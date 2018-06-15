Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
TUBAZIONI FOGNATURA IN GRAVITA’ Lecco, 28/05/2018 Posa e collaudo fognatura secondo norma UNI EN 1610
COLLAUDO DELLE RETI FOGNARIE “Una buona tubazione…..si vede solo dopo una posa e un buon collaudo"
POSA TUBAZIONI NORMATIVA UNI EN 1610 SCOPO E CAMPO DI APPLICAZIONE La presente norma europea è applicabile all'installazio...
POSA TUBAZIONI NORMATIVA UNI EN 1610DEFINIZIONI Ai fini della presente norma si applicano le seguenti definizioni : 3.1 ap...
POSA TUBAZIONI NORMATIVA UNI EN 1610 3.4 rivestimento: Riporto intorno al tubo comprendente il rinfianco ed il riempimento...
POSA TUBAZIONI NORMATIVA UNI EN 1610 3.7 larghezza minima della trincea: Distanza minima necessaria per la sicurezza e l'i...
POSA TUBAZIONI NORMATIVA UNI EN 16103.10 tubazione: Insieme di tubi, raccordi e giunti fra pozzetti o altre strutture. 3.1...
POSA TUBAZIONI NORMATIVA UNI EN 1610 1. Superfice 2. Base della massicciata stradale 3. Pareti della trincea 4. Riempiment...
POSA TUBAZIONI NORMATIVA UNI EN 1610Tubazioni e pozzetti sono essenzialmente strutture di ingegneria in cui le prestazioni...
POSA TUBAZIONI NORMATIVA UNI EN 1610 PROGETTAZIONE La resistenza meccanica di una tubazione dovrebbe essere determinata, d...
POSA TUBAZIONI NORMATIVA UNI EN 1610 MATERIALI PER IL RIVESTIMENTO I materiali usati per il rivestimento devono essere con...
POSA TUBAZIONI NORMATIVA UNI EN 1610 MATERIALI PER IL RIVESTIMENTO Materiali provenienti da altri luoghi Materiali granula...
POSA TUBAZIONI NORMATIVA UNI EN 1610 Dimensione del vaglio in mm Percentuale in massa passata attraverso i vagli per dimen...
POSA TUBAZIONI NORMATIVA UNI EN 1610 INFORMAZIONI MATERIALI DI RINTERRO Riportiamo alcune tabelle su materiali e granulome...
POSA TUBAZIONI NORMATIVA UNI EN 1610 INFORMAZIONI MATERIALI DI RINTERRO Riportiamo alcune tabelle su materiali e granulome...
POSA TUBAZIONI NORMATIVA UNI EN 1610 INFORMAZIONI MATERIALI DI RINTERRO Riportiamo alcune tabelle su materiali e granulome...
POSA TUBAZIONI NORMATIVA UNI EN 1610 LO SCAVO Trincee Le trincee devono essere progettate e scavate in maniera tale da gar...
POSA TUBAZIONI NORMATIVA UNI EN 1610 TRINCEA – DIMENSIONI Per la determinazione della larghezza minima viene presa in cons...
POSA TUBAZIONI NORMATIVA UNI EN 1610TRINCEA – DIMENSIONI Eccezioni alla larghezza minima delle trincee La larghezza minima...
POSA TRINCEA – DIMENSIONIUNI EN 1610 Stabilità della trincea La stabilita delle trincea deve essere garantita mediante un ...
POSA TUBAZIONI NORMATIVA UNI EN 1610TRINCEA – PREPARAZIONE Fondo delle trincee La pendenza del fondo delle trincee e il ma...
POSA TUBAZIONI NORMATIVA UNI EN 1610 TRINCEA – PREPARAZIONE Drenaggio Durante i lavori di installazione, gli scavi devono ...
POSA TUBAZIONI NORMATIVA UNI EN 1610 TRINCEA ELIMINAZIONE DELLE INFILTRAZIONE ACQUA Se esiste qualche motivo per sospettar...
POSA TUBAZIONI NORMATIVA UNI EN 1610 Pompaggio dal fondo della trincea mediante idrovore Si tratta del mezzo più semplice ...
POSA TUBAZIONI NORMATIVA UNI EN 1610 Pozzi filtranti Questo metodo comporta lo scavo di un pozzo profondo, di diametro com...
POSA TUB Pozzi a tubo verticaliO NORMATIVA UNI EN 1610 I pozzi verticali a tubo sono tubi perforati nella parte inferiore ...
POSA TUBAZIONI NORMATIVA UNI EN 1610Pozzi a tubo orizzontali Si intestano nel terreno dei tubi di plastica perforati usand...
POSA TUBAZIONI NORMATIVA UNI EN 1610 Pozzi a tubo a eiettore Il sistema con pozzi a tubo a eiettore comporta la preparazio...
POSA TUBAZIONI NORMATIVA UNI EN 1610 RIVESTIMENTO E APPOGGIO I materiali da utilizzare, gli spessori dello strato di rives...
POSA TUBAZIONI NORMATIVA UNI EN 1610Tipo di posa su scavo 1 Il tipo di appoggio n° 1 può essere usato con qualsiasi rivest...
POSA TUB Tipo di posa su scavo n° 2 ORMATIVA UNI EN 1610 Il tipo di appoggio n° 2 può essere usato con terreno uniforme re...
POSA TUBAZIONI NORMATIVA UNI EN 1610 Tipo di posa su scavo 3 Il tipo di appoggio n° 3 può essere usato in terreno uniforme...
Appoggi o supporti speciali Laddove il fondo della trincea abbia scarsa capacita portante per supportare i materiali di ap...
Consegna, movimentazione e trasporto in loco NORMATIVA UNI EN 1610 Tubi, componenti e giunti devono essere ispezionati all...
Immagazzinamento NORMATIVA UNI EN 1610Tutti i materiali devono essere immagazzinati in maniera tale da conservarli integri...
POSA TUBAZIONI NORMATIVA UNI EN 1610 INSTALLAZIONE Tracciamento Prima di tracciare, si deve effettuare un rilevamento suff...
POSA TUBAZIONI NORMATIVA UNI EN 1610 POSA La posa dei tubi dovrebbe iniziare dall'estremità a valle; solitamente, i tubi v...
POSA TUBAZIONI NORMATIVA UNI EN 1610 Generalità La posa dei tubi è consigliato cominciarla dalla parte a valle con il bicc...
POSA TUBAZIONI NORMATIVA UNI EN 1610Taglio dei tubi Il taglio dovrebbe essere eseguito con gli utensili idonei e come racc...
POSA TUBAZIONI NORMATIVA UNI EN 1610 Giunzioni Le parti della superficie del tubo che vengono a contatto con i materiali d...
POSA TUBAZIONI NORMATIVA UNI EN 1610 POSE SPECIALI Tubazioni sopra il livello del terreno Per le tubazioni sopra il livell...
POSA TUBAZIONI NORMATIVA UNI EN 1610 POSE SPECIALI Supporti e ancoraggi Laddove esista il rischio di galleggiamento durant...
POSA TUBAZIONI NORMATIVA UNI EN 1610 COLLEGAMENTO A TUBI E POZZETTI I pozzetti e le camere di ispezione devono essere sott...
POSA TUBAZIONI NORMATIVA UNI EN 1610 COLLEGAMENTO A TUBI E POZZETTI Collegamenti mediante raccordi I raccordi sono compone...
POSA TUBAZIONI NORMATIVA UNI EN 1610 COLLAUDI DURANTE L'INSTALLAZIONE Durante l'installazione si possono eseguire le ispez...
POSA TUBAZIONI NORMATIVA UNI EN 1610 Costipamento Il grado di costipamento deve essere quello specificato nel progetto di ...
POSA TUBAZIONI NORMATIVA UNI EN 1610 Posa in opera del rivestimento Il rivestimento dovrebbe essere installato in modo da ...
POSA TUBAZIONI NORMATIVA UNI EN 1610 Il riempimento propriamente detto deve essere collocato in conformità al progetto e a...
COLLAUDO DELLE RETI FOGNARIE LE ASPETTATIVE DI UN COLLAUDO Il collaudo ha lo scopo di verificare l’efficienza e la funzion...
COLLAUDO DELLE RETI FOGNARIE Quadro normativo italiano. EVOLUZIONE La prima legge Merli del 10 maggio 1976 n° 319 il legis...
COLLAUDO DELLE RETI FOGNARIE SVILUPPI E CERTEZZE DELLA NORMA • UNI EN 1610:1999 del 30 Novembre 1999 “Costruzione e collau...
COLLAUDO DELLE RETI FOGNARIE UNI EN 1610:1999 punti salienti Per quanto concerne i criteri di costruzione vengono stabilit...
COLLAUDO DELLE RETI FOGNARIE La novità introdotta è la possibilità di scegliere tra il collaudo: aria (metodo “L”) più tra...
COLLAUDO DELLE RETI FOGNARIE Perché collaudare la tenuta delle reti fognarie Nel passato non veniva effettuato alcun contr...
COLLAUDO DELLE RETI FOGNARIE Perché collaudare la tenuta delle reti fognarie Onde evitare questo aggravio economico e i co...
COLLAUDO DELLE RETI FOGNARIE Perché è giusto che il collaudo venga eseguito STUDIO DI POGETTAZIONE PROGETTO IMPRESA COLLAU...
COLLAUDO DELLE RETI FOGNARIE “COLLAUDO” che sia eseguito a norma significa vantaggi per tutti! VANTAGGI PER L’IMPRESA Il C...
COLLAUDO DELLE RETI FOGNARIE “COLLAUDO” che sia eseguito a norma significa vantaggi per tutti! PER L’ENTE GESTORE CHE PREN...
COLLAUDO DELLE RETI FOGNARIE UNI EN 1610:1999 – COLLAUDI E ISPEZIONI le specifiche di riferimento per le PROVE DI TENUTA v...
COLLAUDO DELLE RETI FOGNARIE UNI EN 1610 Costruzione e collaudo di connessioni di scarico e collettori di fognatura Collau...
Divisione Edilizia – Ufficio Tecnico COLLAUDO DELLE RETI FOGNARIE COLLAUDI DURANTE L’INSTALLAZIONE COS’È UNA PROVA DI TENU...
COLLAUDO DELLE RETI FOGNARIE Grafico di collaudo a tenuta Tempo di riempimento: è il tempo necessario per riempire la cond...
COLLAUDO DELLE RETI FOGNARIE ISPEZIONE E/O COLLAUDO FINALE DELLE TUBAZIONI E DEI POZZETTI POST RIEMPIMENTO 12.1 Collaudo v...
COLLAUDO DELLE RETI FOGNARIE ISPEZIONE E/O COLLAUDO FINALE DELLE TUBAZIONI E DEI POZZETTI POST RIEMPIMENTO 12.1 Collaudo v...
COLLAUDO DELLE RETI FOGNARIE 12.2 LA TENUTA IDRAULICA PERCHÉ EFFETTUARE UNA PROVA DI TENUTA Per salvaguardare l’ambiente e...
COLLAUDO DELLE RETI FOGNARIE 12.2 LA TENUTA IDRAULICA PERCHÉ EFFETTUARE UNA PROVA DI TENUTA Per salvaguardare l’ambiente e...
COLLAUDO DELLE RETI FOGNARIE Condotte funzionanti a pelo libero Tenuta idraulica di vari manufatti La tenuta idraulica di ...
COLLAUDO DELLE RETI FOGNARIE Andrebbe invece evitato l’uso di tubazioni quali quelle prefabbricate in calcestruzzo con giu...
COLLAUDO DELLE RETI FOGNARIE Collaudo ad aria (metodo L) • La prova di tenuta con aria si applica alle sole tubazioni (esc...
COLLAUDO DELLE RETI FOGNARIE Collaudo ad acqua (metodo W) • La prova con acqua, di esecuzione più problematica per i notev...
COLLAUDO DELLE RETI FOGNARIE COLLAUDI IN SITUAZIONI CRITICHE In talune situazioni, ad esempio dopo aver riscontrato con le...
COLLAUDO DELLE RETI FOGNARIE COLLAUDO CON ARIA (METODO L) (punto 13.2 della norma) • Il tronco oggetto di collaudo dovrà e...
COLLAUDO DELLE RETI FOGNARIE Il metodo “L” è il più selettivo infatti una volta effettuata la prova, qualora il risultato ...
COLLAUDO DELLE RETI FOGNARIE COLLAUDO CON ARIA (METODO L) (punto 13.2 della norma) ENTRATA QUI’ APPLICARE LA PROVA DELL’ A...
COLLAUDO DELLE RETI FOGNARIE • Collaudare una tratta in PVC con diametro DN 400, a secondo del metodo scelto avremmo: • Se...
COLLAUDO DELLE RETI FOGNARIE COLLAUDO CON ARIA (METODO L) (punto 13.2 della norma)
COLLAUDO DELLE RETI FOGNARIE COLLAUDO CON ACQUA (METODO W) (punto 13.3 della norma) Le decisioni da prendere seguono il se...
COLLAUDO DELLE RETI FOGNARIE COLLAUDO CON ACQUA (METODO W) (punto 13.3 della norma) • Sarà necessario prevedere un tempo d...
COLLAUDO DELLE RETI FOGNARIE TEST DI TENUTA AD ARIA È PIÙ O MENO AFFIDABILE DI QUELLO AD ACQUA? • La norma UNI EN 1610:199...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Posa e Collaudo Fognatura secondo Norma UNI EN 1610

17 views

Published on

Slide del Seminario presso l'Ordine degli Ingegneri di Lecco in data 28 maggio 2018

Published in: Engineering
License: CC Attribution-NonCommercial License
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Posa e Collaudo Fognatura secondo Norma UNI EN 1610

  1. 1. TUBAZIONI FOGNATURA IN GRAVITA’ Lecco, 28/05/2018 Posa e collaudo fognatura secondo norma UNI EN 1610
  2. 2. COLLAUDO DELLE RETI FOGNARIE “Una buona tubazione…..si vede solo dopo una posa e un buon collaudo"
  3. 3. POSA TUBAZIONI NORMATIVA UNI EN 1610 SCOPO E CAMPO DI APPLICAZIONE La presente norma europea è applicabile all'installazione e al collaudo delle connessioni di scarico e dei collettori di fognatura generalmente interrati nel sottosuolo e che solitamente funzionano a gravità (,ma anche in pressione fino a 0,5 kPa). L'installazione delle tubazioni funzionanti in pressione è trattata dalla presente norma europea insieme alle norme EN 805. La presente norma europea è applicabile alle connessioni di scarico e ai collettori di fognatura posati in trincee, sotto terrapieni o sopra il suolo. L'installazione non in trincea sarà trattata nel prEN 12889. Inoltre, si dovrebbe tenere conto di altre normative locali o nazionali, per esempio riguardanti l'igiene e la sicurezza, il ripristino delle pavimentazioni, i requisiti per le prove di tenuta, ecc.
  4. 4. POSA TUBAZIONI NORMATIVA UNI EN 1610DEFINIZIONI Ai fini della presente norma si applicano le seguenti definizioni : 3.1 appoggio: Parte dell'opera che sostiene il tubo fra il fondo della trincea e il riempimento laterale o il riempimento iniziale. L'appoggio è costituito dal letto di posa e dal rinfianco. Nel caso di tubo posato sul fondo di una trincea naturale, il fondo della trincea costituisce il letto di posa. 3.2 spessore dello strato di costipamento: Spessore di ciascun nuovo strato di materiale di riporto prima del suo costipamento. 3.3 profondità del ricoprimento: Distanza verticale fra la generatrice superiore del tubo e la superficie del suolo.
  5. 5. POSA TUBAZIONI NORMATIVA UNI EN 1610 3.4 rivestimento: Riporto intorno al tubo comprendente il rinfianco ed il riempimento laterale e iniziale. 3.5 riempimento iniziale: Strato di materiale di riporto immediatamente sopra la generatrice superiore del tubo 3.6 riempimento propriamente detto: Riporto fra la sommità del rivestimento e la superficie del suolo, la sommità del terrapieno o, laddove applicabile, la base della massicciata stradale o ferroviaria
  6. 6. POSA TUBAZIONI NORMATIVA UNI EN 1610 3.7 larghezza minima della trincea: Distanza minima necessaria per la sicurezza e l'installazione fra le pareti della trincea alla sommità del letto di posa o, laddove applicabile, fra le casserature della trincea a qualsiasi livello. 3.8 terreno di origine: Terreno proveniente dallo scavo della trincea. 3.9 dimensioni nominali (DN): Designazione numerica delle dimensioni di un componente, corrispondente a un numero intero equivalente all'incirca alle dimensioni di fabbricazione in mm. Tale designazione e applicabile al diametro interno (DN/ID) o al diametro esterno (DN/OD). (EN 476)
  7. 7. POSA TUBAZIONI NORMATIVA UNI EN 16103.10 tubazione: Insieme di tubi, raccordi e giunti fra pozzetti o altre strutture. 3.11 componente prefabbricato: Prodotto fabbricato separatamente dal processo di installazione, generalmente in circostanze in cui si applica una norma di prodotto e/o è in atto il controllo di qualità del costruttore. 3.12 riempimento laterale: Materiale fra il rinfianco e il riempimento iniziale. 3.13 profondità della trincea: Distanza verticale fra la sommità della trincea e la superficie del suolo.
  8. 8. POSA TUBAZIONI NORMATIVA UNI EN 1610 1. Superfice 2. Base della massicciata stradale 3. Pareti della trincea 4. Riempimento come detto (3.6) 5. Riempimento iniziale (3.5) 6. Riempimento laterale (3.6) 7. Appoggio superiore 8. Appoggio inferiore 9. Fondo della trincea 10. Profondità del ricoprimento (3.3) 11. Profondità dell’appoggio (3.1) 12. Profondità del rivestimento (3.4) 13. Profondità della trincea (3.13) a profondità appoggio inferiore b profondità appoggio superiore c profondità del riempimento iniziale k Coefficiente adimensionale che lega lo spessore del rinfianco, b, a OD OD diametro esterno del tubo in mm Le stesse definizioni si applicano a trincee con fianchi obliqui e per terrapieni quando appropriato.
  9. 9. POSA TUBAZIONI NORMATIVA UNI EN 1610Tubazioni e pozzetti sono essenzialmente strutture di ingegneria in cui le prestazioni combinate dei componenti, dell'appoggio e del materiale di riempimento costituiscono la base della stabilità e della sicurezza di esercizio. I tubi, i raccordi e le guarnizioni dei giunti, insieme alle operazioni eseguite in loco, come l'appoggio, la giunzione dei tubi, l'esecuzione dei riempimenti, sono tutti fattori importanti per ottenere un insieme di prestazioni adeguate.
  10. 10. POSA TUBAZIONI NORMATIVA UNI EN 1610 PROGETTAZIONE La resistenza meccanica di una tubazione dovrebbe essere determinata, decisa o specificata prima di intraprendere i lavori di installazione in conformità alla EN 752-3 e alla EN 1295-1. . I dati di progetto di maggior importanza sono : - larghezza della trincea rispetto alla larghezza prevista; - profondità della trincea rispetto alla profondità prevista; - sistema di casseratura delle pareti della trincea e conseguenze della sua rimozione; - grado di costipamento del rivestimento; - grado di costipamento del riempimento propriamente detto; - supporto dei tubi e condizioni del fondo della trincea; - traffico nel cantiere e carichi temporanei; - tipi di terreno e parametri relativi (per esempio sottosuolo, pareti della trincea, riempimento); - profilo trasversale della trincea (per esempio trincea a gradini, trincea con pareti inclinate); - condizione del terreno e del suolo (per esempio gelo e disgelo, pioggia, neve, allagamento); - livello della falda freatica; - altre tubazioni nella stessa trincea.
  11. 11. POSA TUBAZIONI NORMATIVA UNI EN 1610 MATERIALI PER IL RIVESTIMENTO I materiali usati per il rivestimento devono essere conformi alla normativa UNI EN 1610 Così da garantire la stabilità permanente e la resistenza meccanica della tubazione interrata. non devono essere nocivi per il tubo o per i materiali del tubo o per la falda freatica. Non si devono usare materiali che abbiano subito il gelo. I materiali possono essere terreno di origine, se è dimostrato che è adatto, oppure materiali riportati da altri luoghi. I materiali per l'appoggio non dovrebbero contenere particelle di dimensioni maggiori di : - 22 mm per DN ≤ 200, - 40 mm per DN > 200 fino a DN ≤ 600. Terreno di origine I requisiti per il riutilizzo del terreno di origine sono: - conformità ai requisiti di progetto; - costipabilità se specificata; - assenza di materiali nocivi per il tubo (per esempio particelle "sovradimensionate" a seconda del materiale del tubo, dello spessore delle pareti e del diametro, radici d'albero, materiale organico, grumi di argilla > 75 mm, neve e ghiaccio).
  12. 12. POSA TUBAZIONI NORMATIVA UNI EN 1610 MATERIALI PER IL RIVESTIMENTO Materiali provenienti da altri luoghi Materiali granulari I materiali granulari comprendono: - materiale mono granulare; - materiale granulare graduato; - sabbia; - misti di cava; - inerti frantumati. Materiali trattati con leganti idraulici I materiali trattati con leganti idraulici comprendono: - terreno impastato con cemento; - calcestruzzo leggero; - calcestruzzo magro; - calcestruzzo non armato; - calcestruzzo armato. Le dimensioni massime del materiale lapideo di cava usato per il riempimento dovrebbe essere di 300 mm . Le dimensioni massime possono essere ulteriormente limitate in relazione alle condizioni del terreno, della falda freatica e del materiale del tubo. Per zone rocciose, si possono specificare condizioni particolari.
  13. 13. POSA TUBAZIONI NORMATIVA UNI EN 1610 Dimensione del vaglio in mm Percentuale in massa passata attraverso i vagli per dimensione nominale mm Valori Nominali 32 16 8 63 100 100 31,5 85 – 100 85 – 100 100 16,0 0 - 25 85 – 100 8,0 0 – 5 0 - 25 4,0 - 0 – 5 0 - 25 2,0 - - 0 – 5 1,0 - - - 0,50 - - - 1,25 0 - 3 0 - 3 0 - 3 INFORMAZIONI MATERIALI DI RINTERRO Riportiamo alcune tabelle su materiali e granulometria per interro delle tubazioni Granulometrie dei materiali mono granulari
  14. 14. POSA TUBAZIONI NORMATIVA UNI EN 1610 INFORMAZIONI MATERIALI DI RINTERRO Riportiamo alcune tabelle su materiali e granulometria per interro delle tubazioni Granulometrie dei materiali mono granulari graduati Dimensione del vaglio in mm Percentuale in massa passata attraverso i vagli per dimensione nominale mm Valori Nominali 2/8 8/16 16/32 63 - - 100 31,5 - 100 90/100 16,0 100 90/100 0 – 15 8,0 90 - 100 0 – 15 - 4,0 10 – 65 - - 2,0 0 – 15 - - 1,0 - - - 0,50 - - - 1,25 0 – 3 0 - 3 0 - 3
  15. 15. POSA TUBAZIONI NORMATIVA UNI EN 1610 INFORMAZIONI MATERIALI DI RINTERRO Riportiamo alcune tabelle su materiali e granulometria per interro delle tubazioni Granulometrie delle sabbie Dimensione del vaglio mm Percentuale di passaggio in massa Sabbia a grana grossa Sabbia a grana media Sabbia a grana fine 2 100 0 0 1 Da 95 a 45 100 0 0,50 Da 80 a 20 Da 100 a 70 100 0,25 Da 50 a 5 Da 70 a 5 Da 100 a 70 0,125 Da 15 a 0 Da 20 a 0 Da 50 a 0 0,080 0 0 0
  16. 16. POSA TUBAZIONI NORMATIVA UNI EN 1610 INFORMAZIONI MATERIALI DI RINTERRO Riportiamo alcune tabelle su materiali e granulometria per interro delle tubazioni Granulometrie dei misti di cava Inerti Dimensioni Sovradimensionati Sottodimensionati Percentuali di passaggi in massa 2D 1,4 D¹ D² d d/2 Misto di cava D <= 63 mm e d = 0 100 98 - 100 90 - 99 - - 1) Quanto i vagli calcolati sulla base di 1,4 D e d/2 non corrispondono esattamente alle dimensioni indicate nella serie ISO 565 /R20, si devono adottare rispettivamente le dimensioni di vaglio immediatamente maggiori e minori 2) Se la percentuale trattenuta su D è < 1% in massa, il fornitore deve documentare e dichiarare la granulometria tipo comprendente i vagli della serie di base più la serie 1 o quelli della serie 2 intermedi fra d e D.
  17. 17. POSA TUBAZIONI NORMATIVA UNI EN 1610 LO SCAVO Trincee Le trincee devono essere progettate e scavate in maniera tale da garantire un'installazione corretta e sicura delle tubazioni. Se, per la costruzione, è necessario accedere alle pareti esterne di strutture sotterranee, per esempio pozzetti, si deve prevedere uno spazio di lavoro minimo protetto largo 0,50 m. Laddove due o più tubi vengano posati nella stessa trincea o sotto un terrapieno, si deve rispettare una distanza orizzontale minima fra le tubazioni. Misure 0,35 m per tubi fino a DN 700 compreso 0,50 m per tubi maggiori di DN 700. In presenza di altre tubazioni esistenti rispettare le distanze di posa per eventuali manutenzioni
  18. 18. POSA TUBAZIONI NORMATIVA UNI EN 1610 TRINCEA – DIMENSIONI Per la determinazione della larghezza minima viene presa in considerazione il DN ( Tab. 1) del tubo e la profondità di scavo (Tab. 2). Fig.2 DN Larghezza minima della trincea ( OD + X) m Trincea Supportata Trinca non supportata ß > 60° ß < = 60° ≤ 225- OD + 0,40 OD + 0,40 Da 225 > a ≤ 350 OD + 0,50 OD + 0,50 OD + 0,40 Da 350 > a ≤ 700 OD + 0,70 OD + 0,70 OD + 0,40 Da 700 > a ≤ 1200 OD + 0,85 OD + 0,85 OD + 0,40 Da 1200 OD + 1,00 OD + 1,00 OD + 0,40 Profondità della trincea m Larghezza minima della trincea m <1 Non è richiesta lunghezza minima Da ≥ 1,00 ≤ 1,75 0,80 Da ≥ 1,75 ≤ 4,00 0,90 Da > 4,00 1,00
  19. 19. POSA TUBAZIONI NORMATIVA UNI EN 1610TRINCEA – DIMENSIONI Eccezioni alla larghezza minima delle trincee La larghezza minima delle trincea, riportate sulle tabelle precedenti, può essere variata : - se al personale non sarà mai richiesto di entrare nella trincea, per esempio usando tecniche di posa automatizzata; - se al personale non sarà mai richiesto di entrare fra la tubazione e la parete della trincea; - in condizioni di ristrettezza non modificabili. Il tutto vagliato e autorizzato in fase di progetto e di cantiere
  20. 20. POSA TRINCEA – DIMENSIONIUNI EN 1610 Stabilità della trincea La stabilita delle trincea deve essere garantita mediante un opportuno sistema di casseratura, o inclinando le pareti della trincea oppure usando altri mezzi idonei. I sistemi di casseratura devono essere rimossi in conformità alle prescrizioni del progetto di installazione in modo tale che la tubazione non venga spostata dalla sua sede o danneggiata.
  21. 21. POSA TUBAZIONI NORMATIVA UNI EN 1610TRINCEA – PREPARAZIONE Fondo delle trincee La pendenza del fondo delle trincee e il materiale di composizione devono essere conformi alle specifiche di progetto. Eventuali variazioni vanno comunicate e devono essere idonee ai valori del progetto. Qualora i tubi debbano essere posati sul fondo della trincea, questo deve essere sistemato con la pendenza e con la forma richieste per fornire sostegno al tubo. Nel letto di posa o nel fondo della trincea, a seconda dei casi, si devono prevedere delle nicchie per le giunzioni a bicchiere. In presenza di gelo, può essere necessario proteggere il fondo della trincea in modo che sotto o intorno alla tubazione non vengano lasciati strati congelati. Qualora il fondo della trincea sia instabile o il terreno abbia una bassa capacita portante, si devono prendere provvedimenti appropriati .
  22. 22. POSA TUBAZIONI NORMATIVA UNI EN 1610 TRINCEA – PREPARAZIONE Drenaggio Durante i lavori di installazione, gli scavi devono essere mantenuti privi d'acqua, per esempio acqua piovana, acqua di infiltrazione, acqua di sorgente o acqua proveniente da perdite nelle tubazioni. I metodi di drenaggio non devono influire sui rivestimenti e sulle tubazioni Si devono prendere precauzioni per evitare la perdita di materiale fine durante il drenaggio. Si deve tenere conto dell'influenza del drenaggio sul movimento della falda freatica e sulla stabilità della zona circostante. Una volta ultimato il drenaggio, si devono sigillare adeguatamente le eventuali connessioni di scarico temporanee.
  23. 23. POSA TUBAZIONI NORMATIVA UNI EN 1610 TRINCEA ELIMINAZIONE DELLE INFILTRAZIONE ACQUA Se esiste qualche motivo per sospettare che in prossimità della trincea la falda freatica possa essere a un livello superiore alla quota di fondo prevista bisogna intervenire e scegliere fra diversi metodi per eliminare acqua presente così da eliminare ogni eventuale problema che si rifletta sulla posa effettuata del tubo nel tempo. Qui di seguito vengono elencati alcuni metodi disponibili per l'eliminazione delle infiltrazioni Pompaggio dal fondo della trincea mediante idrovore Pozzi filtranti Pozzi a tubo verticali Pozzi a tubo orizzontali Pozzi a tubo a eiettore
  24. 24. POSA TUBAZIONI NORMATIVA UNI EN 1610 Pompaggio dal fondo della trincea mediante idrovore Si tratta del mezzo più semplice per eliminare le infiltrazioni d'acqua; consiste nell'eliminazione, mediante pompaggio, dell'acqua penetrata nella trincea. Nei terreni nei quali esiste il rischio che il passaggio dell'acqua trascini dal terreno particelle fini, può essere necessario prendere ulteriori provvedimenti per ridurre la velocita del flusso. Ciò può essere ottenuto collocando una casseratura supplementare di contenimento a una profondità inferiore al fondo della trincea. Il progettista deve decidere se sia necessario o meno lasciare al suo posto la casseratura come parte integrante dell'opera definitiva. Il costo della casseratura lasciata in opera e la profondità di infissione richiesta limitano effettivamente l'adozione di questa soluzione a situazioni in cui il terreno è compatto oppure la profondità della trincea sotto il livello della falda freatica è ridotta. La profondità della trincea può essere aumentata usando altri mezzi quali il congelamento del terreno o iniezioni di malta liquida per limitare la portata delle infiltrazioni d’acqua in prossimità dello scavo.
  25. 25. POSA TUBAZIONI NORMATIVA UNI EN 1610 Pozzi filtranti Questo metodo comporta lo scavo di un pozzo profondo, di diametro compreso fra 250 mm e 600 mm, e l'installazione di una camicia cilindrica con una sezione filtrante o con il perimetro forato vicino alla base. L'acqua in entrata viene eliminata usando una pompa sommersa. Il filtro è necessario per impedire la perdita di materiali fini e deve essere scelto in relazione alle caratteristiche locali del terreno. Hanno la massima efficacia in terreni in cui le permeabilità verticale e orizzontale sono simili e sono comprese nella gamma fra 10-3 m/s e 1 m/s. E’ possibile utilizzare con successo pozzi filtranti in terreni con permeabilità bassa, addirittura di 10-5 m/s, chiudendo il pozzo e installando una pompa a vuoto. In questo caso, la pompa sommersa dovrà avere una pressione superiore. Questo sistema viene usato più diffusamente nella costruzione di opere interrate, di platee e di camere di pompaggio piuttosto che per la posa in opera di tubazioni.
  26. 26. POSA TUB Pozzi a tubo verticaliO NORMATIVA UNI EN 1610 I pozzi verticali a tubo sono tubi perforati nella parte inferiore della loro lunghezza che vengono infissi nel terreno mediante trivellazione a getto o anche sotto pressione all'interno dei tubi. Una valvola all'estremità inferiore consente all'acqua di uscire dal tubo durante la trivellazione, ma impedisce che l'acqua entri dall'estremità durante l'operazione di svuotamento. Il pozzo a tubo è generalmente circondato da sabbia a grossa granulometria che funge da filtro calibrato. Ove richiesto, la sabbia viene versata durante il processo di trivellazione. Generalmente, i pozzi a tubo vengono installati lungo un asse parallelo all'asse della trincea prevista e sono normalmente montati a intervalli di 0,6 m - 3,0 m, a seconda delle caratteristiche del terreno e della falda freatica. Possono essere usati su uno solo o su entrambi i lati della trincea. Dopo l'installazione, le sommità dei pozzi a tubo vengono collegate a una pompa a vuoto. L'acqua di falda entra nei pozzi attraverso le perforazioni. I pozzi a tubo possono essere di tipo non riutilizzabile; si evitano cosi i possibili movimenti del terreno durante e dopo il ritiro e le difficolta di riempimento e costipamento degli stretti e profondi fori lasciati dai tubi estratti. I pozzi a tubo sono generalmente limitati a terreni con permeabilità comprese fra 10-6 m/s e 10-3 m/s. La profondità massima di trincea che può essere drenata in un'unica fase di lavoro con pozzi a tubo e all'incirca di 6,5 m.
  27. 27. POSA TUBAZIONI NORMATIVA UNI EN 1610Pozzi a tubo orizzontali Si intestano nel terreno dei tubi di plastica perforati usando macchine scavatrice o perforatrici direzionali. Il sistema viene installato lungo una linea parallela alla trincea prevista, su uno o su entrambi i lati e a una quota inferiore a quella del fondo previsto per la trincea. Le estremità di tali tubi vengono collegate a pompe a vuoto esattamente come per i pozzi a tubo verticali. La gamma di funzionamento e simile a quella dei pozzi a tubo verticali (da 10-6 m/s a 10-3 m/s). I principali vantaggi dei pozzi a tubo orizzontali sono l'assenza di tubazioni provvisorie a livello del terreno e la velocita di installazione.
  28. 28. POSA TUBAZIONI NORMATIVA UNI EN 1610 Pozzi a tubo a eiettore Il sistema con pozzi a tubo a eiettore comporta la preparazione di un pozzo con una sezione filtrante vicino alla base e l'installazione di un tubo di alimentazione di acqua a pressione, di un tubo Venturi e di un tubo montante. L'acqua ad alta pressione percorre il tubo a pressione e subisce una caduta di pressione nella sezione del Venturi; questa depressione viene usata per aspirare dal pozzo acqua che arriva al tubo montante per essere scaricata alle tubazioni di raccolta in superficie. Rispetto ai pozzi filtranti si possono ottenere soltanto portate relativamente basse. Questo limita la gamma delle permeabilità che e possibile trattare a quelle in cui la portata deve essere piccola (generalmente minore di 10-5 m/s). Come con i pozzi filtranti, per funzionare con efficacia nell'abbassare il livello della falda freatica i pozzi a eiettore richiedono che la permeabilità verticale e quella orizzontale siano tra di loro confrontabili. L'alto costo di installazione e la gamma limitata delle condizioni di funzionamento adatte ne limitano generalmente l'uso a cantieri fissi quali cantieri per opere sotterranee o stazioni di pompaggio.
  29. 29. POSA TUBAZIONI NORMATIVA UNI EN 1610 RIVESTIMENTO E APPOGGIO I materiali da utilizzare, gli spessori dello strato di rivestimento e come la sua granulometria devono essere conformi ai requisiti di norma UNI EN 1610 devono essere selezionati in relazione: - alle dimensioni del tubo; - al materiale del tubo e allo spessore della parete del tubo; - alla natura del terreno. deve essere il quadruplo dell'OD, a meno che non venga specificato altrimenti. Lo spessore minimo c del riempimento iniziale deve essere di 150 mm sopra il tubo. Eventuali zone di terreno inconsistente sotto il fondo della trincea devono essere rimosse e sostituite con materiale di appoggio adatto. Se si incontrano zone più estese di questo genere, si dovrebbero rifare i calcoli di resistenza meccanica.
  30. 30. POSA TUBAZIONI NORMATIVA UNI EN 1610Tipo di posa su scavo 1 Il tipo di appoggio n° 1 può essere usato con qualsiasi rivestimento, fornendo supporto ai tubi su tutta la lunghezza, utilizzando i requisiti di spessore dello strato per a e b. Questo vale per qualsiasi dimensione e forma dei tubi, per esempio circolari, non circolari, a base piatta. Se non specificato altrimenti, lo spessore del letto di posa a, misurato sotto la generatrice inferiore, non deve essere minore di: - 100 mm in condizioni di terreno normali; - 150 mm in roccia o in condizioni di terreno duro. Lo spessore b del rinfianco deve essere quello specificato nel progetto di installazione.
  31. 31. POSA TUB Tipo di posa su scavo n° 2 ORMATIVA UNI EN 1610 Il tipo di appoggio n° 2 può essere usato con terreno uniforme relativamente soffice di grana fine che fornisca supporto ai tubi su tutta la lunghezza. I tubi possono essere posati direttamente sul fondo sagomato e squadrato della trincea. Lo spessore b del rinfianco deve essere quello specificato nel progetto di installazione.
  32. 32. POSA TUBAZIONI NORMATIVA UNI EN 1610 Tipo di posa su scavo 3 Il tipo di appoggio n° 3 può essere usato in terreno uniforme relativamente soffice di grana fine che fornisca supporto ai tubi su tutta la lunghezza. I tubi possono essere posati direttamente sul fondo squadrato della trincea. Lo spessore b del rinfianco deve essere quello specificato nel progetto di installazione
  33. 33. Appoggi o supporti speciali Laddove il fondo della trincea abbia scarsa capacita portante per supportare i materiali di appoggio del tubo, saranno necessari provvedimenti speciali. Ciò avverrà probabilmente in terreni instabili, per esempio torba, sabbie contenenti residui organici etc. Esempi di possibili provvedimenti sono la sostituzione del terreno con altri materiali, per esempio sabbia, ghiaietto e materiali trattati con leganti idraulici, o il supporto della tubazione su strutture palificate, per esempio usando traverse o selle, travi longitudinali o solette di cemento armato che colleghino i pali. In fase di progetto e di installazione, si dovrebbe anche prendere in considerazione il passaggio da una condizione del terreno a un'altra con proprietà di cedimento e di assestamento diverse. Si devono usare metodi speciali di appoggio o di supporto della tubazione soltanto se calcoli di resistenza meccanica ne hanno confermato la necessità. Nota Le tubazioni interrate posate su pali possono essere soggette a carichi estremamente elevati.
  34. 34. Consegna, movimentazione e trasporto in loco NORMATIVA UNI EN 1610 Tubi, componenti e giunti devono essere ispezionati alla consegna per garantire che siano adeguatamente marcati e conformi ai requisiti di progetto. Si devono osservare anche le eventuali istruzioni del costruttore. I prodotti devono essere esaminati sia alla consegna che immediatamente prima dell'installazione per assicurarsi che non abbiano subito danneggiamenti.
  35. 35. Immagazzinamento NORMATIVA UNI EN 1610Tutti i materiali devono essere immagazzinati in maniera tale da conservarli integri e da evitare contaminazioni o degradazioni; per esempio i componenti elastomerici delle giunzioni dovrebbero essere tenuti puliti e protetti dalle fonti di ozono (per esempio apparecchiature elettriche), dalla luce solare e dall'olio, quando necessario. I tubi devono essere fissati per evitare che rotolino. Si dovrebbero evitare altezze di impilamento eccessive in modo che i tubi nella parte inferiore delle pile non risultino sovraccaricati. Non si devono collocare pile di tubi in prossimità di trincee aperte. Ove necessario, i tubi con rivestimenti protettivi devono essere immagazzinati su supporti che li tengano sollevati dal terreno per evitare danni ai rivestimenti e ai giunti. In condizioni atmosferiche molto fredde, tutti i tubi dovrebbero essere immagazzinati su supporti per evitare che, congelandosi, si incollino al terreno.
  36. 36. POSA TUBAZIONI NORMATIVA UNI EN 1610 INSTALLAZIONE Tracciamento Prima di tracciare, si deve effettuare un rilevamento sufficiente a localizzare tubi, cavi o altre opere sotterranee. Se i risultati del rilevamento influiscono sul tracciato e sull‘ altimetria, ciò dovrà essere notificato al progettista. L'asse e la larghezza alla sommità della trincea devono essere accuratamente tracciati, marcati e dotati di riferimenti. Quando richiesto, si devono istituire segni di riferimento temporanei in posizioni stabili la cui manomissione sia improbabile
  37. 37. POSA TUBAZIONI NORMATIVA UNI EN 1610 POSA La posa dei tubi dovrebbe iniziare dall'estremità a valle; solitamente, i tubi vengono posati con i bicchieri rivolti a monte. Si dovrebbe prendere in considerazione la necessità di chiudere temporaneamente le estremità dei tubi quando i lavori vengono interrotti per un periodo di tempo piuttosto lungo. I tappi protettivi per le estremità dovrebbero essere tolti soltanto immediatamente prima di eseguire le giunzioni. Si dovrebbe impedire che nei tubi entrino materiali estranei. Si deve togliere qualsiasi materiale rimasto nel tubo. Se e necessario seguire nella posa un particolare orientamento dei tubi, quando per esempio è presente un segno che indichi la parte superiore del tubo, questo deve essere rispettato.
  38. 38. POSA TUBAZIONI NORMATIVA UNI EN 1610 Generalità La posa dei tubi è consigliato cominciarla dalla parte a valle con il bicchiere rivolto a monte. Se presente sul tubo un segno che indichi la parte superiore del tubo, questo deve essere rispettato. Tracciato e altimetria I tubi devono essere posati seguendo il tracciato e l'altimetria specificate dal progetto. Eventuali aggiustamenti nell'altimetria che si rendano necessari devono essere effettuati alzando o abbassando la quota dell'appoggio, garantendo sempre che, alla fine, i tubi siano supportati per tutta la loro lunghezza.
  39. 39. POSA TUBAZIONI NORMATIVA UNI EN 1610Taglio dei tubi Il taglio dovrebbe essere eseguito con gli utensili idonei e come raccomandato dal costruttore del tubo. I tagli devono essere tali da garantire prestazioni adeguate dei giunti. Nicchie per i bicchieri Laddove necessario, si devono prevedere delle nicchie per i bicchieri per concedere spazio sufficiente per l'esecuzione del corretto accoppiamento e per impedire che il tubo poggi sul giunto. La nicchia per il bicchiere non dovrebbe essere più grande di quanto sia necessario per effettuare il corretto montaggio del giunto
  40. 40. POSA TUBAZIONI NORMATIVA UNI EN 1610 Giunzioni Le parti della superficie del tubo che vengono a contatto con i materiali di giunzione devono essere prive di danni, pulite e, se necessario, asciutte. I giunti scorrevoli devono essere lubrificati usando i lubrificanti e i metodi raccomandati dai costruttori. Se i tubi non possono essere giuntati manualmente, si devono usare le apparecchiature di giunzione adeguate. Controllare il giusto allineamento dei tubi Predisposizioni per collegamenti futuri Le estremità dei tubi o le diramazioni alle quali, dopo il riempimento della trincea, devono essere effettuati collegamenti futuri devono essere a perfetta tenuta d'acqua e, se necessario, adeguatamente ancorate. Le loro posizioni devono essere rilevate e registrate
  41. 41. POSA TUBAZIONI NORMATIVA UNI EN 1610 POSE SPECIALI Tubazioni sopra il livello del terreno Per le tubazioni sopra il livello del terreno (per esempio su supporti o sospese) sono necessari un progetto e modalità di installazione specifiche. Le tubazioni dovrebbero essere protette dagli eventuali effetti nocivi dovuti all'ambiente. Tubazioni all’interno di tubi protettivi In determinate condizioni, per esempio nelle zone di tutela delle falde freatiche o negli insediamenti industriali, può essere necessario installare le tubazioni all'interno di tubi di protezione. Sia i tubi di protezione che le tubazioni devono essere collaudati separatamente. Nel caso di tubazioni all'interno di condotti, può non essere necessario collaudare la tenuta di questi ultimi.
  42. 42. POSA TUBAZIONI NORMATIVA UNI EN 1610 POSE SPECIALI Supporti e ancoraggi Laddove esista il rischio di galleggiamento durante l'installazione, i tubi devono essere mantenuti in sito mediante carichi o ancoraggi adeguati. Nel caso di tubi in pressione, se si installano raccordi e valvole senza un bloccaggio sicuro in direzione longitudinale, i tubi devono essere fissati in modo da potere resistere alle forze in gioco. Per ulteriori dettagli vedere prEN 805. Nota Tali forze possono raggiungere livelli significativi Nel caso di tubazioni con scorrimento dell'acqua a gravita, può essere necessario ancorare saldamente i raccordi, magari soltanto temporaneamente, durante la prova di tenuta all'acqua. Sin dall'installazione si dovrebbero contrastare le forze supplementari, come quelle che possono verificarsi con tubazioni sospese o fortemente inclinate, per esempio creando blocchi di calcestruzzo o dei rivestimenti pure in calcestruzzo o delle barriere che, nel contempo, forniscano protezione contro gli effetti di dilavamento o drenaggio del letto di posa. Se necessario, si devono effettuare analisi del terreno.
  43. 43. POSA TUBAZIONI NORMATIVA UNI EN 1610 COLLEGAMENTO A TUBI E POZZETTI I pozzetti e le camere di ispezione devono essere sottoposti a prova di tenuta all'acqua in conformità alla norma e devono essere conformi al progetto. I componenti prefabbricati devono essere accoppiati e installati anche secondo le istruzioni del costruttore. Generalità I collegamenti a tubi e pozzetti devono essere effettuati usando componenti prefabbricati. Laddove sia previsto un collegamento per uso futuro. Quando vengono effettuati collegamenti a tubi e pozzetti, si deve fare attenzione a garantire che: - la resistenza meccanica delle tubazioni collegate non risulti compromessa; - il tubo da collegare non sporga in alcun modo oltre la superficie interna del tubo o del pozzetto al quale deve essere unito; - il collegamento sia a tenuta in conformità Al fine di soddisfare le condizioni soprariportate, può essere necessario, per esempio, rinforzare la tubazione in corrispondenza del collegamento. Si possono usare altri metodi di collegamento, purché garantiscano la stessa qualità del collegamento
  44. 44. POSA TUBAZIONI NORMATIVA UNI EN 1610 COLLEGAMENTO A TUBI E POZZETTI Collegamenti mediante raccordi I raccordi sono componenti che si inseriscono in fori circolari praticati nella parete di un tubo in modo da formare un giunto a tenuta. Il tubo viene tagliato con un dispositivo per ottenere un foro circolare adeguato al raccordo, facendo attenzione a evitare che eventuali materiali estranei penetrino nel tubo. Il raccordo dovrebbe essere posizionato sulla meta superiore del tubo, preferibilmente con l'asse a 45° rispetto al piano verticale che contiene l'asse longitudinale del tubo. Collegamenti mediante saldatura Quando i collegamenti devono essere effettuati mediante saldatura, si devono seguire le istruzioni del materiale di cui è fatto il tubo Collegamenti a pozzetti e camere di ispezione Le posizioni dei collegamenti devono essere quelle indicate nel progetto. Usando la massima attenzione di montaggio per la tenuta in entrata e uscita del tubo sui dispositivi
  45. 45. POSA TUBAZIONI NORMATIVA UNI EN 1610 COLLAUDI DURANTE L'INSTALLAZIONE Durante l'installazione si possono eseguire le ispezioni/prove indicate come applicabile. Quando specificato, le prove iniziali di tenuta devono essere effettuate prima di eseguire il riempimento. Si raccomanda di controllare il costipamento del riempimento laterale e del riempimento propriamente detto mano a mano che i lavori procedono. RIEMPIMENTI La collocazione del riempimento laterale e del riempimento propriamente detto deve essere iniziata soltanto quando le condizioni dell'appoggio e delle giunzioni sono in grado di resistere ai carichi. Il riempimento, compresa la posa in opera del rivestimento e del riempimento propriamente detto, la rimozione della casseratura di contenimento e il costipamento, dovrebbe essere eseguito in modo da assicurare che la resistenza meccanica della tubazione soddisfi i requisiti di progetto.
  46. 46. POSA TUBAZIONI NORMATIVA UNI EN 1610 Costipamento Il grado di costipamento deve essere quello specificato nel progetto di installazione della tubazione. I gradi di costipamento prescritti devono essere controllati mediante la specifica del metodo adottato in funzione dell'attrezzatura usata (mezzi di costipamento) oppure, ove richiesto, verificati a mezzo di prove. Il riempimento iniziale direttamente sopra il tubo dovrebbe essere costipato a mano, ove richiesto. Il costipamento meccanico del riempimento propriamente detto direttamente sopra il tubo dovrebbe essere iniziato soltanto quando vi sia uno spessore totale del ricoprimento di almeno 300 mm sopra la generatrice superiore del tubo. Lo spessore del ricoprimento sopra il tubo prima di iniziare il costipamento meccanico dipende dal tipo dell'apparecchiatura di costipamento. La scelta dell'apparecchiatura di costipamento, il numero di passaggi e lo spessore degli strati da costipare devono tenere conto del materiale da costipare e del tubo da installare. Il costipamento previa saturazione di acqua del riempimento propriamente detto o del riempimento laterale è ammissibile soltanto in casi eccezionali ed in presenza di terreni incoerenti.
  47. 47. POSA TUBAZIONI NORMATIVA UNI EN 1610 Posa in opera del rivestimento Il rivestimento dovrebbe essere installato in modo da evitare l'intrusione del terreno esistente o la migrazione del materiale di rivestimento nel terreno esistente. In alcune circostanze può essere necessario usare un tessuto geotessile o un filtro calibrato per contenere il rivestimento del tubo, in particolare in presenza della falda freatica. Laddove il flusso di acqua sotterranea possa trascinare particelle fini di terreno o abbassare il livello della falda freatica, si devono prendere degli opportuni provvedimenti. L'appoggio, il riempimento laterale e il riempimento iniziale devono essere effettuati in conformità al progetto e alle prescrizioni. Il rivestimento dovrebbe essere protetto nei confronti di qualsiasi variazione prevedibile di resistenza meccanica, che potrebbe essere causata da: - rimozione della casseratura di contenimento; - influenza della falda freatica; - altri lavori di scavo adiacenti. Quando alcune parti di una tubazione necessitano di ancoraggio o di rinforzo, questo deve essere effettuato prima di eseguire il rivestimento. Durante l'esecuzione del rivestimento, si dovrebbe prestare particolare attenzione a quanto segue: - assenza di spostamenti della tubazione rispetto al tracciato e all'altimetria stabiliti; - accuratezza dell'esecuzione del rinfianco per garantire che gli spazi vuoti sotto il tubo siano ben riempiti di materiale costipato.
  48. 48. POSA TUBAZIONI NORMATIVA UNI EN 1610 Il riempimento propriamente detto deve essere collocato in conformità al progetto e alle prescrizioni, limitando gli assestamenti superficiali. Si dovrebbe prestare particolare attenzione alla rimozione della casseratura di contenimento. La rimozione della casseratura di contenimento dovrebbe essere effettuata progressivamente durante la posa in opera del rivestimento. Laddove non sia possibile rimuovere la casseratura di contenimento prima dell'ultimazione del riempimento (per esempio pannelli, palancole), può essere necessario prevedere le seguenti alternative: - verifica strutturale; - lasciare nel terreno parti della casseratura di contenimento; - scegliere materiale particolare per il rivestimento. Posa in opera del riempimento propriamente detto
  49. 49. COLLAUDO DELLE RETI FOGNARIE LE ASPETTATIVE DI UN COLLAUDO Il collaudo ha lo scopo di verificare l’efficienza e la funzionalità idraulica di un collettore ossia consiste nel misurare la perdita della tubazione verificando se rientra o meno nei limiti ammessi dalla normativa UNI EN 1610:1999. I risultati possono essere soltanto due: •A TENUTA •NON A TENUTA
  50. 50. COLLAUDO DELLE RETI FOGNARIE Quadro normativo italiano. EVOLUZIONE La prima legge Merli del 10 maggio 1976 n° 319 il legislatore aveva previsto l’esigenza del collaudo a pressione delle reti fognarie come garanzia contro i rischi dell’inquinamento, senza però fissarne delle regole precise. Decreto del Ministero dei Lavori Pubblici del 12 dicembre 1985 “Norme tecniche relative alle tubazioni“ al punto 4 “Collaudo” imponeva a posa ultimata, di una prova di tenuta idraulica, da effettuarsi utilizzando l’acqua come materiale per il riempimento della condotta. Questa disposizione, cosi come molte altre di questo Decreto rimasero praticamente inattuate; una causa di ciò può essere forse ricercata nella mancanza di riferimenti certi sulle modalità di realizzazione della prova stessa e sui valori tecnici ammissibili quali: Pressione di collaudo Durata della prova Valore di assorbimento massimo D.Lgs 22 del 1997, “Decreto Ronchi” si fissano le regole di classificazione, gestione e smaltimento dei rifiuti (art. 5 comma 1,2,3). Nel decreto (art 23 – Gestione dei rifiuti urbani in ambiti territoriali ottimali – ATO) si demanda di fatto la gestione operativa alle Regioni ovvero alle Province e quindi ai Comuni o agli ATO. norma UNI EN 1610:1999 Nel 1999, l’UNI (Ente Nazionale Italiano di Unificazione) sensibilizzato verso il “buco legislativo” sul come dovesse essere effettuata la prova di tenuta, partecipa quindi alla redazione della norma UNI EN 1610:1999 che nasce essenzialmente dall’esperienza di altre nazioni (Norma DIN 4033 – Tedesca; Norma B 2503 – Austriaca).
  51. 51. COLLAUDO DELLE RETI FOGNARIE SVILUPPI E CERTEZZE DELLA NORMA • UNI EN 1610:1999 del 30 Novembre 1999 “Costruzione e collaudo di connessioni di scarico e collettori di fognatura” Con l’entrata in vigore della UNI EN 1610:1999 è finalmente a disposizione degli operatori del settore un riferimento certo valido per tutti i tipi di materiali. UNI EN 1610:1999 in breve…. “La norma definisce i criteri di costruzione e collaudo delle connessioni di scarico e dei collettori di fognatura interrati ed operanti a gravità”. Nel 1999 l’UNI (Ente Nazionale Italiano di Unificazione) è intervenuto in mancanza di una norma precisa che stabilisse in maniera univoca i criteri da seguire per l’installazione ed il collaudo di collettori e allacciamenti fognari.
  52. 52. COLLAUDO DELLE RETI FOGNARIE UNI EN 1610:1999 punti salienti Per quanto concerne i criteri di costruzione vengono stabilite le linee guida per le lavorazioni, in particolare si definiscono: • Componenti e materiali (punto 5 della norma) • Scavi (punto 6 della norma) • Rivestimenti e appoggi (punto 7 della norma) • Installazione (punto 8 della norma) • Collegamenti a tubi e pozzetti (punto 9 della norma) • Riempimenti (punto 11 della norma) Per le prove di tenuta vengono stabilite le specifiche di riferimento: • Collaudi durante l’installazione (punto 10 UNI 1610) ossia specifica come durante la posa dei tubi si possono eseguire le ispezioni e le prove di tenuta di cui al punto 12 della norma • Ispezione e/o collaudo finale delle tubazioni e dei pozzetti dopo il riempimento ossia specifica le prove che devono essere eseguite alla fine dei lavori di posa cioè Collaudo visivo Tenuta idraulica Rivestimento e riempimento • Procedimenti e requisiti per il collaudo delle tubazioni con scorrimento a gravità vale a dire i metodi di prova di tenuta delle tubazione. La principale novità introdotta è la possibilità di scegliere tra il collaudo ad aria (metodo “L”) e quello più tradizionale ad acqua (metodo “W”). • Collaudo di tubazioni in pressione
  53. 53. COLLAUDO DELLE RETI FOGNARIE La novità introdotta è la possibilità di scegliere tra il collaudo: aria (metodo “L”) più tradizionale ad acqua (metodo “W”). FASI COLLAUDO ARIA - L ACQUA - W RIEMPIMENTO Portare a mantenere la condotta per 5 minuti ad una pressione > 10% della pressione di collaudo Riempire la condotta con una pressione massima di 0,5 bar e min. di 0,1 bar sulla direttrice superiore del tubo ASSESTAMENTO/ IMPREGNAMENTO Portare la pressione della condotta alla pressione di collaudo 1 ora TEMPO DI PROVA Da 1,5 a 10 min. 30 ± 1 min
  54. 54. COLLAUDO DELLE RETI FOGNARIE Perché collaudare la tenuta delle reti fognarie Nel passato non veniva effettuato alcun controllo tecnico di tenuta ad ultimazione delle opere di fognatura e comunque prima del passaggio delle consegne, pertanto eventuali riparazioni di difetti e lesioni alle condotte venivano eseguiti dagli enti pubblici a propria cura e spese; e questo si traduceva pertanto in un esborso per la collettività non indifferente.
  55. 55. COLLAUDO DELLE RETI FOGNARIE Perché collaudare la tenuta delle reti fognarie Onde evitare questo aggravio economico e i conseguenti spiacevoli inconvenienti gestionali, si è ancorata sempre più l’esigenza di collaudare la nuova fognatura. Questa prassi assicura l’opera dall’assenza di vizi che potrebbero comportare seri e costosi danni nel tempo.
  56. 56. COLLAUDO DELLE RETI FOGNARIE Perché è giusto che il collaudo venga eseguito STUDIO DI POGETTAZIONE PROGETTO IMPRESA COLLAUDO TENUTA UNI EN 1610: 1999 ENTE PRESA IN CARICO PAGAMENTO OPERA
  57. 57. COLLAUDO DELLE RETI FOGNARIE “COLLAUDO” che sia eseguito a norma significa vantaggi per tutti! VANTAGGI PER L’IMPRESA Il Codice Civile agli articoli: n° 1667 –“Difformità e vizi d’opera” e n° 1668 – “Contenuto della garanzia per difetto d’opera” richiama alle proprie responsabilità l’impresa che ha posato la condotta. L’interesse dell’impresa è quello di ricevere l’ultimo SAL (Stato Avanzamento Lavori) e spostare le risorse in altri cantieri. Per cercare di prevenire quei “contrattempi,” si possono effettuare dei pre-collaudo, ovvero vengono effettuate delle prove di tenuta prima del rinterro, tra l’altro previste dalla norma UNI EN 1610:1999 al punto 10, o in ogni caso, prima che siano stati effettuati dei lavori di finitura stradale o altre opere di urbanizzazione. Questo garantisce all’azienda di poter continuare con le restanti fasi delle lavorazioni sicuri di non avere problemi su quelle già effettuate in caso contrario, l’azienda può intervenire avendo ancora in cantiere tutte le attrezzature ed i materiali necessari alla eventuale riparazione. Far effettuare la prova di collaudo finale prima della consegna dell’opera, ad una azienda terza che rilasci tutta la documentazione su tutte le prove effettuate, garantisce alla Impresa che nel momento in cui ha consegnato i lavori, l’opera eseguita è conforme ai ristrettivi parametri imposti dalla norma UNI EN 1610:1999.
  58. 58. COLLAUDO DELLE RETI FOGNARIE “COLLAUDO” che sia eseguito a norma significa vantaggi per tutti! PER L’ENTE GESTORE CHE PRENDERA’ IN CARICO LA RETE Nel momento in cui l’ente o l’ATO prende in gestione la nuova condotta, qualora dovessero manifestarsi i problemi presentati in precedenza, l’esborso economico a cui dovrebbe sottoporsi può non essere indifferente. Se l’Ente, tramite la direzione lavori o il collaudatore designato (se presente), prima di rilasciare la conformità dell’opera, si avvalesse di una società terza che effettui la prova di collaudo seguendo i dettami della norma UNI EN 1610:1999, avrebbe delle garanzie certificate di prendere in consegna una condotta per la quale non si dovranno effettuare interventi di ripristino funzionale fino al naturale degrado del materiale con cui è stata costruita la condotta stessa, quindi sarà sufficiente per l’Ente predisporre un normale programma di manutenzione basato su delle pulizie periodiche.
  59. 59. COLLAUDO DELLE RETI FOGNARIE UNI EN 1610:1999 – COLLAUDI E ISPEZIONI le specifiche di riferimento per le PROVE DI TENUTA vengono stabilite da: UNI EN 1610:1999 – COLLAUDI E ISPEZIONI Collaudi durante l’Installazione punto 10 della norma Indica come durante la posa dei tubi si possano eseguire le ispezioni e le prove di tenuta indicate al punto 12 della norma prima di eseguire il riempimento. Ispezione e/o collaudo finale delle tubazioni e dei pozzetti post riempimento punto 12 Descrive le prove che devono essere effettuate una volta ultimata l’installazione: 12.1 Collaudo visivo 12.2 Tenuta Idraulica (vedi punto 13 della norma) 12.3 Rivestimento e riempimento propriamente detto Procedimenti, requisiti per il collaudo di tubazioni con scorrimento a gravità punto 13 Sono previsti i metodi aria (L) e acqua (W).
  60. 60. COLLAUDO DELLE RETI FOGNARIE UNI EN 1610 Costruzione e collaudo di connessioni di scarico e collettori di fognatura Collaudo delle connessioni di scarico e dei collettori di fognatura che solitamente funzionano a gravità Per il collaudo ad aria esistono 4 metodi di collaudo Metodo Pressione kpa dp LA 1 0,25 LB 5 1 LC 10 1,5 LD 20 1,5 I tempi di prova variano da 1,5 a 24 minuti in funzione del diametro e del materiale delle condotte. Per il collaudo ad acqua la pressione misurata dalla generatrice superiore del tubo deve essere compresa tra 10 e 50 kpa ( tra uno e cinque metri di colonna d’acqua) dalla pressione di prova rabboccando con acqua. La quantità di acqua aggiunta non dovrà essere superiore a : • 0,15lt/m2 nel tempo di 30 min. per le tubazioni • 0,20lt/m2 nel tempo di 30 min. per le tubazioni che comprendono anche i pozzetti • 0,40lt/m2 nel tempo di 30 min. pozzetti e camere ispezione
  61. 61. Divisione Edilizia – Ufficio Tecnico COLLAUDO DELLE RETI FOGNARIE COLLAUDI DURANTE L’INSTALLAZIONE COS’È UNA PROVA DI TENUTA Esecuzione del collaudo per la verifica della tenuta delle condotte. La fognatura, intesa come insieme di condotte, pozzetti e pezzi speciali, DEVE RISULTARE IMPERMEABILE. Questo concetto è stato più volte sottolineato, specialmente in occasione della descrizione delle caratteristiche del sistema di giunzione delle condotte. E’ necessario pertanto che la tenuta idraulica dell’impianto, richiesta sia dalla norma UNI EN 1610 sia dal D.L. 12.12.1985, venga verificata tramite un collaudo idraulico sulle condotte installate. La prova consiste nel riempimento del tratto di fognatura da collaudare con acqua o aria, portando la pressione interna a valori prefissati; durante tale riempimento si hanno dei cali di pressione dovuti all’assorbimento di acqua da parte delle condotte (nel collaudo ad acqua) o alla stabilizzazione della temperatura dell’aria (nel collaudo ad aria). Il collaudo si intende superato quando i valori di pressione imposti a fine riempimento si mantengono entro un determinato intervallo di valori per un periodo di tempo assegnato
  62. 62. COLLAUDO DELLE RETI FOGNARIE Grafico di collaudo a tenuta Tempo di riempimento: è il tempo necessario per riempire la condotta. Tempo di stabilizzazione: questo è il tempo necessario affinché si vengano a creare le condizioni ottimali alla prova vera e propria. Tempo di prova: consiste nel registrare un eventuale calo del prodotto utilizzato per la prova stessa entro un tempo stabilito dalla norma a seconda del materiale e del diametro della tratta sottoposta a prova di tenuta. Tempo di decrescita: è il tempo necessario allo svuotamento della condotta del prodotto utilizzato per effettuare la prova
  63. 63. COLLAUDO DELLE RETI FOGNARIE ISPEZIONE E/O COLLAUDO FINALE DELLE TUBAZIONI E DEI POZZETTI POST RIEMPIMENTO 12.1 Collaudo visivo • In generale, si deve purtroppo osservare che non è ancora entrata nella cultura tecnica delle imprese costruttrici la consapevolezza dell’importanza che la modalità di posa riveste nei confronti della sicurezza statica della tubazione. Ne conseguono talvolta comportamenti negligenti che possono poi portare a gravi danni per l’opera. • Da qui nasce l’esigenza che questo aspetto diventi oggetto di attenzione in fase di collaudo. • Andrà quindi innanzitutto accertato che i carichi esterni già esercitati nel corso dei lavori e nel periodo intercorrente fra l’ultimazione dei lavori e il collaudo non abbiano superato la resistenza della condotta. • Se realizzata con tubazioni rigide, la canalizzazione non deve presentare fessurazioni o rotture. • Se realizzata con tubazioni flessibili, la canalizzazione non deve presentare inflessioni diametrali superiori ai valori ammissibili stabiliti dal capitolato speciale d’appalto (in genere dell’ordine del 5%) e comunque a quelli che inficiano la funzionalità dell’opera compresa la tenuta dei giunti.
  64. 64. COLLAUDO DELLE RETI FOGNARIE ISPEZIONE E/O COLLAUDO FINALE DELLE TUBAZIONI E DEI POZZETTI POST RIEMPIMENTO 12.1 Collaudo visivo • Per la visualizzazione di eventuali rotture o fessurazioni è del tutto sufficiente un’ispezione televisiva di tipo ordinario con telecamera avente orientabilità dell’obiettivo di 360°. • Per una misura precisa dell’inflessione diametrale lungo la canalizzazione sono invece necessarie attrezzature molto più sofisticate per le quali non esistono ancora degli standards a livello di mercato. Una semplice ispezione televisiva può tuttavia evidenziare eventuali situazioni eclatanti di ovalizzazione o di collasso della tubazione per instabilità all’equilibrio elastico. • Ulteriori accertamenti di collaudo potrebbero riguardare, soprattutto nel caso delle tubazioni flessibili, il grado di costipamento ottenuto per il materiale di rinfianco e di ricoprimento delle tubazioni e la sua rispondenza a quello prescritto dal progetto. • Le prove per la determinazione del grado di costipamento, da condursi con le modalità stabilite dalle norme tecniche vigenti, potrebbero essere effettuate e verbalizzate, preferibilmente in corso d’opera, a cura del Direttore dei Lavori; i relativi documenti dovrebbero poi essere sottoposti all’esame del collaudatore, fatta salva la facoltà di quest’ultimo di richiederne la ripetizione per alcune sezioni.
  65. 65. COLLAUDO DELLE RETI FOGNARIE 12.2 LA TENUTA IDRAULICA PERCHÉ EFFETTUARE UNA PROVA DI TENUTA Per salvaguardare l’ambiente e quindi l’incolumità dei cittadini. Riassumiamo i potenziali problemi: Se una condotta fognaria, in particolare quelle destinate ad accogliere le acque nere, dovesse presentare delle perdite, si avrebbe un inquinamento del terreno immediatamente prossimo alla rottura della condotta, nei casi più gravi si può arrivare ad avere un inquinamento delle falde acquifere con tutto quello che una simile evenienza può significare per i cittadini e per le aziende del territorio. Una condotta con problemi può essere causa anche di cedimenti stradali, infatti pensiamo ad una condotta per le acque bianche e meteoriche, queste sono normalmente condotte da grandi diametri, se dovesse presentare delle rotture, in eventi meteorologici particolarmente intensi, l’acqua fuoriuscita dalla condotta può andare a “scavare” il terreno del rinterro.
  66. 66. COLLAUDO DELLE RETI FOGNARIE 12.2 LA TENUTA IDRAULICA PERCHÉ EFFETTUARE UNA PROVA DI TENUTA Per salvaguardare l’ambiente e quindi l’incolumità dei cittadini. Riassumiamo i potenziali problemi: Qualora una condotta con dei problemi venga posata dove è presente una falda acquifera, si può verificare che l’acqua della falda, spingendo sulla condotta, riesca a penetrare nella condotta stessa. Questo sembrerebbe il male minore, ma non è così Le singole condotte, nel loro percorso finiscono per essere collegate a dei collettori nei quali i reflui sono indirizzati verso i depuratori per poi essere smaltiti. Quando si progetta un depuratore, viene effettuato uno studio nel quale si calcola il “carico idraulico,” ovvero la quantità media di metri cubi di reflui smaltibili in una giornata. Questa quantità è riferita agli scarichi degli insediamenti urbani ed industriali che il depuratore deve servire. Se sono presenti delle infiltrazioni lungo le condotte fognarie, il succitato carico idraulico risulta essere sottostimato, inoltre nelle vasche si trovano dei reflui più diluiti e il lavoro dei microrganismi risulta essere più difficoltoso essendo la loro concentrazione non più adeguata alla corretta depurazione dei liquami.
  67. 67. COLLAUDO DELLE RETI FOGNARIE Condotte funzionanti a pelo libero Tenuta idraulica di vari manufatti La tenuta idraulica di un sistema fognario costituisce un requisito indispensabile in una moderna fognatura. La condotta, comprensiva dei giunti, dei manufatti e dei pezzi speciali, deve risultare, in tutte le prevedibili condizioni di esercizio, impermeabile alla penetrazione di acque dall’esterno e alla fuoriuscita di acqua dall’interno. Questo requisito è motivato dalla necessità di difesa delle falde dall’inquinamento, di difesa delle infrastrutture acquedottistiche (posate in prossimità delle fognature) da possibili contatti con liquami, di eliminazione delle acque parassite che determinano aggravi dei costi di sollevamento oltre che problemi alla depurazione. I sistemi di giunzione, per la quasi totalità delle tubazioni disponibili sul mercato sono in genere molto affidabili e garantiscono la tenuta idraulica.
  68. 68. COLLAUDO DELLE RETI FOGNARIE Andrebbe invece evitato l’uso di tubazioni quali quelle prefabbricate in calcestruzzo con giunto a mezzo spessore che, per via della loro caratteristica intrinseca (eccessiva tolleranza dimensionale degli elementi che si devono unire, mancanza di una sede di alloggiamento della guarnizione) non garantiscono la tenuta del giunto. La tenuta idraulica non dipende unicamente dalle tenuta delle tubazioni ma riguarda anche i pezzi speciali e i manufatti; particolare cura deve quindi essere riservata, sia in fase progettuale che realizzativa ai sistemi di giunzione fra tubazioni e manufatti nonché alla predisposizione, mediante pezzi speciali, degli allacciamenti degli utenti e delle caditoie.
  69. 69. COLLAUDO DELLE RETI FOGNARIE Collaudo ad aria (metodo L) • La prova di tenuta con aria si applica alle sole tubazioni (escludendo quindi i pozzetti di ispezione) e consiste nel posizionare a valle del tratto considerato un otturatore pneumatico e, a monte, un altro otturatore pneumatico dotato di valvola passante per il riempimento con aria della condotta (a mezzo compressore) e di valvola passante per il collegamento della condotta ad una attrezzatura per il rilievo e la registrazione della pressione. • La norma indica quattro possibili metodi di collaudo (LA, LB, LC, LD) la scelta fra i quali è preferibilmente indicata nel capitolato speciale d’appalto; per ognuno di questi metodi, la norma stabilisce la pressione iniziale p0 a cui va portata l’aria all’interno della condotta e la massima caduta di pressione Dp ritenuta accettabile dopo un tempo di prova stabilito in funzione del diametro della condotta e del materiale.
  70. 70. COLLAUDO DELLE RETI FOGNARIE Collaudo ad acqua (metodo W) • La prova con acqua, di esecuzione più problematica per i notevoli volumi idrici che possono risultare necessari, ma certamente di più sicura interpretazione, consiste nell’isolare mediante otturatori pneumatici un tratto di condotta, comprensivo degli eventuali manufatti di ispezione, per una tratta caratterizzata da un dislivello, fra le due sezioni di estremità, non superiore a 50 cm. Attraverso il pozzetto di ispezione più a valle (o, se mancante, attraverso la valvola passante dell’otturatore) si procederà al riempimento della condotta sino a che l’acqua raggiunge il piano stradale in corrispondenza del pozzetto con chiusino altimetricamente più depresso (o, se mancante, fino a raggiungere la pressione stabilita per la prova). La pressione, misurata sulla generatrice superiore del tubo, sarà comunque compresa fra un valore minimo di 0,1 bar e un valore massimo di 0,5 bar. Nel corso della prova, della durata di 30 minuti, non si deve consentire, rabboccando con acqua, che la pressione di prova scenda di oltre 0,01 bar (circa 10 cm di altezza d’acqua). La prova è soddisfatta se la quantità di acqua aggiunta (nel tempo di 30 minuti) risulta inferiore o uguale ai seguenti valori specifici definiti con riferimento alla superficie interna bagnata: -0,15 l/m2 per le tratte che comprendono solo tubazioni; -0,20 l/m2 per le tratte che comprendono tubazioni e manufatti di ispezione; -0,40 l/m2 per le prove condotte solo su manufatti di ispezione.
  71. 71. COLLAUDO DELLE RETI FOGNARIE COLLAUDI IN SITUAZIONI CRITICHE In talune situazioni, ad esempio dopo aver riscontrato con le prove sopra descritte che un’intera tratta presenta carenze di tenuta e dopo aver accertato con ispezione televisiva che non esistono anomalie tali da giustificare questa situazione, può essere utile collaudare separatamente ogni singolo giunto al fine di accertare su quali di essi si debba intervenire per ripristinare la tenuta idraulica della condotta. In base alla norma UNI EN 1610, il collaudo dei singoli giunti può sostituire il collaudo di un’intera tratta per tubazioni aventi il diametro maggiore di 1 m.
  72. 72. COLLAUDO DELLE RETI FOGNARIE COLLAUDO CON ARIA (METODO L) (punto 13.2 della norma) • Il tronco oggetto di collaudo dovrà essere isolato dal resto della fognatura mediante l’installazione di due palloni otturatori alle estremità del tratto. Uno di questi dovrà essere dotato di by pass in quanto sarà necessario insufflare l’aria all’interno sino al raggiungimento di una pressione maggiore di circa il 10% della pressione richiesta.(Normativa UNI 1610:1999) • Terminati i 5 minuti di assestamento inizia il tempo di prova che varia a seconda del metodo di collaudo (LA, LB,LC, LD) e del diametro della condotta. • La pressione è rilevata costantemente da un sensore presente nell’impianto di collaudo che trasmette i dati ad un software per l’elaborazione contestuale del grafico di andamento della prova. • Terminata la prova di tenuta l’impianto rilascia un verbale di collaudo completo dei dati del tronco testato e di grafico delle fasi di prova.
  73. 73. COLLAUDO DELLE RETI FOGNARIE Il metodo “L” è il più selettivo infatti una volta effettuata la prova, qualora il risultato fosse marginalmente negativo, la norma prevede di ripetere la prova con il metodo ad acqua. I tempo di prova per le tubazioni vengono forniti in relazione alla dimensione del tubo e ai metodi di prova (LA, LB, LC, LD) che variano per la diversa pressione di partenza nel tempo di prova e di conseguenza la durata del tempo di prova stesso; COLLAUDO CON ARIA (METODO L) (punto 13.2 della norma)
  74. 74. COLLAUDO DELLE RETI FOGNARIE COLLAUDO CON ARIA (METODO L) (punto 13.2 della norma) ENTRATA QUI’ APPLICARE LA PROVA DELL’ ARIA LA PROVA DI PRESSIONE E ENTRO LIMITI ACCETTABILI ACCETTARE SI Il risultato negativo è marginale Trova le cause e correggere Decide il metodo di prova Procedere alla prova ad Acqua Passare alla prova ad acqua NO SI NO NO SI ARIA ACQUA
  75. 75. COLLAUDO DELLE RETI FOGNARIE • Collaudare una tratta in PVC con diametro DN 400, a secondo del metodo scelto avremmo: • Se la pressione finale rilevata dopo il tempo di prova PF [mbar] è tale per cui: • PI [mbar] - PF [mbar] ≤ ΔP [mbar] => La tratta è a TENUTA COLLAUDO CON ARIA (METODO L) (punto 13.2 della norma) PVC DN 400 Metodo Pressione Iniziale PI [ m bar] CALO ammissibile ΔP [ m bar] Tempo di Prova [ min] LA 10 2,5 10 LB 50 10 7 LC 100 15 5 LD 200 15 2,5
  76. 76. COLLAUDO DELLE RETI FOGNARIE COLLAUDO CON ARIA (METODO L) (punto 13.2 della norma)
  77. 77. COLLAUDO DELLE RETI FOGNARIE COLLAUDO CON ACQUA (METODO W) (punto 13.3 della norma) Le decisioni da prendere seguono il seguente diagramma di flusso: La pressione di prova nel metodo “W” è la pressione equivalente o risultante dal riempimento della sezione di prova fino al livello del terreno in corrispondenza dei pozzetti a valle o a monte, con una pressione massima di 500 mbar (equivalenti ad una colonna d’acqua di 5 metri) e una pressione minima di 100 mbar (equivalenti ad una colonna d’acqua di un metro) misurata sulla generatrice superiore del tubo.
  78. 78. COLLAUDO DELLE RETI FOGNARIE COLLAUDO CON ACQUA (METODO W) (punto 13.3 della norma) • Sarà necessario prevedere un tempo di stabilizzazione per la fuoriuscita totale dell’aria e per l’imbibimento del tubo pari almeno ad un’ora. Il tempo di prova è di 30 minuti. • In base alla geometria della cameretta (se utilizzata nel riempimento) e al diametro del tubo, si calcola la superficie bagnata interna, allo scadere del tempo di prova, si registra il calo del livello e si compara, con il calo ammissibile, con i parametri indicati nella norma ovvero secondo la norma una tratta sottoposta a prova di tenuta con il metodo “W” può avere un calo ammissibile pari a: • 0,15 l/m2 nel tempo di 30 min per le tubazioni; • 0,20 l/m2 nel tempo di 30 min per le tubazioni che comprendono anche i pozzetti; • 0,40 l/m2 nel tempo di 30 min per i pozzetti e le camere di ispezione; Se il calo misurato è inferiore o al più uguale a quello ammissibile, la tratta è a tenuta secondo la norma UNI EN 1610:1999 per il metodo “W
  79. 79. COLLAUDO DELLE RETI FOGNARIE TEST DI TENUTA AD ARIA È PIÙ O MENO AFFIDABILE DI QUELLO AD ACQUA? • La norma UNI EN 1610:1999 consente di eseguire test di tenuta sulle condotte fognarie non in pressione sia con il metodo ad aria (metodo “L”) che con quello ad acqua (metodo “W”). • La suddetta norma dà al test di tenuta ad acqua una valenza maggiore rispetto a quello di tenuta ad aria – senza però specificarne le ragioni – solo nel caso in cui uno o più test ad aria eseguiti su una condotta fognaria non in pressione forniscono esito negativo. • Di conseguenza, il grado di affidabilità dei due metodi è paritario quando il risultato del test eseguito con il metodo ad aria è positivo, per cui non bisogna ricorrere al metodo ad acqua per averne la conferma; non paritario quando l’esito del test ad aria è negativo ed è quindi necessario ricorrere al metodo ad acqua per stabilire se la condotta risulta essere conforme o non conforme alla UNI EN 1610:1999.

×