Actividad del área de Tecnología e Informática

Actividad No 1

  1. 1. ACTIVIDAD No 1.4.
  2. 2. TECNOLOGIA E INFORMATICA 2020 Fecha de inicio de la actividad: 27 de Abril de 2020 Fecha de cierre de la actividad: 10 de Mayo de 2020 Competencia a desarrollar: Utilizo las tecnologías de la información y la comunicación, para apoyar mis procesos de aprendizaje y actividades personales (recolectar, seleccionar, organizar y procesar información). Reconozco la importancia de los materiales en el uso cotidiano en la solución de problemas y satisfacción de necesidades. Criterios de Evaluación: Identificar la importancia de la tecnología en el entorno del estudiante. Entrega de forma puntual el trabajo propuesto de Microsoft Word. Relaciona la tecnología con los conceptos aprendidos desde el área de informática. Eje Temático. Introducción a los materiales. Tipos de materiales. Clasificación de los materiales. Propiedades de los materiales. Pasos, fases o etapa de la estrategia de aprendizaje a desarrollar. Para el desarrollo de esta actividad cada estudiante debe tener en cuenta lo siguiente: 1. Lea el Módulo de Procesadores de texto – Microsoft Word. 2. Ingresar al blog https://tecnocasdsextos.blogspot.com/ donde encontraras la presentación “Introducción a los materiales” Actividad a desarrollar Para dar inicio a la actividad 1 usted debe leer la presentación “Introducción a los materiales”. Una vez leído debe realizar el siguiente taller: En el procesador de texto Microsoft Word (Visto desde informática) presentar un trabajo dando solución a las preguntas planteadas. Debe tener Portada y Contraportada.
  3. 3. Taller No 1. 1. 1. Completa la siguiente tabla. Escriba 10 ejemplos de cada uno. MATERIA PRIMA ANIMAL VEGETAL MINERAL Ejemplos Ejemplos Ejemplos 2. 2. Haz un listado de 20 artefactos, elementos u objetos que encuentras en tu casa e indica con qué tipo de material fue elaborado. Ejemplo. Artefacto, elemento u objeto Material con que fue elaborado. Vaso Vidrio. 3. Según el proceso para la obtención de un producto tecnológico, escoja 5 productos tecnológicos e indique para cada uno la materia prima y el material técnico utilizado. Ejemplo. Observa la imagen (para los demás ejemplos no necesitan incluir imágenes) Producto tecnológico materia prima material técnico. Camisa lana tela 4. Nombre e inserte una imagen de los siguientes tipos de materiales. Vidrio. Plástico. Cerámicos Textil 3. 5. Realiza una sopa de letras de 12 x 12 utilizando 8 palabras relacionadas en la guía de trabajo (materiales). Debes utilizar diferentes tipos de fuentes de letra y colores para indicar las palabras utilizadas. Una vez termine el talle en Microsoft Word Guarde el documento con el siguiente Nombre: Nombreyapellidodelestudiante_grado.docx Ejemplo: luisperez604.docx
  4. 4. Productos a entregar por el estudiante Individual: Cada estudiante debe entregar un archivo (documento en Microsoft Word) que debe ser enviado al pizarrón de la plataforma. 1. Si desea escribir algo para tener en cuenta lo puede hacer, de lo contrario de clic en enviar. Notas El trabajo es el mismo para informática y tecnología pero él envió debe hacerse a cada docente.

