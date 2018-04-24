Presentaciond epower pont la ciberguerra

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Facultad de Derecho Universidad Autónoma de Baja California Tecnologías de Investigación Jurídica "La Ciberguerra" Grupo 129
INTRODUCCION
CONCEPTOS BASICOS
REGLAS DE LA CIBERGUERRA
TIPOS DE INFECCIONES
ARMAS DE GUERRA INFORMATICAS
GUERRAS INFORMATICAS
ESTADISTICAS DE CIBERATAQUES
VIDEO DE CIBERGUERRA
CONCLUSIONES
FUENTES DE INFORMACION
presetnacion de power point sobre los delitos ciberneticso

  Facultad de Derecho Universidad Autónoma de Baja California Tecnologías de Investigación Jurídica "La Ciberguerra" Grupo 129 Luis Oswaldo Cruz García
  INTRODUCCION
La ciberguerra ha dejado de ser una excentricidad reservada a actos aislados, a pequeñas cosas. Las nuevas tecnologías forman parte de los civiles y sus ejércitos. Y atacarlas se ha puesto a la par de la guerra convencional. La masificación de los smartphones, la expansión de Internet, la comunicación instantánea… todo eso no sólo son mejoras que disfrutamos los civiles.
  CONCEPTOS BASICOS
Ciberguerra • Esto significa que la guerra ya no está relegada a mandar soldados y pilotar drones. Ciberterrorismo • El ciberterrorismo o terrorismo electrónico es el uso de medios de tecnologías de información, con el propósito de generar terror o miedo generalizado en una población. Ciberataque • Un ciberataque es una acción en la que un atacante entra en las redes de una nación para crear daños o caos.
  REGLAS DE LA CIBERGUERRA
El manual de 282 páginas no es oficial, pero Roscini pronosticó que se convertiría en una referencia importante en momentos que los abogados militares de todo el mundo tienen que enfrentar cada vez con más frecuencia qué hacer con los ataques electrónicos. REGLAS ACCIONES Evitar ataques a hospitales Minimizar victimas civiles Evitar ataques a represas Minimizar victimas civiles Evitar ataques a estaciones nucleares Minimizar gran cantidad de victimas civiles
  TIPOS DE INFECCIONES
Spyware 6% Gusanos 6% Virus 8% Troyanos 77% Otros 3% ESTADISTICAS DE TIPOS DE INFECCIONES
  ARMAS DE GUERRA INFORMATICAS
Por mucho que progrese la alta tecnología bélica en los Ejércitos de todo el mundo, las guerras no se ganan si no se vence en el combate terrestre, por lo que las armas de infantería siguen jugando un papel crucial en los conflictos. Los vehículos de guerra modernos han experimentado avances técnicos impresionantes, pero ni siquiera estas mejoras permiten a los aviones, misiles, tanques, submarinos.
  GUERRAS INFORMATICAS
Guerra de Kosovo • El término guerra de Kosovo o conflicto de Kosovo suele emplearse para describir dos conflictos que tuvieron lugar, de manera consecutiva. Guerra de Taiwán • En 2003, Taiwán reci bió un posible ataque del que culpó a las autoridades china s. Guerra de Canadá • En enero de 2011, según las autoridades canadienses, los sistemas de contraseñas del ministerio de Finanzas fueron víctimas de un ciberataque.
  ESTADISTICAS DE CIBERATAQUES
0 10 20 30 40 50 60 Estados Unidos Canada Inglaterra Alemania Finlandia Corea del Sur Japon Sudafrica China Australia Ataques a Empresas Estados Unidos Canada Inglaterra Alemania Finlandia Corea del Sur Japon Sudafrica China Australia
  VIDEO DE CIBERGUERRA
  CONCLUSIONES
La ciberguerra es algo que nos afecta ya que con este metodo belico modern, se realizan actos que perjudican principalmente la economia de los paises en Guerra, la informacion se ha vuelto muy importante para desplegar estos actos.
  FUENTES DE INFORMACION

