Programa lectoescritura v8

FACILITADOR ÓSCAR FERNANDO LÓPEZ ZULUAGA Comunicador Social Periodista, Especialista en Comunicación Organizacional, Magís...
¿Cómo contribuye la comunicación mediante la lectoescritura, en el rol integral del administrador de empresas para la gest...
Acuerdos sobre Normas de Convivencia y Aprendizaje -Puntualidad para el inicio de actividades – curso presencial -Estar ab...
Acuerdos sobre Normas de Convivencia y Aprendizaje -Escuchar al otro siempre que habla -Aceptar la diferencia -Apagar celu...
Contenidos: 1. La comunicación como eje de la gestión empresarial 1.1 El proceso de comunicación 1.2 Integración y compren...
Contenidos: 3. El texto 3.1 Tipología textual 3.2 Tema, oración y párrafo 3.3 Sintaxis y semántica(macro y súper estructur...
Metodología: -Proceso de interacción y diálogo docente-estudiantes; estudiantes-estudiantes. -Prácticas de argumentación o...
Evaluación: 30% Primer seguimiento Ejercicios en clase, aplicaciones, trabajo equipo, exposiciones, interacción virtual, b...
Norma sobre asistencia: La asistencia a clase se registrará por horas (cada jornada corresponde a 6 horas) y es indispensa...
Bibliografía ALVAREZ DE Z., Carlos M y GONZÁLEZ A., Elvia M. Lecciones de Didáctica General. Medellín: Editorial Universid...
Bibliografía CANTÚ, O, et al. Comunicación oral y escrita. México: CECSA, 2000. CASSANY, Daniel. La cocina de la escritura...
Bibliografía SERAFINI, María Teresa. Cómo se Escribe. Segunda edición. Barcelona: Ediciones Paidós Ibérica, S.A., 1998. 36...
