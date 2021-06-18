Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
SYNTHESIS OF TARGET MOLECULES BY TWO FUNCTIONAL GROUPS DISCONNECTIONS: When a target molecule (TM) contains two functional...
Synthesis of target molecules by two functional groups disconnections 14 06-2021
Synthesis of target molecules by two functional groups disconnections 14 06-2021
Synthesis of target molecules by two functional groups disconnections 14 06-2021
Synthesis of target molecules by two functional groups disconnections 14 06-2021
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
34 views
Jun. 18, 2021

Synthesis of target molecules by two functional groups disconnections 14 06-2021

Synthesis

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Synthesis of target molecules by two functional groups disconnections 14 06-2021

  1. 1. SYNTHESIS OF TARGET MOLECULES BY TWO FUNCTIONAL GROUPS DISCONNECTIONS: When a target molecule (TM) contains two functional groups, the best disconnection is one that incorporates both groups and provides two synthons. Such disconnections are called two group disconnections. Definition of two groups disconnection: When we use one functional to help disconnect another group in a bifunctional target molecule, then the disconnections are known as two group disconnections. In bifunctional target molecules two group disconnections are more efficient than one group disconnections.

×