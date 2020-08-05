A meta ana

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Journ al o fC on t ext u al B eh avi o ral S ci en ce1 5 (2 0 2 0)2 2 5 – 23 4
S.FangandD.Ding JournalofContextualBehavioralScience15(2020)225–234 Therefore, ACT may be associated wit h broader substan...
S.FangandD.Ding JournalofContextualBehavioralScience15(2020)225–234 227 Table1 Studycharacteristics. StudyYearCountrySampl...
S.FangandD.Ding JournalofContextualBehavioralScience15(2020)225–234 computed using Hedges's g, which can be conservatively...
S.FangandD.Ding JournalofContextualBehavioralScience15(2020)225–234 adolescents and children compared with T AU andWLC, an...
S.FangandD.Ding JournalofContextualBehavioralScience15(2020)225–234 by August 2018 discussing treatment for a variety of p...
S.FangandD.Ding JournalofContextualBehavioralScience15(2020)225–234 Fig. 2 . A CT v ers us cont rol (primary o ut come mea...
S.FangandD.Ding JournalofContextualBehavioralScience15(2020)225–234 Fig. 3 . A CT v ers u s co ntrol (s econ dary o u tcom...
S.FangandD.Ding JournalofContextualBehavioralScience15(2020)225–234 Fi g . 4 . Fo rest p lo t o f A CT s t u dies v ersus ...
S.FangandD.Ding JournalofContextualBehavioralScience15(2020)225–234 behavioural therapy for anxiety disorders in children ...
  1. 1. Journ al o fC on t ext u al B eh avi o ral S ci en ce1 5 (2 0 2 0)2 2 5 – 23 4 Contents lists available at ScienceDirect Journal of Contextual Behavioral Science journal homepage: www.elsevier.com/locat e/jcbs A meta-analysis of the efficacy of acceptance and commitment therapy for children Shuanghu Fang, Dongyan Ding∗ Department of Psychology, Anhui Normal University, Wuhu, China A R T I C L E I N F O Keywords: Acceptance and commitment therapy Children Depression Mental health Meta-analysis A B S T R A C T Compared to the use of Acceptance and Commit ment Therapy (ACT) in the treatment of adult psychopathology, there are fewer empirical studies on children, which makes it difficult to summari ze the use of ACT in children. The current study presented the results of a meta-an al ysis of 14 randomi zed controlled trials (RCTs ) on the efficacy of ACT for 1189 children. Comp ared with treatment as usual (TAU) and waitlist, ACT significantly improved the symptoms of primary outcome measures such as anxiety and depression [SMD = −0.59, CI(-0.87, −0.31), p < 0.001; SMD = −0.86, CI(-1.1 3 , −0.59), p < 0.001]. Howev er, there was no significant dif- ference between ACT and traditional cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT). On secondary outcomes such as quality of life and well-being, ACT performed similarly to traditional CBT and TAU, but outperformed the untreated co n t ro l g ro up [S M D = 1 .7 4 , CI (0 .7 8, 2 .69 ), p < 0 .0 0 1; I2 = 8 2 .8%]. O u r fi n d ing s i nd icate t hat A CT i s mo re effecti v e than TAU and untreated groups in treating anxiety, depression and other mental and behavioral dis- orders, while not superior to traditional CBT. We also found that there was no significant differen ce in effects on improving the positive mental factors and behaviors for children compared to existing and usual treatments, but ACT did outperform the untreated group. More high-quality research with an improved design that focuses on these positive mental factors and behaviors of children are needed to understand the efficacy of ACT for children. 1. In troduction Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT) is a contemporary behavioral and cognitive t herapy t hat aims t o enhance t he psycholo- gical flexibility of individuals t o respond t o thoughts, emotions and sensations t hrough six core t herapeutic processes of acceptance, cog- nitive defusion, mindfulness, self-as-context, committed action and valued living (Hayes, Levin, Plumb-Vilardaga, Villatte, & Pistorello, 2013; Ivanova, Yaakoba-Zohar, Jensen, Cassoff, & Knaeuper, 2016). T he main purpose of ACT is t o reduce t he rigid features of cognitive fusion and experiential avoidance, to increase psychological flexibility, to enable the individual to fully contact wit h the present moment, and t o persist or t o change his or her behavior for their own valued living (Hayes, Luoma, Bond, Masuda, & Lillis, 2006). ACT proponents consider this t herapya part of CBT, but with dif- ferent characteristics from CBT (Ruiz, 2012). First, for the treatment of children, CBT regards anxiety disorders and negative emotions as ab- normal problematic responses, which should be controlled and man- aged through certain strategies (James, James, Cowdrey, Soler, & Choke, 2015). However, ACT does not aim to change t he form or the frequency of personal experience or events but t o change the function of individual experiences so as t o reduce their behavioral impact and pave the way t o values-centered actions (Hayes et al., 2006). Second, CBT is limited t o anxiety management and symptom reduction, wit h little focus on value-based behaviors, quality of life, or adolescents' ability t o live effectively while experiencing negative thoughts, emo- t ions, or physical feelings. In other words, CBT does not focus on t eenagers' positive behavior or psychological factors, but ACT does t hrough practicing acceptance, mindfulness, defusion, and values (Pielech, Vowles, & Wicksell, 2017). Third, ACT is rootedin functional contextualism, which claims that every behavior has to be explained in t erms of contextual variables and relational frame t heory, which is based on the functional analysis of behaviors (Hayes et al., 2006). ACT, like CBT , emphasizes t he importance of language and cognition in psychopathology and psychotherapy, but it looks at language and cognition from t he perspective of generalized relational frames and t hinks t hey can be learned t hrough multiple exemplar t rainings. ACT considers t houghts and beliefs do not have direct impact on behaviors, so t here is no need t o change t he content of cognition (Ruiz, 2012). Finally, ACT might have some potential advantages over traditional CBT and ot her t herapies. T he purpose of ACT is t o help individuals engage in valuable actions and relieve their symptoms as a by-product. ∗ Corresponding author. E-mail address: ddy0558@126.com (D. Ding). https://doi.org/1 0 .1 01 6/j .j cbs .20 20 .0 1 .0 07 Receiv ed 2212 -144 728 /©Jun e20 2019 ;A sso R eceiv ed ciato nfo inr Cr ev ised on tx tuf or m alBeh5 aNo vem b erv ior alS cien201 9;ce.PuA ccep ted b lish by18ElJanu ary sev ie In2020c.Allr ig htsr eserv ed .
  2. 2. S.FangandD.Ding JournalofContextualBehavioralScience15(2020)225–234 Therefore, ACT may be associated wit h broader substantive changes in psychological functioning and individuals may be less disappointed when t heir symptoms reduce less t han expected. ACT may be less re- sist ed in the process of t reatment as therapeutic action is consistent wit h the individual's values (Hayes, 2016; Hayes et al., 2013). During adolescence, a period marked by t ransition and change, t here might be an opportunity for individuals to promote t heir psy- chological flexibility and values in life (Greco, Blackledge, Coyne, & Ehrenreich, 2005). In this period, children begin to question the socially accepted rules and t o develop values that are different from their par- ent s. The ability to think abstractly occurs in adolescence, but the dominance of literal language during t his time may not be as en- t renched as t hat in adulthood (Pielech et al., 2017). In short, adults have experienced t he feeling of “living in their minds” longer than children. Compared with adults, children t endto be less mentally fixed, and t hey grasp abstract concepts in metaphor by practice (O'Brien, Larson, & Murrell, 2008, pp. 15–35). Some studies claim that children do not have t he deep-rooted pattern of experiential avoidance which adults have formed for a long time. Therefore, the application of ACT in adolescents is equivalent to a kind of prevention, which can subse- quent ly prevent t he possible bad behaviors and psychological phe- nomena, such as experiential avoidance and cognitive fusion (Greco et al., 2005; Livheim et al., 2015; Murrell and Scherbarth, 2006). ACT t herapy may be well-suited for children as it assists in harmonious re- lationships building and is less instructive (Greco et al., 2005; Coyne, McHugh, & R Martinez, 2011). Focusing on empirical and self-moti- vat ed behavior, ACT is more in line wit h t he growing need for self- independence of adolescents (Raftery-Helmer, Moore, Coyne, & Reed, 2016). The emphasis on values in ACT may also be pertinent for ado- lescents due t o their exploratory nature and increasing ability for ab- st ract t hinking at t his developmental stage (Greco et al., 2005; Hadlandsmyth, White, Nesin, & Greco, 2013). ACT has growing evidence based on t he treatment of adult psy- chopathology, with numerous reviews and meta-analyses (A-Tjak et al., 2015; Graham, Gouick, Krahe, & Gillanders, 2016; Ost, 2014; Powers, Vording, & Emmelkamp, 2009) demonstrating its efficacy. However, there are comparatively fewer empirical studies for children using ACT . Duringt he past few years, there has been a growing number of studies on t he utility of ACT for problems in childhood, many of which were predominantly case studies or uncontrolled pilot studies. As a result, the previous meta-analysis included only a few studies on treatingchildren wit h ACT. For example, a meta-analysis by Ost (2014) only included t wo randomized controlled trials (RCT) on children, comparing t he efficacy of ACT to TAU. In addition, few RCT studies were included in previous literature reviews on t he effects of ACT for children (Coyne et al., 2011; Swain, Hancock, Dixon, & Bowman, 2015). Recently, many studies about the clinical trials on the efficacy of ACT for children have been published but these were not included in the previous meta-ana- lyses. The current study reportedtwo RCT studies reviewed by Ost (2014) and Swain et al. (2015) and 12 ACT st udies on children t hat were not included in t he previous literature review or meta-analysis. The pri- mary goal of this study was to explore t he efficacy of ACT for children and t o compare t he efficacy of ACT with other therapies. In addition, the research methodologies in each study were assessed to evaluate the quality of methods in these ACT studies. T he purpose of this study was t o provide evidence-based st udies and t o reduce bias in t reatment de- cisions for clinicians and practitioners and to provide direction for fu- ture research. T o our knowledge, up to August 2018, this would be the first meta-analysis of the efficacy of ACT focusedon children. 2. Me thod 2.1. Search strategy T he meta-analysis was reported in accordance wit h t he P referred Reporting It ems for Systematic Reviews and Meta-analyses (P RISMA) st atement. We selected RCTs of ACT for children using a comprehensive search strategy. Firstly, papers that were written in English were searched in the Web of Science, Elsevier, T he Cochrane Library, PubMed, P sycINFO, and Proquest, using t he keywords and free words: ('accep- tance and commitment therapy' OR 'ACT' OR 'acceptance') AND ('ado- lescent*' or 'teenage' or 'juvenile' or 'middle school students 'or 'child*' or 'youth' or 'young people') and ('random*' or 'trial' or 'clinical trial'). In addition, we also searched t he website of the Association of Contextual Behavioral Science (http://contextualscience.org). Secondly, we sear- ched Chinese databases as follows: CNKI (China Nat ional Knowledge Infrastructure), Wanfang Database, VIP Database. T o minimize poten- tial publication bias, unpublished dissertations were searched and re- levant documents were added according t o the articles’ reference list. T heses database were up to August 2018. 2.2. Inclusion criteria Inclusion criteria for the current met a-analysis included: a) Only randomized controlled trials were included for review; b) St udies t reating children and adolescent participants; c) Intervention studies of ACT; d) Articles preparedin English or Chinese. 2.3. Exclusion criteria a) Review, meta-analysis or theoretical articles; and b) Insufficient data were reported t o calculate standardized mean dif- ferences. T he definite selection was made by t wo authors. Any ambiguity about studying eligibility was settled via discussion and a full consensus was reached between t wo authors according t o t he criteria. 2.4. Data extraction and quality assessment Dat a extraction and st udy quality assessment were performed by one aut hor and checked by t he other author. If there were disagree- ments, agreements were reachedt hrough a full consultation. Data ex- tracted included: population characteristics, country, t he disorder/ concern being treated, research design, t reatment conditions, sample size, rat es of adherence and outcomes. T he authors evaluated t he quality of all the research according to the Psychotherapy Outcome Study Methodology Rating Scale (POMRF) devised by Ost (2008). The P OMRF includes 22 methodological com- ponents, and each item is rated on a 3-point scale where 0 = P oor, 1 = Fair, and 2 = excellent. Each st udy received an overall score be- t ween 0 and 44, with higher scores indicating a greater methodological rigor. Quality assessment data were extractedby the second author and were reassessed by t he first author. The full consensus was reached bet ween t he two authors. 2.5. Statistical analysis The measures (e.g., anxiety, stress, etc.) are continuous data. Due to differences in measurement tools, the results were described using standardized mean difference SMD and 95% CI. Statistical effects were analyzed using the random effects model by St ata 12.0 software. The het erogeneity between t he results was t ested by t he Q t est and t he I2 test (Huedo-Medina, Sanchez-Meca, Marin-Martinez, & Botella, 2006; Leandro, 2007). If I2 >50%, it is considered t o have moderate-to-high heterogeneity. We assessed t he possibility of publication bias by using Begg and Egger tests and t rim-and-fill computation, and defined sign publication bias as a p < 0.1. Effect sizes for each study were 226
  3. 3. S.FangandD.Ding JournalofContextualBehavioralScience15(2020)225–234 227 Table1 Studycharacteristics. StudyYearCountrySamplecharacteristicsOutcome measures InterventionControlAgeT-sampleT-%fT-completion rates C-sampleC-%fC-completionrates RikardK.Wicksell2009SwedenlongstandingpediatricpainCES-childrenACTMDT10–1815*115*0.93 KoaWhittinghametal.2014AustraliaBehavioralProblemsinChildrenWithCerebralPalsyECBIproblemSSTP+ACTSSTP2–12230.260.91220.410.77 FredrikLivheimetal.2015AustraliadepressivesymptomatologyRADS-2ACTTAU7320.80.911910.95 MousaMoazzezietal.2015IranChildrenWithDiabetesMellitusPSSACTWLC7–15180.250.89180.440.89 JessicaSwainetal.2015AustraliaanxiousadolescentsADIS-IVACTCBT12–1716*110*1 JessicaSwainetal.2015AustraliaanxiousadolescentsADIS-IVACTWLC12–1716*123*1 LiGang,YaoYanetal.2016ChinaAdolescentOrthodonticDSRSCACTTAU12–1879*0.91580*0.885 ZhangChu2016Chinaorphanstudentswithhighself-stigmaOSSQACTWLC13–16200.351200.251 Azadehetal.,20152015IranSocialAnxietyDisorderIIP-60ACTWLC15–1615111511 Hancocketal.,20182018AustraliaanxietydisorderADIS-IVACTCBT7–17540.580.79570.580.9 Hancocketal.,20182018AustraliaanxietydisorderADIS-IVACTWLC7–17540.580.79460.580.74 RowanBurckhardtetal.2017Australianon-clinicalsampleDASS-21ACTTAU14–1617*0.8831*0.62 KatleenVanderGuchtetal.2017Belgiumnon-clinicalsampleYSRACTTAU14–21253*0.95265*0.91 EricB.Leeetal.2018USATrichotillomaniaMGH-HSACTWLC12–18220.930.68170.70.59 LouiseHayes2011AustraliadepressionRADS-2ACTTAU12–18220.810.86160.560.69 VahidAtaieMoghanletal.2015IranDepressionofDiabeticChildrenRCDSACTWLC7–15170.531170.471 RikardK.Wicksell2009SwedenlongstandingpediatricpainQOLACTMDT10–1816*0.9416*0.93 KoaWhittinghametal.2014AustraliaBehavioralProblemsinChildrenWithCerebralPalsySDQProsocialSSTP+ACTSSTP2–12230.260.91220.410.77 JessicaSwainetal.2015AustraliaanxiousadolescentsQOLACTCBT12–1716*110*1 JessicaSwainetal.2015AustraliaanxiousadolescentsQOLACTWLC12–1716*123*1 MousaMoazzezietal.2015IranSpecialHealthSelf-EfcacyinofChildrenWithDiabetes Mellitus SHSSACTWLC7–15180.250.89180.440.89 Hancocketal.,20182018AustraliaanxietydisorderHealthACTCBT7–17540.580.79570.580.9 Hancocketal.,20182018AustraliaanxietydisorderHealthACTWLC7–17540.580.79460.580.74 KatleenVanderGuchtetal.2017Belgiumnon-clinicalsampleQOLACTTAU14–21256*0.95267*0.91 VahidAtaieMoghanletal.2015IranDepressionofDiabeticChildrenWellbeingACTWLC7–15170.531170.471 RowanBurckhardtetal.2017Australianon-clinicalsampleWellbeingACTTAU14–1614*0.8219*0.62 Note:T=Treatmentgroups;C=controlgroups;%f=Proportionoffemale;FDI-child=TheFunctionalDisabilityInventory-childform;CES-children=CenterforEpidemiologicalStudiesDepressionScalefor Children;ECBI=EybergChildBehaviorInventory;RADS=ReynoldsAdolescentDepressionScale;PSS=perceivedstressscale;ADIS=AnxietyDisordersInterviewSchedule;DSRSC=depressionself-Ratingscalefor children;OSSQ=OrphanStudentsSelf-stigmaQuestionnaire;IIP=InventoryofInterpersonalProblems;DASS=TheDepressionAnxietyandStressScale—ShortForm;YSR=SymptomsofBehavioralandMental ProblemsTheYouthSelfReport;MGH-HS=self-reportmeasureofhairpullingseverity;RCDS=Reynolds'ChildDepressionScale;EFGS=EysenckFeelingofGuiltScale;PSS=ThePerceivedStressScale; SCARED=screenforchildanxietyrelatedemotionaldisorders;SHSS=specialhealthself-efcacyscale;PAIRS=ThePainandImpairmentRelationshipScale;QOL=QualityofLife.
  4. 4. S.FangandD.Ding JournalofContextualBehavioralScience15(2020)225–234 computed using Hedges's g, which can be conservatively interpreted wit h Cohen's convention of small (0.2), medium (0.5), and large (0.8) effects. 3. Re sults 3.1. Description of studies Initially, 399 titles were retrievedfrom the databases, including 387 English articles and 12 Chinese articles. T hen, another 13 articles were added according t o the reference list of those articles. After the removal of duplicates and t he checking of the t itles and abstracts, 65 studies were identified as being potentially eligible for inclusion in the present st udy. After reading t he full t ext of each paper, t here were 14 studies that met the criteria and were included in t he meta-analysis (see Fig. 1 for details). T o avoiddependence among multiple effect sizes from the same study, as the suggestion by Ost (2008) and Ruiz (2012), only one primary outcome and one secondary out come were used for each study. Among the 14 studies, 1189 adolescents and children were included. T he general characteristics of t he included st udies are shown in Table 1. Six of the included papers were from Australia, three from Iran, two from China, one from the UnitedStates, one from Belgium and one from Sweden. T he experimental group was ACT or ACT plus other t herapies, and t he control group was T AU (t reatment as usual, e.g., st andard care, pastoral care, psychoeducation and regular academic courses), SST P (St epping St ones Triple P ) therapy, MDT (multi- disciplinary t reatment) t herapy, traditional cognitive behavioral t herapy (CBT), or WLC (waiting list control). The primary outcome measures were anxiety (5 studies), depression (5 st udies), behavioral problems (3 studies), stress (1 study), integration of anxiety depression and st ress (1 study), self-stigma (1 st udy). The secondary outcome measures were quality of life (3 studies), well-being(1 study), mental health (1 study), self-efficacy (1 study), and prosocial behavior (1 study). 3.2. Assessment of methodological quality Among the 14 studies included, the average score on the evaluation scale of t he study was 22.85 (SD = 6.79; see Table 2), t he confidence int erval was [18.94–26.78], and seven of these studies were scored below t he mean. Scores on certain it ems were particularly low: a) the use of blind evaluators, which means evaluators should be blind t o t reatment conditions and met hods and not aware of t he treatment conditions during the whole process; b) assessor training. T he minimum st andards for assessor t raining should be specified, t he reliability be- tween assessors should be checked, and the evaluation procedures should be calibrated during the study t o prevent evaluator drift; c) power analysis. An appropriate power analysis should be conducted before t he research t o determine t he required sample size; d) assess- ment points. A good study should have pre-, post-treatment, and follow- up≥1 year, but most studies did not have follow-up; e) t he number of t herapists and t heir t raining/experience. There should be more t han three therapists wit h longtime clinical experience of t he treatment and an analysis of t he effect of t he therapist on the outcome; f) checks for t reatment adherence and therapist competency. Audio or video re- cordings should be used for all t reatment procedures; the intervention content of each workshop should be checked weekly t o ensure inter- vent ion can be delivered competently, and t he competency of each therapist should be checked weekly wit h detailed rating forms; g) clinical significance. Jacobson's criteria for clinical significance should be used; some or all of the out come measures should be presented, and conditions should be compared regarding t he percent clinically im- proved. However, the clinical significance test was only reported in two studies (Hancock et al., 2018; Hayes, Boyd, & Sewell, 2011); h) equality of t herapy hours. It should be noted that 6 of the 14 articles used t he WLC group, i.e., t he control group had no t herapy hours. Ost (2008) Table 2 Mean s (SD s ) an d 9 5 % CI fo r t h e d i fferen t v ariables i n t he p sy choth erap y re- s earch met h odo logy scale. Variable (n = 14) M SD [95% Conf. Interval] clarity of sample description 1.36 .497 1.07 1.64 Severity/chronicity ofthe disorder 1.14 .663 .76 1.53 Representativeness ofthe sample 1.14 .363 .93 1.35 Reliability ofthe diagnosis in question 1.07 .267 .92 1.23 Specificity of outcome measures 1.93 .267 1.77 2.08 Reliability and validity ofoutcome 2.00 .000 measures Use of blind evaluators .50 .650 .12 88 Assessortraining .64 .633 .28 1.01 Assignment to treatment 1.07 .475 .8 1.35 Design 1.00 .784 .55 1.45 Power analysis .50 .650 .12 88 Assessment points .64 .633 .28 1.01 Manualized, replicable,specific treatment 1.79 .426 1.54 2.03 programs Number of therapists .86 .663 .47 1.24 Therapist training/experience .93 .730 .51 1.35 Checks for treatment adherence .50 .650 .12 88 Checks for therapist competence .50 .650 .12 88 Control of concomitant treatments (e.g. 1.00 .784 .55 1.45 medications) Handling ofattrition 1.50 .650 1.12 1.88 Statistical analyses and presentation of 2.00 .000 results Clinical significance .29 .726 -.13 71 Equality oftherapy hours (for non-WLC .50 .855 .01 99 designs only) Total scores of each records 22.85 6.79 18.94 26.78 suggested that WLC as the control group should not be used, because it does not fulfill t he Empirically Supported Therapies (EST ) criteria. However, the scores on two items were full, which included the relia- bility and validity of the outcome measures as well as statistical ana- lyses and presentation of results in these studies. Most articles had specific outcome measures for each symptom cluster wit h good psy- chometric properties, and sufficient statistical met hods were used with M and SD presented. Details of the literature evaluation were shown in Table 2. 3.3. ACT versus control conditions on primary outcome variables A-T jak et al. (2015) defined “TAU as t he st andard treatment as usual, consisted of medication, psychoeducation, some form of psy- chotherapy, counseling or case management, or a t reatment program wit h several parts”. Considering one purpose of this st udy that was t o see whet her there was any difference in the efficacy bet ween ACT and traditional CBT in t reatingadolescents besides the characteristics de- scribed in theory as we listed before, we only labeled SST P andMDT as T AU. Through subgroup analysis according t o different treatment conditions of the control group and sensitivity analysis of the included articles, we found that a study about t he depression of diabetic children was the main source of heterogeneity. T he sample size of this study was small (n = 17), and the quality score was 16, which was lower than the average score of 22.85 and outside t he 95% CI (18.94, 26,78), so we excluded this article. T he results were shown in Fig. 2. In the meta-analysis of ACT andT AU, ACT outperformed the T AU group in t he primary outcome measures [SMD = −0.59, CI(-0.87, −0.31), p < 0.001; I2 = 59.9%]. In the meta-analysis of ACT andWLC, ACT outperformed the WLC group [ SM D = −0.86, CI (−1.13, −0.59), p < 0.001; I2 = 5.5%]. However, in the meta-analysis of ACT and t raditional CBT, there was no significant difference in primary out come measures [SMD = 0.3, CI (−0.04, 0.64), p = 0.084; I2 = 0]. In summary, ACT had a significant effect on the improvement of negative factors such as depression, anxiety and problem behavior in 228
  5. 5. S.FangandD.Ding JournalofContextualBehavioralScience15(2020)225–234 adolescents and children compared with T AU andWLC, andthe effect size of ACT compared t o WLC (SMD = 0.86) was bigger t han that compared t o T AU (SMD = 0.59). However, t here was no significant difference between ACT therapy and t raditional CBT t herapy, which meant that ACT did not outperform t raditional CBT. A subsequent meta-analysis found that the comparison between ACT and traditional CBT focused on anxiety symptoms only (Hancock et al., 2018; Swain, Hancock, Hainsworth, & Bowman, 2015). Therefore, it was unknown whet her t here was a difference in effectiveness bet ween ACT and tra- ditional CBT in treating ot her symptoms. 3.4. ACT versus control conditions on secondary outcome variables Subgroup analysis of t he different t reatment conditions of t he con- trol group was conducted. A total of 7 articles were included, involving 845 participants. T he analysis results were shown in Fig. 3. In positive factors such as quality of life and well-being, there was a significant difference bet ween ACT and WLC [SMD = 1.74, CI (0.78, 2.69), p < 0.001; I2 = 82.8%], but no significant difference between ACT and T AU [SMD = 0.04, CI(-0.12, 0.19), p = 0.58; I2 = 0] or bet ween ACT and CBT [SMD = −0.03, CI(-0.37, 0.31), p = 0.51; I2 = 0]. 3.5. ACT versus control conditions on target problems The ACT group outperformed T AU andWLC groups significantly in t erms of anxiety[SM D = −0.31, CI(-0.46, −0.15), p < 0.05 ], de- pression [SMD = −0.74, CI(-0.99, −0.5), p < 0.001 ], behavioral problems [S M D = −0.76, CI(-1.2, −0.33), p = 0.001] and other mental problems [SMD = −0.89, CI(-1.53, −0.26), p < 0.006]. T here were only two studies on anxiety comparing ACT and traditional CBT and there was no significant difference between the ACT group and the traditional CBT group (See Fig. 4 for details). T here was no significant difference between the ACT andtreatedcontrol conditions on quality of life, well-being, and other positive mental factors, but t here was a dif- ference when ACT was compared with WLC. 3.6. Publication bias and meta-regression T o account for publication bias, Egger tests and trim-and-fill com- putation were used. In this analysis, there was publication bias in Egger test (p = 0.04) on primary outcome measures, but further analysis wit h t rim-and-fill test showed t hat this publication bias did not impact t he est imate (i.e., no t rimming is done because t he data were unchanged). On secondary out come measures, the Egger test showed some pub- licat ion bias (p = 0.08), but further analysis wit h trim-and-fill test showed t hat t his publication bias did not impact t he estimate either. T his suggests that t he findings in this analysis were robust. Meta-regression was performed, and the different control conditions of t he control group were included in the covariate. T he regression showed (I2 = 38.81%, R 2 = 72.88%) that the different treatment met hods of the control group were t he main source of heterogeneity. Met a-regression analyses also revealed that t here was no relationship bet ween st udy quality ratings and effect sizes. 4. Di scussion T he field of ACT for children is still very new, but relevant studies are quit e impressive. T he current study examined and evaluated 14 RCT s of ACT for children. According t o the P OMRF devised by Ost (2008), the acquisition, analysis and presentation of data of t hese stu- dies were adequately designed and explained. However, improvements should focus on power analysis, which should be conducted before experiments, examining t herapist competence and t reatment ad- herence, ensuring equality of t herapy among different conditions, as well as t est ing t he clinical significance in terms of percent clinically improved. Regression analysis revealed that t here was no correlation bet ween quality score and effect size. This st udy revealedthat, compared with T AU and WLC, ACT sig- nificantly reduced anxiety, depression, behavioral problems and other ment al problems in children. However, t here was no difference be- tween ACT and traditional CBT in their effectiveness of improvingne- gative psychological factors and behaviors in children. There was no difference between ACT and TAU or traditional CBT in t he secondary outcome measures of positive mental factors such as quality of life and well-being. However, there was a significant differ- ence between the ACT group and the WLC group and the effect size was large (SMD = 1.74), which suggests t hat ACT can improve the afore- mentioned positive mental factors and behavior of children. However, it is unclear whether t he improvement was due t o t he placebo effect. Considering t he high heterogeneity and lack of psychological placebo control intervention, future research with such experimental designs are neededin order t o explore the efficacy of ACT for children, espe- cially wit h respect to t he positive mental factors and behaviors. A large number of studies, including reviews and meta-analyses, on ACT have demonstrated its efficacy among adults (A-Tjak et al., 2015; Graham et al., 2016; Ost, 2014; Powers et al., 2009). Although many st udies in t he past few years have t urned to the role of ACT in t he healthy development of children, empirical studies are relatively few. Therefore, there was no meta-analysis on the efficacy of ACT for chil- dren. T he present st udy included relevant empirical studies by August 2018 to analyze t he efficacy of ACT on adolescents, t hus providing a reference for clinical work. In conclusion, the present study found that ACT had a significant effect on reducing adolescents' depression, anxiety and behavioral problems, and outperformed conventional therapy except for t radi- t ional CBT. Therefore, ACT is recommended t o treat anxiety, stress, depression and other mental symptoms and behavioral problems of children. There was no difference bet ween ACT andT AU or traditional CBT in t erms of positive psychological factors, such as improving t he quality of life and well-being of children, but ACT outperformed t he unt reated group. Considering t hat the placebo effect may exist in t he experimental group while compared t o an untreated group, and t he field of ACT for children in positive psychological factors is still very new, we recommend ACT to be used for improving the mental health of young people to know more about its efficacy, especially on positive psychological factors. Fut ure research should adopt large samples and methodologically rigorous trials, and sufficient attention should be paid t o the prepara- tion, processing, and verification of the experiment. A previously em- pirically documented t reatment method or T AU with good description should be used as t he control group rather than a waiting list control, and a period of follow-up (≥1 year) should be included as an assess- ment point. Currently, there are a few st udies on ACT's efficacy on children's positive psychological factors and behaviors, so more studies should be conducted on positive psychological factors and behaviors such as self-efficacy, school engagement, prosocial behaviors and so on. St udies conducted in different countries were few, so the influence of population variables, such as different regions and races, should also be investigated in future research. In t he treatment and intervention for adults, ACT has developed various formats (e.g., group counseling, self- help, online and mobile APP), but there are relatively few formats of ACT intervention for children. Alternative delivery formats are needed. ACT intervention materials should be developed according to the characteristics of children, and t he effectiveness of intervention met hods for children should be evaluated. 5. Limitations This meta-analysis, of course, was limited by the number and quality of the studies included due t o a few RCT s using children and adolescents for the ACT study. Fourteen eligible articles were identified 229
  6. 6. S.FangandD.Ding JournalofContextualBehavioralScience15(2020)225–234 by August 2018 discussing treatment for a variety of presenting issues, from which four articles focused on adolescent depression, t wo articles on anxiety by the same author, and even fewer on other mental symptoms and behavioral problems. As for positive mental and beha- vioral factors, t here were t hree articles on quality of life, and only one article on each of the other four positive mental and behavioral factors. T herefore, more high-quality studies wit h improved experimental de- signs are needed t o explore t he efficacy of ACT for children wit h dif- ferent psychological symptoms and behavioral problems to draw more precise conclusions. Funding This project was one of the key projects of the Chinese Ministry of Education and was funded by the Chinese National Office for Education Sciences Planning (Grant No. DBA190311). De claration of competing interest T he authors have no conflicts of interest t o declare. Appendix Fi g . 1 . Search an d i nclusi on p rocess o f studies. 230
  7. 7. S.FangandD.Ding JournalofContextualBehavioralScience15(2020)225–234 Fig. 2 . A CT v ers us cont rol (primary o ut come meas u res). 231
  8. 8. S.FangandD.Ding JournalofContextualBehavioralScience15(2020)225–234 Fig. 3 . A CT v ers u s co ntrol (s econ dary o u tcome meas u res). 232
  9. 9. S.FangandD.Ding JournalofContextualBehavioralScience15(2020)225–234 Fi g . 4 . Fo rest p lo t o f A CT s t u dies v ersus cont rol o n target p ro b lem. Re ferences A-Tjak, J. G. L., Davis, M. L., Morina, N., Powers, M. B., Smits, J. A. J., et al. (2015). A meta-analysis of the efficacy of acceptance and commitment therapy for clinically relevant mental and physical health problems. Psychotherapy and Psychosomatics, 84(1), 30–36. https://doi.org/10.1159/000365764. Ataie Moghanloo, V., Ataie Moghanloo, R., & Moazezi, M. (2015). Effectiveness of ac- ceptance and commitment therapy for depression, psychological well-being and feeling of Guilt in 7 - 15 Years old diabetic children. Iranian Journal of pediatrics, 25(4), https://doi.org/10.5812/ijp.2436 e2436-e2436. Azadeh, S. M., Kazemi-Zahrani, H., & Besharat, M. A. (2015). Effectiveness ofacceptance and commitment therapy on interpersonal problems and psychological flexibility in female high school students with social anxiety disorder. Global Journal of Health Science, 8(3), 131–138. https://doi.org/10.5539/gjhs.v8n3p131. Burckhardt, R., Manicavasagar, V., Batterham, P. J., Hadzi-Pavlovic, D., & Shand, F. (2017). Acceptance and commitment therapy universal prevention programfor adolescents: A feasibility study. Child and Adolescent Psychiatry and Mental Health, 11. https://doi.org/10.1186/s13034-017-0164-5. Coyne, L. W., McHugh, L., & Martinez, E. R. (2011). Acceptance and commitment therapy (ACT): Advances and applications with children, adolescents, and families. Child and Adolescent Psychiatric Clinics of North America, 20(2), 379–399. https://doi.org/10. 1016/j.chc.2011.01.010. Graham, C. D., Gouick, J., Krahe, C., & Gillanders, D. (2016). A systematic review ofthe use of Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT) in chronic disease and long-term conditions. Clinical Psychology Review, 46, 46–58. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.cpr. 2016.04.009. Greco, L. A., Blackledge, J. T., Coyne, L. W., & Ehrenreich, J. (2005). Integrating ac- ceptance and mindfulness into treatments for child and adolescent anxiety disorders. In S. M. Orsillo, & L. Roemer (Eds.). Acceptance and mindfulness-based approaches to anxiety: Conceptualization and treatment (pp. 301–322). Boston, MA: Springer US. Hadlandsmyth, K., White, K. S., Nesin, A. E., & Greco, L. A. (2013). Proposing an ac- ceptance and commitment therapy intervention to promote improved diabetes management in adolescents: A treatment conceptualization. International Journal of Behavioral Consultation and Therapy, 7(4), 12–15. https://doi.org/10.1037/ h0100960. Hancock, K. M., Swain, J., Hainsworth, C. J., Dixon, A. L., Koo, S., & Munro, K. (2018). Acceptance and commitment therapy versus cognitive behavior therapy for children with anxiety: Outcomes ofa randomized controlled trial. Journal of Clinical Child and Adolescent Psychology, 47(2), 296–311. https://doi.org/10.1080/15374416.2015. 1110822. Hayes, S. C. (2016). Acceptance and commitment therapy, relational frame theory, and the third wave of behavioral and cognitive therapies – republished article. Behavior Therapy. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.beth.2016.11.006%2018-05-0215:41:00. Hayes, L., Boyd, C. P., & Sewell, J. (2011). Acceptance and commitment therapy for the treatment of adolescent depression: A pilot study in a psychiatric outpatient setting. Mindfulness, 2(2), 86–94. https://doi.org/10.1007/s12671-011-0046-5. Hayes, S. C., Levin, M. E., Plumb-Vilardaga, J., Villatte, J. L., & Pistorello, J. (2013). Acceptance and commitment therapy and contextual behavioral science: Examining the progress of a distinctive model ofbehavioral and cognitive therapy. Behavior Therapy, 44(2), 180–198. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.beth.2009.08.002. Hayes, S. C., Luoma, J. B., Bond, F. W., Masuda, A., & Lillis, J. (2006). Acceptance and commitment therapy: Model, processes and outcomes. Behaviour Research and Therapy, 44(1), 1–25. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.brat.2005.06.006. Huedo-Medina, T. B., Sanchez-Meca, J., Marin-Martinez, F., & Botella, J. (2006). Assessing heterogeneity in meta-analysis: Q statistic or I-2 index? Psychological Methods, 11(2), 193–206. https://doi.org/10.1037/1082-989x.11.2.193. Ivanova, E., Yaakoba-Zohar, N., Jensen, D., Cassoff, J., & Knaeuper, B. (2016). Acceptance and commitment therapy and implementation intentions increase exercise enjoyment and long-termexercise behavior among low-active women. Current Psychology, 35(1), 108–114. https://doi.org/10.1007/s12144-015-9349-3. James, A. C., James, G., Cowdrey, F. A., Soler, A., & Choke, A. (2015). Cognitive 233
  10. 10. S.FangandD.Ding JournalofContextualBehavioralScience15(2020)225–234 behavioural therapy for anxiety disorders in children and adolescents. Cochrane Database of Systematic Reviews(2), Cd004690. https://doi.org/10.1002/14651858. CD004690.pub4. Leandro, G. (2007). Meta-analysis in medical research: The handbook for the understanding and practice of meta-analysis. Blackwell Publishing Ltd. Lee, E. B., Homan, K. J., Morrison, K. L., Ong, C. W., Levin, M. E., & Twohig, M. P. (2018). Acceptance and commitment therapy for trichotillomania: A randomized controlled trial of adults and adolescents. Behavior Modification, 1–22. https://doi.org/10.1177/ 0145445518794366. Livheim, F., Hayes, L., Ghaderi, A., Magnusdottir, T., Hogfeldt, A., Rowse, J., ... Tengstrom, A. (2015). The effectiveness of acceptance and commitment therapy for adolescent mental health: Swedish and Australian pilot outcomes. Journal of Child and Family Studies, 24(4), 1016–1030. https://doi.org/10.1007/s10826-014-9912-9. Moazzezi, M., Ataie Moghanloo, V., Ataie Moghanloo, R., & Pishvaei, M. (2015). Impact of acceptance and commitment therapy on perceived stress and special health self- efficacy in seven to fifteen-year-old children with diabetes mellitus. Iranian Journal of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, 9(2), https://doi.org/10.17795/ijpbs956 956-956. Murrell, A. R., & Scherbarth, A. J. (2006). State ofthe research & literature address: ACT with children, adolescents and parents. International Journal of Behavioral Consultation and Therapy, 2(4), 531–543. O'Brien, K. M., Larson, C. M., & Murrell, A. R. (2008). Third-wave behavior therapies for children and adolescents: Progress, challenges, and future directions. Acceptance and mindfulness treatments for children and adolescents: A practitioner's guide. Oakland, CA, US: New Harbinger Publications. Ost, L.-G. (2008). Efficacy of the third wave ofbehavioral therapies: A systematic review and meta-analysis. Behaviour Research and Therapy, 46(3), 296–321. https://doi.org/ 10.1016/j.brat.2007.12.005. Ost, L.-G. (2014). The efficacy of Acceptance and Commitment Therapy: An updated systematic review and meta-analysis. Behaviour Research and Therapy, 61, 105–121. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.brat.2014.07.018. Pielech, M., Vowles, K. E., & Wicksell, R. (2017). Acceptance and commitment therapy for pediatric chronic pain: Theory and application. Children-Basel, 4(2), https://doi.org/ 10.3390/children4020010. Powers, M. B., Vording, M. B. Z. V. S., & Emmelkamp, P. M. G. (2009). Acceptance and commitment therapy: A meta-analytic review. Psychotherapy and Psychosomatics, 78(2), 73–80. https://doi.org/10.1159/000190790. Raftery-Helmer, J. N., Moore, P. S., Coyne, L., & Reed, K. P. (2016). Changing problematic parent–child interaction in child anxiety disorders: The promise of Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT). Journal of Contextual Behavioral Science, 5(1), 64–69. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jcbs.2015.08.002. Ruiz, F. J. (2012). Acceptance and commitment therapy versus traditional cognitive be- havioral therapy: A systematic review and meta-analysis of current empirical evi- dence. International Journal of Psychology and Psychological Therapy, 12(3), 333–357. Swain, J., Hancock, K., Dixon, A., & Bowman, J. (2015a). Acceptance and commitment therapy for children: A systematic review of intervention studies. Journal of Contextual Behavioral Science, 4(2), 73–85. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jcbs.2015.02. 001. Swain, J., Hancock, K., Hainsworth, C., & Bowman, J. (2015b). Mechanisms of change: Exploratory outcomes from a randomised controlled trial ofacceptance and com- mitment therapy for anxious adolescents. Journal of Contextual Behavioral Science, 4(1), 56–67. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jcbs.2014.09.001. Van der Gucht, K., Griffith, J. W., Hellemans, R., Bockstaele, M., Pascal-Claes, F., & Raes, F. (2017). Acceptance and commitment therapy (ACT) for adolescents: Outcomes ofa large-sample, school-based, cluster-randomized controlled trial. Mindfulness, 8(2), 408–416. https://doi.org/10.1007/s12671-016-0612-y. Whittingham, K., Sanders, M., McKinlay, L., & Boyd, R. N. (2014). Interventions to reduce behavioral problems in children with cerebral palsy: An RCT. Pediatrics, 133(5), E1249–E1257. https://doi.org/10.1542/peds.2013-3620. Wicksell, R. K., Melin, L., Lekander, M., & Olsson, G. L. (2009). Evaluating the effec- tiveness ofexposure and acceptance strategies to improve functioning and quality of life in longstanding pediatric pain–a randomized controlled trial. Pain, 141(3), 248– 257. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.pain.2008.11.006. 234

