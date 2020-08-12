Successfully reported this slideshow.
40 día siete 473 a desde antes de la llegada de los españoles, los pueblos mesoamericanos disfrutaban del sabor de la miel...
diasiete.com 43 9. OBLEAS DE PEPITA Origen: Tulyehualco Estos coloridos dulces son comúnmente vendidos por los alegrillero...
diasiete.com 45 26. NUECES GARAPIÑADAS Origen: Estados del norte como Sonora. La abundancia de nueces en el norte del país...
Dulces mexicanos
  1. 1. 40 día siete 473 a desde antes de la llegada de los españoles, los pueblos mesoamericanos disfrutaban del sabor de la miel proveniente de una subespe- cie de abejas sin aguijón, de avispas o de hormi- gas. El amaranto era ya un ingrediente culinario de uso común tanto en ceremonias rituales como en la vida diaria. Dulces como el pinole y frutas autóctonas como las tunas también endulzaban la dieta cotidiana en la América prehispánica. Curiosamente, aunque el cacao es originario de Mesoamérica, donde se preparaba en bebidas con especias y a veces con chile, el chocolate sólo desplegó su potencial como golosina en Europa. Con los españoles llegaron la caña de azúcar y la leche de vaca, cabra y oveja, y con estos productos sumados al huevo y la vainilla, todo un nuevo abanico de posibilidades para los nóveles artesanos dulceros. En pocos años hubo ingenios dispersos por la Nueva España listos para surtir de caña de azúcar y así satisfacer los paladares de ricos y nobles de la época colonial. Losconventosfueronlacunadesorprenden- tes recetas que tomaron lo mejor de ambas culturas para crear manjares totalmente nuevos. Para el siglo xvii, las monjas de la Ciudad de México, Michoacán, Puebla, Querétaro, Oaxaca, Yucatán, Guanajuato y el Estado de Méxi- co –donde la tradición dulcera es legendaria– ya eran verdaderas maestras en el arte de la confi- tería. Así como surtían las mesas más ostentosas de la Nueva Espa- ña, los conventos también elabo- raban confites, cocadas y camotes para complacer al pueblo. Con la in- fluencia del Barroco, los dulces también se volvieron más exuberantes. Alfeñiques, alfajores, aleluyas y tortitas de Santa Clara se convirtieron en grandes favoritos de la época. En el siglo xix todo lo francés se puso de moda en el Méxi- co ya independiente y su enorme tradición dulcera enriqueció aún más la nacional, que no ha dejado de evolucionar hasta nuestros días, a pesar de la industrialización de la producción ocurrida en el transcurso del siglo xx. El ingeniero químico José Luis Curiel, especialista en gastronomía y ciencia y tecnología de los alimentos, explora minuciosamente el tema desde todas las perspectivas en su libro La dulcería mexicana (Noriega Limusa, 2007), que detalla la historia de las golosinas desde la época prehispánica, el meticuloso proceso químico necesario para crearlas y hace un valioso compendio de recetas antiguas y recientes de los dulces típicos más representativos. Para engolosinarse Actualmente, familias enteras de artesanos viven de la ela- boración de dulces en pequeños talleres, pasando las recetas y métodos de padres a hijos. Afortunadamente para ellos, muchos de estos permanecen en el gusto de gente de todas las edades. Cabe destacar que son una excelente alternativa a las golosinas comerciales debido a sus sorprendentes propiedades nutricionales. “Al contrario de los dulces industriali- zados, que sólo aportan energía por su alto contenido de azúcar, los tradicionales contienen proteínas y fibra, y los de fruta, in- cluso algunas vitaminas, las que logran sobrevivir al calor de la preparación”, comenta Curiel. Pocos espacios creativos como los dulces. Basta con darse una vuelta por Xochimilco o por el bonito y cuidado mercado de Coyoacán en la Ciudad de México. También destaca el colorido mercado de golosinas: el Ampudia, ubicado a un costado de la Merced donde, entre cientos de abejas golosas que pelean por su ración de alimento, encontramos acitrones y frutas cubiertas que gritan nuestro pasado indígena, justo al lado de dulces de leche que delatan nuestra herencia europea. También están los portales de Toluca, el mercado Juárez de Oaxaca, el mercado de dulces de Morelia y, por supuesto, toda Celaya. Los conventos que fabrican artesanalmente sus productos son una gran opción para adquirirlos por su mayor higiene y control de cali- dad, aunque desgraciadamente cada vez son menos debido a la escasez de hermanas y el alto grado de dedicación y tiempo que requiere su elaboración. Otros lugares para comprar dulces estéticamente atractivos, limpios y deliciosos merecen mención aparte, como la muy porfiriana Dulcería de Celaya, fun- dada en 1874. Ir a su tienda prin- cipal, ubicada en la calle de 5 de Mayo, en pleno centro del Distrito Federal, es un deleite para los senti- dos y un verdadero viaje en el tiempo. También lo es visitar De la Calle Real, en Morelia, un espacio donde los vende- dores vestidos a la antigua usanza combinan perfectamente con las bellas envolturas de sus dulces, y que cuenta con un pequeño museo. En Puebla, Dulces de Santa Clara y muchas otras tiendas ubicadas en la calle 6 Oriente, alrededor del convento de Santa Clara, son una parada indispensable para turistas y locales. Para Curiel, renombrado académico que imparte clases y talleres en varias universidades como la del Claustro de Sor Juana, a pesar de las amenazas que representan las golosi- nas importadas y las industrializadas, los dulces tradicionales mexicanos tienen mucho futuro, tanto en México como en el extranjero, sobre todo si se consigue mejorar las técnicas de elaboración de los dulces sin que éstos pierdan sus caracte- rísticas típicas. “El principal obstáculo para la exportación es la higiene, no la conservación de los dulces, y también los in- gredientes, por ejemplo, los que tienen un pequeño contenido de alcohol ya están bloqueados para el consumo infantil en Estados Unidos”. Lo que sí es seguro es que las fiestas patrias son una excelente oportunidad de celebrar nuestra rica cultura probando y conociendo más de nuestros dulces. • 1. ALEGRÍAS Origen: Tulyehualco Los dulces hechos de amaranto son de los más antiguos de México, pues datan de la época prehispánica, cuando se preparaban esferas llamadas tzoales con miel de abe- jas nativas, distintas a las europeas por carecer de agui- jón, o según escribió fray Bernardino de Sahagún, “con sangre de codorniz para algunas ceremonias rituales”. Su contenido proteínico duplica al del maíz o el arroz. 2. CALAVERAS Origen: Valle de México Aunque se pueden encontrar de chocolate, las genuinas calaveritas tienen que ser de azúcar. Estos dulces despiertan pasiones encontradas; algunos aman burlarse de la muerte mientras que otros lo encuen- tran detestable, como el historiador y escritor Antonio Gar- cía Cubas, quien manifestaba abiertamente su repugnancia hacia estas golosinas “que hacen al hombre ostrófago”. 3. LAGRIMITAS/BOTELLITAS Origen: Valle de México Son dulces de azúcar sólida rellenos de líquido dulce y su proceso de elaboración es uno de los más complejos de las golosinas tradicionales; basta decir que hay que dejar cristalizar la cubierta exterior de cada dulce por 15 días. 4. BORRACHITOS Origen: Puebla Son rojos, amarillos o incluso verdes y tienen un relleno cremoso con cierto contenido alcohólico; aunque pare- cen estar hechos de gelatina, en realidad solamente con- tienen leche envinada. 5. CAMOTES Origen: Puebla Por lo baratos que son, durante el virreinato eran con- sumidos sólo por las clases más bajas de la sociedad. El tubérculo también se prepara en forma de fruta cubier- ta de azúcar. 6. COCADAS Origen: Colima, Guerrero y otros estados costeros del país. Estas golosinas de coco rallado o molido tienen diver- sas formas y colores; hay coquinas, cocadas doradas, blancas y tricolores. También se conocen como alfajo- res cuando son de color rosa. 7. FRUTA CUBIERTA Origen: Valle de México También se le llama fruta cristalizada, aunque el nombre correcto es el primero. Para su elaboración se usan bási- camente frutas nativas de Mesoamérica como chilacayo- tes, calabazas e higos, pero también europeas como las peras y hasta verduras como la zanahoria. El proceso es complejo y toma varios días; incluye pelado, corte, raspa- do y limpieza de las piezas. 8. PEPITORIAS Origen: Tulyehualco La semilla de la calabaza es nativa de México y además de ser la base de estas barras hechas con piloncillo y se- millas fritas en mantequilla, lo es de platillos muy típicos de la gastronomía nacional como el pipián o mole verde y los papadzules yucatecos. Los dulces tradicionales mexicanos tienen mu- cho futuro en México y en el extranjero, so- bre todo si se consigue mejorar las técnicas de elaboración diasiete.com 41 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
  2. 2. diasiete.com 43 9. OBLEAS DE PEPITA Origen: Tulyehualco Estos coloridos dulces son comúnmente vendidos por los alegrilleros y son muy fáciles de hacer; basta preparar una mezcla de piloncillo disuelto en agua (se le puede agregar vinagre para lograr la consistencia adecuada), ponerlo en obleas de colores y agregar pepitas fritas. 10. TORTITAS DE SANTA CLARA Origen: Puebla En realidad debieran llamarse tortitas de Santa Catalina porque se inventaron en el convento de ese nombre. Son galletas con crema de pepita en el centro; obtener esta pasta de color blanco es toda una proeza: los artesanos dulceros deben pelar la cáscara verde de las pepitas re- mojándolas en ceniza o cal toda la noche. 11. HUEVITOS DE FALTRIQUERA Origen: Se crearon en España y se distribuyen en el Valle de México Esta antigua golosina aparece en numerosas recetas virreinales y casi ha desaparecido. Se arrojaban junto con los confites a las multitudes novohispanas durante el paseo del Pendón, una fiesta que cada 13 de agosto celebraba el aniversario de la rendición de Cuauhtémoc, el último emperador azteca. 12. MACARRONES Origen: Norte del país Este dulce de leche se encuentra también en otros países y originalmente se hacía poniendo la mezcla de dulce de leche en una churrera para darle su forma ca- racterística. Ahora se usan moldes. 13. TORNILLOS Origen: Ciudad de México Estas paletas de caramelo tricolor se elaboran con ma- yor frecuencia para celebrar las fiestas patrias y se en- cuentran en el mercado de dulces Ampudia. Enfrentan la competencia que suponen las paletas enchiladas de producción industrial. 14. MARINAS Origen: Ciudad de México Son bolitas de dulce de leche de cinco centímetros cu- biertas de cacahuate, piñón o nuez y fueron inventadas por las monjas de los conventos de la Ciudad de México, aunque se producen mucho en el norte del país. 15. JAMONCILLOS Origen: Norte del País y Estado de México Los hay de pepita y de piñón, pero el más usual es el de leche. En Loreto, Zacatecas, se elaboró en octubre de 2007 el dulce de leche más grande del mundo, que midió 250 metros de largo por 20 centímetros de ancho y pesó más de 4 toneladas. El logro de los artesanos fue avalado por el récord Guinness. 16. ATES Origen: Morelia Antiguamente se les llamaba cajetas de frutas; ya sor Juan Inés de la Cruz dominaba el arte de su preparación. Los más típicos son de perón, guayaba y membrillo, aunque también se hacen de manzana, tejocote y durazno e inclu- so se logran de frutas muy ácidas como mango y tamarin- do. Están emparentados con las jaleas de Zacatecas. 17. CAJETAS (OBLEAS) Origen: Celaya Su nombre se debe a que el dulce hecho de leche de cabra se guardaba en “caxetas” o pequeñas cajas de madera; aunque es más común hallarla en frascos, aún se puede conseguir una variedad en cajitas circulares de madera pintadas de colores. Es común consumirla con obleas en forma de sevillanas, de tradición española. Hay tres tipos: quemada, envinada o sabor vainilla. 18. CUERITOS Origen: Morelia También se les conoce como laminillas morelianas; se hacen de la misma mezcla de los ates, sólo que a la pasta se le deja endurecer por más tiempo, se aplana, se enro- lla y se baña en azúcar. 19. FRUTITAS DE MAZAPÁN Origen: Ciudad de México o Yucatán Hay dos versiones acerca de su origen: la primera dice que fueron inventadas por las madres del convento de Jesús María, en el centro histórico del DF; la otra atribuye su creación a las monjas clarisas de Yucatán. También se hacen de dulce de leche. 20. ROLLOS DE GUAYABA Origen: Morelia Para lograr esta golosina, una capa de cajeta se pone en- cima de una capa de pasta de ate de guayaba; cuando se solidifica, se enrolla de manera que la capa de ate quede encima y finalmente se revuelca en azúcar. 21. ALELUYAS Origen: Puebla Tienen forma de torta y pueden ser de nuez, almendras o pepitas molidas. Las monjas del siglo xix preparaban para el Día de Pascua estos dulces en forma de pastilla, decorados con la figura de un cordero y la palabra “aleluya” grabada. 22. HUESOS DE DURAZNO ENCANELADOS Origen: Ciudad de México y Jalisco Son bolitas hechas de jamoncillo de leche y revolcadas en canela a las que se les da la textura usando un hue- so de durazno o bien un molde especial. 23. DULCES TRICOLORES DE AGAR Origen: Se crearon en Europa en la Edad Media y se ha- cen en la Ciudad de México Este dulce es muy popular entre los miembros de la co- munidad judía, que por su religión no pueden consumir gomitas debido a su contenido de grenetina. Tienen simi- lar consistencia y están hechos de una especie de alga; se fabrican en forma de sandía o barritas. 24. TURRONES Origen: Se crearon en España pero se elaboran en todo el país En el siglo xix los turroneros pasaban por las casas y cam- biaban clavos o fierros por sus productos. Actualmente se consumen solos o con obleas y se producen para ce- lebrar la época navideña. 25. MAZAPANES Origen: Se originaron en España y se hacen en Puebla, Jalisco, Veracruz y Morelos Los clásicos mazapanes redondos están hechos de ca- cahuate y los especiales, de almendra. Se preparan con motivo de las fiestas navideñas. 42 día siete 473 9 10 11 12 14 13 15 16 17 20 21 22 23 24 25 18 19
  3. 3. diasiete.com 45 26. NUECES GARAPIÑADAS Origen: Estados del norte como Sonora. La abundancia de nueces en el norte del país dio lugar a esta golosina. La técnica del garapiñado probablemente inició tiempo antes en Europa. 27. PULPA DE TAMARINDO Origen: Estados costeros del país Cuando Acapulco se volvió un destino internacional en los sesenta, el tamarindo envuelto en celofán y prepa- rado con azúcar o chile se convirtió en el souvenir más popular del puerto. 28. PIRULÍ Origen: Ciudad de México Típica paleta de forma cónica y tres colores de sabor grosella, anís y limón usada en las fiestas patrias. Son muy antiguos, pero los de antaño no eran duros sino que estaban hechos de caramelo suave. 29. PALANQUETA Origen: Morelos Se dice que esta especie de barra hecha con piloncillo y cacahuate era el dulce favorito de Pancho Villa, quien siempre cargaba con una reserva en el bolsillo. Este dul- ce aporta mucha energía. 30. LIMONES RELLENOS DE COCO Origen: Toluca, Puebla y Tecomán, Colima Para hacerlos se saca el relleno al limón y se cristaliza su cáscara en un proceso que dura varios días. Si se preparan bien pueden durar hasta un mes conservando su frescura. 31. ACITRÓN Origen: Estados con climas desérticos, como Baja Cali- fornia y Durango Se hace con cidras (fruto parecido al limón) o con un cactus llamado biznaga, que está en peligro de extinción; una biz- naga de 3 kilos tarda hasta 10 años en crecer y por ello su consumo está restringido incluso para los dulceros especia- lizados. Este dulce suele adornar las roscas de reyes. 32. COLACIÓN Origen: Se inventó en Europa y se consume en todo México En el centro tienen una semilla de cilantro o cáscara de naranja. Está relacionada con la Navidad y las festivida- des católicas en nuestro país; es parte del “aguinaldo”, que se reparte durante las posadas a todos los partici- pantes en la fiesta. 33. GARAPIÑADO DE CACAHUATE Origen: Morelos Los que vendían en décadas pasadas las “marías” conte- nían un colorante rojo que resultó ser un químico nocivo para la salud. La industria tuvo que buscar un sustituto y mientras tanto, estos cacahuates casi desaparecieron. 34. GAZNATES Origen: Oaxaca Es un cono de pasta frita relleno de merengue hecho de claras de huevo y pulque, un dulce que también se con- sume por separado desde hace siglos. Recibe ese nom- bre porque supuestamente su forma se asemeja a la de un gañote o garganta. 35. TROMPADAS Origen: Guanajuato y Querétaro Estos bellos dulces dorados están hechos de piloncillo mezclado con vinagre y aceite. A veces se les agrega semillas de anís; las charamuscas se preparan de la mis- ma mezcla y están hechas a semejanza de las momias de Guanajuato. 36. ARRAYANES Origen: Jalisco Estos bocados agridulces hechos de arrayán recuerdan por su sabor a los tamarindos. Son pedazos de fruta re- volcada en azúcar y son típicos de Guadalajara. Contie- nen pectina, un poderoso anticancerígeno. 37. GLORIAS Origen: Nuevo León La ciudad de Linares vio en los treinta el nacimiento de estas delicias hechas de leche quemada y nuez, deriva- das de las más tradicionales marquetas. Si visita esa localidad, cómprelas en la marquetería La Guadalupana, que fabrica las originales. 38. SUSPIROS DE PIÑÓN Origen: Puebla Es un dulce antiguo que ya casi no se fabrica por lo caro de la materia prima. El piñón se cultiva en buena cantidad en México, de donde es originaria la planta que lo produce. 39. TARUGOS Origen: Guerrero Son bolas de tamarindo sin fibra y se preparan enchilados o con azúcar. Esta fruta, además de deliciosa, es nutritiva por su alto contenido de fibra y vitamina C. 40. BOCADITOS DE AJONJOLÍ Origen: Jalisco Están hechos de dulce de leche cubierto de semillas de ajonjolí, que aunque es originario de África o Asia, se culti- va desde la Colonia en México. Contiene altas cantidades de hierro, lecitina y un antioxidante llamado sesamol. 41. MUÉGANOS Origen: Tehuacán, Puebla o Huamantla, Tlaxcala Se preparan con harina de trigo, miel y canela. Comenza- ron a comercializarse en la década de los 30 y hasta hace poco los mueganeros aún los vendían en una tabla con un cubo de papel de china rojo con una vela encendida adentro en el zócalo de la ciudad de Puebla. 42. MOSTACHÓN Origen: Norte del país Se dice que estos dulces de leche toman su nombre de un ganadero del norte apodado Mostachón, que los in- ventó para conquistar a su amada. También se les cono- ce como Novias de pueblo. Agradecemos la información pro- porcionada por el Ing. José Luis Curiel Monteagudo para la realización de este reportaje. 44 día siete 473 31 26 27 28 29 30 32 33 34 35 36 37 38 39 40 41 42

