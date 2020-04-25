Introducción a los Materiales

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Los materiales constituyen cualquier producto de uso cotidiano y desde el origen de los tiempos han sido utilizados por el...
PROPIEDADES DE LOS MATERIALES Propiedades Físico Químicas Propiedades Sensoriales Propiedades Mecánicas Propiedades Tecnol...
La madera. Es uno de los materiales empleado desde el inicio de su existencia por el ser humano, junto con la piedra, piel...
Metales. Observando los objetos que nos rodean comprobaremos que muchos de ellos fueron fabricados total o parcialmente co...
Plásticos. Denominamos plásticos a un variado grupo de materiales de origen orgánico de gran importancia en muchos sectore...
Pétreos. Los materiales pétreos utilizados como material son las rocas. Éstas son agregados de partículas minerales muy gr...
Cerámicos. Son elementos fabricados a partir de materiales terrosos cocidos. Bajo esta denominación están los elementos fa...
Aglomerantes y conglomerantes. Son materiales con propiedades adhesivas que, amasados con agua, fraguan (compactan materia...
Vidrio. El vidrio se obtiene de una mezcla de arena de sílice (SiO2), con fundentes (Na2CO3), y estabilizantes, como caliz...
Fibras textiles. Las fibras textiles son filamentos que se hilan o trenzan, se pueden tejer formando tejidos y se pueden t...
Cristales líquidos: son utilizados en las pantallas de los televisores y de los computadores, están formados por finos cri...
Biomateriales: Muy utilizados en el campo de la implantación de prótesis, o de piel artificial. El objetivo es crear un bi...
Fosforescentes: Se utilizan para recubrir las paredes interiores de ciertos monitores o pantallas. Cuando estos son atrave...
Inteligentes: que son capaces de copiar el comportamiento del organismo humano y sean capaces de reparar posibles averías.
Híbridos, (optoelectrónica): El objetivo de estas técnicas es reunir el campo de la óptica, la electrónica y la ciencia de...
Superconductores: Empleados en la fabricación de imanes permanentes, permiten la utilización de campos magnéticos muy pote...
Referencia Bibliográfica. Torres Búa, M. Materiales de uso técnico. Recuperado de https://www.edu.xunta.es/espazoAbalar/si...
Presentaciones que describen conceptos básicos sobre terminología utilizada en los materiales desde la perspectiva de la tecnología.

  1. 1. Los materiales constituyen cualquier producto de uso cotidiano y desde el origen de los tiempos han sido utilizados por el hombre para mejorar su nivel de vida.
  2. 2. PROPIEDADES DE LOS MATERIALES Propiedades Físico Químicas Propiedades Sensoriales Propiedades Mecánicas Propiedades Tecnológicas Propiedades Ecológicas. Calor específicos Conductividad eléctrica Conductividad térmica Magnetismo Propiedades óptimas Peso especifico Dilatación térmica Punto de congelación Punto de ebullición Punto de fusión Resistencia a la corrosión Resistencia a la oxidación. Color Brillo Olor Textura Tenacidad / fragilidad Elasticidad / plasticidad Dureza Fatiga Ductilidad Maleabilidad Resiliencia Resistencia Mecánica Soldabilidad Colabilidad Mecanibilidad Acritud Reciclabilidad Reutilizabilidad Toxicidad Biodegradabilidad
  3. 3. La madera. Es uno de los materiales empleado desde el inicio de su existencia por el ser humano, junto con la piedra, pieles y huesos. Al descubrirse el fuego, hace cientos de miles de años, la madera empezó a utilizarse como combustible. Más adelante, se elaboraron utensilios y armas. Las primeras viviendas, las cabañas, se construyeron con piedra y ramas. Debido su buena resistencia mecánica la madera pronto se empleó para construir elementos estructurales como vigas y soportes. En los últimos cien años se usa también para fabricar la pasta de papel, que hasta entonces de elaboraba a partir de paños de lino y algodón. En la actualidad sus usos principales son:  Como combustible. Es la fuente de energía principal fundamentalmente en los países menos desarrollados para obtener calor y cocinar alimentos.  En la construcción. En estructuras, cerramientos, carpintería y embarcaciones.  En muebles, objetos y utensilios  Para la obtención de derivados como papel, cartón, …
  4. 4. Metales. Observando los objetos que nos rodean comprobaremos que muchos de ellos fueron fabricados total o parcialmente con metales: herramientas, vehículos, juegos, cuberterías, ... Clasificaremos los metales en dos grandes grupos: férricos, los que tiene como principal componente el hierro; y no férricos para los metales que no tienen como principal componente el hierro. Los metales son materiales sólidos a temperatura ambiente que tienen un brillo característico y son buenos conductores de la electricidad y del calor.
  5. 5. Plásticos. Denominamos plásticos a un variado grupo de materiales de origen orgánico de gran importancia en muchos sectores como transportes, embalajes, envases, medicina, construcción,… La característica fundamental de estos materiales y que le da nombre es su capacidad de ser moldeados con relativa facilidad. Están constituidos por macromoléculas denominadas polímeros cuyo principal componente es el carbono. Los polímeros se construyen por la repetición sucesiva de unidades químicas pequeñas y simples, llamadas monómeros, que se unen mediante una reacción llamada polimerización. Se forma así una macromolécula en forma de cadena cuyos eslabones son los monómeros. Los plásticos son materiales elaborados a partir de materias primas minerales como petróleo, gas natural y hulla (carbón) o vegetales como el látex (procedente de árboles tropicales) o la celulosa (de la que se obtiene plásticos como celofán y celuloide) por un proceso llamado polimerización.
  6. 6. Pétreos. Los materiales pétreos utilizados como material son las rocas. Éstas son agregados de partículas minerales muy grandes y sin forma determinada que se encuentran en la naturaleza. Son ejemplos, los granitos, mármoles y pizarras. Estos son materiales muy apreciados en la construcción, por ser muy resistentes a las condiciones medioambientales, pero presentan el inconveniente de tener un coste alto.
  7. 7. Cerámicos. Son elementos fabricados a partir de materiales terrosos cocidos. Bajo esta denominación están los elementos fabricados a partir de materiales terrosos cocidos. Las materias primas son arcilla (le da consistencia ) o caolín (que es un tipo de arcilla muy pura y le aporta color blanco y textura fina) que, una vez moldeada, se somete a un proceso de secado y cocción posterior que le hace perder agua y convierte a estos materiales en duros pero frágiles.
  8. 8. Aglomerantes y conglomerantes. Son materiales con propiedades adhesivas que, amasados con agua, fraguan (compactan materiales) primero y endurecen después. Los más importantes son la cal, el yeso y el cemento.
  9. 9. Vidrio. El vidrio se obtiene de una mezcla de arena de sílice (SiO2), con fundentes (Na2CO3), y estabilizantes, como caliza (CaCO3), se añaden, cada vez en mayor medida, cascos de vidrio procedente de envases de vidrio reciclado, la mezcla funde en torno a 1.500 C. Al vidrio así obtenido se le da forma por laminación. Es un material inorgánico, amorfo, transparente, duro y frágil, empleado para fabricar una gran cantidad de productos, ventanas, lentes, botellas,… El vidrio es reciclable sin límite de veces, al reciclarlo no pierde sus propiedades, ahorrándose alrededor del 30% de energía respecto al vidrio nuevo. Para ello se separa y clasifica según su color en tres grupos: verde, ámbar y transparente.
  10. 10. Fibras textiles. Las fibras textiles son filamentos que se hilan o trenzan, se pueden tejer formando tejidos y se pueden teñir dándoles color. Atendiendo a su origen podemos clasificarlas en: Fibras Naturales Animal Lana es el pelo de las ovejas que se esquilan periódicamente. Seda es el filamento del capullo de los gusanos Vegetal Algodón es la semilla de una planta Lino es el tallo de una planta Esparto. es la hoja de una planta Mineral Amianto: es un material muy fibroso Fibras Artificiales Vegetal Rayón se obtiene de la celulosa. Fibrolana se obtiene de la caseína de la leche disuelta en sosa Mineral Fibra de vidrio se obtiene a partir de la mezcla de una serie de minerales. Fibras de metales de aquellos metales que son dúctiles se pueden obtener hilos Sintéticas Nailon son poliamidas muy resistentes y elásticas Tergal se mezcla con algodón y lana Licra es muy elástico, se combina con fibras,
  11. 11. Cristales líquidos: son utilizados en las pantallas de los televisores y de los computadores, están formados por finos cristales de materiales conductores transparentes que dejan pasar la luz (óxido de estaño dopado con indio).
  12. 12. Biomateriales: Muy utilizados en el campo de la implantación de prótesis, o de piel artificial. El objetivo es crear un biomaterial poroso que permita la interconectividad de tubos capilares, nervios y vasos sanguíneos, que actúe como órganos artificiales, durables, menos pesados y de bajo costo que no provoquen rechazo entre los receptores. Para su producción se utilizan ciertos polímeros sintéticos, o materiales metálicos a base de titanio y cobalto, o determinados compuestos cerámicos y vítreos.
  13. 13. Fosforescentes: Se utilizan para recubrir las paredes interiores de ciertos monitores o pantallas. Cuando estos son atravesados por radiaciones de una determinada longitud de onda no visible por el ojo humano, estas radiaciones provocan una modificación en los materiales y las convierten en visibles iluminándose cromáticamente, para lo que se emplea, óxido de itrio (Y2O3), silicato de zinc (Zn2SiO4).
  14. 14. Inteligentes: que son capaces de copiar el comportamiento del organismo humano y sean capaces de reparar posibles averías.
  15. 15. Híbridos, (optoelectrónica): El objetivo de estas técnicas es reunir el campo de la óptica, la electrónica y la ciencia de materiales para desarrollar nuevos productos similares a los empleados en electrónica, pero que en vez de emplear electrones como portadores de la señal, emplean fotones. Con ello se consigue un consumo y volúmenes incomparablemente menores, así como unas velocidades de respuesta ultrarrápidas. Se está desarrollando un producto llamado PMO (periodic mesoporous organosilica) a base de metileno (orgánico) y silicio (inorgánico)
  16. 16. Superconductores: Empleados en la fabricación de imanes permanentes, permiten la utilización de campos magnéticos muy potentes y estables, que prácticamente no presentan consumo energético, en la actualidad se están desarrollando nuevos superconductores a base de nioburo de estaño y de aleaciones con titanio y niobio.
  17. 17. Referencia Bibliográfica. Torres Búa, M. Materiales de uso técnico. Recuperado de https://www.edu.xunta.es/espazoAbalar/sites/espazoAbalar/files/datos/1464947174/contido/index.html

×