"Free_Marino's The Little ICU Book_Free_download

Selected as a Doody's Core Title for 2021!Quick lookup for the most essential info in critical care! Ideal for quick reference at the bedside,

The Little ICU Book

is a condensed, compact version of The ICU Book , Dr. Marino’s best-selling comprehensive intensive care reference .

The Little ICU Book

zeroes in on only the essentials for the hands-on care of critically ill adult patients. Its fast-access format makes it an indispensible resource for residents as well as busy critical care physicians.Key Features:Apply the latest know-how with comprehensive updates throughout the book.Find the answers you need quickly with a concise outline format and Dr. Marino’s accessible, reader-friendly writing style.Grasp visual concepts at a glance through abundant clear, colorful illustrations and tables.Carry it with you everywhere thanks to its portable size.

"

