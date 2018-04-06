Successfully reported this slideshow.
Relación de la tecnología con las áreas del conocimiento
En cuanto a la veterinaria (área del conocimiento) encargada de curar las enfermedades de los animales, ha tenido un avanc...
Por parte de la contaduría (área del conocimiento) encargada de medir la realidad a nivel económico de una organización, s...
Por parte de las ciencias naturales (área del conocimiento) basada en la naturaleza o ciencias experimentales, su avance t...
Relación de la tecnología con las diferentes áreas del conocimiento

Ensayo sobre la relación que tiene la tecnología con las diferentes áreas del conocimiento

Relación de la tecnología con las diferentes áreas del conocimiento

  1. 1. Relación de la tecnología con las áreas del conocimiento 1 Benavides Quevedo, Campo Rico La tecnología tiene mucha relación con las áreas del conocimiento, ya que gracias a estas, el hombre ha tenido un avance científico y tecnológico, desarrollando sus capacidades mentales a través de las distintas áreas del conocimiento y la tecnología, dicho avance se ve reflejado en lo que hoy día sabemos y conocemos. Las áreas del conocimiento como tal han tenido grandes evoluciones gracias a los avances tecnológicos del hombre, causando un desarrollo social. Las diferentes áreas del conocimiento que se destacan son: Agronomía, veterinaria, ciencias de la educación, ciencias de la salud, ciencias sociales y humanas, economía, administración, contaduría, bellas artes, ingeniería, arquitectura, urbanismo, matemáticas, y ciencias naturales. Actualmente estas áreas han sido muy útil al desarrollo humano, porque aportan conocimientos al ser humano y así poder tener nuevas técnicas para el desarrollo de la ciencia y la tecnología. Según pineda (2012) “La tecnología es una de las áreas del conocimiento que se encarga del estudio de procesos tecnológicos y la relación con todo lo que nos rodea (quienes producen trigo)” (P 22) Por parte de la agronomía (área del conocimiento) estudia lo relacionado con la tierra, teniendo un avance tecnológico en cuanto a las máquinas agrícolas, las cuales cumplen la función de labrar la tierra. 1 Estudiantes De La Institución Educativa Liceo Moderno Magangué, Año 2018 Grado 11°01
  2. 2. En cuanto a la veterinaria (área del conocimiento) encargada de curar las enfermedades de los animales, ha tenido un avance tecnológico en cuanto maquinas como el ecógrafo, implementación y medicamentos para animales. En cuanto a las ciencias de la educación (área del conocimiento) es la que se encarga de las teorías y prácticas en un proceso de formación, su avance tecnológico se ve reflejado en los computadores y el internet. Por parte de la de las ciencias de la salud (área del conocimiento) se refiere al conjunto de disciplinas que facilitan conocimientos para prevenir enfermedades, su avance tecnológico se ve reflejado en los difractómetros de rayos x y espectrómetros de rayos x. Por parte de las ciencias sociales y humanas (áreas del conocimiento) son un conjunto de ciencias que tienen vínculo con el hombre, su avance tecnológico se ve reflejado en el oculus rift, diseñado para tratar algunas fobias tales como las alturas o animales muy pequeños. Por parte de la economía (área del conocimiento) encargada del estudio de los recursos, producción, distribución y consumo de bienes y servicios, su avance tecnológico se ve reflejado en herramientas y sistemas de información. Por parte de la administración (área del conocimiento) es la encargada de planificar y controlar las organizaciones, su avance tecnológico se ve reflejado en el desarrollo de los computadores.
  3. 3. Por parte de la contaduría (área del conocimiento) encargada de medir la realidad a nivel económico de una organización, su avance tecnológico se ve reflejado en los computadores, la calculadora, la hoja de cálculo etc. Por parte de las bellas artes (área del conocimiento) basada en buenas técnicas artísticas, su avance tecnológico se ve reflejado en la creación de herramientas para ayudar a proteger las obras de arte Por parte de la ingeniería (área del conocimiento) basada en el conjunto de conocimientos tecnológicos y científicos para la formación de nuevas técnicas con el fin de satisfacer las necesidades de una sociedad, su avance tecnológico se ve reflejado en la utilización de máquinas modernas. Por parte de la arquitectura (área del conocimiento) basada en la proyección de técnicas en el arte, para diseñar edificios, casas, colegios, hospitales etc., su avance tecnológico se ve reflejado en la presentación de dicha arquitectura en 3D con el fin de ver algunas fallas antes de hacer una construcción. Por parte del urbanismo (área del conocimiento) es la que se encarga del estudio de las consolidaciones humanas, su avance tecnológico se ve reflejado en las construcciones de nuevas viviendas. Por parte de las matemáticas (área del conocimiento) son herramientas para proponer problemas, su avance tecnológico se ve reflejado en la calculadora, el ábaco, pascalina.
  4. 4. Por parte de las ciencias naturales (área del conocimiento) basada en la naturaleza o ciencias experimentales, su avance tecnológico se ve reflejado en la creación del microscopio, marcapaso, etc. Las áreas del conocimiento definidas anteriormente han tenido un rol muy importante dentro de la sociedad, la cual ha tenido grandes avances en cuanto a la ciencia y la tecnología, satisfaciendo necesidades de nosotros los seres humanos y los animales. Por tanto se puede considerar que las diferentes áreas del conocimiento han sido desarrolladas por las técnicas que ha utilizado el hombre La sucesión constante de cambios tecnológicos podría llegar hacer mayor en el avance de nuevas técnicas para aportar mucho más conocimiento a las diferentes áreas del conocimiento. Bibliografía Pineda, Eloy (2012). Tecnología 2, santillanas. México

