ben arcápoló és borotválkozás utáni energizáló zselé 50 ml 35,98/ ml 38613 2399 ,- 1799 ,- ÚJ!  Kettős hatású arcápoló zselé, amely akár 24 órás hidratálást nyújt és hűsíti a bőrt borotválkozás után. A hatékonyság fokozására használd a zselét az arc és a nyak bőrén a tisztítást és a borotválkozást követően, minden reggel és/vagy este. HASZNÁLATA  HASZNÁLATA  Ápolt szakáll, professzionális hatékonyság. Puhítja a szakállt és védi a bőrt - ápolt külső, magabiztos megjelenés. Tegyél 2-3 csepp olajat a tenyeredbe, majd masszírozd a szakálladba. A lotiont használd az olajjal megegyező módon. Egy kis mennyiség is elegendő. KATALÓGUSBAN UTOLJÁRA!  Magabiztosság és frissesség 1199 ,- BÁRMELY DEZODORÁLÓ SPRAY       North For Men Mane Attraction szakállápoló lotion 75 ml 21,32/ ml 35888 2499 ,- 1599 ,-    North For Men Mane Attraction tápláló szakállolaj 30 ml 35933 2499 ,- 1599 ,- A szakáll néha nehezen kezelhető, ugyanolyan ápolást és törődést igényel, mint a haj.        32461 Giordani Gold Man izzadásgátló dezodoráló spray 150 ml 7,99/ ml 1799 ,-      33350 Excite Force izzadásgátló dezodoráló spray 150 ml 7,99/ ml 1799 ,-    32496 Possess Man izzadásgátló dezodoráló spray 150 ml 7,99/ ml 1799 ,-
  41. 41. 80 81    North For Men Power Hold Sleek Invisible hajzselé 100 ml 9,99/ ml 34920 1499 ,- 999 ,-   ﻿ North For Men Subzero 2 az 1-ben hidratáló zselé 50 ml 35,98/ ml 35877 1799 ,-   ﻿ North For Men Subzero 2 az 1-ben borotvahab és arctisztító 200 ml 10,00/ ml 35870 1999 ,-   ﻿ North for Men Sensitive borotvahab érzékeny bőrre 200 ml 10,00/ ml 32016 1999 ,-   ﻿ North for Men Sensitive nyugtató arckrém érzékeny bőrre 50 ml 49,98/ ml 32017 2499 ,-    North for Men PowerMax radírozó tusfürdő 250 ml 4,00/ ml 38614 2199 ,- 999 ,-    North for Men PowerMax radírozó szappan 100 g 5,49/ g 38610 689 ,- 549 ,-    North for Men PowerMax izzadásgátló golyós dezodor 50 ml 12,98/ ml 38615 1099 ,- 649 ,- A revitalizáló tusfürdő radírozó szemcsékkel energizálja és frissíti a bőrt. Hűsítő hatású, gyorsan száradó golyós dezodor, amely klinikailag igazoltan, akár 72 órán át véd a kellemetlen szagok ellen. Szappan természetes radírozó szemcsékkel. Frissíti, tisztítja és energizálja a bőrt. FÉRFIAKNAK  A hidrolizált fehérje egy növényi eredetű fehérje, amely segít a bőr hidratáltságának és ellenálló képességének megőrzésében. A termékekben található fodroskel-kivonat több C-vitamint tartalmaz, mint a narancs. Antioxidáns hatásának köszönhetően segít a bőr és a test energizálásában. A North For Men kozmetikumok védjegyévé váló Arctic Pro Defence Technológiával a PowerMax frissítő energiát nyújt. 2X hidrolizált fehérje + fodroskel-kivonat Fokozd az energiát Frissülj fel és fokozd energiádat az új North for Men PowerMax termékekkel. Élénkítik a bőrt, és segítenek abban, hogy egész nap frissnek érezhesd magad. Frissesség egész nap, mindennap     North For Men Power illatspray Az illatspray használata ideális napközben vagy edzés után. Permetezd a teljes testfelületre bőségesen. 100 ml 12,99/ ml 34487 1999 ,- görögdinnye , lóhere , moha  citrom , gyömbér- gyökér , tonkabab     North for Men Fresh illatspray Üde illatú illatspray, amely felfrissülést nyújt napközben. Permetezd a teljes testfelületre bőségesen. 100 ml 12,99/ ml 34482 1999 ,- BÁRMELY ILLATSPRAY 1299 ,- AROMÁS, PÁFRÁNYOS  AROMÁS, FRISS  Érezd bőrödön a tenger hullámainak frissességét és hűsítő erejét. Az illatspray-vel bármikor megtapasztalhatod ezt az érzést.        ÚJ!  LIMITÁLT KIADÁS 
  42. 42. RIGOROUS SAFETY TESTING STRICT EUROPEAN STANDARDS NON-GMO NATURAL EXTRACTS NATURAL EXFOLIANTS ECO-ETHICAL SCREENING 82 83 34750 Black 38762 Popping Red 39914 Natural Beige 39913 Light Ivory Smink  SZEMÉLYISÉGED KIFEJEZÉSE Az egyedi szépséget ünnepeljük, és szeretnénk segíteni önmagad kifejezésében. Ehhez egyszerűen használható, trendkövető és minden stílushoz alkalmazkodó termékeket kínálunk. A valódi szépség titkát másokkal is meg kell osztani!  SZKENNELD BE AZ OLDALT AZ ORIFLAME APP HASZNÁLATÁVAL, ÉS TEKINTSD MEG A KATEGÓRIA TERMÉKEIT  ÖKO-ETIKUS ÁTVIZSGÁLÁS  ÖSSZETEVŐK FELELŐSSÉGGEL  TERMÉSZETES KIVONATOK  BIZTONSÁGOS FORMULÁK  GMO-MENTES  SZIGORÚ EURÓPAI SZABVÁNYOK  SZIGORÚ BIZTONSÁGI TESZTELÉSEK  TERMÉSZETES RADÍROZÓ SZEMCSÉK     OnColour Length Up szempillaspirál 8 ml   1799 ,- 899 ,-    OnColour Mega Black szemkontúrceruza 2,6 g   1599 ,- 799 ,-    OnColour Power Up stiftes korrektor 4,5 g   1499 ,- 749 ,-    OnColour Colour Boost ajakbalzsam 4 g   1299 ,- 699 ,- A legjobb smink-barát A drámai vonalakért, a füstös szemekért vagy a kifinomult kontúrokért. Segít egységesebbé tenni a bőr tónusát és a bőrhibák elkendőzését. Hosszabbítja, kiemeli és íveli a pillákat. Stílusodnak megfelelően válassz dekorkozmetikumaink közül egyéniséged kifejezésére. Táplálás és szín ajkaid szépségéért.     39371 Black FÉL- áron 38763 Fuchsia Pink 38764 Blush Pink 34750 Black
  43. 43. ! 85 84 HARMATOS, KÖNNYŰ FEDÉS SPF-VÉDELEMMEL  ÚJ!  35639 Fair 35640 Light 35641 Medium    OnColour BB krém 30 ml   2199 ,- 1499 ,- NAGYSZERŰ SZÍN FEDÉS ÉS KÉNYELEM MAGAS FÉNY HANGSÚLYOZZA A SZEMPILLÁKAT ÉS SZEMÖLDÖKÖT 2 EGYMÁSSAL HARMONIZÁLÓ ÁRNYALAT A SZERELEM EGY VÖRÖS CSÓK!    OnColour szemkontúrceruza duó 1,6 g   1499 ,- 799 ,- 41729 Rose Pearl Black 41730 Burgundy Black 41732 Frantic Cherry 41733 Fire Maroon 41731 Mad Red ÚJ! LIMITÁLT KIADÁS  40739 Red Velvet 40738 Mauve Clay 40741 Violet Vibe 40740 Flaming Fuchsia 39346 Lilac Mauve 39348 Velvet Berry 39347 Rosy Pink 39287 Metallic Glam    OnColour Matte Glam Collection ajakrúzs 4 g   1499 ,- 799 ,-    OnColour Red Kiss ajakrúzs 4 g   1499 ,- 799 ,-    OnColour Matte Glam Collection körömlakk 5 ml   1299 ,- 799 ,- 36091 Purple Lilac 36090 Green Turquoise 36089 Blue Sapphire 36088 Mocha Rose Gold 36087 Black White    OnColour Perfect Duo szemkontúrceruza 1,5 g   1499 ,- 799 ,-    OnColour szempilla és szemöldök szérum 8 ml 36101 1699 ,- 999 ,- SMINK  TÖKÉLETESÍTSD AZ ARCBŐRÖD        KATALÓGUSBAN UTOLJÁRA!  ELLENÁLLHATATLAN ÁRNYALATOK AJAKRA ÉS SZEMRE
  44. 44. ! 87 86 ÚJ! LIMITÁLT KIADÁS  HASZNÁLATA  ÚJ!     Amore manikűrkészlet Anyaga: PU, poliészter, vas, rozsdamentes acél, karbonacél, PP. Mérete: 11 (H) x 7 (SZ) x 2 (V) cm. 41134 1799 ,- KÖRÖMSABLON  KÖRÖMÁGYBŐR-ELTÁVOLÍTÓ CSIPESZ  Széles, ívelt nyele precíz alkalmazást biztosít.  KÖRÖMLAKKLEMOSÓ ECSETEK  KÖRÖMRESZELŐ ÉS BUFFER  Simítja és formázza a körmöket. Használatukkal eltávolíthatod a körömkontúrról a felesleges körömlakkot.     Nail It körömreszelő és buffer Anyaga: poliszter, csiszolópapír. Mérete: 17,8x2x1,5 cm. 42289 899 ,- 599 ,-    Nail It körömsablon Anyaga: PET. Hegyes sablon mérete: 2,4x0,2 cm; ívelt sablon mérete: 2,4x0,25 cm. 42284 899 ,- 599 ,- AZ ÁPOLT KÖRMÖK KELLÉKEI    Nail It körömágybőr- eltávolító csipesz Anyaga: rozsdamentes acél. Mérete: 9x4,5x0,5 cm. 42287 1599 ,- 1199 ,-    Nail It körömlakklemosó ecsetek Anyaga: nejlon, alumínium, PS-műanyag. Méretek: 11,1x0,6x0,5 cm és 11x0,1x0,5 cm. 42303 2299 ,- 1199 ,-    The ONE Expert Care éjszakai körömápoló maszk Éjszakai körömápoló maszk sérült körmökre. Intenzív hidratálást nyújt, segít a körmök regenerálásában, megújításában és ápolásában. 8 ml 41766 1899 ,- 1399 ,- A köröm regenerálása az éjszaka folyamán Ébredj csodálatos, egészségesnek látszó körmökkel az éjszakai körömápoló maszk használatával. Intenzíven hidratálja és táplálja a körmöket. Vidd fel a tiszta, száraz körmökre, és hagyd megszáradni. Ezt követően ne moss kezet. Hagyd hatni egész éjszaka. Reggel mosd le a maszkot szappanos vízzel - nincs szükség körömlakklemosó használatára.       Használata egyszerű, könnyen eltávolítható. A sablon a vonalak precíz követését teszi lehetővé.  • Megújít: Segít helyreállítani a köröm rugalmasságát tápláló panthenollal. • Ápol: Karbamidtartalmának köszönhetően segít a köröm hidratálásában. • Regenerál: Vörösalga- kivonata segít a köröm vitalitásának helyreállításában. SMINK  KATALÓGUSBAN UTOLJÁRA! 
  45. 45. E E 89 88    The ONE Gloss N' Wear körömlakk 8 ml  1699  ,- 40653 Fuchsia Burst 40655 Midnight Blast 40652 Meteor Crush 40654 Celestial Violet 40651 Galaxy Gold Gél hatású, fényes körmök 2 lépésben Precíz ecset ajakrúzsok felviteléhez és igazításához Ápold az ajak bőrét a hidratáló, bőrvédő és enyhén színezett ajakbalzsammal. Hatására teltebbnek látszik az ajak megjelenése. 3 árnyalat közül választhatsz a bőr tónusának megfelelően. Hidratálás, telt hatás és védelem - egyben! Tartósabbá teszi a manikűrt, tömötebbé és fényesebbé a körmök megjelenését 2. lépés  1. lépés  41196 Deep Maroon 41195 Fiery Red 41194 Rich Goldmine 41193 Mulberry Wood 41192 Lilac Snow 41187 Nude Sorbet 41188 Cashmere Rose 41189 Rosy Mocha 41190 Sparkling Coral 41191 Blaze Peony    The ONE Ultimate Gel körömlakk 8 ml  1799  ,-    The ONE Ultimate Gel fedőlakk 2. lépés 8 ml 43185 1799 ,-    The ONE Pro Wear Quick Dry Plumping fedőlakk 8 ml 42568 1699 ,- 1199 ,- Intenzív szín, magas fény és körömápolás!     The ONE Gloss N' Wear körömlakk Káprázatos színhatás! Formula Colour Command pigmentekkel a mély intenzitásért és a magas fényű körmökért. Care Komplexe kondicionálja és erősíti a körmöket. Pazar színek és ápolt körmök! 8 ml   1699 ,- 1199 ,- Lenyűgőző, fényes körmök     Precision rúzsecset Teljes hossza: 18 cm. Átmérője: 0.6 cm. Hossza összecsukva: 10.4 cm. 29599 1599 ,- 799 ,- SMINK   SZUPER HATÉKONY!  ÚJ!  38884 Coral 38884 Coral 38883 Pink 38883 Pink 38885 Raspberry 38885 Raspberry Utána Előtte  Δ Klinikai tesztek alapján. Δ1 Összetvők in vivo tesztelése alapján, 30 nap után. HIDRATÁL: Akár 8 órán át tartó folyamatos hidratálás tengeri algakivonattal – klinikailag igazoltan.Δ TELT AJKAK: Teltebbnek látszó ajkak a kollagén termelődését elősegítő peptidekkel és hyaluronsavvalΔ1 VÉD: E-vitamint tartalmaz, amely segít a szabadgyökökkel szembeni védelemben. SPF15-tartalommal az UVB-sugarakkal szembeni védelemre. 1499 ,-    The ONE Lip Spa ajakbalzsam 2,1 g   2299 ,-    The ONE Pro Wear Priming alaplakk 8 ml 37907 1699 ,-        Áttetsző szín Tengeri algakivonat Teltséget fokozó peptidek B e l s ő r é s z K ü l s ő r é s z Dual Core Technológia 41882 Cupcake Rose Cream 41885 London Red Cream 41881 Fuchsia Allure Cream 41884 Gorgeous Scarlet Cream 41879 Boysenberry Touch Cream 41873 Clover Love Shimmer 41878 Blue Decadence Shimmer 41876 Turquoise Bliss Cream 41874 Icy Lavender Cream 41875 Crystal Water Shimmer 41872 Rosy Nude Cream 41877 Mystic Aqua Shimmer 41871 Sweet Milk Cream 41782 Twinkly White Shimmer 41781 Rose Lace Shimmer 41780 Sand Buff Cream 41889 Smokey Taupe Cream 41888 Very Ebony Cream 41890 Rose Diamond Shimmer 41886 Ruby Rouge Cream 41887 Brick Red Cream 41883 Watermelon Punch Cream 41880 Night Orchid Cream E-vitamin 
  46. 46. 91 90 Használat előtt rázd fel. Tartsd a sminkrögzítő permetet az arctól 20-25 cm távolságra. Csukd be a szemed, majd permetezd néhányszor az arcbőrre X-et formálva. A permetet nem lehet a bőrön észrevenni, ugyanakkor hatását egész nap megőrzi. 1) Vásárlók bevonásával végzett, szubjektív fogyasztói véleményfelmérés alapján.   Könnyű, légáteresztő permet, amelyet szinte nem lehet érezni a bőrön - 93%egyetért1)  Megakadályozza a smink fakulását, tartósabbá teszi a hatását, mintha most sminkeltél volna - 91%egyetért1)   SMINK  A PÓRUSOKAT ELKENDŐZŐ PORE BLURRING TECHNOLÓGIA felitatja a bőrről a felesleges faggyúváladékot, matt hatást nyújt.  HASZNÁLATA  Vidd fel tiszta, hidratált bőrre az arc közepétől kifelé haladva, az ujjaiddal elsimítva. Használd magában vagy smink alatt. • Azonnal csökkenti a pórusok láthatóságát • Hatására simább megjelenésű lesz a bőr • Matt hatását akár 7 órán át megőrzi1)   UTÁNA  ELŐTTE  PÓRUSCSÖKKENTŐ SMINKALAP:  1) Vásárlók bevonásával végzett, szubjektív fogyasztói véleményfelmérés alapján.    ﻿ The ONE póruscsökkentő sminkalap 20 ml 33709 2199 ,- 1399 ,- Használd a sminkalapot a pórusok láthatóságának azonnali csökkentésére. Segít a smink tartósságának megtartásában, akár 7 órán át!1)  A szép smink alapja    ﻿ The ONE kontúrozó készlet 13,1 g  4299  ,-   ﻿ The ONE Styler többfunkciós stift 6 g  3499  ,-   ﻿ The ONE Illuskin Aquaboost alapozó 30 ml  3499  ,- Rögzítsd a sminket    ﻿ The ONE EverLasting sminkrögzítő permet 50 ml 27,98/ ml 34108 2199 ,- 1399 ,- SMINK  Szeretnéd, ha smink nélkül is ragyogó lenne a bőröd? Ismerd meg a Multivitamin és ásványi anyagok étrend-kiegészítőt nőknek a szebb, egészségesebb megjelenésű bőrért!  HASZNÁLATA  36127 Classy 36125 Bold 36126 Sassy 36139 Shining Star 36142 Hot Chocolate 36141 Dazzling Brown 36140 Stunning Rose 40834 Chestnut Warm 40833 Caramel Warm 40832 Natural Beige Neutral 40831 Light Ivory Neutral 40830 Nude Pink Warm 40829 Fair Nude Cool 40828 Porcelain Cool 40827 Vanilla Neutral 33707 Fair Beige 33708 Dark Beige   ﻿ The ONE EverLasting Precision korrektor 5 ml  1999  ,-
  47. 47. WATERPROOF ﻿ 36551 Urban Grey 36552 Cobalt Grey 36553 Skyline Blue 36554 Vivid Bronze 36547 Pitch Black 36548 Hickory Brown 36549 Soft Mahogany 36550 Forest Green 92 93 Kontúrozz!  Este 10  Délután 2:30  Reggel 9  Játssz az árnyalatokkal!  Legyél merészebb!  A modell sminkje: The ONE High Impact szemkontúrceruza 36547 Pitch Black, The ONE High Impact szemkontúrceruza 36553 Skyline Blue. SMINK  • Nem halványul.1)   • Gazdag, intenzív szín.1)  • Nem maszatolódik.1)   • Extra krémes textúra.1)   1) Vásárlók bevonásával végzett, szubjektív fogyasztói véleményfelmérés alapján.   VÍZÁLLÓ1)    ﻿ The ONE High Impact szemkontúrceruza 0,3 g   1999 ,- 999 ,- Kontúr alkalomhoz igazítva  Csavaros kivitel, nem igényel hegyezést  MATT  FÉMES  TARTÓS HATÁS1)  ÚJ!  Intenzív fekete szín, akár egész nap tartó formula, amely nem kenődik el.1) ∆ Klinikai tesztek alapján. 1) Vásárlók bevonásával végzett, szubjektív fogyasztói véleményfelmérés alapján.  Szempillák igényed szerint Többféle hatás egyetlen szempillaspirállal! A The ONE Double Effect szempillaspirál kettős használatú applikátorral. 2 hatás, és még ennél is több: volument nyújt, optikailag hosszabbítja és kiemeli a pillákat, igényed szerint! KOMBINÁLD A KÉT HATÁST AZ EGYEDI PILLÁKÉRT AKÁR 60%-KAL HOSSZABBNAK LÁTSZÓ PILLÁK SZEMPILLASPIRÁL NÉLKÜLI PILLÁKKAL ÖSSZEHASONLÍTVA, KLINIKAILAG IGAZOLTAN.∆ AKÁR 11X NAGYOBB VOLUMEN SZEMPILLASPIRÁL NÉLKÜLI PILLÁKKAL ÖSSZEHASONLÍTVA∆   ﻿ The ONE Double Effect szempillaspirál 8 ml   2599 ,- 1699 ,- Tekintsd meg a kettős hatást a hu.oriflame. com oldalon Dúsabbnak látszó pillák a szélesebb belső kupak használatával Hosszabbnak látszó, hangsúlyos pillák a kisméretű, keskeny kupak használatával 36553 Skyline Blue AKÁR  13h   ﻿ The ONE Tremendous Big Volume szempillaspirál 10 ml 34580 2799 ,-   ﻿ The ONE Lash Extension szempillaspirál 8 ml  2799  ,-   ﻿ Tremendous Fierce szempillaspirál 10 ml  2799  ,- 35727 Black 35425 Black 42780 Black
  48. 48. 94 95    The ONE 5 az 1-ben WonderLash XXL szempillaspirál 8 ml 34107 2799 ,-    The ONE EverLasting Precision korrektor 5 ml  1999  ,-    The ONE High Impact szemkontúrceruza 0,3 g  1999  ,- 36547 Pitch Black Akár 49%-kal† dúsabb hatás, pilláról pillára   Akár 13ÓRÁN át tartó hatás.1) Tartós hatás akár 25ÓRÁN át, a használat megismétlése nélkül†  3 TERMÉKBŐL ÁLLÓ SZETT SZEMPILLASPIRÁL + SZEMKONTÚRCERUZA + KORREKTOR CSAK Sminkelés felsőfokon! SMINK     2199,- A szett rendelési kódja: 644683 †Klinikai vizsgálatok alapján.  1) Vásárlók bevonásával végzett, szubjektív fogyasztói véleményfelmérés alapján. 33706 Light Nude 33706 Light Nude 36547 Pitch Black
  49. 49. 32923 Amber 32922 Natural Beige 32920 Porcelain 32921 Light Ivory 32919 Vanilla 31804 Light Ivory 31802 Porcelain 31805 Rose Beige 31803 Light Rose 31806 Natural Beige 35115 Cool Porcelain 35116 Warm Beige 35215 Soft Beige Cool 35214 Pastel Ivory Warm 35217 Mild Cinnamon Warm 35213 Light Porcelain Cool 35216 Gold Sand Warm 41332 Caramel Warm 41327 Vanilla Cool 41328 Porcelain Cool 41329 Ivory Cool 41330 Beige Warm 41331 Cinnamon Warm 35235 Rose Porcelain Cool 35236 Soft Vanilla Warm 35239 Rose Nude Cool 35240 Natural Beige Warm 35241 Golden Beige Warm 35237 Light Sand Warm 35238 Light Ivory Neutral 96 97    Giordani Gold Oval sminkecset 37260 1999 ,-    Giordani Gold MasterCreation alapozó 30 ml   6599 ,- 3999 ,- Fokozd kedvenc hibrid alapozód hatékonyságát az új, ovális ecsettel Vigyél fel egy kis mennyiségű alapozót a kézfejedre. Nyomkodd az ecsetet gyengéden az alapozóba, majd simítsd a befedni kívánt területekre. Kezdd az orron és az orcán. Ismételd meg a folyamatot az arc többi részén is. Szuper puha sörték Nagy sűrűségű sörték a tökéletes eldolgozásért Egységes, kontrollált eldolgozás HASZNÁLATA  • ColourCorrect Komplex összetevője, alkalmazkodva a bőr tónusához, természetes hatást nyújt.  • Bőrvédő ProSkin Pollution Shield összetevővel és 18-as fényvédelemmel  • Klinikailag igazoltan azonnal csökkenti a finom vonalak megjelenését† és fokozza az arcbőr ragyogását†1.  †Klinikailag igazoltan, akár 26%-kal, azonnal csökkenti a finom vonalak volumenét.  †1 Klinikailag igazoltan, 5x gyorsabban javítja a bőr ragyogását.     Giordani Gold Silky púderecset Mérete: 12,3x2,3 cm. Anyaga: alumínium, nejlon. 30888 2999 ,- 1949 ,-    Giordani Gold Kabuki ecset Anyaga: alumínium, nejlon. Mérete: 6,5x2,7 cm. 38956 2999 ,- 2299 ,-   ﻿ Giordani Gold Silk folyékony alapozó 30 ml  5199  ,-   ﻿ Giordani Gold Mineral tartós alapozó SPF 15 30 ml  5199  ,-   ﻿ Giordani Gold MasterCreation korrektor 10 ml  3499  ,-   ﻿ Giordani Gold Metamorphosis alapozó 30 ml  5499  ,-   ﻿ Giordani Gold öregedésgátló szérumtartalmú alapozó 30 ml  6599  ,- SMINK       Kifogástalan matt, selymes bőr • Kifogástalan matt hatás. Formulája felitatja a felesleges faggyúváladékot, csökkenti az arc fényét. • Könnyed fedést nyújt, segít egységesebbé tenni a bőr tónusát. • Segít elkendőzni a finom vonalak és ráncok megjelenését. • Regeneráló csipkebogyót, C- és E-vitamint tartalmaz a bőr táplálására és védelmére. 34637 Light Ivory 34638 Beige Warm 34639 Dark Cinnamon Kerek szivaccsal az egyenletes fedésért. Ha szívesebben használsz ecsetet, válassz a Giordani Gold kínálatából a hibátlan megjelenésért! ÚJ! LIMITÁLT KIADÁS     Giordani Gold kőpúder 8 g   5299 ,- 2999 ,- ÚJ! 
  50. 50. ﻿ 98 99 Fekete tok belsejében tükörrel, hogy bárhol megigazíthasd a sminked.  Intenzív pigmentek a mélyebb árnyalásért, csillámló és matt hatással.  Selymes textúra, tökéletes simaság és egyenletes fedés a szemhéjon.  Merész, csábító szemek    Giordani Gold Iconic Volume Enhancing szempillaspirál-alap 8 ml 33656 2999 ,- 1799 ,-    Giordani Gold Slant szemöldökcsipesz Anyaga: rozsdamentes acél. Mérete: 9,5x1x1,48 cm. 37457 1499 ,- 1199 ,-    Giordani Gold szemkontúrceruza 1,8 g   2199 ,- 1499 ,- 3 8 8 4 5 D e l i c a t e P i n k - R o s e E y e s 38848 Golden Brown - Noble Eyes 3 8 8 4 9 P u r p l e C r e a m - S m o k e y E y e s    Giordani Gold szemhéjárnyaló duó 2,4 g   3499 ,- 2299 ,- 31401 Black   ﻿ Giordani Gold MasterCreation ajakrúzs 4 g  3399  ,- 33386 Noble Nude 33387 Delicate Pink 33388 Rose Petal 33392 Red Romance 33393 Graceful Mauve 33394 Currant Red   ﻿ Giordani Gold Iconic Elixir ajakrúzs 3,5 ml  3399  ,- 33800 Praline Nude 33801 Coral Hibiscus 33805 True Red 33806 Ruby Red 42170 Velour Nude 42171 Soft Rosewood 42172 Delicious Chocolate 42173 Velvet Wine   ﻿ Giordani Gold Iconic Matte ajakrúzs 3,8 g   3399 ,- 2499 ,- Hidratáló összetevőket, nefelejcskivonatot, itáliai almaolajat és argánolajat tartalmaz, komfortos viseletet nyújt.   A LUXUS ÉRINTÉSE  Hatására hidratáltnak érezheted az ajak bőrét a felvitelt követően.1)  Nem szárítja a bőrt – 95% egyetért.1)  Hatására az ajak fiatalosabbnak látszik – 92% egyetért.1)   MÉG TÖBB NAGYSZERŰ HATÁS:  1) Vásárlók bevonásával végzett, szubjektív fogyasztói véleményfelmérés alapján.  36805 Timeless Red 36806 Coffee Caramel 36807 Sepia Flame 36808 Spicy Plum 36799 Ecru Cream 36800 Ginger Caress 36801 Rose Angel 36802 Taupe Grace 36803 Magenta Passion 36804 Coral Vibrance SMINK  36804 Coral Vibrance Csodálatos ajkak matt árnyalatokban      38846 Vibrant Ginger - Intense Eyes 38847 Snow Blue - Frozen Eyes
  51. 51. NEW Lorem ipsum dolor samet! -  % 50 100 101 Töltsd le az Oriflame App-ot, hogy még több információhoz juthass!  AZ ORIFLAME APP HASZNÁLATA EGYSZERŰ:  Töltsd le az Oriflame App-ot telefonodra:  Keresd a szkennelés ikonját a katalógusban és az Oriflame App jobb felső sarkában  Tartsd a telefonodat az oldal fölé úgy, hogy befedje a teljes katalógus oldalt.  Egy nagyon különleges termék vár rád, és az ára több, mint vonzó!  Szeretnéd megtalálni a tökéletes alapozó árnyalatot teszter használata nélkül? Ebben az esetben az Alapozó útmutató a kedvenced lesz! Segít, hogy megtaláld a The ONE Everlasting Sync alapozó megfelelő árnyalatát, amelyik a legjobban illik bőrtónusodhoz - kevesebb mint 1 perc alatt! SZKENNELD BE A KATALÓGUS OLDALÁT AZ ORIFLAME APP HASZNÁLATÁVAL, ÉS TALÁLD MEG A TÖKÉLETES ÁRNYALATOT! EXKLUZÍV ONLINE AJÁNLAT  SZKENNELD BE A TELJES OLDALT AZ ORIFLAME APP HASZNÁLATÁVAL, ÉS FEDEZZ FEL MÉG TÖBB TERMÉKET EXKLUZÍV ÁRON 

