El espacio geográfico español. la diversidadgeomorfológica

EL ESPACIO GEOGRÁFICO ESPAÑOL. LA DIVERSIDAD GEOMORFOLÓGICA
EL ESPACIO GEOGRÁFICO ESPAÑOL LA COMPOSICIÓN DEL TERRITORIO DEL ESTADO ESPAÑOL Ubicación: Zonas templadas del hemisferio ...
Desierto de Tabernas (Almería) Parque Nacional de Cabañeros (Toledo) Marismas del Guadalquivir Cala Macarella (Menorca)
Cañadas del Teide (Tenerife) Acantilados de Vixía Herbeira (La Coruña) Selva de Irati (Navarra) Parque Nacional de Aigüest...
EL RELIEVE PENINSULAR: PRINCIPALES CARACTERÍSTICAS  Su forma maciza: por la anchura de la Península (más de 1.ooo Km) y p...
MESETA SUBMESETA NORTE SUBMESETA SUR CORDILLERA CANTÁBRICA DEPRESIÓN DEL DUERO MONTES DE TOLEDO DEPRESIÓN DEL TAJO
EL RELIEVE PENINSULAR: PRINCIPALES TIPOS DE UNIDADES MORFOESTRUCTURALES  LOS ZÓCALOS  LOS MACIZOS ANTIGUOS  LAS CORDILL...
Sistema Central
Cordillera Cantábrica Sistema Ibérico
Los Pirineos Cordilleras Béticas
Cuenca del Tajo Cuenca del Guadiana
Cuenca del Guadalquivir
LA EVOLUCIÓN GEOLÓGICA DE LA PENÍNSULA
ERA ARCAICA O PRECÁMBRICO
ERA PRIMARIA O PALEOZOICO
ERA SECUNDARIA O MESOZOICO
ERA TERCIARIA O CENOZOICO
ERA CUATERNARIA U HOLOCENO
EL ROQUEDO PENINSULAR Y LOS TIPOS DE RELIEVE PODEMOS DISTINGUIR EN LA PENÍNSULA IBÉRICA TRES GARNDES ÁREAS, SEGÚN EL TIPO ...
EL ROQUEDO PENINSULAR . EL ÁREA SILÍCEA  ROCA PREDOMINANTE: GRANITO. ROCA MUY DURA Y RÍGIDA. MATERIALES MUY ANTIGUOS, GEN...
EL ÁREA SILÍCEA. RELIEVE GRANÍTICO Diaclasas (fracturas) Galayos (crestas dentadas, propias de zonas de alta montaña)
EL ÁREA SILÍCEA. RELIEVE GRANÍTICO Canchales: fragmentos de piedras rotas a los pies de las montañas Domos: formas ondulad...
EL ÁREA SILÍCEA. RELIEVE GRANÍTICO Berrocales Piedra caballera TorEn zonas más bajas y por efecto de diaclasas perpendicul...
EL ÁREA SILÍCEA. RELIEVE GRANÍTICO “Caos granítico”: bolones graníticos dispuestos caprichosamente en las laderas y a los ...
EL ROQUEDO PENINSULAR . EL ÁREA CALIZA  ROCA PREDOMINANTE: CALIZA. ROCA MENOS DURA . MATERIALES SEDIMENTARIOS ORIGINADOS ...
EL ÁREA CALIZA. RELIEVE CÁRSTICO Lapiaces: surcos o cavidades separados por tabiques formados por las aguas de escorrentía...
EL ÁREA CALIZA. RELIEVE CÁRSTICO Gargantas: valles estrechos y profundos, enmarcados por vertientes abruptas, originados p...
EL ÁREA CALIZA. RELIEVE CÁRSTICO Poljés: depresiones alargadas de fondo horizontal enmarcadas por vertientes abruptas. Pue...
EL ÁREA CALIZA. RELIEVE CÁRSTICO Dolinas o torcas: grandes cavidades formadas donde el agua se estanca. De formas variadas...
EL ÁREA CALIZA. RELIEVE CÁRSTICO Cuevas: grandes cavidades subterráneas creadas al infiltrarse el agua y circular por las ...
EL ÁREA CALIZA. RELIEVE CÁRSTICO Sima: aberturas estrechas que comunican la superficie con las galerías subterráneas
EL ÁREA CALIZA. RELIEVE CÁRSTICO
EL ROQUEDO PENINSULAR . EL ÁREA ARCILLOSA  ROCA PREDOMINANTE: ARCILLA. ROCA BLANDA. INTEGRADA POR ROCAS SEDIMENTARIAS DE ...
EL ÁREA ARCILLOSA. LAS CAMPIÑAS Las campiñas son llanuras suavemente onduladas formadas cuando los ríos cortan y separan l...
EL ÁREA ARCILLOSA. CÁRCAVAS Y BADLANDS Las cárcavas son surcos estrechos y profundos sobre las laderas, separados por aris...
EL RELIEVE CAUSADO POR LA EROSIÓN DIFERENCIAL EN AQUELLAS ÁREAS DONDE NO ENCONTREMOS UN ÚNICO TIPO DE ROCA PREDOMINANTE, S...
LA EROSIÓN DIFERENCIAL. RELIEVE HORIZONTAL O ACLINAL Los estratos horizontales alternan materiales duros y blandos. Estos ...
LA EROSIÓN DIFERENCIAL. RELIEVE EN CUESTA O MONOCLINAL Muy parecido al anterior, en este caso los estratos originales está...
LA EROSIÓN DIFERENCIAL. RELIEVE PLEGADO APALACHENSE Relieve de plegamiento formado sobre materiales muy antiguos (orogenia...
LA EROSIÓN DIFERENCIAL. RELIEVE PLEGADO JURÁSICO Este tipo de relieve se forma en las cordilleras jóvenes donde encontremo...
LAS UNIDADES MORFOESTRUCTURALES DEL RELIEVE PENINSULAR  La Meseta  Zócalo  Sierras interiores  Cuencas sedimentarias i...
LA MESETA: PRINCIPALES CARACTERÍSTICAS Y UNIDADES PRINCIPALES UNIDADES  Zócalo  penillanuras  montes islas y afloramien...
LA MESETA: ANTIGUO ZÓCALO PALEOZOICO Penillanura Arribes del Duero, profunda garganta creada por el río al encajarse sobre...
LA MESETA: SIERRAS INTERIORES Dos grandes unidades
LA MESETA: CUENCAS SEDIMENTARIAS INTERIORES Tres grandes cuencas:  Cuenca del Duero (submeseta norte)  Cuenca del Tajo (...
CUENCAS SEDIMENTARIAS INTERIORES. PRINCIPALES FORMAS DE RELIEVE Páramo: estructura plana, horizontal y elevada constituida...
LA MESETA: REBORDES MONTAÑOSOS Distinguimos cuatro unidades  Macizo galaico-Leonés  Cordillera Cantábrica  Sistema Ibér...
REBORDES MONTAÑOSOS: MACIZO GALAICO-LEONÉS Y C. CANTÁBRICA MACIZO GALAICO-LEONÉS CORDILLERA CANTÁBRICA
REBORDES MONTAÑOSOS: SISTEMA IBÉRICO Y SIERRA MORENA SISTEMA IBÉRICO SIERRA MORENA
DEPRESIONES EXTERIORES A LA MESETA. DEPRESIÓN DEL EBRO
DEPRESIÓN DEL EBRO. PRINCIPALES FORMAS DE RELIEVE En los somontanos o piedemontes (llanuras ligeramente inclinadas) al pie...
DEPRESIÓN DEL EBRO. PRINCIPALES FORMAS DE RELIEVE En la zona centro de la depresión predominan los estratos horizontales d...
DEPRESIONES EXTERIORES A LA MESETA. DEPRESIÓN DEL GUADALQUIVIR
DEPRESIÓN DEL GUADALQUIVIR. PRINCIPALES FORMAS DE RELIEVE Marismas: llanuras pantanosas inundados por el mar donde se acum...
CORDILLERAS EXTERIORES A LA MESETA
LOS PIRINEOS Prepirineo
LOS PIRINEOS. EL EJE AXIAL/CENTRAL Glaciar del Aneto Valle de Arán
LOS PIRINEOS. EL PREPIRINEO Se divide a su vez en dos sectores  Sierras paralelas al eje axial (Sierras interiores y Sier...
LOS MONTES VASCOS Peña Gorbea
CORDILLERA COSTERO-CATALANA Macizo de Montserrat (Cordillera Prelitoral)
CORDILLERAS BÉTICAS
CORDILLERAS BÉTICAS. CORDILLERA PENIBÉTICA Sierra Nevada
CORDILLERAS BÉTICAS. CORDILLERA SUBBÉTICA Sierra de Cazorla
CORDILLERAS BÉTICAS. DEPRESIÓN INTRABÉTICA • Ubicada entre las cordilleras subbética y penibética • Fragmentada en varias ...
EL RELIEVE COSTERO PENINSULAR CARACTERÍSTICAS GENERALES  España posee casi 8.000 Km de costa , consecuencia de su carácte...
PRINCIPALES FORMAS DEL RELIEVE COSTERO
Acantilado: paredes verticales sobre la costa de roca dura muy resistente a la erosión Cueva. Cavidad marina que se abre e...
Rasas: sierras paralelas a la costa que han quedado parcialmente elevadas sobre el nivel del mar. Hoy constituyen platafor...
Terraza marina: plataforma que ha sido expuesta como resultado de la combinación de dos fenómenos: variaciones del nivel d...
Cabo: salientes profundos de la costa hacia el mar Golfo y bahía: entrantes profundos del mar en la costa de forma semicir...
Tómbolo: istmo, estrecha franja de tierra, que une la costa con un islote formado por el desgaste que provocan las olas so...
Delta: desembocadura de un río en el mar, generalmente de forma triangular, constituida por múltiples sedimentos depositad...
Estuario: desembocadura profunda y ancha de un río en la costa en zonas de fuertes mareas. Suelen estar asociados a la apa...
Rías: brazos de mar que penetran en el continente inundando antiguos valles fluviales
Albufera: laguna litoral de agua salada formada por el aportes de sedimentos marinos o fluviales, prácticamente cerrada al...
Flecha litoral: depósitos de arena frente a la costa unidos por uno de sus extremos con el continente. Pueden partir de un...
Playa: extensiones planas de escasa pendiente de arena, grava o guijarros, localizadas al nivel de la costa. Están formada...
RELIEVE COSTERO PENINSULAR. LA COSTA ATLÁNTICA SECTOR CANTÁBRICO SECTOR GALLEGO SECTOR ANDALUZ
RELIEVE COSTERO PENINSULAR. LA COSTA MEDITERRÁNEA SECTOR PENIBÉTICO SECTOR LEVANTINO SECTOR CATALÁN
EL RELIEVE DE LAS ISLAS BALEARES  UBICACIÓN: EN EL MAR MEDITERRÁNEO, A UNOS 300 KM DE LA COSTA LEVANTINA PENINSULAR  ORI...
EL RELIEVE DE LAS ISLAS BALEARES IBIZA Y FORMENTERA MALLORCA MENORCA
EL RELIEVE DE LAS ISLAS CANARIAS  UBICACIÓN: EN EL O. ATLÁNTICO, A UNOS 100 KM DE LA COSTA NOROCCIDENTAL AFRICANA  ORIGE...
EL RELIEVE DE LAS ISLAS CANARIAS. FORMAS DEL RELIEVE MÁS DESTACADAS
Cono volcánico (Teide) Roque Dique
Colada Malpaíses
Caldera de Taburiente (La Palma) Caldera Blanca (Lanzarote)
El espacio geográfico español. la diversidadgeomorfológica
El espacio geográfico español. la diversidadgeomorfológica
El espacio geográfico español. la diversidadgeomorfológica
El espacio geográfico español. la diversidadgeomorfológica
El espacio geográfico español. la diversidadgeomorfológica
El espacio geográfico español. la diversidadgeomorfológica
El espacio geográfico español. la diversidadgeomorfológica
El espacio geográfico español. la diversidadgeomorfológica
El espacio geográfico español. la diversidadgeomorfológica
El espacio geográfico español. la diversidadgeomorfológica
El espacio geográfico español. la diversidadgeomorfológica
El espacio geográfico español. la diversidadgeomorfológica
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

El espacio geográfico español. la diversidadgeomorfológica

12 views

Published on

2º Bachillerato

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
12
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

El espacio geográfico español. la diversidadgeomorfológica

  1. 1. EL ESPACIO GEOGRÁFICO ESPAÑOL. LA DIVERSIDAD GEOMORFOLÓGICA
  2. 2. EL ESPACIO GEOGRÁFICO ESPAÑOL LA COMPOSICIÓN DEL TERRITORIO DEL ESTADO ESPAÑOL Ubicación: Zonas templadas del hemisferio norte Europa meridional Tamaño medio: 505.987 Km cuadrados Se extiende por: La península Ibérica que abarca la mayor parte de su territorio, flanqueada por dos grandes masas de agua  El archipiélago balear  el archipiélago canario  Las ciudades de Ceuta y Melilla LA DIVERSIDAD GEOGRÁFICA  Gran variedad geomorfológica  Gran variedad climática  Gran variedad edáfica  Gran variedad vegetal Provocan la aparición de muy diferentes paisajes naturales
  3. 3. Desierto de Tabernas (Almería) Parque Nacional de Cabañeros (Toledo) Marismas del Guadalquivir Cala Macarella (Menorca)
  4. 4. Cañadas del Teide (Tenerife) Acantilados de Vixía Herbeira (La Coruña) Selva de Irati (Navarra) Parque Nacional de Aigüestortes (Lérida)
  5. 5. EL RELIEVE PENINSULAR: PRINCIPALES CARACTERÍSTICAS  Su forma maciza: por la anchura de la Península (más de 1.ooo Km) y por sus costas rectilíneas, salvo en la Galicia atlántica  Su elevada altitud media (660 m): dada la existencia de altas cordilleras y la gran extensión de la Meseta Central. Sólo superada por Suiza en Europa  La disposición periférica del relieve montañoso: amplios sistemas montañosos rodean la Península, excepto por su zona oeste, lo que agudiza el contraste entre las zonas del interior y las costeras  La Meseta  Subdividida en submeseta norte y submeseta sur  Se levantan sistemas montañosos: Macizo Galaico, Cordillera Cantábrica, Sistema Ibérico, Sistema Central, Montes de Toledo y Sierra Morena  Grandes depresiones: Duero, Tajo y Guadiana  Cordilleras periféricas  Pirineos, Sistemas Béticos , Cordillera Costero Catalana y Montes Vascos  Depresiones exteriores  Ebro y Guadalquivir EL RELIEVE PENINSULAR: PRINCIPALES UNIDADES
  6. 6. MESETA SUBMESETA NORTE SUBMESETA SUR CORDILLERA CANTÁBRICA DEPRESIÓN DEL DUERO MONTES DE TOLEDO DEPRESIÓN DEL TAJO
  7. 7. EL RELIEVE PENINSULAR: PRINCIPALES TIPOS DE UNIDADES MORFOESTRUCTURALES  LOS ZÓCALOS  LOS MACIZOS ANTIGUOS  LAS CORDILLERAS DE PLEGAMIENTO Cordilleras intermedias (interiores a la Meseta)  Cordilleras alpinas (exteriores a la Meseta)  LAS CUENCAS SEDIMENTARIAS  Las cuencas de zócalo (interiores a la Meseta)  Las cuencas o depresiones prealpinas
  8. 8. Sistema Central
  9. 9. Cordillera Cantábrica Sistema Ibérico
  10. 10. Los Pirineos Cordilleras Béticas
  11. 11. Cuenca del Tajo Cuenca del Guadiana
  12. 12. Cuenca del Guadalquivir
  13. 13. LA EVOLUCIÓN GEOLÓGICA DE LA PENÍNSULA
  14. 14. ERA ARCAICA O PRECÁMBRICO
  15. 15. ERA PRIMARIA O PALEOZOICO
  16. 16. ERA SECUNDARIA O MESOZOICO
  17. 17. ERA TERCIARIA O CENOZOICO
  18. 18. ERA CUATERNARIA U HOLOCENO
  19. 19. EL ROQUEDO PENINSULAR Y LOS TIPOS DE RELIEVE PODEMOS DISTINGUIR EN LA PENÍNSULA IBÉRICA TRES GARNDES ÁREAS, SEGÚN EL TIPO DE ROQUEDO O LITOLOGÍA PREDOMINANTE: SILÍCEA, CALIZA Y ARCILLOSA. EN CADA UNA DE ELLAS, LA EROSIÓN CREARÁ DISTINTOS Y CARACTERÍSTICOS TIPOS DE RELIEVE O DE MODELADO
  20. 20. EL ROQUEDO PENINSULAR . EL ÁREA SILÍCEA  ROCA PREDOMINANTE: GRANITO. ROCA MUY DURA Y RÍGIDA. MATERIALES MUY ANTIGUOS, GENERADOS EN LAS ERAS ARCAICA Y PRIMARIA  LOCALIZACIÓN: FUNDAMENTALMENTE EN LA ZONA OESTE DE LA PENÍNSULA, CON RAMIFICACIONES POR LA ZONA OCCIDENTAL DE LA CORDILLERA CANTÁBRICA, SISTEMA CENTRAL, MONTES DE TOLEDO Y SIERRA MORENA . DE FORMA AISLADA, TAMBIÉN LO PODEMOS ENCONTRAR EN EL PIRINEO AXIAL (ZONA MÁS ELEVADAS DE ESTA CORDILLERA), ALGUNOS SECTORES DEL SISTEMA IBÉRICO, DE LA CORDILLERA PENIBÉTICA Y DE LAS CORDILLERAS COSTERO-CATALANA  RELIEVE CARACTERÍSTICO: RELIEVE GRANÍTICO, RESULTADO DE LA ACCIÓN EROSIVA DEL HIELO Y EL AGUA SOBRE UNA PIEDRA MUY DURA, CREANDO FISURAS (DIACLASAS), FRAGMENTACIÓN Y DESPRENDIMIENTO DE BLOQUES
  21. 21. EL ÁREA SILÍCEA. RELIEVE GRANÍTICO Diaclasas (fracturas) Galayos (crestas dentadas, propias de zonas de alta montaña)
  22. 22. EL ÁREA SILÍCEA. RELIEVE GRANÍTICO Canchales: fragmentos de piedras rotas a los pies de las montañas Domos: formas onduladas y redondeadas, formadas a partir de diaclasas paralelas a la superficie, donde el granito se descama y origina montículos. Más habituales en zonas bajas
  23. 23. EL ÁREA SILÍCEA. RELIEVE GRANÍTICO Berrocales Piedra caballera TorEn zonas más bajas y por efecto de diaclasas perpendiculares al terreno el granito se fractura en forma de “bolas”, llamados berrocales, que según su disposición pueden recibir diferentes Nombres: “piedra caballera”, “tor “o “caos granítico”
  24. 24. EL ÁREA SILÍCEA. RELIEVE GRANÍTICO “Caos granítico”: bolones graníticos dispuestos caprichosamente en las laderas y a los pies de las montañas
  25. 25. EL ROQUEDO PENINSULAR . EL ÁREA CALIZA  ROCA PREDOMINANTE: CALIZA. ROCA MENOS DURA . MATERIALES SEDIMENTARIOS ORIGINADOS EN LA ERA SECUNDARIA Y PLEGADOS EN LA ERA TERCIARIA  LOCALIZACIÓN: FORMA UNA “Z” INVERTIDA, EXTENDIÉNDOSE POR LOS PREPIRINEOS, MONTES VASCOS, SECTOR ORIENTAL DE LA CORDILLERA CANTÁBRICA, SISTEMA IBÉRICO, SECTORES DE LA CORDILLERA COSTERO CATALANA Y LA CORDILLERA SUBBÉTICA  RELIEVE CARACTERÍSTICO: RELIEVE CÁRSTICO. RESULTADO DE LA ACCIÓN EROSIVA, LA CALIZA SE PUEDE FRACTURAR FORMANDO DIACLASAS (GRIETAS) O DISOLVERSE POR LA ACCIÓN DEL AGUA CON EXCESO DE DIÓXIDO DE CARBONO
  26. 26. EL ÁREA CALIZA. RELIEVE CÁRSTICO Lapiaces: surcos o cavidades separados por tabiques formados por las aguas de escorrentía (flujo de agua) sobre las vertientes o superficies llanas con fisuras
  27. 27. EL ÁREA CALIZA. RELIEVE CÁRSTICO Gargantas: valles estrechos y profundos, enmarcados por vertientes abruptas, originados por el paso de un río
  28. 28. EL ÁREA CALIZA. RELIEVE CÁRSTICO Poljés: depresiones alargadas de fondo horizontal enmarcadas por vertientes abruptas. Pueden estar recorridas por corrientes de agua, que desaparecen súbitamente por sumideros o pozos. Pueden llegar a convertirse en lagos
  29. 29. EL ÁREA CALIZA. RELIEVE CÁRSTICO Dolinas o torcas: grandes cavidades formadas donde el agua se estanca. De formas variadas, pueden unirse con otras cercanas formando uvalas
  30. 30. EL ÁREA CALIZA. RELIEVE CÁRSTICO Cuevas: grandes cavidades subterráneas creadas al infiltrarse el agua y circular por las fisuras del terreno calizo formando galerías. En ellas se suelen formar estalactitas y estalagmitas a partir del agua, rica en carbonato cálcico, depositada en el suelo
  31. 31. EL ÁREA CALIZA. RELIEVE CÁRSTICO Sima: aberturas estrechas que comunican la superficie con las galerías subterráneas
  32. 32. EL ÁREA CALIZA. RELIEVE CÁRSTICO
  33. 33. EL ROQUEDO PENINSULAR . EL ÁREA ARCILLOSA  ROCA PREDOMINANTE: ARCILLA. ROCA BLANDA. INTEGRADA POR ROCAS SEDIMENTARIAS DE LAS ERAS TERCIARIA Y CUATERNARIA  LOCALIZACIÓN: CUENCAS SEDIMENTARIAS DE SUBMESETA NORTE (DUERO) Y SUBMESETA SUR (TAJO, GUADIANA), DEPRESIONES DEL EBRO Y GUADALQUIVIR, ZONAS HUNDIDAS EN GENERAL Y EN LLANURAS COSTERAS MEDITERRÁNEAS  RELIEVE CARACTERÍSTICO: MATERIALES FÁCILMENTE EROSIONABLES HAN PROVOCADO LA APARICIÓN DE RELIEVES HORIZONTALES DE ESCASA ALTITUD. LOS DOS MÁS CARACTERÍSTICOS SON: LAS CAMPIÑAS Y LAS CÁRCAVAS Y BADLANDS
  34. 34. EL ÁREA ARCILLOSA. LAS CAMPIÑAS Las campiñas son llanuras suavemente onduladas formadas cuando los ríos cortan y separan las estructuras horizontales de arcilla
  35. 35. EL ÁREA ARCILLOSA. CÁRCAVAS Y BADLANDS Las cárcavas son surcos estrechos y profundos sobre las laderas, separados por aristas y producidos por el agua de la arroyada. Cuando las cárcavas se extienden por una amplia zona crean un paisaje denominado badlands Paisaje de badlands Este tipo de modelado es característico de las zonas de España donde se alternan los largos periodos secos y calurosos con otros cortos de lluvias torrenciales. La escasa vegetación de estas zonas facilita aún más la acción erosiva del agua
  36. 36. EL RELIEVE CAUSADO POR LA EROSIÓN DIFERENCIAL EN AQUELLAS ÁREAS DONDE NO ENCONTREMOS UN ÚNICO TIPO DE ROCA PREDOMINANTE, SINO QUE CONVIVEN VARIOS TIPOS CON DIFERENTES CARACTERÍSTICAS (ORIGEN Y RESISTENCIA A LA EROSIÓN) SE DESARROLLARÁN PAISAJES DONDE LOS AGENTES EROSIVOS DEJARÁN SU HUELLA DE FORMA MUY CONTRASTADA O DIFERENCIAL, GENERANDO DISTINTOS RELIEVES SEGÚN LA DISPOSICIÓN DE LOS ESTRATOS. ENTRE LOS MÁS CARACTERÍSTICOS DE LA PENÍNSULA PODEMOS CITAR:  EL RELIEVE HORIZONTAL O ACLINAL  EL RELIEVE EN CUESTA O MONOCLINAL  EL RELIEVE PLEGADO  Relieve apalachense  Relieve jurásico
  37. 37. LA EROSIÓN DIFERENCIAL. RELIEVE HORIZONTAL O ACLINAL Los estratos horizontales alternan materiales duros y blandos. Estos últimos son erosionados por los ríos, abriendo valles que separan las plataformas planas y elevadas (páramos). Con el tiempo, los páramos pueden quedar reducidos a cerros testigo ,antecerros y campiñas Este tipo de relieve es muy característico de las cuencas sedimentarias de la Meseta y de las depresiones del Guadalquivir y el Ebro
  38. 38. LA EROSIÓN DIFERENCIAL. RELIEVE EN CUESTA O MONOCLINAL Muy parecido al anterior, en este caso los estratos originales están ligeramente inclinados, alternando los materiales duros (dorso y cornisa) de erosión lenta, y los materiales más blandos (flancos cóncavos) de erosión mucho más rápida Este tipo de relieve podemos encontrarlo en las cuencas sedimentarias de la Meseta y en las depresiones del Guadalquivir y el Ebro
  39. 39. LA EROSIÓN DIFERENCIAL. RELIEVE PLEGADO APALACHENSE Relieve de plegamiento formado sobre materiales muy antiguos (orogenia herciniana), posteriormente arrasada y vuelta a levantar durante la orogenia alpina. Por erosión diferencial, los materiales más blandos se desgastan formando valles, mientras los duros, más resistentes a la erosión, sobresalen formando crestas En la Península Ibérica podemos encontrar este tipo de relieve en las áreas ocupadas por el antiguo zócalo: Montes de Toledo, Sierra Morena y parte occidental de la Cordillera Cantábrica
  40. 40. LA EROSIÓN DIFERENCIAL. RELIEVE PLEGADO JURÁSICO Este tipo de relieve se forma en las cordilleras jóvenes donde encontremos pliegues convexos (elevados) sobre los materiales más duros, llamados anticlinales, y zonas deprimidas (cóncavas), llamados sinclinales sobre materiales blandos. Ya formado, la erosión seguirá actuando, de modo que los anticlinales podrán dar lugar a la formación de valles paralelos a las cumbres (combes), o perpendiculares a las cumbres (cluse). La erosión podría incluso llegar a vaciar completamente el anticlinal (anticlinal vaciado), creando nuevos valles que quedarían a una altitud inferior a la de los sinclinales que le flanqueaban (sinclinal colgado)
  41. 41. LAS UNIDADES MORFOESTRUCTURALES DEL RELIEVE PENINSULAR  La Meseta  Zócalo  Sierras interiores  Cuencas sedimentarias interiores  Rebordes montañosos  Depresiones exteriores de la Meseta  Depresión del Ebro  Depresión del Guadalquivir  Cordilleras exteriores de la Mesta  Los Pirineos  Los Montes Vascos  La cordillera Costero-catalana  Las cordilleras Béticas
  42. 42. LA MESETA: PRINCIPALES CARACTERÍSTICAS Y UNIDADES PRINCIPALES UNIDADES  Zócalo  penillanuras  montes islas y afloramientos rocosos  gargantas o arribes  Sierras interiores:  Sistema central  Montes de Toledo  Cuencas sedimentarias interiores Duero  Tajo  Guadiana  Rebordes montañosos Macizo Galaico-Leonés  Cordillera Cantábrica  Sistema Ibérico  Sierra Morena SUBMESETA NORTE SUBMESETA SUR
  43. 43. LA MESETA: ANTIGUO ZÓCALO PALEOZOICO Penillanura Arribes del Duero, profunda garganta creada por el río al encajarse sobre los materiales duros de la penillanura
  44. 44. LA MESETA: SIERRAS INTERIORES Dos grandes unidades
  45. 45. LA MESETA: CUENCAS SEDIMENTARIAS INTERIORES Tres grandes cuencas:  Cuenca del Duero (submeseta norte)  Cuenca del Tajo (submeseta sur)  Cuenca del Guadiana (submeseta sur)
  46. 46. CUENCAS SEDIMENTARIAS INTERIORES. PRINCIPALES FORMAS DE RELIEVE Páramo: estructura plana, horizontal y elevada constituida por materiales duros (caliza) Cuesta: zonas inclinadas entre páramos y campiña Campiña: llanuras bajas, suavemente onduladas recorridas por ríos
  47. 47. LA MESETA: REBORDES MONTAÑOSOS Distinguimos cuatro unidades  Macizo galaico-Leonés  Cordillera Cantábrica  Sistema Ibérico  Sierra Morena
  48. 48. REBORDES MONTAÑOSOS: MACIZO GALAICO-LEONÉS Y C. CANTÁBRICA MACIZO GALAICO-LEONÉS CORDILLERA CANTÁBRICA
  49. 49. REBORDES MONTAÑOSOS: SISTEMA IBÉRICO Y SIERRA MORENA SISTEMA IBÉRICO SIERRA MORENA
  50. 50. DEPRESIONES EXTERIORES A LA MESETA. DEPRESIÓN DEL EBRO
  51. 51. DEPRESIÓN DEL EBRO. PRINCIPALES FORMAS DE RELIEVE En los somontanos o piedemontes (llanuras ligeramente inclinadas) al pie de los macizos y en el centro de la depresión encontraremos conglomerados, materiales gruesos y duros transportados por los ríos desde las montañas que la posterior erosión ha convertido en mallos y hoyas Mallos: torreones rocosos formados a partir de fracturas verticales Hoya: depresiones sobre materiales más blandos de tamaño más reducido
  52. 52. DEPRESIÓN DEL EBRO. PRINCIPALES FORMAS DE RELIEVE En la zona centro de la depresión predominan los estratos horizontales donde se alternan materiales duros (calizas) con otros blandos (arcillas, margas y yesos) la erosión diferencial provocará la aparición de páramos ( mesas, cerros testigos) y de paisajes de badlands en las zonas más áridas Badlands
  53. 53. DEPRESIONES EXTERIORES A LA MESETA. DEPRESIÓN DEL GUADALQUIVIR
  54. 54. DEPRESIÓN DEL GUADALQUIVIR. PRINCIPALES FORMAS DE RELIEVE Marismas: llanuras pantanosas inundados por el mar donde se acumulan sedimentados arrastrados por los ríos y el mar Dunas: acumulaciones móviles de arena transportadas y acumuladas por el viento Campiña
  55. 55. CORDILLERAS EXTERIORES A LA MESETA
  56. 56. LOS PIRINEOS Prepirineo
  57. 57. LOS PIRINEOS. EL EJE AXIAL/CENTRAL Glaciar del Aneto Valle de Arán
  58. 58. LOS PIRINEOS. EL PREPIRINEO Se divide a su vez en dos sectores  Sierras paralelas al eje axial (Sierras interiores y Sierras exteriores)  Depresión media (ubicada entre las dos sierras anteriores) Sierras paralelas al eje axial  Menor altitud  Materiales calizos Depresión media  Alargada y estrecha  Materiales margosos Sierra de Guara (Sierra interior)
  59. 59. LOS MONTES VASCOS Peña Gorbea
  60. 60. CORDILLERA COSTERO-CATALANA Macizo de Montserrat (Cordillera Prelitoral)
  61. 61. CORDILLERAS BÉTICAS
  62. 62. CORDILLERAS BÉTICAS. CORDILLERA PENIBÉTICA Sierra Nevada
  63. 63. CORDILLERAS BÉTICAS. CORDILLERA SUBBÉTICA Sierra de Cazorla
  64. 64. CORDILLERAS BÉTICAS. DEPRESIÓN INTRABÉTICA • Ubicada entre las cordilleras subbética y penibética • Fragmentada en varias depresiones pequeñas (hoyas y vegas) • Rellenada con materiales terciarios (blandos sedimentarios) • En las zonas más áridas la erosión ha creado badlands Hoya de Guadix (Badlands) Vega de Granada
  65. 65. EL RELIEVE COSTERO PENINSULAR CARACTERÍSTICAS GENERALES  España posee casi 8.000 Km de costa , consecuencia de su carácter peninsular y la existencia de dos archipiélagos  Gran variedad de formas costeras  Las formas del relieve costero son el resultado de la configuración y disposición de los relieves situados en su interior y de la acción de los agentes erosivos, especialmente olas, mareas,corrientes marinas y ríos  En general, las costas son bastantes rectilíneas, excepto en la Galicia atlántica por la presencia de las rías que las hacen más recortadas
  66. 66. PRINCIPALES FORMAS DEL RELIEVE COSTERO
  67. 67. Acantilado: paredes verticales sobre la costa de roca dura muy resistente a la erosión Cueva. Cavidad marina que se abre en la parte inferior de los acantilados por su menor dureza y su mayor exposición a la erosión Arcos: perforación de la parte inferior de un acantilado; Farallones: agujas rocosas sobre el mar producto de la ruptura o desgaste de un arco
  68. 68. Rasas: sierras paralelas a la costa que han quedado parcialmente elevadas sobre el nivel del mar. Hoy constituyen plataformas en las costas fuertemente erosionadas que pueden aparecer escalonadas
  69. 69. Terraza marina: plataforma que ha sido expuesta como resultado de la combinación de dos fenómenos: variaciones del nivel del mar y cambios tectónicos de alzamiento y subsidencia a lo largo de la costa
  70. 70. Cabo: salientes profundos de la costa hacia el mar Golfo y bahía: entrantes profundos del mar en la costa de forma semicircular. La diferencia entre ambos se encontraría en el tamaño
  71. 71. Tómbolo: istmo, estrecha franja de tierra, que une la costa con un islote formado por el desgaste que provocan las olas sobre el litoral isleño
  72. 72. Delta: desembocadura de un río en el mar, generalmente de forma triangular, constituida por múltiples sedimentos depositados por el río que terminan acumulándose y emergiendo en aguas tranquilas sin fuertes corrientes ni excesivo oleaje
  73. 73. Estuario: desembocadura profunda y ancha de un río en la costa en zonas de fuertes mareas. Suelen estar asociados a la aparición de marismas y humedales
  74. 74. Rías: brazos de mar que penetran en el continente inundando antiguos valles fluviales
  75. 75. Albufera: laguna litoral de agua salada formada por el aportes de sedimentos marinos o fluviales, prácticamente cerrada al mar por un cordón litoral Cordón litoral
  76. 76. Flecha litoral: depósitos de arena frente a la costa unidos por uno de sus extremos con el continente. Pueden partir de un cabo o promontorio, creando una albufera alargada. También pueden generarse a partir de la desembocadura de un río
  77. 77. Playa: extensiones planas de escasa pendiente de arena, grava o guijarros, localizadas al nivel de la costa. Están formadas por sedimentos continentales y marinos
  78. 78. RELIEVE COSTERO PENINSULAR. LA COSTA ATLÁNTICA SECTOR CANTÁBRICO SECTOR GALLEGO SECTOR ANDALUZ
  79. 79. RELIEVE COSTERO PENINSULAR. LA COSTA MEDITERRÁNEA SECTOR PENIBÉTICO SECTOR LEVANTINO SECTOR CATALÁN
  80. 80. EL RELIEVE DE LAS ISLAS BALEARES  UBICACIÓN: EN EL MAR MEDITERRÁNEO, A UNOS 300 KM DE LA COSTA LEVANTINA PENINSULAR  ORIGEN GEOLÓGICO: AUNQUE SU ORIGEN INICIAL ESTÁ LIGADO A LOS ANTIGUOS MACIZOS BÉTICO-RIFEÑO (MALLORCA, IBIZA Y FORMENTERA) Y CATALANO BALEAR (MENORCA), SURGIDOS EN LA ERA PRIMARIA (OROGÉNESIS HERCINIANA), SU ASPECTO ACTUAL LO ENCONTRAMOS EN LA ERA TERCIARIA (OROGÉNESIS ALPINA). MALLORCA, IBIZA Y FORMENTERA SERÍAN PROLONGACIONES EMERGIDAS DE LA CORDILLERA SUBÉTICA, Y MENORCA DE LA C. COSTERO-CATALANA  ROQUEDO PREDOMINANTE: CALIZA EN LOS PEQUEÑOS MACIZOS, Y ARCILLAS EN LAS PLANICIES  PRINCIPALES FORMAS DE RELIEVE: DESTACAN LOS COSTEROS (CABOS, PROFUNDAS BAHÍAS, ACANTILADOS, ARENALES, CALAS Y ALBUFERAS)
  81. 81. EL RELIEVE DE LAS ISLAS BALEARES IBIZA Y FORMENTERA MALLORCA MENORCA
  82. 82. EL RELIEVE DE LAS ISLAS CANARIAS  UBICACIÓN: EN EL O. ATLÁNTICO, A UNOS 100 KM DE LA COSTA NOROCCIDENTAL AFRICANA  ORIGEN GEOLÓGICO: VOLCÁNICO. LIGADO A LA OROGENIA ALPINA QUE FRACTURÓ EL OCEÁNO ATLÁNTICO, ASCENDIENDO GRANDES MASAS DE ROCAS VOLCÁNICAS QUE FORMARON LAS ISLAS  ROQUEDO PREDOMINANTE: ROCAS VOLCÁNICAS (BASALTO)  PRINCIPALES FORMAS DE RELIEVE: MÚLTIPLES Y ORIGINALES PRODUCTO DE SU ORIGEN VOLCÁNICO. FUERTE CONTRASTE ENTRE LAS ISLAS MÁS ORIENTALES (FUERTEVENTURA Y LANZAROTE) DONDE PREDOMINAN LAS ZONAS LLANAS, Y EL RESTO, MUCHO MÁS MONTAÑOSAS. FUERTE CONTRASTE TAMBIÉN EN SUS ACCIDENTES COSTEROS: GRANDES ARENALES Y DUNAS EN LAS ISLAS MÁS ORIENTALES (GRAN CANARIA, FUERTEVENTURA Y LANZAROTE) FRENTE A LAS ESCASAS Y ABRUPTAS ( ACANTILADOS Y BARRANCOS) DE LAS OCCIDENTALES
  83. 83. EL RELIEVE DE LAS ISLAS CANARIAS. FORMAS DEL RELIEVE MÁS DESTACADAS
  84. 84. Cono volcánico (Teide) Roque Dique
  85. 85. Colada Malpaíses
  86. 86. Caldera de Taburiente (La Palma) Caldera Blanca (Lanzarote)

×