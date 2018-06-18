Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Make $200 in 24 Hours by Michael Hill Copyright © Michael Hill 2018. All rights reserved.
Thank you for buying this ebook for $47. You've made a great decision doing so. With this ebook in your hands, you pretty ...
Step 1: USING YOUR MOBILE DEVICE, type in the following to your browser exactly, and go. [ENTER YOUR LINK] Step 2: You wil...
Step 4: Open the app (Featurepoints). Click “Earn More”. You should see something like below. Copyright © Michael Hill 201...
Step 5: Type your link to Notepad on your computer. Step 6: Go to the link below to download the editable version of this ...
Step 7: Go to http://www.pdfonline.com/convert-pdf/ and convert the saved document to PDF. Step 8: Share the PDF everywher...
For more points, share the PDF with your friends as well. Very soon, they will share it with their friends too! Step 9: No...
PS: Here are 3 programs I recommend you get started with. Each of these programs will pay you instant commissions directly...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Making Money From Home

40 views

Published on

This report will guide you how to make money online (in this case $200 in 24 hours), easy, newby friendly, no investment required...just your time & internet connection, thats it !

Published in: Internet
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Making Money From Home

  1. 1. Make $200 in 24 Hours by Michael Hill Copyright © Michael Hill 2018. All rights reserved.
  2. 2. Thank you for buying this ebook for $47. You've made a great decision doing so. With this ebook in your hands, you pretty much already have money in your bank. Why? Because in the next few minutes, I will show you EXACTLY how to make $500 (or more) within 24 hours easily. This can be repeated over and over again as many times as you want. Now, this is not another one of those “get rich quick” ebooks that promises you to become a millionaire overnight, nor is it a guide to building a six-figure business. What this ebook WILL teach you is how to make some extra bucks on the side the easy and lazy way, which you can use to buy a new gadget, pay off some debt, or eat out at a nice restaurant. Follow each step EXACTLY and I guarantee you will earn $200 or more within 24 hours or less. I did. My 12-year-old son did. Why couldn't you? What you need:  A computer  A mobile device (Android or iOS)  An internet connection  Paypal account Copyright © Michael Hill 2018. All rights reserved.
  3. 3. Step 1: USING YOUR MOBILE DEVICE, type in the following to your browser exactly, and go. [ENTER YOUR LINK] Step 2: You will be redirected to a page similar to the one below. Click “Start earning rewards”, then click “Continue”, after that click “Download now”. Step 3: You should be redirected to Play Store. Install the app to your smartphone. Enter your Paypal email address. Copyright © Michael Hill 2018. All rights reserved.
  4. 4. Step 4: Open the app (Featurepoints). Click “Earn More”. You should see something like below. Copyright © Michael Hill 2018. All rights reserved.
  5. 5. Step 5: Type your link to Notepad on your computer. Step 6: Go to the link below to download the editable version of this eBook. http://yoalizer.com/2HSv Replace [ENTER YOUR LINK] with the link you typed in Notepad. Save the document. Copyright © Michael Hill 2018. All rights reserved.
  6. 6. Step 7: Go to http://www.pdfonline.com/convert-pdf/ and convert the saved document to PDF. Step 8: Share the PDF everywhere! I'd recommend sharing it on internet marketing forums. Below is a list of forums to share the PDF on: http://warriorforum.com http://www.ukbusinessforums.co.uk/forums/ http://www.blackhatworld.com/ https://forums.digitalpoint.com/ http://www.webmasterworld.com/ http://www.wickedfire.com/ http://www.v7n.com/forums/ http://forums.seochat.com/ http://www.affilorama.com/forum/ http://www.cpaelites.com/ http://www.affiliatefix.com/ Copyright © Michael Hill 2018. All rights reserved.
  7. 7. For more points, share the PDF with your friends as well. Very soon, they will share it with their friends too! Step 9: Now sit back, relax and watch as your points roll in! Once you have over 120,000 points, cash out by clicking Rewards, then Paypal. Bam! Easiest $200 ever! I took it a step further, shared the PDF to 100+ websites and managed to earn around $500+ in less than 24 hours! So, what are you waiting for? TAKE ACTION NOW! To your success, Michael Hill Internet Marketing Expert Copyright © Michael Hill 2018. All rights reserved.
  8. 8. PS: Here are 3 programs I recommend you get started with. Each of these programs will pay you instant commissions directly into your PayPal. 1: Free Traffic Profits – Click here to learn more 2: Easy5Now – Click here to learn more 3: Profit Reign – Click here to learn more Also…done for you Ebooks, PLR & 250 K articles that you can download to boost make money online or start making money online - Click here to learn more Enjoy :)

×