EVALUACION KAHOOT SEXTO DE PRIMARIA Ciencia y tecnología 1) Proceso fisiológico e involuntario, que nuestro organismo real...
EVALUACION KAHOOT PRIMERO DE SECUNDARIA Química 1) La atomicidad del ácido nítrico HNO3 es: A) 2 ; diatómico B) 6 ; heptat...
EVALUACION KAHOOT SEGUNDO DE SECUNDARIA Química 1) Es un subnivel que tiene 3 orbitales y 6 electrones como máximo: A) fun...
EVALUACION KAHOOT TERCERO DE SECUNDARIA Química 1) El compuesto Au2O3, tiene como nombre el sistema stock: Dato (Au: +2 , ...
EVALUACION KAHOOT TERCERO DE SECUNDARIA FÍSICA 1) 108Km/h convertido a m/s es: A) 20m/s B) 10m/s C) 30m/s D) 40m/s 2) Es e...
EVALUACION KAHOOT CUARTO DE SECUNDARIA QUIMICA 1) El instrumento que se usa para medir la presión atmosférica es: A) Dinam...
EVALUACION KAHOOT QUINTO DE SECUNDARIA QUIMICA 1) Proceso que ocurre cuándo un átomo gana electrones: A) Oxidación B) Cati...
Evaluacion kahoot prof vilca

EVALUACION DE CIENCIAS

Evaluacion kahoot prof vilca

  1. 1. EVALUACION KAHOOT SEXTO DE PRIMARIA Ciencia y tecnología 1) Proceso fisiológico e involuntario, que nuestro organismo realiza para capturar los nutrientes que precisa, para poder mantenerse en vida. A) ALIMENTACION B) NUTRICIÓN C) DIGESTIÓN D) EXCRESIÓN 2) El sistema ___________ es el que transporta nutrientes (ejm: O2) y desechos (CO2) mediante la sangre. 3) Son los que proporcionan la energía necesaria para realizar todas las actividades del cuerpo. Por ejemplo los almidosnes y azucares: A) LÍPIDOS B) VITAMINAS C) MINERALES D) GLÚCIDOS 4) Ordene para que corresponda respectivamente a: azucares , grasas, aceites y almidones 5) Son nutrientes que permiten el crecimiento y reparación de tejidos A) LÍPIDOS B) VITAMINAS C) PROTEINAS D) GLÚCIDOS CIRCULATORIO Aceite de oliva Pan y fideos Caramelo y miel de abeja Mantequilla
  2. 2. EVALUACION KAHOOT PRIMERO DE SECUNDARIA Química 1) La atomicidad del ácido nítrico HNO3 es: A) 2 ; diatómico B) 6 ; heptatómico C) 5 ; pentatómico D) 4 ; tetratómico 2) Es una sustancia formada por la combinación química de dos o más elementos distintos de la tabla periódica. 3) Se calcula sumando los pesos atómicos de cada átomo que conforma un compuesto o molécula: A) NÚMERO ATÓMICO B) ATOMICIDAD C) COMPOSICIÓN D) PESO MOLECULAR 4) Ordene las atomicidades para que corresponda respectivamente a: NH3 , H2O, CH4 y P2O5 5) Calcule el peso molecular de H2SO4 , sabiendo que H=1 ; S=32 ; O=16 A) 96 uma B) 100 uma C) 98 uma D) 63 uma COMPUESTO triatómico tetratómico heptatómico pentatómico
  3. 3. EVALUACION KAHOOT SEGUNDO DE SECUNDARIA Química 1) Es un subnivel que tiene 3 orbitales y 6 electrones como máximo: A) fundamental B) difuso C) principal D) sharp 2) Un orbital _________________ es aquel que posee sus dos electrones. 3) Se calcula sumando los pesos atómicos de cada átomo que conforma un compuesto o molécula: A) NÚMERO ATÓMICO B) ATOMICIDAD C) COMPOSICIÓN D) PESO MOLECULAR 4) Busque en su tabla periódica y ordene para que corresponda respectivamente el símbolo con el nombre: Pb , Sn , At y Pt 5) Calcule los números cuánticos para 17Cl A) (3 , 0 , 0 , -1/2) B) (3 , 1 , -1 , -1/2) C) (3 , 1 , 0 , -1/2) D) (4 , 0 , 0 , +1/2) Lleno o apareado platino plomo astato estaño
  4. 4. EVALUACION KAHOOT TERCERO DE SECUNDARIA Química 1) El compuesto Au2O3, tiene como nombre el sistema stock: Dato (Au: +2 , +3) A) óxido de oro II B) óxido cuproso C) Trióxido de dioro D) óxido de oro III 2) Un óxido metálico resulta d la unión de un metal con ________________. 3) El nombre óxido bismútico tiene como fórmula: A) PbO2 B) V2O3 C) BiO4 D) Bi2O5 4) Ordene las atomicidades para que corresponda respectivamente a: NH3 , H2O, CH4 y P2O5 5) Si un compuesto está formado por dós átomos de sodio y uno de oxigeno, determine su nombre IUPAC A) óxido calcico B) óxido de sodio II C) óxido de disodio D) dióxido de sodio oxígeno triatómico tetratómico heptatómico pentatómico
  5. 5. EVALUACION KAHOOT TERCERO DE SECUNDARIA FÍSICA 1) 108Km/h convertido a m/s es: A) 20m/s B) 10m/s C) 30m/s D) 40m/s 2) Es el cambio de posición que realiza un móvil con respecto a un cuerpo o punto que se considera fijo.. 3) Un móvil desea recorrer 240m en 48 segundos, ¿Con que rapidez debe ir?: A) 5m/s B) 4,5m/s C) 20m/s D) 2m/s 4) La temperatura es una magnitud vectorial y la velocidad es una magnitud escalar 5) Si un barco avanzó 30m a la derecha y luego 40m hacia el norte. La distancia del punto inicial al final sería A) 20m B) 10m C) 50m D) 70m MOVIMIENTO verdadero falso
  6. 6. EVALUACION KAHOOT CUARTO DE SECUNDARIA QUIMICA 1) El instrumento que se usa para medir la presión atmosférica es: A) Dinamómetro B) Termómetro C) Barómetro D) Recipiente 2) La ley de _____________ menciona que el volumen y la temperatura varián de manera directamente proporcional.. 3) Un gas está a 2atm de presión y 27°C, si se pasa a 6atm de presión. ¿Cuál sería la nueva temperatura en °C?: A) 117°C B) 440°C C) 307°C D) 250°C 4) Cuando la presión esta en atmósferas (atm), la constante R vale 62,4. 5) Se tiene en un émbolo 2,4 litros de un gas a 4 atm de presión, determine el nuevo volumen si la presión se convierte en 4,8 atm. A) 2,5L B) 5L C) 3L D) 2L CHARLES verdadero falso
  7. 7. EVALUACION KAHOOT QUINTO DE SECUNDARIA QUIMICA 1) Proceso que ocurre cuándo un átomo gana electrones: A) Oxidación B) Catión C) Reducción D) Balanceo 2) El científico _____________ propuso la ley de la conservación de la materia. 3) Calcule el peso molecular de Mg(OH)2 , sabiendo que H=1 ; Mg=24 ; O=16 A) 96 uma B) 100 uma C) 98 uma D) 63 uma 4) En la molécula: H3PO4, ¿el fósforo trabaja con estado de oxidación +6? (Dato: H+1 ; O-2 ). 5) En la reacción H2O2 → H2O + O2 , balancee y determine cuanto de O2 se obtendrá a partir de 3,4g de H2O2. A) 1,6g B) 2,4g C) 3,6g D) 1,2g LAVOISIER verdadero falso

