[download pdf] The Highborn Housekeeper

The Highborn Housekeeper by Sarah Mallory
Book details
Title: The Highborn Housekeeper
Author: Sarah Mallory
Pages: 288
Format: PDF / EPUB / MOBI
ISBN: 9781335635235
Publisher: Harlequin
Description
A disgraced lady
Turned lowly housekeeper
Earl’s daughter Nancy turned her back on the aristocracy when she fled a forced marriage, working instead as a cook and housekeeper. But in nursing an injured man back to health, Nancy uncovers a deep longing for the dangerously attractive Gabriel, and a surprise: he’s working to protect government secrets! She wants to help him. But to do so, Nancy will have to return to the life she once cast aside…
