Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Cursos de P�s-Gradua��o Lato Sensu M�dulo: Did�tica do Ensino Superior Trabalho II Nome:Noemi de Oliveira Ferraz Souza C�d...
combate eficaz contra o preconceito, pois todos desde pequenos ter�amos a consci�ncia de que todos s�o humanos e devemos r...
BIBLIOGRAFIA MOREIRA, A. F.; CANDAU, V. M. (orgs.). Multiculturalismo: diferen�as culturais e pr�ticas pedag�gicas. 2. ed....
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Trabalho docencia _ii_ok_(1)

31 views

Published on

ead unirp

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Trabalho docencia _ii_ok_(1)

  1. 1. Cursos de P�s-Gradua��o Lato Sensu M�dulo: Did�tica do Ensino Superior Trabalho II Nome:Noemi de Oliveira Ferraz Souza C�digo:20092132 Polo:S�o Jos� do Rio Preto O professor que tem o seu trabalho voltado a uma perspectiva da multicultura, vai ensinar os seus alunos a respeitar a diferen�a de cada um, pois cada cultura tem o seu papel importante na sociedade. O professor critico, vai desenvolver em seus alunos a reflex�o de que todos somos iguais, n�o tem ningu�m melhor do que ningu�m Cada cultura tem a sua particularidade, a sua hist�ria e sua valoriza��o. Al�m do que a multicultura em educa��o tamb�m aborda temas como quest�es referentes a identidade, ra�a, g�nero, sexualidade, religi�o, cultura juvenil, onde a pr�tica pedag�gica e o curriculum dever� ser voltado ao respeito a todos estes temas. Estes temas dever�o ser trabalhados pelos professores e mostrados aos seus alunos que devemos ter o respeito acima de tudo, e que todos somos seres humanos, detentores de sua realidade que devemos ser respeitados pelo aquilo que acreditamos. Ainda que nossa sociedade seja conservadora e manipuladora, se deve mostrar aos alunos a consci�ncia de que todos devem ser respeitados, nenhuma classe se pode menosprezar a outra pela sua posi��o. Dever�amos ter politicas do governo que aos professores em geral a especializa��o do conhecimentos mute cultural, onde hoje, no quadro em tela, n�o � oferecido este tipo especializa��o. Poder�amos dizer se houve mais professores especialista nesta �rea, matar�amos o preconceito na raiz, pois ensinar�amos os nossos alunos a respeitar a diferencia. Conclu�mos que trabalhar com a multicultura na educa��o seria o
  2. 2. combate eficaz contra o preconceito, pois todos desde pequenos ter�amos a consci�ncia de que todos s�o humanos e devemos respeitar a diferencia de cada um, pois ningu�m � melhor que ningu�m devido a roupa que veste, pela religi�o que segue, pelo pais que nasceu, pela cor que tem ou pela classe social que ocupa. Todos somos seres humanos e devemos respeitar e ser respeitados por nossas escolhas e posi��es que temos na sociedade. BIBLIOGRAFIA MOREIRA, A. F.; CANDAU, V. M. (orgs.). Multiculturalismo: diferen�as culturais e pr�ticas pedag�gicas. 2. ed. Petr�polis: Vozes, 2008. Dispon�vel em: https://educarparaomundo.files.wordpress.com/2016/07/moreira-candau- multiculturalismo-diferenc3a7as-culturais-e-prc3a1ticas-pedagc3b3gicas.pdf. Acesso em: 28 fev. 2020.
  3. 3. BIBLIOGRAFIA MOREIRA, A. F.; CANDAU, V. M. (orgs.). Multiculturalismo: diferen�as culturais e pr�ticas pedag�gicas. 2. ed. Petr�polis: Vozes, 2008. Dispon�vel em: https://educarparaomundo.files.wordpress.com/2016/07/moreira-candau- multiculturalismo-diferenc3a7as-culturais-e-prc3a1ticas-pedagc3b3gicas.pdf. Acesso em: 24 fev. 2019.

×