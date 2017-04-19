Recorte de modelos C.D. Orlando Rodríguez Chipana
INTRODUCCIÓN • El modelo de estudio en ortodoncia es uno de los apartados de fundamental importancia para el diagnostico y...
INTRODUCCIÓN • Para la construcción de modelos de yeso se requiere de procederes entre los que encontramos: – Secado de la...
RECORTE DEL MODELO • Para obtener un modelo de presentación se debe de tener en cuenta lo siguiente: • Una recortadora de ...
Recorte de modelo superior Para empezar el recorte de modelos se debe de paralelizar el plano oclusal con plano del zócalo...
Recorte de modelo superior • Trazar la línea del rafe palatino medio y la de los surcos hamulares en zona anatómica (para ...
• Trazar una línea a ambos lados desde el rafe medio hasta el fondo de surco vestibular de ambos lados, si fuesen de difer...
• Marcar una distancia de 17 - 20 mm del recorte posterior y trazar la línea de molares, paralela a la cara posterior del ...
• Corroborando que ello no afectaría a ningún diente proceder a recortar. • Desde la proyección lateral de la cara mesial ...
• Trazar una línea a nivel de los caninos perependicular al rafe medio de modo que interceptan a los recortes laterales, t...
17 – 20 mm 65° - 70° 30° 110° Línea de los caninos Línea de los molaresRafemedio Recorte de modelo superior
Recorte inferior similar a superior en sus tres lados posteriores, pero sus flancos laterales siempre deben medir 5º menos...
Recorte de modelo inferior 17 – 20 mm 65° - 70° 110° Línea de los caninos Línea de los molares Rafemedio
Recorte de modelo inferior Recortado el modelo superior, se coloca la cera de registro y procedemos a recortar utilizando ...
Recortando los contornos con cuidado de sobrepasar al superior, para finalmente redondear la parte anterior del modelo inf...
Recorte de modelo 13 mm 13 mm 70–75mm Modelos en oclusión tendrán altura de 55 mm para dentición decidua, de 65 mm para de...
Terminado y pulido • Retocar los defectos (burbujas), en zona de los zócalos, con preparado de yeso en poca cantidad con a...
• Solución jabonosa: • 1 litro de agua hervida caliente. • 200 g de jabón de ropa blanco en escamas o rallado. • 10 g de b...
• Pintado: • Una vez seco se puede pintar con pintura en aerosol solo toque no exagerar porque se desparrama y chorrea por...
Recorte de modelos terminados
Recorte de modelos terminados
Bibliografía • American Boards of Orthodontics ( 1990 ) specific Instructions for Candidates American boards of orthodonti...
Gracias…. Los modelos son la mejor forma de expresar tu arte, tu profesionalismo y tu persona.
×