Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
 By Hanan , Nagwa and Osama  Abstract “ to present bloom’s three domains in cognitive , effective and psychomotor using ...
Our recommendations for teachers to think and sense of BLOOM’S THREE DOMAINS of learning during their planning of “ curric...
Bloom s three pyramids
Bloom s three pyramids
Bloom s three pyramids
Bloom s three pyramids
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Bloom s three pyramids

28 views

Published on

Bloom s three pyramids

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Bloom s three pyramids

  1. 1.  By Hanan , Nagwa and Osama  Abstract “ to present bloom’s three domains in cognitive , effective and psychomotor using researches through google images as 3 pyramids in sequence and finally giving our recommendations
  2. 2. Our recommendations for teachers to think and sense of BLOOM’S THREE DOMAINS of learning during their planning of “ curriculum integration , lesson plans , sessions and formative assessments and final exams “.

×