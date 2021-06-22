Oscary ramirezpresentacionmandalas

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Education
  1. 1. Republica Bolivariana de Venezuela Ministerio del poder popular para la educación universitaria Instituto politécnico Santiago Mariño Extensión Maracay COMUNICACIÓN ORAL (Mándala) Oscary Ramírez Sección: AA Arquitectura
  2. 2. CONCLUSION La comunicación oral es de suma importancia para el contacto directo humano en cualquier ámbito, sea en el espacio personal o en el área de trabajo, saber llevar un buen proceso de comunicación oral debe de ser interés de todo ser humano integro a una sociedad, para así evitar cualquier inconveniente y que el mensaje sea bien recibido. De toda este proceso, se sacan las ramas de donde los sujetos airean sus conocimientos con discursos o exposiciones, estos últimos teniendo ciertos puntos de herramienta y un proceso que realizar antes de dar como iniciada un discurso o exposición, también tener claro lo que la dicción importa en el día a día del ser humano, ya que sin esta, la comunicación oral quedaría totalmente en el olvido

