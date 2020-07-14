Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
End-to-End Test Automation using Testcafé Francisco Mancardi
TESISQUARE® 2019© TESI SpATESISQUARE® 2019© TESI SpA 2 ▪ Electronics Engineering Degree, University Buenos Aires. ▪ 30+ ex...
TESISQUARE® 2019© TESI SpATESISQUARE® 2019© TESI SpA2019 © TESI SpA Years of Experience 24 2016 2018 +38% Revenues Growth ...
TESISQUARE® 2019© TESI SpATESISQUARE® 2019© TESI SpA Agenda - Talk - IntoTheBox 2020 ▪ Automated User (web) interface Test...
Automated User (web) interface Test/Checks
TESISQUARE® 2019© TESI SpATESISQUARE® 2019© TESI SpA Automated User (web) interface Test/Checks ▪ the behaviour ▪ the layo...
The Page Object Model
TESISQUARE® 2019© TESI SpATESISQUARE® 2019© TESI SpA Page Object Model (POM) REFERENCES: https://martinfowler.com/bliki/Pa...
TESISQUARE® 2019© TESI SpATESISQUARE® 2019© TESI SpA Page Object Model (POM) 9 https://martinfowler.com/bliki/PageObject.h...
Proposed project folder structure
TESISQUARE® 2019© TESI SpATESISQUARE® 2019© TESI SpA Project Folder Structure 11 config one json file for each environment...
TESISQUARE® 2019© TESI SpATESISQUARE® 2019© TESI SpA Project Folder Structure: data 12 data/entities json files with defau...
TESISQUARE® 2019© TESI SpATESISQUARE® 2019© TESI SpA Project Folder Structure: lib 13 lib/helpers js files with functions ...
TESISQUARE® 2019© TESI SpATESISQUARE® 2019© TESI SpA Project Folder Structure: pages 14 here is where all the js files tha...
TESISQUARE® 2019© TESI SpATESISQUARE® 2019© TESI SpA Project Folder Structure: test 15 here is where all the js files that...
TESISQUARE® 2019© TESI SpATESISQUARE® 2019© TESI SpA Project Folder Structure: test organization 16 TESISQUARE PLATFORM ex...
Example #1 MantisHub
TESISQUARE® 2019© TESI SpATESISQUARE® 2019© TESI SpA MantisHub - login flow 18 Login Step #1: enter the username login_pag...
TESISQUARE® 2019© TESI SpATESISQUARE® 2019© TESI SpA MantisHub - login flow done! 19 You are in!
TESISQUARE® 2019© TESI SpATESISQUARE® 2019© TESI SpA MantisHub - Page Object Model 20 login_page.php pages/login_page.js l...
TESISQUARE® 2019© TESI SpATESISQUARE® 2019© TESI SpA MantisHub - Page Object Model - commons 21 User clicks “View Issues” ...
TESISQUARE® 2019© TESI SpATESISQUARE® 2019© TESI SpA MantisHub - Page Object Model - commons 22 common candidate: the navB...
TESISQUARE® 2019© TESI SpATESISQUARE® 2019© TESI SpA MantisHub - Page Object Model 23 login_page.php
TESISQUARE® 2019© TESI SpATESISQUARE® 2019© TESI SpA MantisHub - Page Object Model 24 login_password_page.php login_passwo...
TESISQUARE® 2019© TESI SpATESISQUARE® 2019© TESI SpA MantisHub - tests 25 Naming convention: 3 letters prefix (MantisHuB) ...
The Anatomy of a test script Navigate Set / change data Get data Validate your findings
TESISQUARE® 2019© TESI SpATESISQUARE® 2019© TESI SpA MantisHub - MHB-001.login.js 27 Common code, that will be present in ...
TESISQUARE® 2019© TESI SpATESISQUARE® 2019© TESI SpA MantisHub - MHB-001.login.js 28 Request the Page Object Models needed...
TESISQUARE® 2019© TESI SpATESISQUARE® 2019© TESI SpA MantisHub - MHB-001.login.js 29 The steps that implements the test ca...
TESISQUARE® 2019© TESI SpATESISQUARE® 2019© TESI SpA MantisHub - MHB-004.loginFailure.checkMsgText.js 30
Example #2 TESISQUARE PLATFORM
TESISQUARE® 2019© TESI SpATESISQUARE® 2019© TESI SpA Application UX Listing example 32
TESISQUARE® 2019© TESI SpATESISQUARE® 2019© TESI SpA <cfsavecontent variable=“local.files.listing"><cfoutput> /** * @files...
TESISQUARE® 2019© TESI SpATESISQUARE® 2019© TESI SpA Page Object Model API getFilters() setFilters() validateFilters() sea...
TESISQUARE® 2019© TESI SpATESISQUARE® 2019© TESI SpA POM - Helpers - Input Controls API 35 Input Controls text combo multi...
TESISQUARE® 2019© TESI SpATESISQUARE® 2019© TESI SpA POM - Helpers - Input Controls API 36 Script W/O POM pure HTML API po...
Live Example #2 Sticky Filters STEPS A * Filter the list view * Modify First item * Access the Rows TAB * Display filters ...
Test Automation Tool: The Software Selection
TESISQUARE® 2019© TESI SpATESISQUARE® 2019© TESI SpA Test Automation Tool Selection Approach I want to have a tool with Re...
TESISQUARE® 2019© TESI SpATESISQUARE® 2019© TESI SpA Why Test Cafe ? First approach as usual: Try something Open Source ▪ ...
TESISQUARE® 2019© TESI SpATESISQUARE® 2019© TESI SpA Other alternative - CodeceptJS can it provide you more freedom? 41 He...
TESISQUARE® 2019© TESI SpATESISQUARE® 2019© TESI SpA gauge/taiko is worth mentioning 42 Limited Browser support: Chromium ...
Generic / Compliance Checks (no application logic needed)
TESISQUARE® 2019© TESI SpATESISQUARE® 2019© TESI SpA Generic / Compliance / Blind UX translations ▪ crawl the application ...
TESISQUARE® 2019© TESI SpATESISQUARE® 2019© TESI SpA UX Compliance check example 45
TESISQUARE® 2019© TESI SpATESISQUARE® 2019© TESI SpA Another UX check example 46
TESISQUARE® 2019© TESI SpATESISQUARE® 2019© TESI SpA Page content (TABS) driven by configuration 47 Master data management...
TESISQUARE® 2019© TESI SpATESISQUARE® 2019© TESI SpA Page content (TABS) driven by configuration 48 User Roles 2 Configura...
Hints / Warnings!
TESISQUARE® 2019© TESI SpATESISQUARE® 2019© TESI SpA Hint Generate HTML with test automation in mind 50 In order to automa...
TESISQUARE® 2019© TESI SpATESISQUARE® 2019© TESI SpA Warning JS / JQuery Widgets need special attention 51 The use of widg...
TESISQUARE® 2019© TESI SpATESISQUARE® 2019© TESI SpA Hint / Warning The script has to mimic human behaviour 52 Parallelism...
TESISQUARE® 2019© TESI SpATESISQUARE® 2019© TESI SpA Hint Move / Shake / resize 53 Sometimes to make that some logic prese...
TESISQUARE® 2019© TESI SpATESISQUARE® 2019© TESI SpA Warning You will need time to analyse the results 54 In the same way ...
Other uses for Browser Automation Scripts
TESISQUARE® 2019© TESI SpATESISQUARE® 2019© TESI SpA Reach a milestone 56 Taiko is great to do this (also puppeteer) 1) Lo...
TESISQUARE® 2019© TESI SpATESISQUARE® 2019© TESI SpA Issue reporting (by developers) 57 Developers will be (theoretically)...
Myths & Legends
TESISQUARE® 2019© TESI SpATESISQUARE® 2019© TESI SpA E2E Test Automation myths and legends Get a tool with the test design...
Final Remarks Test Automation Development IS SOFTWARE DEVELOPMENT Test Automation will reduce the regression testing time ...
References The Practical Test Pyramid https://martinfowler.com/articles/practical-test-pyramid.html Page Object Model (POM...
Copyright© 2019 TESI SpA. The information contained herein is proprietary and confidential; its disclosure would be extrem...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

End-to-End Test Automation Using TestCafé

44 views

Published on

Francisco Mancardi - End-to-End Test Automation Using TestCafé

Published in: Technology
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

End-to-End Test Automation Using TestCafé

  1. 1. End-to-End Test Automation using Testcafé Francisco Mancardi
  2. 2. TESISQUARE® 2019© TESI SpATESISQUARE® 2019© TESI SpA 2 ▪ Electronics Engineering Degree, University Buenos Aires. ▪ 30+ experience on development, linux sysadmin, training, methods & best practices. ▪ working with CFML since 2002 ▪ working on testing since 2004 (TestLink) ▪ using open source tools for SDLC since 2002 ▪ Methodology Manager at TESISQUARE COORDINATES: francisco.mancardi@tesisquare.com ABOUT ME Instructor: * Software Development * CFML * Methods
  3. 3. TESISQUARE® 2019© TESI SpATESISQUARE® 2019© TESI SpA2019 © TESI SpA Years of Experience 24 2016 2018 +38% Revenues Growth rate in International Business 2X Branches The Netherland France Spain Germany 4 Projects abroad 18% Countries 37 International Customers 200 Investments in innovation ⁓9% Companies in the collaborative network 42K Customer Retention 99,7% Customers worldwide top brands 28% Millions Transactions/Years 300 Growth Worldwide Coverage Facts&Figures 20171995 2000 2005 2010 2015 201920182016 2020 €Millions 0,2 4 12 18 22 31 40 20 27 TESISQUARE® 3 More than 80 CFML Developers organised in a Product Team and 4 Delivery Teams
  4. 4. TESISQUARE® 2019© TESI SpATESISQUARE® 2019© TESI SpA Agenda - Talk - IntoTheBox 2020 ▪ Automated User (web) interface Test/Checks ▪ The Page Object Model ▪ Proposed project folder structure ▪ Example #1 MantisHUB ▪ Example #2 TESISQUARE PLATFORM ▪ Test Automation Tools - Software Selection ▪ Generic / Compliance Checks ▪ Hints / Warnings ▪ Other uses of Browser Automation Scripts ▪ Myths and legends ▪ Final Remarks ▪ References 4
  5. 5. Automated User (web) interface Test/Checks
  6. 6. TESISQUARE® 2019© TESI SpATESISQUARE® 2019© TESI SpA Automated User (web) interface Test/Checks ▪ the behaviour ▪ the layout ▪ the usability ▪the adherence to your corporate design 6 Executing this kind of test in a manual way is a solution that does not scale well. With web interfaces there are multiple aspects that you probably want to test around your UI
  7. 7. The Page Object Model
  8. 8. TESISQUARE® 2019© TESI SpATESISQUARE® 2019© TESI SpA Page Object Model (POM) REFERENCES: https://martinfowler.com/bliki/PageObject. html https://medium.com/tech-tajawal/page- object-model-pom-design-pattern- f9588630800b 8 https://martinfowler.com/bliki/PageObject.html
  9. 9. TESISQUARE® 2019© TESI SpATESISQUARE® 2019© TESI SpA Page Object Model (POM) 9 https://martinfowler.com/bliki/PageObject.html ▪ Using a low level API (HTML) you will write unwieldy test case scripts. ▪ These scripts will be difficult to maintain, and will suffer a lot when UX changes will happen. ▪ This approach will be ‘not sexy/not appealing’ for people with a less technical mindset, then you will not attract business analysts as potential test script writers.
  10. 10. Proposed project folder structure
  11. 11. TESISQUARE® 2019© TESI SpATESISQUARE® 2019© TESI SpA Project Folder Structure 11 config one json file for each environment to test. i.e. Quality Assurance, Test Automation Pre-production intothebox.mantishub.io.json { "thisFileIs": "configuration for intothebox.mantishub.io", "baseURL": "https://intothebox.mantishub.io/", "language": "English" }
  12. 12. TESISQUARE® 2019© TESI SpATESISQUARE® 2019© TESI SpA Project Folder Structure: data 12 data/entities json files with default values to help in entity creation tests. data/localization-l10n json files with messages in different languages. data/uploads sample files good and bad, to be used in file upload tests. data/entities/user/user-dogbert.json { "I am": "dogbert", "user-username": "dogbert", "user-realname": "Dogbert Supreme Ruler of Earth", "user-access-level": "administrator", "user-enabled" : true, "email-field": "dogbert@dilbert.com" }
  13. 13. TESISQUARE® 2019© TESI SpATESISQUARE® 2019© TESI SpA Project Folder Structure: lib 13 lib/helpers js files with functions or classes that implement behaviours like: - login process - bootstrap toast object model - result grid object model - CSRF object model behaviours reused in the Page Object Models lib/util js files with functions or classes that provides generic functions like: * access environment variables * access configuration present in config files * logger
  14. 14. TESISQUARE® 2019© TESI SpATESISQUARE® 2019© TESI SpA Project Folder Structure: pages 14 here is where all the js files that implements the Page Object Model of your pages live.
  15. 15. TESISQUARE® 2019© TESI SpATESISQUARE® 2019© TESI SpA Project Folder Structure: test 15 here is where all the js files that implements the tests are placed. Example : for the application TESISQUARE PLATFORM our choice was to recreate the folder structure that mirror our Test Management System Test Suites design. Design choice: 1 test -> 1 js file
  16. 16. TESISQUARE® 2019© TESI SpATESISQUARE® 2019© TESI SpA Project Folder Structure: test organization 16 TESISQUARE PLATFORM example
  17. 17. Example #1 MantisHub
  18. 18. TESISQUARE® 2019© TESI SpATESISQUARE® 2019© TESI SpA MantisHub - login flow 18 Login Step #1: enter the username login_page.php Login Step #2: enter the password login_password_page.php Then
  19. 19. TESISQUARE® 2019© TESI SpATESISQUARE® 2019© TESI SpA MantisHub - login flow done! 19 You are in!
  20. 20. TESISQUARE® 2019© TESI SpATESISQUARE® 2019© TESI SpA MantisHub - Page Object Model 20 login_page.php pages/login_page.js login_password_page.php pages/login_password_page.js my_view_page.php pages/my_view_page.js
  21. 21. TESISQUARE® 2019© TESI SpATESISQUARE® 2019© TESI SpA MantisHub - Page Object Model - commons 21 User clicks “View Issues” User clicks “Report Issue”
  22. 22. TESISQUARE® 2019© TESI SpATESISQUARE® 2019© TESI SpA MantisHub - Page Object Model - commons 22 common candidate: the navBar common candidate: the user identity @@What about the Search Issue Box?
  23. 23. TESISQUARE® 2019© TESI SpATESISQUARE® 2019© TESI SpA MantisHub - Page Object Model 23 login_page.php
  24. 24. TESISQUARE® 2019© TESI SpATESISQUARE® 2019© TESI SpA MantisHub - Page Object Model 24 login_password_page.php login_password_page.js
  25. 25. TESISQUARE® 2019© TESI SpATESISQUARE® 2019© TESI SpA MantisHub - tests 25 Naming convention: 3 letters prefix (MantisHuB) + progressive + something descriptive Test Script Specification MHB-001.login.js Validate the login process is OK checking an specific button in nav bar MHB-002.loginFailure.nopassword.js Validate the login process failure due to no password provided, using login helper that will return ok/ko. MHB-003.loginFailure.checkMsgIsDisplayed.js Validate that a user feedback message is displayed, because login failed MHB-004.loginFailure.checkMsgText.js Validate the TEXT of the user feedback message displayed, because login failed. MHB-005.bannerUserName.js Validate that after successful login the user name is displayed in the banner. https://github.com/fmancardi/intoTheBox2020MantisHUB
  26. 26. The Anatomy of a test script Navigate Set / change data Get data Validate your findings
  27. 27. TESISQUARE® 2019© TESI SpATESISQUARE® 2019© TESI SpA MantisHub - MHB-001.login.js 27 Common code, that will be present in each test case
  28. 28. TESISQUARE® 2019© TESI SpATESISQUARE® 2019© TESI SpA MantisHub - MHB-001.login.js 28 Request the Page Object Models needed to implement the test case.
  29. 29. TESISQUARE® 2019© TESI SpATESISQUARE® 2019© TESI SpA MantisHub - MHB-001.login.js 29 The steps that implements the test case. expect will exit on condition check FAILURE
  30. 30. TESISQUARE® 2019© TESI SpATESISQUARE® 2019© TESI SpA MantisHub - MHB-004.loginFailure.checkMsgText.js 30
  31. 31. Example #2 TESISQUARE PLATFORM
  32. 32. TESISQUARE® 2019© TESI SpATESISQUARE® 2019© TESI SpA Application UX Listing example 32
  33. 33. TESISQUARE® 2019© TESI SpATESISQUARE® 2019© TESI SpA <cfsavecontent variable=“local.files.listing"><cfoutput> /** * @filesource: <filename> * <pagetitle> */ import { Selector } from 'testcafe'; const control = require('@helpers/controls.js'); const lp = require('@/pages/listing.class.js'); /* selectors */ export const searchFields = { <fields> } const resultsFields = { } export const manager = new lp.listing(); manager.searchFieldsConfig(searchFields); Application UX Listing example - POM Template 33
  34. 34. TESISQUARE® 2019© TESI SpATESISQUARE® 2019© TESI SpA Page Object Model API getFilters() setFilters() validateFilters() search() 34 selectRowByIndex() orderGridByColHeader() orderGridByColIndex() moveColToIndex() resizeColByIndex() hideColByHeader() getColHeaders() getColPositions() getCellByColHeader() getRowByIndex() validateRow() getButtons() validateButtons()
  35. 35. TESISQUARE® 2019© TESI SpATESISQUARE® 2019© TESI SpA POM - Helpers - Input Controls API 35 Input Controls text combo multilevel sel date checkbox numeric hidden set(value) get(options) clear() validate(expectedValue,msg) eqlOrMatch(actual, expected) isReadOnly() exists() getFake(prefix) API
  36. 36. TESISQUARE® 2019© TESI SpATESISQUARE® 2019© TESI SpA POM - Helpers - Input Controls API 36 Script W/O POM pure HTML API pom.view.searchFields.ViewStatus.set(‘public’) POM using Input Controls API
  37. 37. Live Example #2 Sticky Filters STEPS A * Filter the list view * Modify First item * Access the Rows TAB * Display filters * Pin the row number filter * Set only the row number filter * Close the filters Expected Results * Only the row number filter is displayed STEPS B * Set the row number filter value to extract zero results. * Apply filters Expected Results * Only the row number filter is displayed * Zero Items displayed.
  38. 38. Test Automation Tool: The Software Selection
  39. 39. TESISQUARE® 2019© TESI SpATESISQUARE® 2019© TESI SpA Test Automation Tool Selection Approach I want to have a tool with Recording Capability ▪ Why? ▪ To reduce time to learn needed by the script developers ▪ To provide developers and business analysts a way to convert testing effort into a starting point for script development. I want something not too expensive (< 1000 U$S x seat) Multibrowser Support is important? Side effect: the recorder can be useful when reporting issues, reducing operational risks, so making the maintainers life easier. 39 There are too many tools! My Requirements
  40. 40. TESISQUARE® 2019© TESI SpATESISQUARE® 2019© TESI SpA Why Test Cafe ? First approach as usual: Try something Open Source ▪ 3 candidates ▪ Selenium ▪ TestCafe ▪ Cypress Does a recorder exist? ▪ Selenium - yes, Katalon Recorder Browser extension POC done / Katalon Studio (ECLIPSE) ▪ TestCafe - yes, TestCafe Studio (commercial, not expensive IMHO) ▪ Cypress - no Multibrowser Support? ▪ Selenium - if the WebDriver is available ▪ TestCafe - yes ▪ Cypress - not now - https://github.com/cypress-io/cypress/issues/310 40 Pay attention: final decision is a matter of ‘feeling’ with the tool
  41. 41. TESISQUARE® 2019© TESI SpATESISQUARE® 2019© TESI SpA Other alternative - CodeceptJS can it provide you more freedom? 41 Helpers: TestCafe,Protractor,Puppeteer,Nigthmare,WebDriver
  42. 42. TESISQUARE® 2019© TESI SpATESISQUARE® 2019© TESI SpA gauge/taiko is worth mentioning 42 Limited Browser support: Chromium Great features * Read Evaluate Print (REPL) * Request/Response stubbing and mocking *Proximity selectors
  43. 43. Generic / Compliance Checks (no application logic needed)
  44. 44. TESISQUARE® 2019© TESI SpATESISQUARE® 2019© TESI SpA Generic / Compliance / Blind UX translations ▪ crawl the application checking the labels. You specify for each HTML ID the localised string in different languages UX Compliance ▪ check that feedback messages of a kind have same layout ▪ check icon ▪ check label ▪ check message structure 44 Check all menus then all buttons. Report findings
  45. 45. TESISQUARE® 2019© TESI SpATESISQUARE® 2019© TESI SpA UX Compliance check example 45
  46. 46. TESISQUARE® 2019© TESI SpATESISQUARE® 2019© TESI SpA Another UX check example 46
  47. 47. TESISQUARE® 2019© TESI SpATESISQUARE® 2019© TESI SpA Page content (TABS) driven by configuration 47 Master data management has several TABS that changes according * entity type * system configuration * user role
  48. 48. TESISQUARE® 2019© TESI SpATESISQUARE® 2019© TESI SpA Page content (TABS) driven by configuration 48 User Roles 2 Configuration options 7 Entities 2 Tabs 12 Lot of combinations Error prone WATT What A Tedious Test!! JSON file with configuration to drive the checks James Watt
  49. 49. Hints / Warnings!
  50. 50. TESISQUARE® 2019© TESI SpATESISQUARE® 2019© TESI SpA Hint Generate HTML with test automation in mind 50 In order to automate you will need to be able to access in a simple way different elements in the User Interface data-qa-selector attribute
  51. 51. TESISQUARE® 2019© TESI SpATESISQUARE® 2019© TESI SpA Warning JS / JQuery Widgets need special attention 51 The use of widgets like Select2 JQuery plugin can created some minor issues when creating the automation. The ID can have a dynamic/random components
  52. 52. TESISQUARE® 2019© TESI SpATESISQUARE® 2019© TESI SpA Hint / Warning The script has to mimic human behaviour 52 Parallelism (promise.all) can break the application usage flow. The abstraction to manage the input fields need to be designed with attribute to specific fill-in order.
  53. 53. TESISQUARE® 2019© TESI SpATESISQUARE® 2019© TESI SpA Hint Move / Shake / resize 53 Sometimes to make that some logic present in the page triggers, the page resizing is needed. reduce / increase Bootstrap PopOver issue Scroll element into view Sometimes is needed -> testcafè hover()
  54. 54. TESISQUARE® 2019© TESI SpATESISQUARE® 2019© TESI SpA Warning You will need time to analyse the results 54 In the same way that if you active Fusion Reactor you need to allocate time to analyse the logs, if you add test scripts to your CI system, you need to allocate time to analyse the test scripts failures.
  55. 55. Other uses for Browser Automation Scripts
  56. 56. TESISQUARE® 2019© TESI SpATESISQUARE® 2019© TESI SpA Reach a milestone 56 Taiko is great to do this (also puppeteer) 1) Login ( user + password + click button) 2) open the top level menu option 3) open the first level menu option 4) finally access the feature Only now you are ready to test your development How many minutes do you waste in these 4 steps during the day? https://github.com/fmancardi/intoTheBox2020MantisHUB/other/mantisHubAccessViewIssues.js
  57. 57. TESISQUARE® 2019© TESI SpATESISQUARE® 2019© TESI SpA Issue reporting (by developers) 57 Developers will be (theoretically) more comfortable writing a small script to describe how to reach the point where the issue can be reproduced. Developers can be the Tom Tom Go for the Application Maintenance people Advantages * reduce misunderstanding * reduce errors * increases resolution velocity
  58. 58. Myths & Legends
  59. 59. TESISQUARE® 2019© TESI SpATESISQUARE® 2019© TESI SpA E2E Test Automation myths and legends Get a tool with the test design recorder feature, then say good bye to the script writing task (and the script developers). Facts/Drawbacks * Play back issues when you do not use Plain Vanilla HTML (jQuery Plugins) * Dynamic/random data. * You can not use Page Object Model with the recorder. 59 Anyone can automate the tests without having written test specifications ▪ how to test the unknown? ▪ very low value tests
  60. 60. Final Remarks Test Automation Development IS SOFTWARE DEVELOPMENT Test Automation will reduce the regression testing time Test Automation provides scalability - multiple environments (ACF2016/18/Lucee) - multiple browsers - intensive regression testing Test Automation can not be a SIDE PROJECT
  61. 61. References The Practical Test Pyramid https://martinfowler.com/articles/practical-test-pyramid.html Page Object Model (POM) | Design Pattern https://medium.com/tech-tajawal/page-object-model-pom-design-pattern-f9588630800b Testing and Checking Refined https://www.satisfice.com/blog/archives/856 Testing Automation University https://testautomationu.applitools.com/instructors/angie_jones.html https://testautomationu.applitools.com/setting-a-foundation-for-successful-test-automation/
  62. 62. Copyright© 2019 TESI SpA. The information contained herein is proprietary and confidential; its disclosure would be extremely useful to competitors that offer similar services. The material in this document includes a description of concepts result of a significant research and development effort. Therefore TESISQUARE® prohibits the use or disclosure of either full or partial information contained in this document, including attachments, for purposes different from the offer evaluation aimed at the supply assignment. THANK YOU T +39 02 89202682 www.tesisquare.com marketing@tesisquare.com TESI S.p.A. Via Mendicità Istruita, 24 12042 Bra (Cuneo) Headquarters Via Savigliano, 48 12062 Roreto di Cherasco (Cuneo) Branches Milan, Rome, Turin, Padua, Genoa, Bologna TESI International Milan, Amsterdam, Paris, Barcelona, Munich

×