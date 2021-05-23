Copy Link Here https://greatfull.fileoz.club/1525539981

A deadly neurological malady characterized by progressive and irreparable shrinking of brain tissue Alzheimer's disease causes declines in memory social abilities and communication skills that accelerate aging and eventually lead to death.Conventional medicine has failed to develop treatments for this terrifying disease. No drug or proprietary medicine has been shown to be effective.In this groundbreaking book leading integrative psychiatrist Dr. James M. Greenblatt reveals that hope has come from new research showing the answer lies with an integrative approach of which nutrition is a key factor.The key lies in lowdose nutritional lithium a naturally occurring mineral with a long and welldocumented history of restoring brain and nervous system function at the molecular level. Integrative Medicine for Alzheimer's presents this simple and effective approach to the prevention and treatment of dementia delivering a wealth of scientific support for the clinical use of nutritional lithium including 9632; Insight into the causes of Alzheimer's disease 9632; New information about nutritional lithium and its clinical use in theprevention Alzheimer's disease 9632; Research showing how antioxidants and antiinflammatory nutrientssupport brain health 9632; A roadmap for you and your doctor to build an integrative treatmentplan to preserve healthy brain function...