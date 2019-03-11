Read online: Widows

Widows by Lynda La Plante

















Book details







Title: Widows

Author: Lynda La Plante

Pages: 448

Format: PDF / EPUB / MOBI

ISBN: 9781499861518

Publisher: Zaffre









Description



Widows by Lynda La Plante THE BASIS FOR STEVE MCQEEN'S UPCOMING MAJOR MOTION PICTURE, WIDOWS IS A FAST-PACED HEIST THRILLER WITH AN ALL FEMALE CAST YOU WON'T FORGET.



Facing life alone, they turned to crime together. Dolly Rawlins, Linda Pirelli and Shirley Miller are left devastated when their husbands are killed in a security van heist that goes disastoursly wrong. When Dolly discovers her husband's bank deposit box containing a gun, money and detailed plans for the hijack, she has three options. She could hand over the ledgers to the Detective. She could hand them over to the thugs who want to take over Harry's turf. Or, she and the other widows could finish the job their husbands started. As they rehearse the raid, the women discover that Harry's plan required four people and recruit hooker Bella O'Reilly. But only three bodies were discovered in the carnage of the original hijack - So who was the fourth man, and where is he now?













