Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
0,QYHQWLRQVIUHHDXGLRERRNVGRZQORDGLQHQJOLVKPS_0,QYHQWLRQVDXGLRERRN >03@0,QYHQWLRQVIUHHDXGLRERRNVWRGRZQORDG_>03@0,QYHQWLRQVD...
0,QYHQWLRQV :ULWWHQLQKLVHDUOV7HVODORRNVEDFNRQWKHHYHQWVWKDWVKDSHGKLVOLIHDVWKHLQYHQWRURIRXUPRG /LNHPDQH[FHSWLRQDODUWLVWVVFLH...
0,QYHQWLRQV
0,QYHQWLRQV
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

My Inventions free audio books download in english mp3 My Inventions audiobook

4 views

Published on

My Inventions free audio books download in english mp3 My Inventions audiobook

Published in: Mobile
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

My Inventions free audio books download in english mp3 My Inventions audiobook

  1. 1. 0,QYHQWLRQVIUHHDXGLRERRNVGRZQORDGLQHQJOLVKPS_0,QYHQWLRQVDXGLRERRN >03@0,QYHQWLRQVIUHHDXGLRERRNVWRGRZQORDG_>03@0,QYHQWLRQVDXGLRGRZQORDGERRNV /,1.,13$*(72/,67(125’2:1/2$’%22.
  2. 2. 0,QYHQWLRQV :ULWWHQLQKLVHDUOV7HVODORRNVEDFNRQWKHHYHQWVWKDWVKDSHGKLVOLIHDVWKHLQYHQWRURIRXUPRG /LNHPDQH[FHSWLRQDODUWLVWVVFLHQWLVWVDQGHQJLQHHUV7HVODVVHQVHVDQGLQWHOOHFWZRUNHGRQDK RIWHQDIIOLFWHGKLPSKVLFDOO<HWKHRYHUFDPHDQGXVHGKLVVSHFLDODELOLWLHVDQGVWURQJHGXFDWLRQ PDNHHOHFWULFLWWKHVHUYDQWRIPDQ+HSHUVRQDOOLQYHQWHGUDGLR$&HOHFWULFLWUHPRWHFRQWUROD IRUWKHILUVWZLUHOHVVQHWZRUN+HEHOLHYHGLQXVLQJUHQHZDEOHHQHUJDQGGHYHORSHGWKHILUVWKGUR SODQWV$QGDOZDVKLVDOWUXLVWLFJRDOZDVWRPDNHDEHWWHUZRUOGIRUPDQNLQG &217(176 0(DUO/LIH 0)LUVW(IIRUWVLQ,QYHQWLRQ 0/DWHU(QGHDYRUVa7KH’LVFRYHURIWKH5RWDWLQJ0DJQHWLF)LHOG 7KH’LVFRYHURIWKH7HVOD&RLODQG7UDQVIRUPHU 7KH0DJQLILQJ7UDQVPLWWHU 7KH$UWRI7HODXWRPDWLFV
  3. 3. 0,QYHQWLRQV
  4. 4. 0,QYHQWLRQV

×