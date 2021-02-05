Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Ganga Finca en Masaya SERVICIOS BÁSICOS FÁCIL ACCESO Y EXCELENTE UBICACIÓN CLIMA AGRADABLE
Esta Finca Cuenta con Tierras fértiles. Área privada Documentación en regla Clima agradable Súper Ganga Casa en Masaya
Valor U$ 25,000,00 Negociable
Valor U$ 25,000,00 Negociable
Valor U$ 25,000,00 Negociable
Valor U$ 25,000,00 Negociable
Valor U$ 25,000,00 Negociable
Valor U$ 25,000,00 Negociable
Valor U$ 25,000,00 Negociable
Valor U$ 25,000,00 Negociable
Valor U$ 25,000,00 Negociable
Valor U$ 25,000,00 Negociable
505 8194 0228 2522 2235 EXT.102 oswabojo@hotmail.com www.ventaterrenosycasas.com Oficina: Iglesia San Jerónimo 1 ½ C. Al E...
Finca - Propiedad Ganga Venta en Masaya (VF-44)
Finca - Propiedad Ganga Venta en Masaya (VF-44)
Finca - Propiedad Ganga Venta en Masaya (VF-44)
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Finca - Propiedad Ganga Venta en Masaya (VF-44)

37 views

Published on

¡¡¡OPORTUNIDAD DE INVERSION EN MASAYA, CREDITO DISPONIBLE!!!

Se vende finca agrícola todo el año apto para siembra de granos básicos, Hortalizas por su ubicación y lima fresco todo el año cuenta con acceso full en vehiculo y a solo minutos del centro de Masaya o las principales avenidas

✅ Terreno de 30,000 Vr2 o 3 manzanas.
✅ Superficie Planicie.
✅ Clima fresco + Ambiente agradable + Area privada.
✅ Zona alejada del bullicio.
✅ Facil acceso en vehiculo todo el tiempo.
✅ Servicios Basicos.
✅ Documentacion en regla.

Precio de Venta: US$ 25,000.00 - Negociable!!!
Código: VF-44
----------------------------------------------------
Clic aquí
Ver web: https://bit.ly/3iNagt4
Ver Video: https://youtu.be/sye85rMrceY
Ver Fotos:
----------------------------------------------------
Llámanos al ☎️ +505 2522 2235 ext.102, +505 8194-0228
WhatsApp https://bit.ly/3czUSfO
E-mail- oswabojo@hotmail.com
----------------------------------------------------
Síguenos en:
YouTube https://goo.gl/LhEXuY
Instagram https://goo.gl/wNrphb
Facebook https://goo.gl/APz3gx
www.ventaterrenosycasas.com

Published in: Investor Relations
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Finca - Propiedad Ganga Venta en Masaya (VF-44)

  1. 1. Ganga Finca en Masaya SERVICIOS BÁSICOS FÁCIL ACCESO Y EXCELENTE UBICACIÓN CLIMA AGRADABLE
  2. 2. Esta Finca Cuenta con Tierras fértiles. Área privada Documentación en regla Clima agradable Súper Ganga Casa en Masaya
  3. 3. Valor U$ 25,000,00 Negociable
  4. 4. Valor U$ 25,000,00 Negociable
  5. 5. Valor U$ 25,000,00 Negociable
  6. 6. Valor U$ 25,000,00 Negociable
  7. 7. Valor U$ 25,000,00 Negociable
  8. 8. Valor U$ 25,000,00 Negociable
  9. 9. Valor U$ 25,000,00 Negociable
  10. 10. Valor U$ 25,000,00 Negociable
  11. 11. Valor U$ 25,000,00 Negociable
  12. 12. Valor U$ 25,000,00 Negociable
  13. 13. 505 8194 0228 2522 2235 EXT.102 oswabojo@hotmail.com www.ventaterrenosycasas.com Oficina: Iglesia San Jerónimo 1 ½ C. Al Este Masaya. CONTACTO

×