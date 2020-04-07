Geotecnia 6

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Geología PROGRAMA TEORÍA UNIDAD 1.- GEOLOGÍA DE LA TIERRA Tema 1.– Introducción a la Geología. Concepto de Geología. Conte...
UNIDAD 4.- GEODINÁMICA Tema 8. – Tectónica. Escala de deformación. Deformación frágil; juntas y diaclasas; macizo y matriz...
II.- Análisis de mapas geológicos. Determinación de la dirección de capa. Determinación del buzamiento real y aparente. Di...
Unidad 2. MINERALOGÍA 5 % Unidad 3. PETROLOGÍA 10 % Unidad 4. GEODINÁMICA 10 % Unidad 5. INGENIERÍA GEOLÓGICA 10 % Total 4...
Universidade da Coruña
Ingeniería geotécnica Ir a la navegaciónIr a la búsqueda Este artículo o sección necesita referencias que aparezcan en una...
las rocas por debajo de la superficie para determinar sus propiedades ingenieriles y diseñar las cimentaciones para estruc...
Partes de un movimiento en masa Diseños para estructuras construidas por encima de la superficie incluyen cimentaciones su...
  1. 1. Geología PROGRAMA TEORÍA UNIDAD 1.- GEOLOGÍA DE LA TIERRA Tema 1.– Introducción a la Geología. Concepto de Geología. Contexto y partes de la Geología. La Ingeniería geológica y la Geología aplicada a la ingeniería. El ciclo de las rocas. Objetivos y técnicas del reconocimiento geológico. Tema 2. – La Tierra. Origen, estructura y composición de la Tierra. Métodos de reconocimiento. Geocronología absoluta y relativa. Estudio de la evolución de la Tierra. Tectónica de Placas. UNIDAD 2.- MINERALOGÍA Tema 3. – Los minerales. Estructura, composición y propiedades de los minerales. Métodos de estudio y de reconocimiento. Clasificación de los minerales. Estabilidad, transformación y alteración de los minerales. Los silicatos. Los minerales de la arcilla. Ambientes mineralógicos. UNIDAD 3.- PETROLOGÍA Tema 4. – Las rocas ígneas. Los magmas. Emplazamientos y tipos de rocas ígneas. Textura y reconocimiento de las rocas ígneas. Diferenciación y cristalización fraccionada. Sistemas de cristalización. Plutonismo. Vulcanismo. Clasificación de las rocas ígneas. Tema 5. – Las rocas sedimentarias. Sedimentos y rocas sedimentarias. Ciclos de sedimentación. Procesos diagenéticos. Secuencias estratigráficas. Correlaciones. Estructuras sedimentarias. Clasificación de rocas sedimentarias. Rocas detríticas, carbonatadas y evaporíticas. Tema 6. – Las rocas metamórficas. Metamorfismo y factores del metamorfismo. Concepto de facies y zonas metamórficas. Paragénesis minerales. Geotermometría y geobarometría. Estructura, textura y reconocimiento de rocas metamórficas. Minerales metamórficos. Foliaciones y esquistosidad. Tipos de metamorfismo. Clasificación de rocas metamórficas. Tema 7. – Formación y análisis de suelos. Rocas y suelos. Formación de los suelos. Meteorización mecánica, biológica y química de rocas ígneas, sedimentarias y metamórficas. Condicionantes de la meteorización. Procesos edáficos. Perfil del suelo y climatología. Estructura y textura de los suelos. Las fases del suelo. Tipos de partículas. Suelos arcillosos. Relaciones volumétricas. Granulometría. Clasificaciones granulométricas y edáficas.
  2. 2. UNIDAD 4.- GEODINÁMICA Tema 8. – Tectónica. Escala de deformación. Deformación frágil; juntas y diaclasas; macizo y matriz rocosa; elementos estructurales y tipos de fallas; rocas y fenómenos asociados; fallas y campo de esfuerzos. Deformación dúctil; pliegues; clasificación; estructuras y fenómenos asociados a los pliegues. Microtectónica. Movimientos epirogénicos, eustáticos e isostáticos. Tipos de discordancias. Cabalgamientos. Slumps. Diapirismo. Tema 9. – Geomorfología aplicada. Procesos erosivos. Mecanismos de transporte. Modelado de rocas ígneas, sedimentarias y metamórficas. La sedimentación y la erosión fluvial; depósitos fluviales; hidrografía fluvial; factores condicionantes de las avenidas e inundaciones. La erosión y la sedimentación glaciar; tipos de glaciares; formas de erosión; depósitos glaciares. Geomorfología nórdica. Acción litoral y marina. Erosión y sedimentación eólica. Cartografía geomorfológica. Tema 10. Geología regional. Principales estructuras y unidades morfoestructurales de Galicia y de la Península Ibérica en el contexto europeo. UNIDAD 5.- INGENIERÍA GEOLÓGICA Tema 11. – Hidrogeología de suelos y rocas. El ciclo hidrológico. Hidrología de cuencas hidrográficas. Flujo en los medios saturados. Acuíferos y manantiales. Características hidrogeológicas de los suelos y de las rocas detríticas y fracturadas. Nivel piezométrico y carga hidráulica. La ley de Darcy. Parámetros hidráulicos; anisotropía. Las ecuaciones del flujo subterráneo. Determinación de los parámetros hidrogeológicos en el terreno y en laboratorio. Principio de las tensiones efectivas. Flujo en suelos no saturados. Tema 12. – Macizos rocosos. Rocas, macizos rocosos y discontinuidades. Propiedades geomecánicas, comportamiento, manejo y utilización de las rocas ígneas, sedimentarias y metamórficas. Descripción de las discontinuidades en los macizos rocosos; métodos de estudio. Clasificación de los macizos rocosos; métodos RQD y RMR. Comportamiento mecánico de las juntas. Inestabilidad en macizos rocosos; tipos de inestabilidades. Prospección del macizo rocoso; reconocimiento y caracterización; métodos de auscultación. Métodos de afianzamiento, refuerzo, impermeabilización y drenaje de los macizos rocosos en las obras civiles. PRÁCTICAS Mapas Geológicos I.- Métodos geológicos de representación II.- Análisis de mapas geológicos III.- Mapas geológicos con pliegues IV.- Mapas geológicos con fallas V.- Problemas geológicos VI.- Repaso de Problemas de Mapas Salida de Campo: Visita sobre el terreno Actividades dirigidas: Trabajo práctico Mapas Geológicos I.- Métodos geológicos de representación. Interpretación de Mapas Topográficos. Elementos del relieve. Perfiles topográficos. Cambios de escala. Estructuras geológicas basculadas.
  3. 3. II.- Análisis de mapas geológicos. Determinación de la dirección de capa. Determinación del buzamiento real y aparente. Discordancias. Interpretación cartográfica. Determinación de la serie y deducción de la História Geológica. III.- Mapas geológicos con pliegues. Pliegues. Representación de los ejes. Terminaciones periclinales. Regla de la "V". Intrusiones filonianas y coladas de lava. Interpretación cartográfica. IV.- Mapas geológicos con fallas. Fallas. Reconocimiento de tipos de fallas. Determinación del movimiento relativo. Interpretación cartográfica. V.- Problemas geológicos. Se resolverán distintos problemas espaciales sobre la disposición estructural de las rocas mediante abatimientos gráficos y trigonometría. VI.- Repaso de Problemas de Mapas. Se repasarán problemas de mapas en general y se orientará a la realización del Trabajo práctico. Salida de Campo Visita sobre el terreno. Reconocimiento de afloramientos y de las características morfoestructurales de suelos y rocas dentro del contexto de la geología regional y de la geología aplicada a las obras civiles. Objetivos y Plan de trabajo El objetivo de la asignatura es suministrar unos conocimientos básicos de Geología y de Ingeniería Geológica, mediante el estudio metodológico, aplicado y práctico de problemas de interés para un Ingeniero de Obras Públicas en el desarrollo de su vida profesional. La asignatura se articula en 12 temas que se agrupan en 5 unidades temáticas o competencias que deberán ser adquiridas por el alumno durante el desarrollo de la asignatura. Las actividades programadas incluyen la impartición de clases presenciales teóricas y otras en grupos reducidos prácticas conducentes a la adquisición de las competencias o unidades temáticas en las que se estructura la asignatura. Las horas de tutoría serán planificadas con los alumnos con el fin de orientar el desarrollo y la realización de los trabajos y de las actividades teóricas y prácticas de la asignatura. La parte teórica de la asignatura será evaluada de manera continua, por unidades temáticas, a medida y conforme se vaya desarrollando la asignatura a lo largo del curso académico. Actividades sujetas a evaluación Unidades temáticas La asignatura de GEOLOGÍA se articula en 5 unidades temáticas o competencias que deberán ser adquiridas por el alumno. Los porcentajes de asignatura que se asignan a la parte teórica de cada unidad temática no son idénticos y se detallan a continuación: Unidad 1. GEOLOGÍA DE LA TIERRA 10 %
  4. 4. Unidad 2. MINERALOGÍA 5 % Unidad 3. PETROLOGÍA 10 % Unidad 4. GEODINÁMICA 10 % Unidad 5. INGENIERÍA GEOLÓGICA 10 % Total 45 % La evaluación de la parte teórica de las unidades temáticas se podrá realizar de forma continua durante el curso (lo que podrá ser liberatorio), así como en los exámenes programados. Problemas El desarrollo de la materia docente conllevará igualmente la realización de problemas prácticos y aplicados, cuyo valor sobre el total de la asignatura será del 50 %. En los exámenes programados se considerará la evaluación de esta parte importante del curso. Trabajos Como complemento de la actividad docente se prevé la realización de un Mapa Geológicos y/o un Trabajo Práctico, que serán voluntarios, aplicados a la realización de mapas geológicos y/o de tipo bibliográfico, cuyo valor sobre el total de la asignatura será del 5 % cada uno. En la nota final de la asignatura se considerará su evaluación. Método de evaluación Como se ha indicado, el peso relativo de cada una de las actividades programadas en relación con la evaluación de la asignatura es diferente. La nota final de la asignatura será pues la media ponderada de la nota obtenida, en función del porcentaje asignado a cada una de ellas. La evaluación del curso se realizará de forma continua a partir de controles periódicos de seguimiento de las diferentes unidades temáticas de la asignatura (45 %) y de los Trabajos (5 % y/o 10%). Por otra parte, también se efectuarán exámenes sobre problemas prácticos y aplicados (50 %). Dentro del mismo curso académico, los controles de seguimiento de la parte teórica de las diferentes unidades temáticas (1er parcial) así como la parte de problemas (2º parcial final de enero) podrán ser liberatorios en los exámenes sucesivos de la parte correspondiente de la asignatura, independientemente de la nota obtenida, y siempre que el alumno no se presente en los sucesivos exámenes a dicha parte, en cuyo caso la nota quedará sustituida. La nota obtenida en la parte de teoría del examen del 2º parcial final de febrero no se conserva en ningún caso. Para aprobar es condición imprescindible haber realizado con aprovechamiento todas las prácticas de gabinete. La nota final se obtendrá pues como la media ponderada de la parte teórica (45 %), de los trabajos (5 % y/o 10%) y de la parte de problemas (50 %) de la asignatura. Programa en formato PDF Departamento de Tecnología de la Construcción E.T.S. de Ingenieros de Caminos
  6. 6. Ingeniería geotécnica Ir a la navegaciónIr a la búsqueda Este artículo o sección necesita referencias que aparezcan en una publicación acreditada. Este avisofue puestoel 27 de mayode 2012. Ingeniería geotécnica Geotecnia. Áreas del saber IngenieríaGeológica,Geología,Estática,Resistenciade materiales,Topografía,Mecánica,Hidráulica,Hidrología,Geomecánica,Hidrogeología,Geomor fología,Física,Estratigrafía,Matemáticas,Petrografía,Mecánicaderocas,Mecánicade suelos,Tectónicay Geofísica Camp o de aplica ción Túneles,EstabilidaddeTaludes,Presas,Excavaciones,Minería,Cimentaciones,Pavimentos, EstructurasdeContención, PrevencióndeRiesgosGeológicosExógenos. Subár ea de IngenieríaGeológica,Ingeniería Civil. [editar datos en Wikidata] No se debe confundir con Geoingeniería. Apertura de un túnel y estabilización del talud frontal con anclajes. La Ingeniería geotécnica o simplemente Geotecnia es la rama de la Ingeniería geológica e Ingeniería civil que se encarga del estudio de las propiedades mecánicas, hidráulicas e ingenieriles de los materiales provenientes del medio geológico, aplicadas a las obras de Ingeniería Civil. Los ingenieros geotecnistas investigan el suelo y
  7. 7. las rocas por debajo de la superficie para determinar sus propiedades ingenieriles y diseñar las cimentaciones para estructuras tales como edificios, puentes, presas y centrales hidroeléctricas. Acciones en la rama vial como la estabilización de taludes, diseño y construcción de túneles y carreteras, diseño y construcción de cualquier tipo de estructura de contención para la prevención de riesgos geológicos, etc. Relación entre la geotecnia, la ingeniería geológica y la ingeniería civil. Índice  1Ingenieros geotécnicos  2Historia  3Véase también  4Enlaces externos Ingenieros geotécnicos[editar] Geólogo de ingeniería determinando la inclinación de la roca y las características más relevantes de esta. Por ello, los ingenieros geotécnicos, además de entender cabalmente los principios de la mecánica y de la hidráulica, necesitan un claro y adecuado dominio de los conceptos fundamentales de la geología y la geofísica, Es de especial importancia conocer las condiciones bajo las cuales determinadas rocas fueron creadas o depositadas así como su adecuada clasificación, su edad en millones de años, y los posteriores procesos estructurales o diagenéticos (procesos metamórficos, de sustitución, cristalización, plegamientos, fallamientos etc.) que han sufrido. La labor conjunta del geólogo y el geotecnista reduce sustancialmente la incertidumbre geológica, ahorrando costos de obr a con soluciones de ingeniería económicas y funcionales.
  8. 8. Partes de un movimiento en masa Diseños para estructuras construidas por encima de la superficie incluyen cimentaciones superficiales (zapatas y losas), cimentaciones semiprofundas (losas y cajones), y cimentaciones profundas (pilotes y pilas). Presas y diques son estructuras que pueden ser construidas de suelo o roca y que para su estabilidad y estanqueidad dependen en gran medida de los materiales sobre los que están asentados o de los cuales se encuentran rodeados. Finalmente los túneles son estructuras construidas a través del suelo o roca y cuyo método constructivo depende en gran medida de las características geológicas del terreno que se verá afectado (tipos y condiciones de litologías atravesadas, condiciones hidrogeológicas, condiciones tectónicas, etc.) lo que influye a su vez en la duración de la obra y en sus costes. Los ingenieros geotécnicos también investigan el riesgo para los seres humanos, las propiedades y el ambiente de fenómenos naturales o propiciados por la actividad humana tales como deslizamientos de terreno, hundimientos de tierra, flujos de lodo (mudflow) y caída de rocas (procesos de remoción en masa), así como medidas para mitigar este riesgo, como diseños de estructuras de contención (anclajes y muros), control de aguas de infiltración y de escorrentía en el medio geológico (subdrenes, cunetas, filtros). Historia[editar] Antiguamente, la geotecnia se identificaba como la mecánica de suelos y mecánica de rocas; pero el término se amplió para incluir temas como la ingeniería sísmica, la elaboración de materiales geotécnicos, mejoramiento de las características del suelo, interacción suelo-estructura y otros. Sin embargo, la geotecnia es una de las ramas más jóvenes de la ingeniería geológica y la ingeniería civil, por lo tanto, sigue evolucionando activamente. Se considera a Karl Terzaghi el padre de la ingeniería geotécnica y la mecánica de suelos, por la publicación de su famoso libro Erdbaumechanik en 1935. Posteriormente, publicó su libro Soil Mechanics in Engineering Practice en colaboración de sus colaboradores Ralph B. Peck y Gholamreza Mesri, quienes posteriormente, junto con el también distinguido Arthur Casagrande, sentaron los principios de la ingeniería geotécnica. Véase también[editar]  Reconocimiento geotécnico  Ingeniería geológica  Ensayos in situ

