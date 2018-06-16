TRABAJO SEGURO Y PROCESO DE AUDITORIAS EHS

Successfully reported this slideshow.
HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD. Huawei Confidential Page 1 TRABAJO SEGURO Y PROCESO DE AUDITORIAS EN SST
HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD. Huawei Confidential Page 2 INTRODUCCIÓN Huawei del Perú, actualmente tiene la misión de mejo...
HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD. Huawei Confidential Page 3 SISTEMA DE GESTION DE SEGURIDAD Y SALUD OCUPACIONAL (SGSST) Conju...
HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD. Huawei Confidential Page 4 DEFINICIONES 1. PELIGRO: Situación o característica intrínseca de...
HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD. Huawei Confidential Page 5 DEFINICIONES 2. RIESGO: Probabilidad de que un peligro se materia...
HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD. Huawei Confidential Page 6 DEFINICIONES 3. ACTOS SUB-ESTANDAR Es toda acción o práctica inco...
HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD. Huawei Confidential Page 7 DEFINICIONES 4. CONDICION SUB-ESTANDAR Es la presencia de riesgo ...
HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD. Huawei Confidential Page 8 TIPO DE TRABAJO EN TELECOMUNICACIONES 1. TRABAJOS EN SALA: Trabaj...
HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD. Huawei Confidential Page 9 TIPO DE TRABAJO EN TELECOMUNICACIONES 2. TRABAJOS EN TORRE: Traba...
HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD. Huawei Confidential Page 10 REQUERIMIENTOS PARA LOS TRABAJOS • Certificado o carné de trabaj...
HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD. Huawei Confidential Page 11 REQUERIMIENTOS PARA LOS TRABAJOS • Certificados de Primeros Auxi...
HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD. Huawei Confidential Page 12 REQUERIMIENTOS PARA LOS TRABAJOS • Carné de certificación de Hua...
HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD. Huawei Confidential Page 13 REQUERIMIENTOS PARA LOS TRABAJOS • ATS/Charla de 5 minutos/Pre-T...
HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD. Huawei Confidential Page 14 REQUERIMIENTOS PARA LOS TRABAJOS • Herramientas en buen estado
Equipo de Protección Personal (EPP) REQUERIMIENTOS PARA LOS TRABAJOS
Sistema de Protección contra Caídas (PFP) Any equipment, device or system that protects a person(PFP) System: from experie...
Page 17 Trabajo en Piso - Outdoor: Casco (con visor convencional) / Zapatos de seguridad con punta rigida / Uniforme de tr...
HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD. Huawei Confidential Page 18 REQUERIMIENTOS PARA LOS TRABAJOS • Correcto uso de los EPP
HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD. Huawei Confidential Page 19 REQUERIMIENTOS PARA LOS TRABAJOS • Botiquín
HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD. Huawei Confidential Page 20 REQUERIMIENTOS PARA LOS TRABAJOS • Extension: • Señalizar el áre...
HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD. Huawei Confidential Page 21 REQUERIMIENTOS PARA LOS TRABAJOS • Señales de Seguridad
HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD. Huawei Confidential Page 22 REQUERIMIENTOS PARA LOS TRABAJOS • Banner de Seguridad
HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD. Huawei Confidential Page 23 REQUERIMIENTOS PARA LOS TRABAJOS Una ficha de datos de seguridad...
HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD. Huawei Confidential Page 24 REQUERIMIENTOS PARA LOS TRABAJOS • SCTR
HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD. Huawei Confidential Page 25 REQUERIMIENTOS PARA LOS TRABAJOS • Plan de comunicación en caso ...
HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD. Huawei Confidential Page 26 RESUMEN SALA TORRE Certificado o carné de Riesgo eléctrico Adici...
HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD. Huawei Confidential Page 27 CARTA DE ADVERTENCIA CATEGORIA DESCRIPCION DE LA FALTA Crítico N...
HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD. Huawei Confidential Page 28 CARTA DE ADVERTENCIA TIPO DE ADVERTENCIA EQUIVALENCIA Vetado 2 s...
HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD. Huawei Confidential Page 29 Gracias
  1. 1. HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD. Huawei Confidential Page 1 TRABAJO SEGURO Y PROCESO DE AUDITORIAS EN SST
  2. 2. HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD. Huawei Confidential Page 2 INTRODUCCIÓN Huawei del Perú, actualmente tiene la misión de mejorar el control y cumplimiento de las prevenciones de los incidentes y accidentes de trabajos en campo por tal motivo se realizan las auditorias en sitio a sus contratistas.
  3. 3. HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD. Huawei Confidential Page 3 SISTEMA DE GESTION DE SEGURIDAD Y SALUD OCUPACIONAL (SGSST) Conjunto de normas y métodos orientados a reducir los accidentes, riesgos y enfermedades ocupacionales del trabajador, dentro y fuera de su ambiente de trabajo; lo cual genera ausentismo, disminución de la productividad y pérdidas por daños personales y de equipos o materiales. Fuente: INDECOPI
  4. 4. HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD. Huawei Confidential Page 4 DEFINICIONES 1. PELIGRO: Situación o característica intrínseca de algo capaz de ocasionar daños a las personas, equipo, procesos y ambiente.
  5. 5. HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD. Huawei Confidential Page 5 DEFINICIONES 2. RIESGO: Probabilidad de que un peligro se materialice en unas determinadas condiciones y produzca daños a las personas, equipos y al medio ambiente.
  6. 6. HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD. Huawei Confidential Page 6 DEFINICIONES 3. ACTOS SUB-ESTANDAR Es toda acción o práctica incorrecta ejecutada por el trabajador que puede causar un accidente.
  7. 7. HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD. Huawei Confidential Page 7 DEFINICIONES 4. CONDICION SUB-ESTANDAR Es la presencia de riesgo en el ambiente de trabajo derivada de las instalaciones, equipo o proceso de trabajo. No depende del trabajador
  8. 8. HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD. Huawei Confidential Page 8 TIPO DE TRABAJO EN TELECOMUNICACIONES 1. TRABAJOS EN SALA: Trabajos en compartimiento climatizado y limitado en espacio.
  9. 9. HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD. Huawei Confidential Page 9 TIPO DE TRABAJO EN TELECOMUNICACIONES 2. TRABAJOS EN TORRE: Trabajos en altura.
  10. 10. HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD. Huawei Confidential Page 10 REQUERIMIENTOS PARA LOS TRABAJOS • Certificado o carné de trabajos en altura y de riesgo eléctrico. (Por Persona)
  11. 11. HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD. Huawei Confidential Page 11 REQUERIMIENTOS PARA LOS TRABAJOS • Certificados de Primeros Auxilios. (Por Persona)
  12. 12. HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD. Huawei Confidential Page 12 REQUERIMIENTOS PARA LOS TRABAJOS • Carné de certificación de Huawei o Carné de identificación de la empresa. (Por Persona)
  13. 13. HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD. Huawei Confidential Page 13 REQUERIMIENTOS PARA LOS TRABAJOS • ATS/Charla de 5 minutos/Pre-Task/PETAR/ EHS Check List
  14. 14. HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD. Huawei Confidential Page 14 REQUERIMIENTOS PARA LOS TRABAJOS • Herramientas en buen estado
  15. 15. Equipo de Protección Personal (EPP) REQUERIMIENTOS PARA LOS TRABAJOS
  16. 16. Sistema de Protección contra Caídas (PFP) Any equipment, device or system that protects a person(PFP) System: from experiencing an accidental fall from elevation or that mitigates the effect of such a fall. The use of the PFP system is mandatory where the workers have to climb towers or others structures with height or slope greater than 1.8 m. Arnés de Cuerpo Completo de 4 Argollas Línea de Posicionamiento Freno de Cable de Acero ¨Carrito Anti caídas¨ Doble Linea de Vida con Amortiguador El uso del sistema de proteccion contra caidas es OBLIGATORIO para todos los trabajadores que realicen trabajos en torre o en alturas y/o desniveles superiores a 1.8 metros. REQUERIMIENTOS PARA LOS TRABAJOS
  17. 17. Page 17 Trabajo en Piso - Outdoor: Casco (con visor convencional) / Zapatos de seguridad con punta rigida / Uniforme de trabajo / Chaleco reflexivo / Guantes / Lentes de seguridad (Si se trabaja con elementos que pueda generar salpicaduras, polvo, etc) / Guantes dielectricos (un par por equipo de trabajo - en trabajos con riesgo electrico o donde no se tenga conocimiento que existe energia electrica activa). Herramientas correctamente aisladas / si existe ruido excesivo, (sera necesario usar proteccion auditiva) y con polvo excesivo, (será necesario el uso de la correa de barbilla)./ Cinta de senalizacion amarilla y roja. Trabajo en Torre: Casco (con visor convencional) / Zapatos de seguridad con punta rigida / Uniforme de trabajo / Arnés de cuerpo completo y 4 anillos, (con Doble Línea de vida con amortiguador, linea de posicionamiento y Freno de cable de acero) / Guantes no abrasibles / Lentes de seguridad panorámicos / Cinta de senalizacion amarilla y roja. Herramientas correctamente aisladas . Note: - Obviamente todo EPP y herramientas tienen que estar en perfecto estado de conservación. - Arness en buenas condiciones expira en 5 años después de su fabricación. Trabajo en Piso - Indoor: Casco (con visor convencional) / Zapatos de seguridad con punta rigida / Uniforme de trabajo / Guantes / Lentes de seguridad (Si se trabaja con elementos que pueda generar salpicaduras, polvo, etc) / Guantes dielectricos (un par por equipo de trabajo - en trabajos con riesgo electrico o donde no se tenga conocimiento que existe energia electrica activa). Herramientas correctamente aisladas / si existe ruido excesivo, (sera necesario usar proteccion auditiva) y con polvo excesivo, (será necesario el uso de la correa de barbilla) REQUERIMIENTOS PARA LOS TRABAJOS Equipo de Protección Personal (EPP)
  18. 18. HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD. Huawei Confidential Page 18 REQUERIMIENTOS PARA LOS TRABAJOS • Correcto uso de los EPP
  19. 19. HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD. Huawei Confidential Page 19 REQUERIMIENTOS PARA LOS TRABAJOS • Botiquín
  20. 20. HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD. Huawei Confidential Page 20 REQUERIMIENTOS PARA LOS TRABAJOS • Extension: • Señalizar el área de trabajo
  21. 21. HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD. Huawei Confidential Page 21 REQUERIMIENTOS PARA LOS TRABAJOS • Señales de Seguridad
  22. 22. HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD. Huawei Confidential Page 22 REQUERIMIENTOS PARA LOS TRABAJOS • Banner de Seguridad
  23. 23. HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD. Huawei Confidential Page 23 REQUERIMIENTOS PARA LOS TRABAJOS Una ficha de datos de seguridad (FDS) (en inglés, Material safety data sheet o MSDS) es un documento que indica las particularidades y propiedades de una determinada sustancia para su uso más adecuado. ROMBO HOMMEL
  24. 24. HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD. Huawei Confidential Page 24 REQUERIMIENTOS PARA LOS TRABAJOS • SCTR
  25. 25. HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD. Huawei Confidential Page 25 REQUERIMIENTOS PARA LOS TRABAJOS • Plan de comunicación en caso de emergencia Emergencia Testigo de la emergencia Jefe inmediato Jefe de brigadas Ejemplo:
  26. 26. HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD. Huawei Confidential Page 26 RESUMEN SALA TORRE Certificado o carné de Riesgo eléctrico Adicional: Certificado en trabajos en altura Carné de certificación de Huawei o Carné de identificación de la empresa Pre-task/ATS/Charla de 5 minutos EPP:Casco, guantes dieléctricos clase 00, zapatos dieléctricos, lentes de seguridad. Lentes, tapones auditivos, chaleco. EPP Adicional: arnés, línea de posicionamiento, Línea de vida doble, freno acerado, línea de vida, mameluco. Uso correcto uso de las EPP Botiquín SCTR Plan de comunicación de emergencia
  27. 27. HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD. Huawei Confidential Page 27 CARTA DE ADVERTENCIA CATEGORIA DESCRIPCION DE LA FALTA Crítico No emplear los EPP apropiados durante los trabajos y no estan fijos, mediante eslingas a la torre durante el ascenso o en los trabajos de altura. Sin presentar ATS/Pre-Task/Charla de 5 minutos Sin SCTR Sin certificación para trabajos en altura y/o de riesgo eléctrico. Mayor El jefe de grupo no demuestra liderazgo sobre la gestión de SST Carece de Botiquín Instaladores en condiciones inadecuadas de trabajo Menor Carencia de conocimiento de SST de cada uno de los miembros del equipo Plan de comunicacion de emergencia Sin carné de la empresa o certificación de Huawei en sitio Ejemplos:
  28. 28. HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD. Huawei Confidential Page 28 CARTA DE ADVERTENCIA TIPO DE ADVERTENCIA EQUIVALENCIA Vetado 2 suspensiones Suspensión 2 críticos Critico 2 mayores Mayor 2 menores
  29. 29. HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD. Huawei Confidential Page 29 Gracias

