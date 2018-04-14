Estudiar fp 18

Successfully reported this slideshow.
ESTUDIAR FORMACIÓN PROFESIONAL IES FRANCISCO TOMÁS Y VALIENTE. FUENMAYOR DEPARTAMENTO DE ORIENTACIÓN
Preparar a los alumnos y alumnas para la actividad en un campo profesional y facilitar su adaptación a los cambios laboral...
CICLOS FORMATIVOS DE FORMACIÓN PROFESIONAL BÁSICA Para poder se deben cumplir las tres condiciones siguientes: • Tener ent...
El título Profesional Básico tiene validez en todo el territorio nacional y que permite el acceso a los ciclos formativos ...
ACCESO : -Título de Graduado en Educación Secundaria Obligatoria (60 % de las plazas) - Título Profesional Básico (30 % de...
Duración: depende del número total de horas: tiende a dos cursos completos. Titulación: Al finalizar el Ciclo se obtiene e...
CICLOS FORMATIVOS DE GRADO SUPERIOR ACCESO: - Título de Bachiller. (60 % de las plazas) - Título de Técnico. (30 % de las ...
CICLOS FORMATIVOS DE GRADO SUPERIOR Duración: según el número total de horas. Dos cursos aproximadamente Titulación: Al fi...
FORMACIÓN PROFESIONAL A DISTANCIA Las enseñanzas de Formación Profesional a distancia permiten combinar el estudio y la fo...
OFERTA EDUCATIVA GRADO MEDIO Atención a Personas en Situación de Dependencia IES Batalla de Clavijo (Logroño) Sistemas Mic...
FORMACIÓN PROFESIONAL DUAL Se realiza entre el centro educativo y la empresa como resultado de la coparticipación entre am...
En la Formación Profesional Dual de Grado Superior, el módulo profesional de Proyecto se desarrollará en el tercer trimest...
FORMACIÓN PROFESIONAL DUAL- BILINGÜE GRADO SUPERIOR Administración de Sistemas Informáticos en Red CPC Los Boscos (Logroño...
OFERTA EDUCATIVA 2018-19 FAMILIAS PROFESIONALES F.P.B. GRADO MEDIO GRADO SUPERIOR ACTIVIDADES FÍSICAS Y DEPORTIVAS • Acond...
FAMILIAS PROFESIONALES F.P.B. C.F. GRADO MEDIO C.F. GRADO SUPERIOR COMERCIO Y MARKETING Servicios Comerciales Actividades ...
FAMILIAS PROFESIONALES F.P.B. GRADO MEDIO GRADO SUPERIOR IMAGEN PERSONAL Peluquería y Estética Estética y Belleza Estilism...
FAMILIAS PROFESIONALES F.P.B. GRADO MEDIO GRADO SUPERIOR QUÍMICA Operaciones de laboratorio Laboratorio de Análisis y de C...
FAMILIAS PROFESIONALES • Actividades físicas y deportivas • Administración y gestión • Agraria • Artes gráficas • Comercio...
EDUCARIOJA • Industrias alimentarias • Informática y comunicaciones • Instalación y mantenimiento • Madera, mueble y corch...
ACTIVIDADES FÍSICAS Y DEPORTIVAS • GRADO SUPERIOR -Animación de Actividades Físicas y Deportivas • 2º curso • Puestos y oc...
ACTIVIDADES FÍSICAS Y DEPORTIVAS • GRADO SUPERIOR Acondicionamiento Físico . 1º curso • Enseñanza y Animación Sociodeporti...
ADMINISTRACIÓN Y GESTIÓN GRADO MEDIO •Gestión Administrativa GRADO SUPERIOR •Administración y Finanzas •Secretariado
ADMINISTRACIÓN Y GESTIÓN • GRADO MEDIO Gestión Administrativa • Puestos y ocupaciones: Auxiliar administrativo, Ayudante d...
• GRADO SUPERIOR Administración y Finanzas Puestos y ocupaciones: Administrativo de oficina. Administrativo comercial. Adm...
Secretariado ASISTENCIA A LA DIRECCIÓN •Puestos de trabajo que puede desempeñar: Asistente a la dirección. Asistente perso...
AGRARIA GRADO MEDIO Trabajos Forestales y de Conservación del Medio Natural GRADO SUPERIOR Gestión y Organización de los R...
AGRARIA GRADO MEDIO Trabajos Forestales y de Conservación del Medio Natural Puestos y ocupaciones: Trabajador cualificado ...
GRADO SUPERIOR Gestión y Organización de los Recursos Naturales y Paisajísticos Puestos de trabajo que puede desempeñar Co...
GRADO MEDIO Impresión en Artes Gráficas Puestos de trabajo que puede desempeñar: Operador de máquinas de offset en general...
COMERCIO Y MARKETING GRADO MEDIO Actividades comerciales GRADO SUPERIOR Comercio Internacional Transporte y Logística
COMERCIO Y MARKETING GRADO MEDIO Actividades comerciales Puestos y ocupaciones: Vendedor. Representante comercial. Promoto...
GRADO SUPERIOR Comercio Internacional Puestos de trabajo que pueden desempeña Técnico en comercio exterior Técnico de oper...
GRADO SUPERIOR Transporte y Logística Puestos de trabajo que puede desempeñar: Jefe de tráfico de empresas de transporte d...
EDIFICACIÓN Y OBRA CIVIL GRADO SUPERIOR Proyectos de Edificación Puestos y ocupaciones: Delineante proyectista de edificac...
CONVALIDACIÓN de asignaturas en las ramas de ingeniería y arquitectura (hasta 20% de créditos) Acceso a cualquier carrera ...
ELECTRICIDAD Y ELECTRÓNICA GRADO MEDIO: •Instalaciones Electricas y Automáticas •Instalaciones de Telecomunicaciones GRADO...
ELECTRICIDAD Y ELECTRÓNICA GRADO MEDIO: Instalaciones Electricas y Automáticas Puestos y ocupaciones: Instalador-mantenedo...
GRADO MEDIO: Instalaciones de Telecomunicaciones Puestos y ocupaciones: • Instalador de telecomunicaciones en edificios de...
GRADO SUPERIOR • Automatización y Robótica Industrial I.E.S. "Inventor Cosme García" - Logroño
GRADO SUPERIOR Automatización y Robótica Industrial Puestos y ocupaciones: •Jefe de equipo de supervisión de montaje y de ...
GRADO SUPERIOR Automatización y Robótica Industrial • Proyectista de sistemas de medida y regulación de sistemas de automa...
GRADO SUPERIOR Automatización y Robótica Industrial Acceso a estudios universitarios: •Cursos de especialización profesion...
GRADO SUPERIOR Sistemas Electrotécnicos y Automatizados Puestos y ocupaciones: • Técnico en proyectos electrotécnicos. • P...
• Coordinador técnico de redes eléctricas de baja tensión y alumbrado exterior. • Técnico en supervisión, verificación y c...
GRADO SUPERIOR Sistemas de Telecomunicación e Informáticos Puestos de trabajo que puede desempeñar • Ayudante de proyectis...
• Técnico en supervisión, instalación, mantenimiento, verificación y control en redes locales y sistemas telemáticos. • Té...
ENERGÍA Y AGUA • GRADO SUPERIOR Energías Renovables
GRADO SUPERIOR Energías Renovables Puestos de trabajo que puede desempeñar: • Técnico de gestión de operación y mantenimie...
GRADO SUPERIOR • Responsable de mantenimiento de instalaciones solares fotovoltaicas • Responsable de explotación y manten...
Energías Renovables Acceso a estudios universitarios: El título de Técnico Superior en Transporte y Logística permite el a...
FABRICACIÓN MECÁNICA GRADO MEDIO Mecanizado Soldadura y Calderería GRADO SUPERIOR Programación de la Producción en Fabrica...
FABRICACIÓN MECÁNICA GRADO MEDIO Mecanizado Puestos y ocupaciones: • Ajustador operario de máquinas herramientas. Pulidor ...
GRADO MEDIO • Soldadura y Calderería Puestos y ocupaciones: •Soldadores y oxicortadores. •Operadores de proyección térmica...
GRADO SUPERIOR Programación de la Producción en Fabricación Mecánica Puestos y ocupaciones: • Técnicos en mecánica. • Enca...
GRADO SUPERIOR Diseño en Fabricación Mecánica Puestos y ocupaciones: •Delineante proyectista. •Técnico en CAD. •Delineante...
HOSTELERÍA Y TURISMO GRADO MEDIO •Servicios en Restauración •Cocina y Gastronomía GRADO SUPERIOR •Gestión de Alojamientos ...
HOSTELERÍA Y TURISMO GRADO MEDIO Servicios en Restauración Puestos y ocupaciones: • Camarero de bar-cafetería o restaurant...
GRADO MEDIO Cocina y Gastronomía Puestos y ocupaciones: • Cocinero. • Jefe de partida. • Empleado de economato de unidades...
GRADO SUPERIOR Gestión de Alojamientos Turísticos Puestos y ocupaciones: • Subdirector de alojamientos de establecimientos...
GRADO SUPERIOR Dirección de Cocina Puestos y ocupaciones: • Director de alimentos y bebidas. • Director de cocina. • Jefe ...
GRADO SUPERIOR Dirección de Servicios de Restauración Puestos y ocupaciones: • Director de alimentos y bebidas. Supervisor...
GRADO SUPERIOR Guía, Información y Asistencia Turística Puestos y ocupaciones: • Guía local, guía acompañante. • Guía en e...
¿QUÉ PUEDO SEGUIR ESTUDIANDO? Ciclo de grado superior de la misma familia profesional: Agencias de Viajes y Gestión de Eve...
IMAGEN PERSONAL GRADO MEDIO •Peluquería •Estética Personal Decorativa GRADO SUPERIOR •Estilismo y Dirección de Peluquería
IMAGEN PERSONAL GRADO MEDIO • Peluquería Puestos de trabajo que puede desempeñar: • Peluquero/a. Barbero/a. Técnico/a en c...
GRADO MEDIO Estética Personal Decorativa Puestos de trabajo que puede desempeñar: • Técnico esteticista en centros de bell...
Puestos de trabajo que puede desempeñar: •Director técnico en empresas de peluquería. •Director técnico-artístico de peluq...
• Asesor de imagen. • Asesor de venta y demostrador de productos y aparatos de peluquería. • Asesor de prensa especializad...
INDUSTRIAS ALIMENTARIAS GRADO MEDIO •Aceites de Oliva y Vinos •Panadería, Repostería y Confitería GRADO SUPERIOR •Vitivini...
INDUSTRIAS ALIMENTARIAS GRADO MEDIO Aceites de Oliva y Vinos Puestos y ocupaciones: • Bodeguero, elaborador de vinos, cava...
GRADO MEDIO Panadería, Repostería y Confitería Puestos de trabajo que puede desempeñar: • Panadero. Elaborador de bollería...
GRADO SUPERIOR Vitivinicultura Puestos y ocupaciones: • Técnico vitivinícola. • Encargado de proceso de destilación y rect...
INFORMÁTICA Y COMUNICACIONES GRADO MEDIO •Sistemas Microinformáticos y Redes GRADO SUPERIOR •Administración de Sistemas In...
INFORMÁTICA Y COMUNICACIONES GRADO MEDIO Sistemas Microinformáticos y Redes Puestos y ocupaciones: • Técnico instalador-re...
GRADO SUPERIOR Administración de Sistemas Informáticos en Red- Puestos y ocupaciones: • Técnico en administración de siste...
GRADO SUPERIOR Desarrollo de Aplicaciones Multiplataforma- Puestos y ocupaciones: • Desarrollar aplicaciones informáticas ...
GRADO SUPERIOR Desarrollo de Aplicaciones Web Puestos y ocupaciones: • Programador Web. • Programador Multimedia. • Desarr...
INSTALACIÓN Y MANTENIMIENTO GRADO MEDIO •Mantenimiento electromecánico •Instalaciones frigoríficas y de climatización GRAD...
INSTALACIÓN Y MANTENIMIENTO GRADO MEDIO Mantenimiento electromecánico Puestos de trabajo que puede desempeñar • Mecánico d...
GRADO MEDIO Instalaciones frigoríficas y de climatización Puestos de trabajo que puede desempeñar: Instalador frigorista e...
GRADO SUPERIOR Mecatrónica industrial Puestos de trabajo que puede desempeñar • Técnico en planificación y programación de...
GRADO SUPERIOR Prevención de Riesgos Profesionales Puestos y ocupaciones: •Prevencionista •Coordinador de prevención •Técn...
MADERA, MUEBLE Y CORCHO GRADO MEDIO Fabricación a Medida e Instalación de Carpintería y Mueble Puestos de trabajo que pued...
QUÍMICA GRADO MEDIO •Laboratorio GRADO SUPERIOR •Laboratorio de Análisis y Control de Calidad
QUÍMICA GRADO MEDIO Laboratorio Puestos de trabajo que puede desempeñar: • Auxiliar, operador o técnico de laboratorios de...
GRADO SUPERIOR Laboratorio de Análisis y Control de Calidad Puestos y ocupaciones: •Analista de laboratorio químico. Anali...
SANIDAD GRADO MEDIO •Cuidados Auxiliares de Enfermería •Farmacia y Parafarmacia •Emergencias Sanitarias GRADO SUPERIOR •Di...
Puestos y ocupaciones: •Auxiliar de enfermería Acceso a otros estudios: •Bachillerato. •Ciclos Formativos de Grado Superio...
GRADO MEDIO Farmacia y Parafarmacia Puestos y ocupaciones: Técnico en Farmacia. Técnico Auxiliar de Farmacia. Técnico de A...
GRADO MEDIO •Emergencias Sanitarias Puestos y ocupaciones: •Técnico en Transporte Sanitario. •Técnico en emergencias Sanit...
GRADO SUPERIOR Dietética Puestos y ocupaciones: •Dietista. Técnico en dietética y nutrición. •Responsable de alimentación ...
GRADO SUPERIOR Puestos de trabajo que puede desempeñar: •Técnico superior en imagen para el diagnóstico. •Técnico especial...
Acceso a estudios universitarios: •El título de Técnico Superior en Imagen para el diagnóstico permite el acceso directo a...
GRADO SUPERIOR Laboratorio Clínico y Biomédico Puestos de trabajo que puede desempeñar: •Técnico/a superior en laboratorio...
Acceso a estudios universitarios: •El título de Técnico Superior en Imagen para el diagnóstico permite el acceso directo a...
GRADO SUPERIOR Salud Ambiental Puestos y ocupaciones: •Técnico en salud ambiental. •Técnico en control de aguas de consumo...
GRADO SUPERIOR Radioterapia y Dosimetría Puestos de trabajo que puede desempeñar: •Técnico superior en radioterapia. •Técn...
Acceso a estudios universitarios: •El título de Técnico Superior en Imagen para el diagnóstico permite el acceso directo a...
SERVICIOS SOCIOCULTURALES Y A LA COMUNIDAD GRADO MEDIO Atención a personas en situación de dependencia GRADO SUPERIOR Educ...
GRADO MEDIO Atención a personas en situación de dependencia Puestos de trabajo que puede desempeñar •Cuidador o cuidadora ...
• Auxiliar de ayuda a domicilio. Asistente de atención domiciliaria. Trabajador o trabajadora familiar. • Auxiliar de educ...
GRADO SUPERIOR •Educación Infantil Puestos y ocupaciones: •Educador o educadora infantil en primer ciclo de educación infa...
Acceso a estudios universitarios: •El título de Técnico Superior en Educación Infantil permite el acceso directo a las ens...
GRADO SUPERIOR Integración Social Puestos de trabajo que puede desempeñar: •Técnico de programas de prevención e inserción...
• Técnico de movilidad básica. Mediador ocupacional y/o laboral. Mediador o mediadora comunitaria. • Mediador o mediadora ...
GRADO SUPERIOR •Animación Sociocultural y Turistica Puestos de trabajo que puede desempeñar: •Coordinador/a de tiempo libr...
• Animador/a sociocultural. • Dinamizador/a comunitario. • Asesor/a para el sector asociativo. • Técnico comunitario. • Té...
Acceso a estudios universitarios: •El título de Técnico Superior en Animación sociocultural permite el acceso directo a la...
TEXTIL, CONFECCIÓN Y PIEL GRADO SUPERIOR Diseño y Producción de Calzado y Complementos Puestos y ocupaciones: •Patronista ...
• Técnico en control de calidad en industrias del calzado y la marroquinería. • Técnico de organización. Encargado de ofic...
TRANSPORTE Y MANTENIMIENTO DE VEHÍCULOS GRADO MEDIO •Electromecánica de Vehículos Automóviles •Carrocería GRADO SUPERIOR •...
TRANSPORTE Y MANTENIMIENTO DE VEHÍCULOS GRADO MEDIO •Electromecánica de Vehículos Automóviles Puestos y ocupaciones: •Elec...
• Reparador sistemas neumáticos e hidráulicos. • Reparador sistemas de transmisión y frenos. * Reparador sistemas de direc...
Acceso a otros estudios: •Bachillerato. •Ciclos Formativos de Grado Superior mediante Prueba de Acceso. Centros que impart...
GRADO MEDIO Carrocería Puestos de trabajo que puede desempeñar: •Chapista reparador de carrocería de automóviles, vehículo...
Acceso a otros estudios: •Bachillerato. •Ciclos Formativos de Grado Superior mediante Prueba de Acceso. Centros que impart...
GRADO SUPERIOR Automoción Puestos y ocupaciones: • Jefe del área de electromecánica. • Recepcionista de vehículos. • Jefe ...
GRADO SUPERIOR Automoción Acceso a otros estudios: El título de Técnico Superior en Automoción permite el acceso directo a...
TESTS DE INTERESES PROFESIONALES • Formación profesional reducido (6 familias profesionales): De Formación profesional 1 •...
WEBS SOBRE ORIENTACIÓN PROFESIONAL • IBERCAJAORIENTA:https://orienta.cepymearag on.es/ZonaJ%C3%B3venes.aspx • http://www.d...
VIDEOS FP • ASTURIAS http://www.consejoasturiasfp.com/video.php • CANTABRIA http://educantabria.tv/channel/formacion-profe...
Webs de Formación Profesional de las Comunidades Autónomas
  1. 1. ESTUDIAR FORMACIÓN PROFESIONAL IES FRANCISCO TOMÁS Y VALIENTE. FUENMAYOR DEPARTAMENTO DE ORIENTACIÓN
  2. 2. Preparar a los alumnos y alumnas para la actividad en un campo profesional y facilitar su adaptación a los cambios laborales, así como contribuir a su desarrollo personal y al ejercicio de la ciudadanía democrática. Los títulos de Formación Profesional se organizan en Familias Profesionales y están referidos al Catálogo Nacional de Cualificaciones Profesionales. Cada Familia Profesional se desarrolla en: •Ciclos de Formación Profesional Básica. •Ciclos formativos de Grado Medio. •Ciclos formativos de Grado Superior. Las enseñanzas de FP incluirá una fase de formación práctica en los centros de trabajo
  3. 3. CICLOS FORMATIVOS DE FORMACIÓN PROFESIONAL BÁSICA Para poder se deben cumplir las tres condiciones siguientes: • Tener entre 15 y 17 años a 31 de diciembre del año de inicio del curso. • Haber cursado 3º ESO o excepcionalmente 2º ESO. • Haber sido propuesto por el equipo docente: Consejo Orientador CONTENIDOS: •Bloque de Comunicación y Ciencias Sociales •Bloque de Ciencias Aplicadas. •Módulos de Competencia Profesional asociado al título
  4. 4. El título Profesional Básico tiene validez en todo el territorio nacional y que permite el acceso a los ciclos formativos de Grado Medio. El título Profesional Básico tendrá los mismos efectos laborales que el título de Graduado en Educación Secundaria Obligatoria para el acceso a empleos públicos y privados.
  5. 5. ACCESO : -Título de Graduado en Educación Secundaria Obligatoria (60 % de las plazas) - Título Profesional Básico (30 % de las plazas) - Una de las siguientes opciones, según el orden de prioridad indicado a continuación (10 % de las plazas): - 1º Prueba de acceso a los ciclos formativos de grado medio. - 2º Curso de formación específico para el acceso a ciclos formativos de grado medio. - 3º Prueba de acceso a los ciclos formativos de grado superior. - 4º El título de Bachiller. - 5º Título de Técnico o de Técnico Superior de Formación Profesional. - 6º Prueba de acceso a la universidad para mayores de 25 años. - 7º Título universitario. - 8º Otras vías de acceso contempladas en la legislación vigente. Prueba de acceso a ciclos formativos de Grado Medio, para aquellos alumnos que tengan 17 años cumplidos en el año de realización de dicha prueba. Curso de Formación específico para acceder a grado medio, para las personas que no reúnan los requisitos académicos para acceder a grado medio si superan el curso de formación específico además de tener 17 años cumplidos en el año de finalización del curso CICLOS FORMATIVOS DE GRADO MEDIO
  6. 6. Duración: depende del número total de horas: tiende a dos cursos completos. Titulación: Al finalizar el Ciclo se obtiene el título de TÉCNICO. Salidas: A su finalización, se puede: ➢ Insertar en el mundo laboral. ➢ Acceder al Bachillerato. ➢ Acceder a Ciclo Formativo de Grado Superior CICLOS FORMATIVOS DE GRADO MEDIO
  7. 7. CICLOS FORMATIVOS DE GRADO SUPERIOR ACCESO: - Título de Bachiller. (60 % de las plazas) - Título de Técnico. (30 % de las plazas) - Una de las siguientes opciones, según el orden de prioridad indicado a continuación (10 % de las plazas): - 1º Prueba de acceso a los ciclos formativos de grado superior. - 2º Curso de formación específico para el acceso a ciclos formativos de grado superior. - 3º Prueba de acceso a la universidad para mayores de 25 años. - 4º Título de Técnico Superior de Formación Profesional. - 5º Título universitario. - 6º Otras vías de acceso contempladas en la legislación vigente. Prueba de acceso a ciclos formativos de Grado Superior, para aquellos alumnos que tengan 19 años cumplidos en el año de realización de dicha prueba. Curso preparatorio para la prueba de acceso a Grado Superior, para aquellos alumnos que tengan 19 años cumplidos en el año de realización de la prueba
  8. 8. CICLOS FORMATIVOS DE GRADO SUPERIOR Duración: según el número total de horas. Dos cursos aproximadamente Titulación: Al finalizar el Ciclo se obtiene el título de TÉCNICO SUPERIOR. Salidas: ➢ Insertar en el mundo laboral. ➢ Continuar estudios universitarios.
  9. 9. FORMACIÓN PROFESIONAL A DISTANCIA Las enseñanzas de Formación Profesional a distancia permiten combinar el estudio y la formación con la actividad laboral u otras responsabilidades, así como con aquellas situaciones personales que dificulten el estudio y la formación en el régimen de enseñanza presencial. ORGANIZACIÓN •Estas enseñanzas se realizan a través de una plataforma virtual y cuentan con una atención tutorial de manera individual y colectiva. •La asistencia del alumno a las tutorías colectivas podrá tener carácter voluntario u obligatorio para el alumnado, según lo determine el centro. •Permite, en esta modalidad, que cada alumno decida qué módulos quiere cursar en función de sus necesidades personales y su disponibilidad. •El módulo profesional de Formación en centros de trabajo (FCT) tiene carácter presencial.
  10. 10. OFERTA EDUCATIVA GRADO MEDIO Atención a Personas en Situación de Dependencia IES Batalla de Clavijo (Logroño) Sistemas Microinformáticos y Redes IES Comercio (Logroño) GRADO SUPERIOR Comercio internacional IES Comercio (Logroño) Vitivinicultura IES La Laboral (Lardero) Educación Infantil IES Batalla de Clavijo (Logroño) Integración social IES Batalla de Clavijo (Logroño)
  11. 11. FORMACIÓN PROFESIONAL DUAL Se realiza entre el centro educativo y la empresa como resultado de la coparticipación entre ambos, a través de los convenios de colaboración que los centros educativos establecen con empresas del sector correspondiente ORGANIZACIÓN En el Primer curso se diferencian dos periodos: − 1er periodo, se realiza la formación en el centro educativo. − 2º periodo, el alumno que supere la evaluación previa a la incorporación a la empresa, continúa las enseñanzas alternando la formación en el centro educativo con la formación en el centro de trabajo. Excepcionalmente, se podrá establecer un 3er periodo que se realizará en el centro educativo (junio). En el Segundo curso se intensifican el número de horas de formación en la empresa.
  12. 12. En la Formación Profesional Dual de Grado Superior, el módulo profesional de Proyecto se desarrollará en el tercer trimestre del año académico en que se realice el segundo curso del ciclo formativo. FORMACIÓN PROFESIONAL DUAL GRADO MEDIO Carrocería (2º) IES Inventor Cosme García (Logroño) Instalaciones Frigoríficas y de Climatización (1º) Mantenimiento Electromecánico (1º) Soldadura y Calderería (1º) GRADO SUPERIOR Automoción (2º) CPC Sagrado Corazón (Logroño) Energías Renovables (2º) IES Rey Don García (Nájera) Diseño en fabricación mecánica (2º) CPC Los Boscos (Logroño) Mecatrónica Industrial IES Inventor Cosme García (Logroño)
  13. 13. FORMACIÓN PROFESIONAL DUAL- BILINGÜE GRADO SUPERIOR Administración de Sistemas Informáticos en Red CPC Los Boscos (Logroño Desarrollo de Aplicaciones Web CPC Sagrado Corazón (Logroño) La Formación Profesional Dual-Bilingüe incorpora la lengua inglesa de forma integrada en, al menos, dos módulos profesionales
  14. 14. OFERTA EDUCATIVA 2018-19 FAMILIAS PROFESIONALES F.P.B. GRADO MEDIO GRADO SUPERIOR ACTIVIDADES FÍSICAS Y DEPORTIVAS • Acondicionamiento Físico 1º • Animación de Actividades Físicas y Deportivas 2º • Enseñanza y animación Sociodepaortiva 1º ADMINISTRACIÓN Y GESTIÓN Servicios Administrativos Gestión Administrativa Administración y Finanzas Informática de Oficina Asistencia a la Dirección AGRARIA •Agrojardinería y Composiciones Florales •Aprovechamientos forestales •Actividades Agropecuarias Aprovechamiento y conservación del medio natural Gestión Forestal y del Medio Natural ARTES GRÁFICAS Impresión Gráﬁca
  15. 15. FAMILIAS PROFESIONALES F.P.B. C.F. GRADO MEDIO C.F. GRADO SUPERIOR COMERCIO Y MARKETING Servicios Comerciales Actividades Comerciales Comercio Internacional Marketing y Publicidad Transporte y Logística EDIFICACIÓN Y OBRA CIVIL Obras de interior, Decoración y Rehabilitación Proyectos de Edificación ELECTRICIDAD Y ELECTRÓNICA Electricidad y Electrónica Instalaciones Eléctricas y Automáticas Automatización y Robótica Industrial Instalaciones de Telecomunicaciones Sistemas Electrotécnicos y Automatizados Sistemas de Telecomunicación e Informáticos ENERGIA Y AGUA Energías Renovables FABRICACIÓN MECÁNICA Fabricación y Montaje* Mecanizado Diseño en Fabricación Mecánica Soldadura y Calderería Programación de la Producción en Fabricación Mecánica HOSTELERÍA Y TURISMO Cocina y Restauración Cocina y Gastronomía Dirección de Cocina Dirección de Servicios de Restauración Servicios en Restauración Gestión de Alojamientos Turísticos Guía, Información y Asistencias Turísticas
  16. 16. FAMILIAS PROFESIONALES F.P.B. GRADO MEDIO GRADO SUPERIOR IMAGEN PERSONAL Peluquería y Estética Estética y Belleza Estilismo y Dirección de PeluqueríaPeluquería y Cosmética Capilar INDUSTRIAS ALIMENTARIAS Aceites de Oliva y Vinos Vitivinicultura Panadería, Repostería y Conﬁtería INFORMÁTICA Y COMUNICACIONES Informática y Comunicaciones Sistemas Microinformáticos y Redes Administración de Sistemas Informáticos en Red Desarrollo de Aplicaciones Multiplataforma Desarrollo de Aplicaciones Web INSTALACIÓN Y MANTENIMIENTO Mantenimiento Electromecánico Mecatrónica Industrial Instalaciones Frigoríﬁcas y de Climatización Prevención de Riesgos Profesionales MADERA, MUEBLE Y CORCHO Carpintería y mueble Carpintería y mueble
  17. 17. FAMILIAS PROFESIONALES F.P.B. GRADO MEDIO GRADO SUPERIOR QUÍMICA Operaciones de laboratorio Laboratorio de Análisis y de Control de Calidad SANIDAD • Cuidados Auxiliares de Enfermería • Emergencias Sanitarias • Farmacia y Parafarmacia • Dietética • Imagen para el Diagnóstico y Medicina Nuclear • Laboratorio Clínico y Biomédico • Salud Ambiental • Radioterapia y Dosimetría SERVICIOS SOCIOCULTURALES Y A LA COMUNIDAD • Atención a Personas en Situación de Dependencia • Animación Sociocultural y Turística • Educación Infantil • Integración Social TEXTIL, CONFECCIÓN Y PIEL Arreglo y Reparación de Artículos Textiles y de Piel • Diseño y Producción de Calzado y Complementos TRANSPORTE Y MANTENIMIENTO DE VEHÍCULOS Mantenimiento de Vehículos • Carrocería • Electromecánica de Vehículos Automóviles • Automoción
  18. 18. FAMILIAS PROFESIONALES • Actividades físicas y deportivas • Administración y gestión • Agraria • Artes gráficas • Comercio y marketing • Edificación y obra civil • Electricidad y electrónica • Energía y Agua • Fabricación mecánica • Hostelería y turismo • Imagen personal
  19. 19. EDUCARIOJA • Industrias alimentarias • Informática y comunicaciones • Instalación y mantenimiento • Madera, mueble y corcho • Química • Sanidad • Servicios socioculturaes y a la comunidad • Textil, confección y piel • Transporte y mantenimiento de vehículos
  20. 20. ACTIVIDADES FÍSICAS Y DEPORTIVAS • GRADO SUPERIOR -Animación de Actividades Físicas y Deportivas • 2º curso • Puestos y ocupaciones: Promotor de actividades físico-deportivas. Animador de actividades físicas y deportivas. Coordinador de actividades polideportivas. Monitor de actividades físico-deportivas, recreativas individuales, de equipo y con implementos. • Acceso a otros estudios: Licenciado en Ciencias de la Actividad Física y del Deporte Maestro (todas las especialidades), Diplomado en Fisioterapia, Diplomado en Educación Social. Diplomado en Relaciones Laborales, Diplomado en Trabajo Social, Diplomado en Enfermería, Diplomado en Turismo • Centros que imparten este Ciclo Formativo: I.E.S. "La Laboral" - Lardero
  21. 21. ACTIVIDADES FÍSICAS Y DEPORTIVAS • GRADO SUPERIOR Acondicionamiento Físico . 1º curso • Enseñanza y Animación Sociodeportiva. 1º curso • Puestos y ocupaciones: • Acceso a otros estudios: Graduado en Ciencias de la Actividad Física y del Deporte Maestro (todas las especialidades), Diplomado en Fisioterapia, Diplomado en Educación Social. Diplomado en Relaciones Laborales, Diplomado en Trabajo Social, Diplomado en Enfermería, Diplomado en Turismo • Centros que imparten este Ciclo Formativo: I.E.S. "La Laboral" - Lardero
  22. 22. ADMINISTRACIÓN Y GESTIÓN GRADO MEDIO •Gestión Administrativa GRADO SUPERIOR •Administración y Finanzas •Secretariado
  23. 23. ADMINISTRACIÓN Y GESTIÓN • GRADO MEDIO Gestión Administrativa • Puestos y ocupaciones: Auxiliar administrativo, Ayudante de oficina., Auxiliar administrativo de cobros y pagos, Administrativo comercial, Auxiliar administrativo de gestión de personal. Auxiliar administrativo de las administraciones públicas. Recepcionista. Empleado de atención al cliente, Empleado de tesorería, Empleado de medios de pago • Acceso a otros estudios: Bachillerato. Ciclos Formativos de Grado Superior. • Centros que imparten este Ciclo Formativo: • I.E.S. "Gonzalo de Berceo" – Alfaro, I.E.S. "Virgen de Vico" - Arnedo • I.E.S. "Valle del Cidacos" –Calahorra. I.E.S. "Ciudad de Haro" - Haro • I.E.S. "La Laboral" – Lardero. I.E.S. "Comercio" - Logroño • I.E.S. "Inventor Cosme García" – Logroño. I.E.S. "Rey Don García" - Nájera • C.P.C. "Madre Paula Montal" – Logroño. C.P.C. "Sagrado Corazón" - Logroño
  24. 24. • GRADO SUPERIOR Administración y Finanzas Puestos y ocupaciones: Administrativo de oficina. Administrativo comercial. Administrativo financiero. Administrativo contable. Administrativo de logística. Administrativo de banca y de seguros. Administrativo de recursos humanos. Administrativo de la Administración pública. Administrativo de asesorías jurídicas, contables, laborales, fiscales o gestorías. Técnico en gestión de cobros. Responsable de atención al cliente. Acceso a estudios universitarios: El título de Técnico Superior en Administración y Finanzas permite el acceso directo a las enseñanzas conducentes a los títulos universitarios de grado en las condiciones de admisión que se establezcan. Centros que imparten este Ciclo Formativo: I.E.S. "Gonzalo de Berceo" – Alfaro. I.E.S. "Virgen de Vico" - Arnedo I.E.S. "Valle del Cidacos" – Calahorra. I.E.S. "Ciudad de Haro" - Haro I.E.S. "La Laboral" – Lardero. I.E.S. "Comercio" - Logroño I.E.S. "Inventor Cosme García" – Logroño. I.E.S. "Rey Don García" - Nájera C.P.C. "Sagrado Corazón" - Logroño
  25. 25. Secretariado ASISTENCIA A LA DIRECCIÓN •Puestos de trabajo que puede desempeñar: Asistente a la dirección. Asistente personal. Secretario/a de dirección. Asistente de despachos y oficinas. Asistente jurídico. Asistente en departamentos de Recursos Humanos. Administrativos en las Administraciones y Organismos Públicos. •Acceso a estudios universotarios: El título de Técnico Superior en Asistencia a la Dirección permite el acceso directo a las enseñanzas conducentes a los títulos universitarios de grado en las condiciones de admisión que se establezcan. •Centros que imparten este Ciclo Formativo: I.E.S. "La Laboral" - Lardero
  26. 26. AGRARIA GRADO MEDIO Trabajos Forestales y de Conservación del Medio Natural GRADO SUPERIOR Gestión y Organización de los Recursos Naturales y Paisajísticos
  27. 27. AGRARIA GRADO MEDIO Trabajos Forestales y de Conservación del Medio Natural Puestos y ocupaciones: Trabajador cualificado en actividades forestales. Trabajador especialista en aprovechamientos de maderas, corcho y leñas. Maquinista de procesadora forestal. Tractorista. Motoserrista, talador, trozador. Corchero. Trabajador especialista en trabajos de altura en los árboles. Trabajador especialista por cuenta propia en trabajos de repoblación y tratamientos selvícolas. Aplicador de productos fitosanitarios. Viverista. Injertador. Acceso a otros estudios: Bachillerato. Ciclos Formativos de Grado Superior Centros que imparten este Ciclo Formativo: I.E.S. "Gonzalo de Berceo" - Alfaro
  28. 28. GRADO SUPERIOR Gestión y Organización de los Recursos Naturales y Paisajísticos Puestos de trabajo que puede desempeñar Coordinador de unidades de prevención y extinción de incendios forestales. Encargado de empresas que realicen trabajos de lucha contra plagas y enfermedades forestales. Práctico en trabajos de topografía. Encargado o capataz forestal. Encargado de viveros, en general. Encargado de actividades de asistencia técnica para la inventar, planificar y realizar el seguimiento del hábitat acuícola continental y del hábitat de las especies cinegéticas. Encargado de repoblaciones cinegéticas, piscícolas y astacícolas. Trabajador especializado en actividades de control legal de depredadores o especies invasoras. Gestor cinegético. Coordinador de trabajos de vigilancia rural. Encargado de empresas de turismo cinegético-piscícola. Agente forestal o similar. Guarda de espacios naturales Acceso a estudios universitarios: El título de Técnico Superior en Gestión Forestal y del Medio Natural permite el acceso directo a las enseñanzas conducentes a los títulos universitarios de grado en las condiciones de admisión que se establezcan. Centros que imparten este Ciclo Formativo I.E.S. "Gonzalo de Berceo" - Alfaro
  29. 29. GRADO MEDIO Impresión en Artes Gráficas Puestos de trabajo que puede desempeñar: Operador de máquinas de offset en general. Maquinista de impresión offset. Técnico de impresión offset. Montador de planchas de flexografía. Operador de máquina flexográfica. Conductor de máquina de impresión flexográfica. Operador de máquina de huecograbado. Impresor digital. Técnico en impresión digital. Técnico de impresión serigráfica. Impresor de serigrafía. Acceso a otros estudios: Bachillerato. Ciclos Formativos de Grado Superior Centros que imparten este Ciclo Formativo: IES "La Laboral" - Lardero ARTES GRÁFICAS
  30. 30. COMERCIO Y MARKETING GRADO MEDIO Actividades comerciales GRADO SUPERIOR Comercio Internacional Transporte y Logística
  31. 31. COMERCIO Y MARKETING GRADO MEDIO Actividades comerciales Puestos y ocupaciones: Vendedor. Representante comercial. Promotor/a. Televendedor/a. Venta a distancia. Teleoperador/a (call center). Información/atención al cliente. Cajero/a o reponedor/a. Operador de contact-center. Administrador de contenidos online. Comerciante de tienda. Gerente de pequeño comercio. Técnico en gestión de stocks y almacén. Jefe de almacén. Responsable de recepción de mercancías. Responsable de expedición de mercancías. Técnico en logística de almacenes. Técnico de información/atención al cliente en empresas. Acceso a otros estudios: Bachillerato. Ciclos Formativos de Grado Superior Centros que imparten este Ciclo Formativo: I.E.S. "Comercio" - Logroño
  32. 32. GRADO SUPERIOR Comercio Internacional Puestos de trabajo que pueden desempeña Técnico en comercio exterior Técnico de operaciones exteriores de entidades financieras y de seguros. Asistente o adjunto de comercio internacional. Agente de comercio internacional. Técnico de marketing internacional. Técnico de venta internacional. Transitario. Consignatario de buques. Operador logístico. Técnico en logística del transporte. Coordinador logístico. Técnico en logística inversa. Acceso a estudios universitarios: El título de Técnico Superior en Comercio Internacional permite el acceso directo a las enseñanzas conducentes a los títulos universitarios de grado en las condiciones de admisión que se establezcan. Centros que imparten este Ciclo Formativo: I.E.S. "Comercio" – Logroño. D, e-learning
  33. 33. GRADO SUPERIOR Transporte y Logística Puestos de trabajo que puede desempeñar: Jefe de tráfico de empresas de transporte de viajeros por carretera. Jefe de operaciones. Gerente de la empresa de transporte. Inspector de transporte de viajeros por carretera. Jefe de estación de autobuses. Gestor de transporte por carretera. Comercial de servicios de transporte por carretera. Administrativo de servicio de transporte por carretera. Gerente de empresas de transporte por carretera. Jefe de circulación. Agente de transportes. Agente de carga. Jefe de tráfico en actividades de transporte. Jefe de administración en transporte terrestre, aéreo, marítimo y multimodal. Jefe de tráfico en actividades de transporte combinado. Comercial de servicios de transporte. Operador de transporte puerta a puerta. Transitario. Consignatario de buques. Operador logístico. Jefe de almacén. Técnico en logística del transporte. Coordinador logístico. Técnico en logística inversa. Acceso a estudios universitarios: El título de Técnico Superior en Transporte y Logística permite el acceso directo a las enseñanzas conducentes a los títulos universitarios de grado en las condiciones de admisión que se establezcan. Centros que imparten este Ciclo Formativo: CP de FP "La Planilla" – Calahorra. Bilingüe
  34. 34. EDIFICACIÓN Y OBRA CIVIL GRADO SUPERIOR Proyectos de Edificación Puestos y ocupaciones: Delineante proyectista de edificación. Delineante de edificación. Delineante de instalaciones. Maquetista de construcción. Ayudante de jefe de Oficina Técnica. Ayudante de Planificador. Ayudante de Técnico de Control de Costes. Técnico de control documental. Especialista en replanteos. Ayudante de procesos de certificación energética de edificios. Técnico de eficiencia energética de edificios. Delineante proyectista de redes y sistemas de distribución de fluidos. Acceso a estudios universitarios: El título de Técnico Superior en Proyectos de Edificación permite el acceso directo a las enseñanzas conducentes a los títulos universitarios de grado en las condiciones de admisión que se establezcan. Centros que imparten este Ciclo Formativo: I.E.S. "Batalla de Clavijo" - Logroño
  35. 35. CONVALIDACIÓN de asignaturas en las ramas de ingeniería y arquitectura (hasta 20% de créditos) Acceso a cualquier carrera universitaria sin realizar la PAU • ¿Con qué se encuentra el alumno que se incorpora al ciclo? PROFESORADO Un equipo formado por 4 profesores técnicos y 2 de formación complementaria. • INSTALACIONES Dos grandes aulas adecuadamente equipadas • DOTACIÓN Individual (mesa de dibujo y puesto PC) Colectiva (4 impresoras, 2 plotters, 2 cañones proyector, 1 estación total topográfica, 3 nivel topográfico, 1 teodolito)
  36. 36. ELECTRICIDAD Y ELECTRÓNICA GRADO MEDIO: •Instalaciones Electricas y Automáticas •Instalaciones de Telecomunicaciones GRADO SUPERIOR •Automatización y Robótica Industrial •Sistemas Electrotécnicos y Automatizados •Sistemas de Telecomunicaciones e Informáticos
  37. 37. ELECTRICIDAD Y ELECTRÓNICA GRADO MEDIO: Instalaciones Electricas y Automáticas Puestos y ocupaciones: Instalador-mantenedor electricista. Electricista de construcción. Electricista industrial. Electricista de mantenimiento. Instalador- mantenedor de sistemas domóticos. Instalador-mantenedor de antenas. Instalador de telecomunicaciones en edificios de viviendas. Instalador- mantenedor de equipos e instalaciones telefónicas. Montador de instalaciones de energía solar fotovoltaica. Acceso a otros estudios: Bachillerato. Ciclos Formativos de Grado Superior Centros que imparten este Ciclo Formativo: I.E.S. "Gonzalo de Berceo" - Alfaro I.E.S. "Rey Don García" - Nájera I.E.S. "Inventor Cosme García" - Logroño- C.P.C. "Sagrado Corazón" - Logroño
  38. 38. GRADO MEDIO: Instalaciones de Telecomunicaciones Puestos y ocupaciones: • Instalador de telecomunicaciones en edificios de viviendas. • Instalador de antenas. Instalador de sistemas de seguridad. • Técnico en redes locales y telemática. Técnico en instalación y mantenimiento de redes locales. Instalador de telefonía. Instalador- montador de equipos telefónicos y telemáticos. Técnico en instalaciones de sonido. Instalador de megafonía. • Instalador-mantenedor de sistemas domóticos. Técnico instalador- mantenedor de equipos informáticos. Técnico en montaje y mantenimiento de sistemas de radiodifusión. Acceso a otros estudios: • Bachillerato. • Ciclos Formativos de Grado Superior. Centros que imparten este Ciclo Formativo: • I.E.S. "Virgen de Vico" – Arnedo. I.E.S. "Inventor Cosme García" - Logroño • C.P.C. "Los Boscos" – Logroño • IES . Ciudad de Haro. Bilingüe
  39. 39. GRADO SUPERIOR • Automatización y Robótica Industrial I.E.S. "Inventor Cosme García" - Logroño
  40. 40. GRADO SUPERIOR Automatización y Robótica Industrial Puestos y ocupaciones: •Jefe de equipo de supervisión de montaje y de mantenimiento de sistemas de automatización industrial. •Verificador de aparatos, cuadros y equipos eléctricos. •Jefe de equipo en taller electromecánico. •Técnico en organización de mantenimiento de sistemas de automatización industrial. • Técnico de puesta en marcha de sistemas de automatización industrial. • Proyectista de sistemas de control de sistemas de automatización industrial. •
  41. 41. GRADO SUPERIOR Automatización y Robótica Industrial • Proyectista de sistemas de medida y regulación de sistemas de automatización industrial. • Proyectista de redes de comunicación de sistemas de automatización industrial. • Programador-controlador de robots industriales. • Técnico en diseño de sistemas de control eléctrico. • Diseñador de circuitos y sistemas integrados en automatización industrial
  42. 42. GRADO SUPERIOR Automatización y Robótica Industrial Acceso a estudios universitarios: •Cursos de especialización profesional. • Otro Ciclo de Formación Profesional de Grado Superior con la posibilidad de establecer convalidaciones de módulos profesionales de acuerdo a la normativa vigente. • Enseñanzas Universitarias con la posibilidad de establecer convalidaciones de acuerdo con la normativa vigente. Salidas profesionales: •Este profesional ejerce su actividad en empresas, públicas y privadas, relacionadas con los sistemas automáticos industriales, en las áreas de diseño, montaje y mantenimiento de sistemas de automatización industrial. •I.E.S. "Inventor Cosme García" - Logroño
  43. 43. GRADO SUPERIOR Sistemas Electrotécnicos y Automatizados Puestos y ocupaciones: • Técnico en proyectos electrotécnicos. • Proyectista electrotécnico. • Proyectista de instalaciones de electrificación en baja tensión para viviendas y edificios. • Proyectista de instalaciones de electrificación en baja tensión para locales especiales. • Proyectista de instalaciones de alumbrado exterior. • Proyectista de líneas eléctricas de distribución de energía eléctrica en media tensión y centros de transformación. • Proyectista en instalaciones de antenas y de telefonía para viviendas y edificios. • Coordinador técnico de instalaciones electrotécnicas de baja tensión para los edificios. • Técnico de supervisión, verificación y control de equipos e instalaciones electrotécnicas y automatizadas. • Técnico supervisor de instalaciones de alumbrado exterior. • Capataz de obras en instalaciones electrotécnicas. • Jefe de equipo de instalaciones de baja tensión para edificios.
  44. 44. • Coordinador técnico de redes eléctricas de baja tensión y alumbrado exterior. • Técnico en supervisión, verificación y control de equipos en redes eléctricas de distribución en baja tensión y alumbrado exterior. • Capataz de obras en redes eléctricas de distribución en baja tensión y alumbrado exterior. • Encargado de obras en redes eléctricas de distribución en baja tensión y alumbrado exterior. • Jefe de equipo de instalaciones en redes eléctricas de distribución en baja tensión y alumbrado exterior. • Gestor del mantenimiento de instalaciones eléctricas de distribución y alumbrado exterior. Acceso a estudios universitarios: • El título de Técnico Superior en Proyectos de Edificación permite el acceso directo a las enseñanzas conducentes a los títulos universitarios de grado en las condiciones de admisión que se establezcan. Centros que imparten este Ciclo Formativo: • I.E.S. "Inventor Cosme García" - Logroño • I.E.S. "Gonzalo de Berceo" - Alfaro
  45. 45. GRADO SUPERIOR Sistemas de Telecomunicación e Informáticos Puestos de trabajo que puede desempeñar • Ayudante de proyectista en instalaciones de telecomunicaciones para viviendas y edificios. • Especialista en instalación, integración y mantenimiento de equipos y sistemas de telecomunicación. • Jefe de obra en instalaciones de telecomunicaciones. • Técnico en supervisión, instalación, verificación y control de equipos de sistemas de radio y televisión en estudios de producción y sistemas de producción audiovisual. • Técnico en supervisión, instalación, mantenimiento, verificación y control de equipos de sistemas de radiodifusión. • Técnico en supervisión, instalación, mantenimiento, verificación y control de equipos de sistemas de seguridad electrónica y circuitos cerrados de televisión.
  46. 46. • Técnico en supervisión, instalación, mantenimiento, verificación y control en redes locales y sistemas telemáticos. • Técnico en supervisión, instalación, mantenimiento, verificación y control en sistemas de radioenlaces. • Especialista en integración, instalación y mantenimiento de equipos y sistemas informáticos. Acceso a otros estudios: • El título de Técnico Superior en Sistemas de Telecomunicaciones e Informáticos permite el acceso directo a las enseñanzas conducentes a los títulos universitarios de grado en las condiciones de admisión que se establezcan. Centros que imparten este Ciclo Formativo: • I.E.S. "Ciudad de Haro" – Haro. Bilingüe • I.E.S. "Inventor Cosme García" - Logroño
  47. 47. ENERGÍA Y AGUA • GRADO SUPERIOR Energías Renovables
  48. 48. GRADO SUPERIOR Energías Renovables Puestos de trabajo que puede desempeñar: • Técnico de gestión de operación y mantenimiento en instalaciones eólicas. • Responsable de montaje de parques eólicos. • Responsable de montaje de aerogeneradores. • Especialista montador de aerogeneradores. • Especialista en mantenimiento de parques eólicos. • Promotor de instalaciones solares. • Proyectista de instalaciones solares fotovoltaicas. • Responsable de montaje de instalaciones solares fotovoltaicas.
  49. 49. GRADO SUPERIOR • Responsable de mantenimiento de instalaciones solares fotovoltaicas • Responsable de explotación y mantenimiento de pequeñas centrales solares fotovoltaicas. • Montador-operador de instalaciones solares fotovoltaicas. • Encargado de montaje de subestaciones eléctricas de instalaciones eólicas y fotovoltaicas. • Encargado de mantenimiento de subestaciones eléctricas de instalaciones eólicas y fotovoltaicas. • Operador-mantenedor de subestaciones eléctricas de instalaciones eólicas y fotovoltaicas.
  50. 50. Energías Renovables Acceso a estudios universitarios: El título de Técnico Superior en Transporte y Logística permite el acceso directo a las enseñanzas conducentes a los títulos universitarios de grado en las condiciones de admisión que se establezcan. Centros que imparten este Ciclo Formativo: I.E.S. "Rey Don García" - Nájera (Dual)
  51. 51. FABRICACIÓN MECÁNICA GRADO MEDIO Mecanizado Soldadura y Calderería GRADO SUPERIOR Programación de la Producción en Fabricación Mecánica Diseño en Fabricación Mecánica
  52. 52. FABRICACIÓN MECÁNICA GRADO MEDIO Mecanizado Puestos y ocupaciones: • Ajustador operario de máquinas herramientas. Pulidor de metales y afilador de herramientas. Operador de máquinas para trabajar metales. • Operador de máquinas herramientas. Operador de robots industriales. • Trabajadores de la fabricación de herramientas, mecánicos y ajustadores matriceros y asimilados. Tornero, fresador y mandrinador. Acceso a otros estudios: • Bachillerato. • Ciclos Formativos de Grado Superior Centros que imparten este Ciclo Formativo: • I.E.S. "Inventor Cosme García" - Logroño • C.P.C. "Los Boscos" - Logroño
  53. 53. GRADO MEDIO • Soldadura y Calderería Puestos y ocupaciones: •Soldadores y oxicortadores. •Operadores de proyección térmica. •Chapistas y caldereros. •Montadores de estructuras metálicas. •Carpintero metálico. •Tubero industrial de industria pesada. Acceso a otros estudios: Bachillerato. Ciclos Formativos de Grado Superior Centros que imparten este Ciclo Formativo: I.E.S. "Inventor Cosme García" – Logroño. Dual
  54. 54. GRADO SUPERIOR Programación de la Producción en Fabricación Mecánica Puestos y ocupaciones: • Técnicos en mecánica. • Encargados de instalaciones de procesamiento de metales • Encargado de operadores de máquinas para trabajar metales. • Encargado de montadores. • Programador de CNC. • Programador de sistemas automatizados en fabricación mecánica. • Programador de la producción. Acceso a estudios universitarios: • El título de Técnico Superior en Programación de la Producción en Fabricación Mecánica permite el acceso directo a las enseñanzas conducentes a los títulos universitarios de grado en las condiciones de admisión que se establezcan. Centros que imparten este Ciclo Formativo • I.E.S. "Inventor Cosme García" – Logroño (solo para titulados)
  55. 55. GRADO SUPERIOR Diseño en Fabricación Mecánica Puestos y ocupaciones: •Delineante proyectista. •Técnico en CAD. •Delineante proyectista. •Técnico en desarrollo de productos. •Técnico en desarrollo de matrices. •Técnico en desarrollo de utillajes. •Técnico en desarrollo de moldes. •Técnico de desarrollo de productos y moldes. Acceso a estudios universitarios: El título de Técnico Superior en Diseño en Fabricación Mecánica permite el acceso directo a las enseñanzas conducentes a los títulos universitarios de grado en las condiciones de admisión que se establezcan. Centros que imparten este Ciclo Formativo: I.E.S. "Inventor Cosme García" - Logroño. Vespertino del régimen presencial.(solo para titulados)
  56. 56. HOSTELERÍA Y TURISMO GRADO MEDIO •Servicios en Restauración •Cocina y Gastronomía GRADO SUPERIOR •Gestión de Alojamientos Turísticos •Dirección de Cocina •Dirección de Servicios de Restauración •Guía, Información y Asistencia Turística.
  57. 57. HOSTELERÍA Y TURISMO GRADO MEDIO Servicios en Restauración Puestos y ocupaciones: • Camarero de bar-cafetería o restaurante. • Jefe de rango. • Empleado de economato de unidades de producción y servicio de alimentos y bebidas. • Barman. • Ayudante de sumiller • Auxiliar de servicios en medios de transporte. Acceso a otros estudios: • Bachillerato. • Ciclos Formativos de Grado Superior Centros que imparten este Ciclo Formativo: • C.I.P.F.P. "Camino de Santiago" - Santo Domingo de la Calzada. D/V
  58. 58. GRADO MEDIO Cocina y Gastronomía Puestos y ocupaciones: • Cocinero. • Jefe de partida. • Empleado de economato de unidades de producción y servicio de alimentos y bebidas. Acceso a otros estudios: • Bachillerato. • Ciclos Formativos de Grado Superior Centros que imparten este Ciclo Formativo: • C.I.P.F.P. "Camino de Santiago" - Santo Domingo de la Calzada.D/V
  59. 59. GRADO SUPERIOR Gestión de Alojamientos Turísticos Puestos y ocupaciones: • Subdirector de alojamientos de establecimientos turísticos. Jefe de recepción. • Encargado de reservas. Jefe de reservas. Coordinador de calidad. • Gobernanta o encargada general del servicio de pisos y limpieza. • Subgobernanta o encargada de sección del servicio de pisos y limpieza. • Gestor de alojamiento en residencias, hospitales y similares. • Gestor de alojamiento en casas rurales. Coordinador de eventos. • Jefe de ventas en establecimientos de alojamientos turísticos. • Comercial de establecimientos de alojamientos turísticos. Acceso a estudios universitarios: • El título de Técnico Superior en Gestión de Alojamientos Turísticos permite el acceso directo a las enseñanzas conducentes a los títulos universitarios de grado en las condiciones de admisión que se establezcan. Centros que imparten este Ciclo Formativo: • C.I.P.F. P"Camino de Santiago" - Santo Domingo de la Calzada
  60. 60. GRADO SUPERIOR Dirección de Cocina Puestos y ocupaciones: • Director de alimentos y bebidas. • Director de cocina. • Jefe de producción en cocina. • Jefe de cocina. • Segundo jefe de cocina. • Jefe de operaciones de catering. • Jefe de partida. • Cocinero. • Encargado de economato y bodega. Acceso a estudios universitarios: • El título de Técnico Superior en Dirección de Cocina permite el acceso directo a las enseñanzas conducentes a los títulos universitarios de grado en las condiciones de admisión que se establezcan Centros que imparten este Ciclo Formativo: • C.I.P.F.P. "Camino de Santiago" - Santo Domingo de la Calzada
  61. 61. GRADO SUPERIOR Dirección de Servicios de Restauración Puestos y ocupaciones: • Director de alimentos y bebidas. Supervisor de restauración moderna. • Maître. Jefe de Sala. • Encargado de bar-cafetería. • Jefe de banquetes. • Jefe de operaciones de catering. • Sumiller. • Responsable de compra de bebidas. • Encargado de economato y bodega. Acceso a estudios universitarios: • El título de Técnico Superior en Dirección de Servicios en Restauración permite el acceso directo a las enseñanzas conducentes a los títulos universitarios de grado en las condiciones de admisión que se establezcan. Centros que imparten este Ciclo Formativo: • C.I. "Camino de Santiago" - Santo Domingo de la Calzada
  62. 62. GRADO SUPERIOR Guía, Información y Asistencia Turística Puestos y ocupaciones: • Guía local, guía acompañante. • Guía en emplazamientos de bienes de interés cultural. • Informador/a turístico/a, jefe/a de oficinas de información. • Promotor/a turístico/a, técnico/a de empresa de consultoría turística. • Agente de desarrollo turístico local, azafata • Asistente en medios de transporte terrestre o marítimo, asistente en terminales (estaciones, puertos y aeropuertos), encargado/a de facturación en terminales de transporte, • Asistente en ferias, congresos y convenciones • Encargado/a de servicios en eventos.
  63. 63. ¿QUÉ PUEDO SEGUIR ESTUDIANDO? Ciclo de grado superior de la misma familia profesional: Agencias de Viajes y Gestión de Eventos. Otros ciclos de grado superior y Estudios universitarios con la posibilidad de establecer convalidaciones de acuerdo con la normativa vigente. CENTROS QUE IMPARTEN ESTE CICLO FORMATIVO: IES Hermanos DElhuyar
  64. 64. IMAGEN PERSONAL GRADO MEDIO •Peluquería •Estética Personal Decorativa GRADO SUPERIOR •Estilismo y Dirección de Peluquería
  65. 65. IMAGEN PERSONAL GRADO MEDIO • Peluquería Puestos de trabajo que puede desempeñar: • Peluquero/a. Barbero/a. Técnico/a en coloraciones capilares. • Técnico/a en cambios de forma del cabello. Técnico/a en corte de cabello. • Técnico/a en posticería. Técnico/a en manicura. Técnico/a en pedicura. • Técnico/a o agente comercial de empresas del sector. • Recepcionista en empresas peluquería • Demostrador/a de equipos, cosméticos y técnicas estéticas. Acceso a otros estudios: • Bachillerato. • Ciclos Formativos de Grado Superior Centros que imparten este Ciclo Formativo: • C.P.C. de F.P. "La Planilla" - Calahorra • I.E.S. "Duques de Nájera" - Logroño • C.P.C. "Purísima Concepción" - Logroño
  66. 66. GRADO MEDIO Estética Personal Decorativa Puestos de trabajo que puede desempeñar: • Técnico esteticista en centros de belleza y gabinete de estética. • Maquillador/a. Técnico en uñas artificiales. Técnico en depilación. • Técnico en manicura y pedicura. Recepcionista en empresas estéticas. • Demostrador de equipos, cosméticos y técnicas estéticas. • Agente comercial en empresas del sector. • Asesor/vendedor en perfumerías y droguerías. Acceso a otros estudios: • Bachillerato. • Ciclos Formativos de Grado Superior Centros que imparten este Ciclo Formativo: • C.P.C. de F.P. "La Planilla" - Calahorra • C.P.C. "Purísima Concepción" - Logroño
  67. 67. Puestos de trabajo que puede desempeñar: •Director técnico en empresas de peluquería. •Director técnico-artístico de peluquería en producciones audiovisuales, escénicas y de moda. •Especialista en tratamientos capilares. •Asesor artístico de peluquería. •Estilista. •Especialista en prótesis capilares y posticería. •Consejero-evaluador de empresas de peluquería. •Experto en cuidados capilares en clientes con necesidades especiales. •Peluquero especialista. •Trabajador cualificado en clínicas capilares, centros de medicina y cirugía estética. GRADO SUPERIOR •Estilismo y Dirección de Peluquería
  68. 68. • Asesor de imagen. • Asesor de venta y demostrador de productos y aparatos de peluquería. • Asesor de prensa especializada en imagen personal y peluquería Acceso a otros estudios: • Cursos de especialización profesional. • Otro Ciclo de Formación Profesional de Grado Superior. • Enseñanzas Universitarias con la posibilidad de establecer convalidaciones de acuerdo con la normativa vigente. Centros que imparten este Ciclo Formativo: • Calahorra. CPCFP La Planilla. 1º curso GRADO SUPERIOR •Estilismo y Dirección de Peluquería
  69. 69. INDUSTRIAS ALIMENTARIAS GRADO MEDIO •Aceites de Oliva y Vinos •Panadería, Repostería y Confitería GRADO SUPERIOR •Vitivinicultura
  70. 70. INDUSTRIAS ALIMENTARIAS GRADO MEDIO Aceites de Oliva y Vinos Puestos y ocupaciones: • Bodeguero, elaborador de vinos, cavas, sidra y otras bebidas y derivados. • Maestro de almazara, extractora y refinado de aceites de oliva. • Recepcionista de materias primas. • Operador de sección de embotellado y/o envasado. • Auxiliar de laboratorio en almazaras y bodegas. • Auxiliar de control de calidad en almazaras y bodegas. • Comercial de almazara y bodegas. Acceso a otros estudios: • Bachillerato. • Ciclos Formativos de Grado Superior Centros que imparten este Ciclo Formativo: • I.E.S. "La Laboral" - Lardero
  71. 71. GRADO MEDIO Panadería, Repostería y Confitería Puestos de trabajo que puede desempeñar: • Panadero. Elaborador de bollería. Elaborador de masas y bases de pizza. • Pastelero. Elaborador y decorador de pasteles. Confitero. Repostero. • Turronero. Elaborador de caramelos y dulces. • Elaborador de productos de cacao y chocolate. Churrero. • Galletero. Elaborador de postres en restauración. Acceso a otros estudios: • Bachillerato. • Ciclos Formativos de Grado Superior Centros que imparten este Ciclo Formativo: • C.I.P.F.P. "Camino de Santiago" - Santo Domingo de la Calzada
  72. 72. GRADO SUPERIOR Vitivinicultura Puestos y ocupaciones: • Técnico vitivinícola. • Encargado de proceso de destilación y rectificación. • Encargado de recepción de mostos frescos y sulfatados. • Supervisor de columnas de destilación y concentración. • Encargado de la línea de envasado de destilados, concentrados y vinagres. • Técnico en análisis sensorial. Acceso a estudios universitarios: • El título de Técnico Superior en Vitivinicultura permite el acceso directo a las enseñanzas conducentes a los títulos universitarios de grado en las condiciones de admisión que se establezcan. Centros que imparten este Ciclo Formativo: • I.E.S. "La Laboral" - Lardero. Diurno, nocturno y e-learning.
  73. 73. INFORMÁTICA Y COMUNICACIONES GRADO MEDIO •Sistemas Microinformáticos y Redes GRADO SUPERIOR •Administración de Sistemas Informáticos en Red •Desarrollo de Aplicaciones Multiplataforma •Desarrollo de Aplicaciones Web
  74. 74. INFORMÁTICA Y COMUNICACIONES GRADO MEDIO Sistemas Microinformáticos y Redes Puestos y ocupaciones: • Técnico instalador-reparador de equipos informáticos. Técnico de soporte informático. Técnico de redes de datos. • Reparador de periféricos de sistemas microinformáticos. • Comercial de microinformática. Operador de tele-asistencia. Operador de sistemas. Acceso a otros estudios: • Bachillerato. • Ciclos Formativos de Grado Superior Centros que imparten este Ciclo Formativo: • I.E.S. "Comercio" - Logroño. Diurno ,vespertino, e-learning • C.P.C. "Sagrado Corazón" - Logroño • I.E.S. "Valle del Cidacos" - Calahorra. Vespertino.
  75. 75. GRADO SUPERIOR Administración de Sistemas Informáticos en Red- Puestos y ocupaciones: • Técnico en administración de sistemas. Responsable de informática. • Técnico en servicios de Internet. Técnico en servicios de mensajería electrónica. • Personal de apoyo y soporte técnico. Técnico en teleasistencia. • Técnico en administración de base de datos. Técnico de redes. • Supervisor de sistemas. Técnico en servicios de comunicaciones. • Técnico en entornos Web. Acceso a estudios universitarios: • El título de Técnico Superior en Administración de Sistemas Informáticos en Red permite el acceso directo a las enseñanzas conducentes a los títulos universitarios de grado en las condiciones de admisión que se establezcan. • Centros que imparten este Ciclo Formativo: • C.P.C. "Los Boscos" - Logroño. FP Dual y Bilingüe. • I.E.S. "Comercio" - Logroño. Diurno y vespertino. • I.E.S. "Valle del Cidacos" - Calahorra. Vespertino.
  76. 76. GRADO SUPERIOR Desarrollo de Aplicaciones Multiplataforma- Puestos y ocupaciones: • Desarrollar aplicaciones informáticas para la gestión empresarial y de negocio. • Desarrollar aplicaciones de propósito general. • Desarrollar aplicaciones en el ámbito del entretenimiento y la informática móvil. Acceso a estudios universitarios: • El título de Técnico Superior en Desarrollo de Aplicaciones Multiplataforma permite el acceso directo a las enseñanzas conducentes a los títulos universitarios de grado en las condiciones de admisión que se establezcan. Centros que imparten este Ciclo Formativo • I.E.S. "Comercio" - Logroño.D/V
  77. 77. GRADO SUPERIOR Desarrollo de Aplicaciones Web Puestos y ocupaciones: • Programador Web. • Programador Multimedia. • Desarrollar aplicaciones en entornos Web. Acceso a estudios universitarios: • El título de Técnico Superior en Desarrollo de Aplicaciones Web permite el acceso directo a las enseñanzas conducentes a los títulos universitarios de grado en las condiciones de admisión que se establezcan. Centros que imparten este Ciclo Formativo: • I.E.S. "Comercio" - Logroño. Vespertino • CPC Sagrado Corazón. Dual -Bilingüe
  78. 78. INSTALACIÓN Y MANTENIMIENTO GRADO MEDIO •Mantenimiento electromecánico •Instalaciones frigoríficas y de climatización GRADO SUPERIOR •Mecatrónica industrial •Prevención de Riesgos Profesionales
  79. 79. INSTALACIÓN Y MANTENIMIENTO GRADO MEDIO Mantenimiento electromecánico Puestos de trabajo que puede desempeñar • Mecánico de mantenimiento. Montador industrial. Montador de equipos eléctricos. Montador de equipos electrónicos. Mantenedor de línea automatizada. • Montador de bienes de equipo. Montador de automatismos neumáticos e hidráulicos. Instalador electricista industrial. • Electricista de mantenimiento y reparación de equipos de control, medida y precisión. Acceso a otros estudios: • Bachillerato. • Ciclos Formativos de Grado Superior de la misma Familia Profesional Centros que imparten este Ciclo Formativo: • I.E.S. "Valle del Cidacos" - Calahorra • C.P.C. "Sagrado Corazón" - Logroño
  80. 80. GRADO MEDIO Instalaciones frigoríficas y de climatización Puestos de trabajo que puede desempeñar: Instalador frigorista en instalaciones comerciales. Mantenedor frigorista en instalaciones comerciales. Instalador frigorista en procesos industriales. Mantenedor frigorista en procesos industriales. Instalador/Montador de equipos de climatización, ventilación-extracción, redes de distribución y equipos terminales. Mantenedor/Reparador de equipos de climatización, ventilación-extracción, redes de distribución y equipos terminales. Acceso a otros estudios: Bachillerato. Ciclos Formativos de Grado Superior Centros donde se imparte: I.E.S. "Inventor Cosme García" - Logroño (Dual)
  81. 81. GRADO SUPERIOR Mecatrónica industrial Puestos de trabajo que puede desempeñar • Técnico en planificación y programación de procesos de mantenimiento de instalaciones de maquinaria y equipo industrial. • Jefe de equipo de montadores de instalaciones de maquinaria y equipo industrial. • Jefe de equipo de mantenedores de instalaciones de maquinaria y equipo industrial. Acceso a estudios universitarios • El título de Técnico Superior en Mecatrónica Industrial permite el acceso directo a las enseñanzas conducentes a los títulos universitarios de grado en las condiciones de admisión que se establezcan. Centros que imparten este Ciclo Formativo • I.E.S. "Inventor Cosme García" – Logroño. Dual • C.P.C. "Sagrado Corazón" - Logroño
  82. 82. GRADO SUPERIOR Prevención de Riesgos Profesionales Puestos y ocupaciones: •Prevencionista •Coordinador de prevención •Técnico de Prevención •.Técnico/jefe de seguridad e higiene. Acceso a otros estudios: •Ingeniero Técnico Industrial en todas sus especialidades. •Ingeniero Técnico de Minas. •Ingeniero Técnico de Obras Públicas. Centro donde se imparte: •I.E.S. "Inventor Cosme García" - Logroño. Vespertino
  83. 83. MADERA, MUEBLE Y CORCHO GRADO MEDIO Fabricación a Medida e Instalación de Carpintería y Mueble Puestos de trabajo que puede desempeñar: • Operador de máquinas fijas para fabricar productos de madera. • Operador de prensas. • Operador-armador en banco. • Montador-ensamblador de elementos de carpintería. • Barnizador-lacador. • Responsable de sección de acabados. Acceso a otros estudios: • Bachillerato. • Ciclos Formativos de Grado Superior Centros que imparten este Ciclo Formativo: • I.E.S. "Rey Don García" - Nájera
  84. 84. QUÍMICA GRADO MEDIO •Laboratorio GRADO SUPERIOR •Laboratorio de Análisis y Control de Calidad
  85. 85. QUÍMICA GRADO MEDIO Laboratorio Puestos de trabajo que puede desempeñar: • Auxiliar, operador o técnico de laboratorios de química, industrias químicas, industrias alimentarias, sector medioambiental, industria transformadora, industria farmacéutica, materias primas y producto acabado, control y recepción de materias, centros de formación e investigación, control de calidad de materiales, metalurgia y galvanotecnia, ensayos de productos de fabricación mecánica y microbiología alimentaria, medioambiental, farmacéutica y de aguas. • Operador de mantenimiento de servicios auxiliares, equipamiento y almacén. • Muestreador y ensayos de campo. Acceso a otros estudios: • Bachillerato. • Ciclos Formativos de Grado Superior. Centros que imparten este Ciclo Formativo: • I.E.S. "La Laboral" - Lardero
  86. 86. GRADO SUPERIOR Laboratorio de Análisis y Control de Calidad Puestos y ocupaciones: •Analista de laboratorio químico. Analista de laboratorio microbiológico. •Analista de laboratorio de materiales. Analista de laboratorio de industrias agroalimentarias. Analista de laboratorio de industrias transformadoras. •Analista de centros de formación, investigación y desarrollo. •Analista microbiológico de industrias alimentarias, empresas medioambientales, industrias biotecnológicas. Analista microbiológico de aguas potables y residuales. •Analistas de control microbiológico de la Industria Farmacéutica. •Analista de materias primas y acabados. Técnico de laboratorio de química industrial. Técnico en control de calidad en industrias de manufacturas diversas. •Técnico de ensayos de productos de fabricación mecánica. •Técnico de ensayos de materiales de construcción. Acceso a estudios universitarios: •El título de Técnico Superior en Laboratorio de Análisis y de Control de Calidad permite el acceso directo a las enseñanzas conducentes a los títulos universitarios de grado en las condiciones de admisión que se establezcan. Centros que imparten este Ciclo Formativo: •I.E.S. "La Laboral" - Lardero
  87. 87. SANIDAD GRADO MEDIO •Cuidados Auxiliares de Enfermería •Farmacia y Parafarmacia •Emergencias Sanitarias GRADO SUPERIOR •Dietética •Imagen para el Diagnóstico y Medicina Nuclear •Laboratorio Clínico y Biomédico •Salud Ambiental •Radioterapia y Dosimetría
  88. 88. Puestos y ocupaciones: •Auxiliar de enfermería Acceso a otros estudios: •Bachillerato. •Ciclos Formativos de Grado Superior de la misma Familia Profesional Centros que imparten este Ciclo Formativo: •I.E.S. "Valle del Cidacos" - Calahorra •I.E.S. "Duques de Nájera" - Logroño. Diurno y vespertino •C.P.C. "Paula Montal" - Logroño. 2 unidades en diurno. GRADO MEDIO Cuidados Auxiliares de Enfermería
  89. 89. GRADO MEDIO Farmacia y Parafarmacia Puestos y ocupaciones: Técnico en Farmacia. Técnico Auxiliar de Farmacia. Técnico de Almacén de Medicamentos. Técnico en Farmacia Hospitalaria. Técnico en Establecimientos de Parafarmacia. Acceso a otros estudios: Bachillerato. Ciclos Formativos de Grado Superior Centros que imparten este Ciclo Formativo: I.E.S. "Duques de Nájera" - Logroño. Vespertino C.P.C. "Paula Montal" - Logroño
  90. 90. GRADO MEDIO •Emergencias Sanitarias Puestos y ocupaciones: •Técnico en Transporte Sanitario. •Técnico en emergencias Sanitarias. •Operador de Teleasistencia. •Operador de centros de Coordinación de Urgencias y Emergencias. Acceso a otros estudios: •Bachillerato. •Ciclos Formativos de Grado Superior mediante prueba de acceso. Centros que imparten este Ciclo Formativo: •I.E.S. "Duques de Nájera" - Logroño. Vespertino
  91. 91. GRADO SUPERIOR Dietética Puestos y ocupaciones: •Dietista. Técnico en dietética y nutrición. •Responsable de alimentación en empresas de catering. Técnico en higiene de los alimentos. •Consultor en alimentación. Educador sanitario. Acceso a otros estudios: •Maestro (todas las especialidades) Diplomado en Trabajo Social •Diplomado en Educación Social. Diplomado en Enfermería •Diplomado en Fisioterapia. Diplomado en Logopedia •Diplomado en Podología. Diplomado en Terapia Ocupacional Centros que imparten este Ciclo Formativo: •I.E.S. "Duques de Nájera" - Logroño. Vespertino
  92. 92. GRADO SUPERIOR Puestos de trabajo que puede desempeñar: •Técnico superior en imagen para el diagnóstico. •Técnico especialista en radiodiagnóstico. •Técnico especialista en medicina nuclear. •Personal técnico en equipos de radioelectrología médica. •Personal técnico en protección radiológica. •Personal técnico en radiología de investigación y experimentación. •Delegado comercial de productos hospitalarios y farmacéuticos. •Imagen para el Diagnóstico y Medicina Nuclear
  93. 93. Acceso a estudios universitarios: •El título de Técnico Superior en Imagen para el diagnóstico permite el acceso directo a las enseñanzas conducentes a los títulos universitarios de grado en las condiciones de admisión que se establezcan. Centros que imparten este Ciclo Formativo: •C.P. de F.P "Ciencias Radiológicas" - Logroño (Vespertino)
  94. 94. GRADO SUPERIOR Laboratorio Clínico y Biomédico Puestos de trabajo que puede desempeñar: •Técnico/a superior en laboratorio de diagnóstico clínico. •Técnico/a especialista en laboratorio. •Ayudante técnico en laboratorio de investigación y experimentación. •Ayudante técnico en laboratorio de toxicología. •Delegado/a comercial de productos hospitalarios y farmacéuticos.
  95. 95. Acceso a estudios universitarios: •El título de Técnico Superior en Imagen para el diagnóstico permite el acceso directo a las enseñanzas conducentes a los títulos universitarios de grado en las condiciones de admisión que se establezcan. Centros que imparten este Ciclo Formativo: •I.E.S. "Valle del Cidacos" - Calahorra
  96. 96. GRADO SUPERIOR Salud Ambiental Puestos y ocupaciones: •Técnico en salud ambiental. •Técnico en control de aguas de consumo. •Técnico en contaminación atmosférica. •Técnico en gestión de residuos. Acceso a otros estudios: •Maestro (todas las especialidades) •Diplomado en Educación Social. Diplomado en Enfermería •Diplomado en Fisioterapia. Diplomado en Logopedia •Diplomado en Podología. Diplomado en Terapia Ocupacional •Diplomado en Trabajo Social Centros que imparten este Ciclo Formativo: •I.E.S. "Duques de Nájera" - Logroño
  97. 97. GRADO SUPERIOR Radioterapia y Dosimetría Puestos de trabajo que puede desempeñar: •Técnico superior en radioterapia. •Técnico especialista en radioterapia. •Personal auxiliar de los servicios de protección radiológica. •Delegado Comercial de equipos de radioelectrología médica.
  98. 98. Acceso a estudios universitarios: •El título de Técnico Superior en Imagen para el diagnóstico permite el acceso directo a las enseñanzas conducentes a los títulos universitarios de grado en las condiciones de admisión que se establezcan. Centros que imparten este Ciclo Formativo: •C.P. de F.P "Ciencias Radiológicas" - Logroño. (Vespertino)
  99. 99. SERVICIOS SOCIOCULTURALES Y A LA COMUNIDAD GRADO MEDIO Atención a personas en situación de dependencia GRADO SUPERIOR Educación Infantil Integración Social Animación Sociocultural y Turistica
  100. 100. GRADO MEDIO Atención a personas en situación de dependencia Puestos de trabajo que puede desempeñar •Cuidador o cuidadora de personas en situación de dependencia en diferentes instituciones y/o domicilios. •Gobernante y subgobernante de personas en situación de dependencia en instituciones. •Auxiliar responsable de planta de residencias de mayores y personas con discapacidad.
  101. 101. • Auxiliar de ayuda a domicilio. Asistente de atención domiciliaria. Trabajador o trabajadora familiar. • Auxiliar de educación especial. • Asistente personal. Teleoperador/a de teleasistencia. Acceso a otros estudios: • Bachillerato. • Ciclos Formativos de Grado Superior Centros que imparten este Ciclo Formativo: • I.E.S. "Valle de Cidacos" - Calahorra. Vespertino • I.E.S. "Batalla de Clavijo" - Logroño. Vespertino. E-I • C.P.C. "Menesiano" - Santo Domingo de la Calzada
  102. 102. GRADO SUPERIOR •Educación Infantil Puestos y ocupaciones: •Educador o educadora infantil en primer ciclo de educación infantil, siempre bajo la supervisión de un maestro o maestra como educadores en las instituciones dependientes de organismos estatales o autonómicos y locales, y en centros de titularidad privada. •Educador o educadora en instituciones y/o en programas específicos de trabajo con menores (0-6 años) en situación de riesgo social, o en medios de apoyo familiar, siguiendo las directrices de otros profesionales. •Educador o educadora en programas o actividades de ocio y tiempo libre infantil con menores de 0 a 6 años: ludotecas, casas de cultura, bibliotecas, centros educativos, centros de ocio, granjas escuelas, etc.
  103. 103. Acceso a estudios universitarios: •El título de Técnico Superior en Educación Infantil permite el acceso directo a las enseñanzas conducentes a los títulos universitarios de grado en las condiciones de admisión que se establezcan. Centros que imparten este Ciclo Formativo: •I.E.S. "Batalla de Clavijo" - Logroño. Vespertino. E-I. •I.E.S. "Valle del Cidacos" - Calahorra. Vespertino •C.P.C. de F.P. "La Planilla" – Calahorra Bilingüe
  104. 104. GRADO SUPERIOR Integración Social Puestos de trabajo que puede desempeñar: •Técnico de programas de prevención e inserción social. •Educador o educadora de equipamientos residenciales de diverso tipo. •Trabajador o trabajadora familiar. •Auxiliar de tutela. •Técnico de integración social. •Educador o educadora de educación especial. •Monitor o monitora de personas con discapacidad.
  105. 105. • Técnico de movilidad básica. Mediador ocupacional y/o laboral. Mediador o mediadora comunitaria. • Mediador o mediadora intercultural. • Técnico en empleo con apoyo. • Técnico de acompañamiento laboral. • Monitor/a de rehabilitación psicosocial. Acceso a estudios universitarios: • El título de Técnico Superior en Integración Social permite el acceso directo a las enseñanzas conducentes a los títulos universitarios de grado en las condiciones de admisión que se establezcan. Centros que imparten este Ciclo Formativo: • I.E.S. "Batalla de Clavijo" - Logroño (Vespertino). E-I. • CPC Menesianos. Santo Domingo de la Calzada
  106. 106. GRADO SUPERIOR •Animación Sociocultural y Turistica Puestos de trabajo que puede desempeñar: •Coordinador/a de tiempo libre educativo infantil y juvenil. •Director/a de tiempo libre educativo infantil y juvenil. •Coordinador/a de campamentos, de albergues de juventud, de casas de colonias, de granjas-escuelas, de aulas de casas de juventud y escuelas de naturaleza. •Director/a de campamentos, de albergues de juventud, de casas de colonias, de granjas-escuelas, de aulas de casas de juventud y escuelas de naturaleza.
  107. 107. • Animador/a sociocultural. • Dinamizador/a comunitario. • Asesor/a para el sector asociativo. • Técnico comunitario. • Técnico/a de servicios culturales. • Animador/a cultural. • Informador/a juvenil. • Animador/a de hotel. • Animador/a de veladas y espectáculos. • Animador/a de actividades recreativas al aire libre en complejos turísticos. • Jefe/a de departamento en animación turística.
  108. 108. Acceso a estudios universitarios: •El título de Técnico Superior en Animación sociocultural permite el acceso directo a las enseñanzas conducentes a los títulos universitarios de grado en las condiciones de admisión que se establezcan. Centros que imparten este Ciclo Formativo: •I.E.S. "Batalla de Clavijo" - Logroño. Vespertino.
  109. 109. TEXTIL, CONFECCIÓN Y PIEL GRADO SUPERIOR Diseño y Producción de Calzado y Complementos Puestos y ocupaciones: •Patronista de artículos de marroquinería. •Modelista-patronista-ajustador de calzado. •Modelista-patronista de artículos de marroquinería. •Técnico de desarrollo de productos de calzado (I+D+I). •Técnico en desarrollo de productos de marroquinería (I+D+I). •Técnico en fabricación de calzado.
  110. 110. • Técnico en control de calidad en industrias del calzado y la marroquinería. • Técnico de organización. Encargado de oficina técnica • Jefe de fabricación. Supervisor de calidad. • Controlador de producción. Jefe de calidad. • Jefe de sección. Jefe de equipo. • Acceso a otros estudios: • El título de Técnico Superior en Diseño y Producción de Calzado y Complementos permite el acceso directo a las enseñanzas conducentes a los títulos universitarios de grado en las condiciones de admisión que se establezcan. Centros que imparten este Ciclo Formativo: • I.E.S. "Virgen de Vico" - Arnedo
  111. 111. TRANSPORTE Y MANTENIMIENTO DE VEHÍCULOS GRADO MEDIO •Electromecánica de Vehículos Automóviles •Carrocería GRADO SUPERIOR •Automoción
  112. 112. TRANSPORTE Y MANTENIMIENTO DE VEHÍCULOS GRADO MEDIO •Electromecánica de Vehículos Automóviles Puestos y ocupaciones: •Electronicista de vehículos. •Electricista electrónico de mantenimiento y reparación en automoción. •Mecánico de automóviles. Electricista de automóviles. Electromecánico de automóviles. •Mecánico de motores y sus sistemas auxiliares de automóviles y motocicletas.
  113. 113. • Reparador sistemas neumáticos e hidráulicos. • Reparador sistemas de transmisión y frenos. * Reparador sistemas de dirección y suspensión. * Operario de ITV. • Instalador de accesorios en vehículos. • Operario de empresas dedicadas a la fabricación de recambios. • Electromecánico de motocicletas. • Vendedor/distribuidos de recambios y equipos de diagnosis.
  114. 114. Acceso a otros estudios: •Bachillerato. •Ciclos Formativos de Grado Superior mediante Prueba de Acceso. Centros que imparten este Ciclo Formativo: •I.E.S. "Valle del Cidacos" - Calahorra •I.E.S. "Inventor Cosme García" - Logroño •C.P.C. "Sagrado Corazón" - Logroño
  115. 115. GRADO MEDIO Carrocería Puestos de trabajo que puede desempeñar: •Chapista reparador de carrocería de automóviles, vehículos pesados, tractores, maquinaria agrícola, de industrias extractivas, de construcción y obras públicas y material ferroviario. •Instalador de lunas y montador de accesorios. •Pintor de carrocería de automóviles, vehículos pesados, tractores, maquinaria agrícola, de industrias extractivas, de construcción y obras públicas y material ferroviario.
  116. 116. Acceso a otros estudios: •Bachillerato. •Ciclos Formativos de Grado Superior mediante Prueba de Acceso. Centros que imparten este Ciclo Formativo: •I.E.S. "Inventor Cosme García" - Logroño (Dual/Vespertina)
  117. 117. GRADO SUPERIOR Automoción Puestos y ocupaciones: • Jefe del área de electromecánica. • Recepcionista de vehículos. • Jefe de taller de vehículos de motor. • Encargado de ITV. • Perito tasador de vehículos. • Jefe de servicio. • Encargado de área de recambios. • Encargado de área comercial de equipos relacionados con los vehículos. • Jefe del área de carrocería: chapa y pintura.
  118. 118. GRADO SUPERIOR Automoción Acceso a otros estudios: El título de Técnico Superior en Automoción permite el acceso directo a las enseñanzas conducentes a los títulos universitarios de grado en las condiciones de admisión que se establezcan. Centros que imparten este Ciclo Formativo CPC Sagrado Corazón. Logroño. Dual
  119. 119. TESTS DE INTERESES PROFESIONALES • Formación profesional reducido (6 familias profesionales): De Formación profesional 1 • Con 23 familias profesionales: • De Formación profesional 2 • A partir de 16 años, este cuestionario es muy completo: GR (test de gran recorrido) • Orientaline en la zona superior derecha de ORIENTAFUENMAYOR. Además de información sobre los Ciclos Formativos (donde se estudian, salidas, módulos que se estudian, vídeos, ficha sobre cada ciclo...)
  120. 120. WEBS SOBRE ORIENTACIÓN PROFESIONAL • IBERCAJAORIENTA:https://orienta.cepymearag on.es/ZonaJ%C3%B3venes.aspx • http://www.descubrelafp.org/ • http://www.educaweb.com/contenidos/educa tivos/formacion-profesional-fp/ • http://todofp.es/ • https://storify.com/Tuitorientador/familiasfp
  121. 121. VIDEOS FP • ASTURIAS http://www.consejoasturiasfp.com/video.php • CANTABRIA http://educantabria.tv/channel/formacion-profesional/menu.html?account=educantabria • CATALUÑA http://ensenyament.gencat.cat/ca/multimedia/fp/ • EXTREMADURA http://www.educarex.es/fp/medios.html • Galería de videos de FP de las CCAA
  122. 122. Webs de Formación Profesional de las Comunidades Autónomas

×