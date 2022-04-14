Successfully reported this slideshow.

What's a Pull Request (Contributing to Open Source) - Brad Wood

Apr. 14, 2022
What's a Pull Request (Contributing to Open Source) - Brad Wood

Brad Wood's presentation about open source, licensing, Git flows, and how to fork a Git repo and send a pull request to an open source project.

What's a Pull Request (Contributing to Open Source) - Brad Wood

  1. 1. What's a Pull Request (Contributing to Open Source) Brad Wood @bdw429s
  2. 2. Who Am I? CFML developer since 2002 Blogger (codersrevolution.com) Senior Architect @ Ortus Solutions CommandBox CLI Lead Dev
  3. 3. Who Am I? Ortus Solutions - CFML Consulting CommandBox CLI FusionReactor APM
  4. 4. In this Session ● Open Source ● Getting off your duff ● Source control ● Double Rainbows ● GitHub ● Submitting a pull request
  5. 5. What Is Open Source? Source code of software is publicly available, modifiable, distributable
  6. 6. What Is Open Source? Free* *Gratis versus Libre "Think free as in free speech, not free beer." -- Richard Stallman
  7. 7. What Is Open Source? Not all free software is OSS Not all OSS is free
  8. 8. Licensing Open Source You retain all rights to your code by default ● No license is required ● No license = you need permission to use it ● Even if the source is on Github, it still needs license granting you use of it
  9. 9. Licensing Open Source License controls what you can and can't do with the software. (www.choosealicense.com) ● GPL ● Apache ● MIT ● BSD
  10. 10. Licensing Open Source
  11. 11. Licensing Open Source
  12. 12. Licensing Open Source
  13. 13. Licensing Open Source Support, training, or feature development may be offered for charge
  14. 14. Licensing Open Source Everyone can view, understand, and modify your code
  15. 15. Licensing Open Source Everyone can view, understand, and exploit your code
  16. 16. Why Release OSS ● Open Exchange ● Collaborative Participation ● Public Portfolio ● Transparency ● Community ● Drive Adoption
  17. 17. Why Use OSS ● Less Restrictive ● Easier to debug ● Can be modified ● Avoid lock-in ● Security/Quality (many eyes) ● Avoid Licensing Costs
  18. 18. Why Avoid OSS ● Poor community support ● Small projects “dry up” ● Lack documentation ● Bad ease of use ● Disorganized
  19. 19. Fight Back Apache Software Foundation Open Source Initiative Eclipse Foundation Creative Commons
  20. 20. Plug In ● Stay current ● Ask questions ● Answer questions ● Report bugs ● Give back
  21. 21. Contributing To Others' Work ● Documentation ● New features ● Bug fixes ● Typos
  22. 22. Go To The Source ● BitBucket ● GitLab ● GitHub
  23. 23. What is source control? The management of changes to documents and other collections of information. Changes are identified by unique “revision" identifiers which are associated with a timestamp and the person making the change. Revisions can be compared, restored, and merged.
  24. 24. What is source control?
  25. 25. What is source control?
  26. 26. What is source control?
  27. 27. What is source control?
  28. 28. What is source control?
  29. 29. GitHub Terms ● Distributed Source Control ● Fork ● Push/Pull ● Remotes (origin, upstream) ● Clone ● Branch ● Pull Request
  30. 30. GitHub Model
  31. 31. GitHub Model
  32. 32. GitHub Model
  33. 33. GitHub Model
  34. 34. GitHub Model
  35. 35. GitHub Model
  36. 36. GitHub Model
  37. 37. What You Need ● GitHub account ● Git client ○ IDE plugins/VSCode ○ GitHub for Desktop ○ SourceTree ○ GitKraken ● A bit of time and patience
  38. 38. What You Need ● Look for a CONTRIBUTING.MD file ● Check the ReadMe for info ● Find out their Git flow & what branch to use ● Ask maintainers for advice
  39. 39. What You Need ● Be patient ● Be prepared to make changes ● Your pull may not be merged
  40. 40. Demos ● Forking a repository on GitHub ● Cloning a repository locally ● Making changes ● Submitting a pull request

