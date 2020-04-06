Successfully reported this slideshow.
Actividad no 7

  1. 1. MATRIZ DEFINICION FORMULA EJEMPLO MODA Es el valor que tiene mayor frecuencia absoluta, se representa por Mo. se puede hallar la moda para variables cuantitativas y cualitativas. Ejemplo: 1, 1, 1, 4, 4, 5, 5, 5, 7, 8, 9, 9, 9 Mo= 1, 5, 9 Si en un grupo hay dos o varias puntuaciones con la misma frecuencia y esa frecuencia es la máxima, la distribución es bimodal o multimodal, es decir, tiene varias modas. MEDIA Es el conjunto de números, en algunas ocasiones simplemente llamada el promedio, es la suma de los datos dividida entre el número total de datos. Cuando los valores representan una población la ecuación se define como: Donde (m) representa la media, (N) representa el tamaño de la población y (Xi) representa cada uno de los valores de la población. Ya que en la mayoría de los casos se trabajan con muestras de la población todas las ecuaciones que se presenten a continuación serán representativas para las muestras. Ejemplo: Encuentre la media del conjunto {2, 5, 5, 6, 8, 8, 9, 11}. Hay 8 números en el conjunto. Súmelos, y luego divida entre 8. = 6.75 Así, la media es 6.75. MEDIANA Es el conjunto de números es el número medio en el conjunto (después que los números han sido arreglados del menor al mayor) -- o, si hay un número Para determinar la posición de la mediana se utiliza la fórmula Ejemplo: Encuentre la mediana del conjunto {2, 5, 8, 11, 16, 21, 30}.
  2. 2. par de datos, la mediana es el promedio de los dos números medios. Hay 7 números en el conjunto, y estos están acomodados en orden ascendente. El número medio (el cuarto en la lista) es 11. Así, la mediana es 11. DESVIACIÓN ESTÁNDAR Esta medida nos permite determinar el promedio aritmético de fluctuación de los datos respecto a su punto central o media. La desviación estándar nos da como resultado un valor numérico que representa el promedio de diferencia que hay entre los datos y la media. Para calcular la desviación estándar basta con hallar la raíz cuadrada de la varianza, por lo tanto, su ecuación sería: Ejemplo: 1.-El gerente de una empresa de alimentos desea saber que tanto varían los pesos de los empaques (en gramos), de uno de sus productos; por lo que opta por seleccionar al azar cinco unidades de ellos para pesarlos. Los productos tienen los siguientes pesos (490, 500, 510, 515 y 520) gramos respectivamente. Por lo que su media es: VARIANZA Esta medida nos permite identificar la diferencia promedio que hay entre cada uno de los valores respecto a su punto central (Media). Este promedio es calculado, elevando cada una de las diferencias al cuadrado (Con el fin de eliminar los signos negativos), y calculando su promedio o media; es decir, sumado todos los cuadrados de las diferencias de cada valor respecto a la media y dividiendo este resultado por el número de observaciones que se tengan. Si la varianza es calculada a una población (Total de componentes de un conjunto), la ecuación sería: Ecuación 5-6 Donde ( ) representa la varianza, (Xi) representa cada uno de los valores, ( ) representa la media poblacional y (N) es el número de observaciones o tamaño de la población. Ejemplo: Para entender mejor este concepto, pongamos el siguiente ejemplo: Una empresa quiere calcular la varianza de las toneladas de alimento que ha vendido en los últimos 6 meses. Mes Cantidad vendida Enero 18 Febrero 20 Marzo 20 Abril 22 Mayo 20 Junio 20 El primer paso para calcular la varianza, es
  3. 3. calcular la media aritmética (promedio), esta se obtiene teniendo en cuenta que la cantidad de valores a analizar son 6 (los últimos meses): (18 + 20 + 20 + 22 + 20 + 20) / 6 = 20 Una vez obtenida la media aritmética, en este caso 20, procedemos a calcular la varianza, utilizando la fórmula antes mencionada: σ²= [(18-20)2 + (20-20)2 + (20-20)2 + (22-20)2 + (20- 20)2 + (20-20)2] / 6 = 2,67 En conclusión, la varianza obtenida (σ²) dio como resultado 2,67. PERCENTILES. son, tal vez, las medidas más utilizadas para propósitos de ubicación o clasificación de las personas cuando atienden características tales como peso, estatura, etc. Los percentiles son ciertos números que dividen la sucesión de datos ordenados en cien partes porcentualmente iguales. Estos son los 99 valores que dividen en cien partes iguales el conjunto de datos ordenados. Los percentiles (P1, P2, P99), leídos primer percentil, percentil 99. Cuando los datos están agrupados en una tabla de frecuencias, se calculan mediante la fórmula: k= 1,2, 3, 99 Donde: Lk = Límite real inferior de la clase del decil k n = Número de datos Fk = Frecuencia acumulada de la clase que antecede a la clase del decil k. fk = Frecuencia de la clase del decil k c = Longitud del intervalo de la clase del decil k Ejemplo: Hallar el percentil 70. Completamos la tabla con la frecuencia acumulada: xi fi Fi [10, 15) 12.5 3 3 [15, 20) 17.5 5 8 [20, 25) 22.5 7 15 [25, 30) 27.5 4 19 [30, 35) 32.5 2 21 21 Buscamos el intervalo donde se encuentra el percentil 70, multiplicando 70 por N (21) y dividiendo por 100
  4. 4. Buscamos en la columna de las frecuencias acumuladas (Fi) el intervalo que contiene a 14.7 La clase de P70 es: [20, 25) Aplicaremos la fórmula para el cálculo de percentiles para datos agrupados, extrayendo los siguientes datos: Li = 20 Fi–1= 8 fi = 7 ai = 5 CUARTILES son los tres valores de la variable que dividen a un conjunto de datos ordenados en cuatro partes iguales. Q1, Q2 y Q3 determinan los valores correspondientes al 25%, al 50% y al 75% de los datos. Q2 coincide con la mediana. 1 ordenamos los datos de menor a mayor. 2 buscamos el lugar que ocupa cada cuartil mediante la expresión Ejemplos: 1. En 20 pruebas de evaporación, de la sustancia MW008, se registran las siguientes variaciones de temperaturas a presión atmosférica: 41°, 50°, 29°, 33°, 40°, 42°, 53°, 35°, 28°, 39°, 37°, 43°, 34°, 31°, 44°, 57°, 32°, 45°, 46°, 48°. Calculando el valor del cuartil 1: Paso 1: Ordenar los datos de menor a mayor. 28°, 29°, 31°, 32°, 33°, 34°, 35°, 37°, 39°, 40°, 41°, 42°, 43°, 44°, 45°, 46°, 48°, 50°, 53°, 57°.
  5. 5. Paso 2: Ubicar la posición del valor que le corresponde al Q1: Q1 = k (N/4) = 1 (20/4) = 1(5) = 5 Al revisar la serie de datos la posición 5 le corresponde a 33° Paso 3: El valor para el Q1 es 33° Nos dice: que los valores entre 28° y 33° representan el 25 % de la serie de datos. DECILES son ciertos números que dividen la sucesión de datos ordenados en diez partes porcentualmente iguales. Son los nueve valores que dividen al conjunto de datos ordenados en diez partes iguales, son también un caso particular de los percentiles. Los deciles se denotan D1, D2,..., D9, que se leen primer decil, segundo decil, etc. Los deciles, al igual que los cuartiles, son ampliamente utilizados para fijar el aprovechamiento académico. Para datos agrupados los deciles se calculan mediante la fórmula. k= 1,2, 3, 9 Donde: Lk = Límite real inferior de la clase del decil k n = Número de datos Fk = Frecuencia acumulada de la clase que antecede a la clase del decil k. fk = Frecuencia de la clase del decil k c = Longitud del intervalo de la clase del decil k Ejemplo: 1. Dadas las series estadísticas: 3, 5, 2, 7, 6, 4, 9. 3, 5, 2, 7, 6, 4, 9, 1. Calcular: Los deciles 2º y 7º. 3, 5, 2, 7, 6, 4, 9. 8 · (2/10) = 1.6 D2 = 2 8 · (7/10) = 5.6 D7 = 6 3, 5, 2, 7, 6, 4, 9, 1. 8 · (2/10) = 1.6 D2 = 2 8 · (7/10) = 5.6 D7 = 6
