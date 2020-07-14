Evaluacion Participativa de Actores y Situacion

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Evaluación Participativa de Actores Múltiples y Situación … Para evaluar la factibilidad social de proyectos de inversión, construcción de consensos y transformación conflictos sociales.
+ Una Evaluación de Actores y Situación es un proceso que identifica las condiciones necesarias para lograr la viabilidad ...
+ LA EXPERIENCIA DE CHEVRON NIGERIA CONTEXTO DE IMPACTOS NEGATIVOS, VIOLENCIA, INDUSTRIA EN CRISIS
+ La Busqueda Conjunta de Información Diseñar en conjunto la evaluación Entrevistas, reuniones comunitarias Grupos focales...
+ Resultados: Diálogo mas constructivo  Una agenda compartida para una re-negociación  Una modalidad de trabajo en conju...
Evaluación Participativa de Actores y Situación: Comparto Video Caso Nigeria Chevron: https://youtu.be/aOp-u8BNZl8
Construcción de Consenso y Legitimidad Social
  1. 1. + Evaluación Participativa de Actores Múltiples y Situación … Para evaluar la factibilidad social de proyectos de inversión, construcción de consensos y transformación conflictos sociales.
  2. 2. + Una Evaluación de Actores y Situación es un proceso que identifica las condiciones necesarias para lograr la viabilidad social de un proyecto de inversión, así como las condiciones para que un proceso de dialogo sea exitoso. La información recogida a través de la evaluación de actores y situación es indispensable para la toma de decisiones sostenibles, inteligentes y legitimadas sobre el futuro de cualquier proyecto de inversión o cualquier decisión que se desea tomar y que pueda afectar a múltiples actores. Es fundamental realizar un trabajo previo a la decisión de instalar una mesa de diálogo para conocer los intereses, preocupaciones, aspiraciones y temores de múltiples actores vinculados a un proyecto de desarrollo a fin de tomar las mejores decisiones sobre cómo proceder. Cuando una situación es compleja y existe desconfianza, un proceso más participativo es clave para el éxito. Acá compartimo las experiencias del CBI realizando una EVALUACIÓN PARTICIPATIVA DE ACTORES Y SITUACIÓN vinculada a las operaciones de Chevron Nigeria en una situación de extrema conflictividad. Evaluación Participativa de Actores Múltiples y Situación
  9. 9. + LA EXPERIENCIA DE CHEVRON NIGERIA CONTEXTO DE IMPACTOS NEGATIVOS, VIOLENCIA, INDUSTRIA EN CRISIS
  10. 10. + La Busqueda Conjunta de Información Diseñar en conjunto la evaluación Entrevistas, reuniones comunitarias Grupos focales con todos los actores Analizar en conjunto la información Evaluación Participativa de Actores y situación: Caso Nigeria Chevron: https://youtu.be/aOp-u8BNZl8
  11. 11. + Resultados: Diálogo mas constructivo  Una agenda compartida para una re-negociación  Una modalidad de trabajo en conjunto  Acuerdos con más valor para todos  Una relación transformada (paso a paso)
  12. 12. + Evaluación Participativa de Actores y Situación: Comparto Video Caso Nigeria Chevron: https://youtu.be/aOp-u8BNZl8 +51 937.110.714 oreluis@hotmail.com www.oreluis.wix.com/orasi AUTOR Evaluación Participativa de Actores y Situación
  13. 13. + Construcción de Consenso y Legitimidad Social AUTOR +51 937.110.714 oreluis@hotmail.com www.oreluis.wix.com/orasi

