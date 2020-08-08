Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA Nº 7265 “JOSÉ C. MARIÁTEGUI” – UGEL 01 EBR Primaria - Secundaria Momento Religioso Señor Jesús, nues...
INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA Nº 7265 “JOSÉ C. MARIÁTEGUI” – UGEL 01 EBR Primaria - Secundaria  ¡Bienvenido/a a esta tercera sesi...
INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA Nº 7265 “JOSÉ C. MARIÁTEGUI” – UGEL 01 EBR Primaria - Secundaria ● ¿Qué parte del colegio me gustaba...
INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA Nº 7265 “JOSÉ C. MARIÁTEGUI” – UGEL 01 EBR Primaria - Secundaria III.- RETO: REUNIÓN DE FAMILIA: MI ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Actividad 3 recuerdos de mi colegio

66 views

Published on

Desarrollo de una sesión

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Actividad 3 recuerdos de mi colegio

  1. 1. INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA Nº 7265 “JOSÉ C. MARIÁTEGUI” – UGEL 01 EBR Primaria - Secundaria Momento Religioso Señor Jesús, nuestro Médico Divino, te pedimos que nos guardes y protejas del coronavirus a toda mi familia. En el nombre del Padre, del Hijo, y del Espíritu Santo. Amén. FECHA: Martes, 04 de agosto de 2020. GRADO: 3er grado de Primaria TUTOR DE ACOGIDA: Osvaldo Valencia Ingaluque ACTIVIDAD: 03 NOMBRE: “Recuerdos de mi colegio” I.- PRESENTACIÓN. ❖ Niños y niñas muy buenos días. Antes de iniciar nuestra experiencia de aprendizaje, tenemos que tener a la mano los materiales con los cuales vamos a trabajar. • Cuaderno o Fólder • Hojas en blanco o de reúso • Lápiz, borrador, tajador • Colores, plumones o témperas • Material de decoración (opcional) • Fotografías, recortes de revista (opcional) Actividad 3: “Recuerdos de mi colegio”
  2. 2. INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA Nº 7265 “JOSÉ C. MARIÁTEGUI” – UGEL 01 EBR Primaria - Secundaria  ¡Bienvenido/a a esta tercera sesión! En la sesión anterior identificaste los momentos más importantes que has vivido en las últimas semanas. El día de hoy estará dedicado a recordar tu escuela anterior y a reconocer los aprendizajes que lograste gracias a él. ¡Empecemos! Qué viene a tu mente cuando escuchas la palabra “tu colegio”. ¡Te invito a que puedas compartirle tus imágenes y tus recuerdos a algún familiar!  Junto a tu familia, repasa algunos de los momentos más memorables de tu vida en tu institución educativa anterior. II.- DESARROLLO DE LA ACTIVIDAD.  Las siguientes preguntas te ayudarán a recordar: ● ¿Cómo se llamaba mi profesora favorita? ¿Tengo algún recuerdo con él/ ella? ● ¿Qué celebración o actuación recuerdo, por qué me gustó más? ¿Con quiénes participe? ● ¿Cuál fue el curso que más me gustó? ¿Cómo recuerdo ese curso?
  3. 3. INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA Nº 7265 “JOSÉ C. MARIÁTEGUI” – UGEL 01 EBR Primaria - Secundaria ● ¿Qué parte del colegio me gustaba más? ● ¿Quiénes eran mis mejores amigas o amigos? ● ¿En qué transporte iba al colegio o iba a pie? ● ¿Cuál fue el momento más difícil que recuerdo?  Ahora con ayuda de tu familia, dibuja y consigue imágenes o fotografías que te recuerden estos eventos.  Con todos los dibujos, imágenes o fotografías recolectadas construye un pequeño álbum al que le pondrás una portada con el nombre de tu nido o escuela anterior.  Recuerda todos los detalles de la fachada de tu escuela, del camino. Dentro del álbum coloca todo lo que has dibujado o pegado. Ponle título a cada una de las páginas que utilices. Si no cuentas con imágenes de tus amigos o amigas puedes dibujarlos. Así no los olvidarás.  Cuando termines el álbum, organiza con tu mamá una presentación a la familia para compartir tus experiencias. Tal vez alguno de la familia también recuerda cómo la pasaste en aquella escuela.
  4. 4. INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA Nº 7265 “JOSÉ C. MARIÁTEGUI” – UGEL 01 EBR Primaria - Secundaria III.- RETO: REUNIÓN DE FAMILIA: MI PRIMERA ESCUELA Durante tu reunión familiar, con aquellos que puedan estar presentes, puedes tener la siguiente agenda: a. Mostrar tu álbum y contar sobre tus experiencias memorables. b. Preguntar a tus familiares cómo les fue en su primera escuela. Y si la recuerdan, qué aprendieron ahí. Preguntar también si estuvieron en varias escuelas. c. Finalmente, compartir qué fue lo que más te gustó aprender en aquella escuela. Recuerda: Los trabajos que has elaborado deben estar en tu cuaderno o folder que estés usando como tu portafolio.

×