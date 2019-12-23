Read The Maudsley Prescribing Guidelines in Psychiatry

Author : David M. Taylor

Language : English

Grade Level : 1-3

Product Dimensions : 8.5 x 0.5 x 9.2 inches

Shipping Weight : 15.8 ounces

Format : E-Books

Seller information : David M. Taylor ( 5? )

Link Download : https://md.pdfbest.xyz/?book=1118754603



Synnopsis :

The fully updated 12th edition of an essential reference for anyone responsible for prescribing drugs for patients with mental health disorders. A well-respected and widely-used source of information on which drugs to prescribe, which side effects to look out for, how best to augment or switch drugs, and more Provides concise reviews of psychiatric disorders and relevant psychopharmacology, along with general guidance based on the data reviewed and current clinical practice Includes specific guidance for schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, depression, anxiety, substance abuse, and special populations such as children, the elderly and pregnant women Each section features a full reference list so the evidence base can be checked quickly and easily

