Finca - Propiedad Ganga Venta en Masaya (VF-44)

¡¡¡OPORTUNIDAD DE INVERSION EN MASAYA, CREDITO DISPONIBLE!!!
Se vende finca agrícola todo el año apto para siembra de granos básicos, Hortalizas por su ubicación y lima fresco todo el año cuenta con acceso full en vehiculo y a solo minutos del centro de Masaya o las principales avenidas
✅ Terreno de 30,000 Vr2 o 3 manzanas.
✅ Superficie Planicie.
✅ Clima fresco + Ambiente agradable + Area privada.
✅ Zona alejada del bullicio.
✅ Facil acceso en vehiculo todo el tiempo.
✅ Servicios Basicos.
✅ Documentacion en regla.
Precio de Venta: US$ 25,000.00 - Negociable!!!
Código: VF-44
----------------------------------------------------
Clic aquí
Ver web: https://bit.ly/3iNagt4
Ver Video: https://youtu.be/sye85rMrceY
Ver Fotos:
----------------------------------------------------
Llámanos al ☎️ +505 2522 2235 ext.102, +505 8194-0228
WhatsApp https://bit.ly/3czUSfO
E-mail- oswabojo@hotmail.com
----------------------------------------------------
Síguenos en:
YouTube https://goo.gl/LhEXuY
Instagram https://goo.gl/wNrphb
Facebook https://goo.gl/APz3gx
www.ventaterrenosycasas.com
