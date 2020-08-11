Trabalho metodologia _ii_ok_(1) (1)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Cursos de Pós-Graduação Disciplina: Metodologia da Pesquisa Científica Prof. Fernando Curtti Trabalho Semestral II Nome: Noemi de Oliveira Ferraz Souza
AUTOR. Título. Edição. Local: Editor, ano. Volume, páginas, série (se houver). As citações são citações são menções, no te...
Bibliografia: MANUAL DE ORIENTAÇÃO PARA APRESENTAÇÕES DE TRABALHOS ACADÊMICOS DA UNIRP. São Paulo: UNIRP, 2013. Disponível...
  1. 1. Cursos de Pós-Graduação Disciplina: Metodologia da Pesquisa Científica Prof. Fernando Curtti Trabalho Semestral II Nome: Noemi de Oliveira Ferraz Souza Código:20092132 Polo:São José do Rio Preto 1. ESTRATÉGIAS ANTIPLÁGIO RESUMO: Quando você for produzir qualquer tipo de trabalho acadêmico semestral deverá ficar atento para não cometer plágio ou quando for usar a prática de produções textual de outra pessoa, parcial ou total, você deverá indicar a fonte de onde for extraído para não cometer o crime de plágio. Para que você dê os créditos do Autor original e não lhe incorra na violação de seus direitos autorais, você deverá usar as referências, como as citações de acordo com as Norma ABNT (Associação Brasileira de Normas Técnicas). Uma das exigências para uma integra pesquisa cientifica, é o uso de referências, que diz qual é o tipo de trabalho, se é um artigo científico, monografia, entre outros e toda as fontes (livros, artigos, dissertações, etc.) que foram consultadas devem parecer nele. As referências é uma lista de todas as obras consultas e utilizadas no trabalho, onde o Titulo deve ser escrito em caixa alta em letras maiúsculas, centralizado, com letra Arial, tamanho 12 e em negrito; o texto das referências deve ser alinhado à margem esquerda e escrito em caixa alta e baixa em maiúsculas e minúsculas, letra Arial, tamanho 12, com espaço simples; usar negrito no título dos livros, capítulos de livros; use espaço simples nas referências; um espaço duplo entre elas e devem ser reunidas em ordem alfabética. Exemplo:
  2. 2. AUTOR. Título. Edição. Local: Editor, ano. Volume, páginas, série (se houver). As citações são citações são menções, no texto, de informações extraídas de outra fonte, de outros autores e presentes em livros, jornais, revistas, entre outros. Para as citações no corpo do texto, as chamadas pelo sobrenome do autor e pelo ano de publicação da obra deverão estar em letras maiúsculas e minúsculas, se estiverem fora dos parênteses, e deverão estar em letras maiúsculas, se estiverem dentro dos parênteses, temos ainda a citação direta: aquela transcreve com as mesmas palavra do autor entre aspas Exemplo:“[...] entende-se por relação de consumo a relação jurídica entre fornecedor e consumidor” e a citação indireta com a sua interpretação da ideia do autor, indicar a fonte da qual você retirou o texto e as ideias presentes nele, (autor e ano). EX: (NERY JUNIOR, 2000). As citações devem ser feitas por um sistema de chamada único: numérico ou autor-data, neste sistema é feito pelo sobrenome do autor até o primeiro sinal de pontuação, seguidos da data de publicação do documento e da(s) páginas(s) da citação. No caso de citação direta, o nome do autor ou da entidade e o nome de outro autor ou de outra instituição devem vir separados por vírgula e entre parênteses. As notas de rodapé, são usadas para fazer indicações, observações ou aditamentos ao texto, realizadas pelo autor, entre outros, as notas indicam a fonte de onde é copiado a citação. Exemplo: a) quando for obra citada, usa-se a redução “op. cit.”, por exemplo:
  3. 3. Bibliografia: MANUAL DE ORIENTAÇÃO PARA APRESENTAÇÕES DE TRABALHOS ACADÊMICOS DA UNIRP. São Paulo: UNIRP, 2013. Disponível em: <http://aplicacoes2.unirp.edu.br/Biblioteca/ManualTrabalhosAcademicos.pdf>. Acesso em: 28.fev. 2020.

×