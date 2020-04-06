Actividad 6 b

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Asignatura: Epidemiologia Título del trabajo Derechos de Autor: Ejercicio practico sobre enfermedades estudio caso Present...
Introducción Dado que estamos en una etapa del curso de epidemiología donde debemos tener claro los diferentes tipos de en...
Objetivo Debemos como principal objetivo de esta fortalecer conocimiento en cuanto a las pandemias, llevar a cabo los dife...
Ejercicio práctico sobre enfermedades Ejercicio práctico sobre enfermedades ERRADICACION Nombre de la categoría Definición...
principalmente el sistema nervioso. La enfermedad produce el virus del poliuvirus no se adviértanlos síntomas de todos mod...
debilita las defensas ocasionando la presencia de infecciones y algunos tipo de cáncer a medida que el virus destruye las ...
CONTROL INTERNACIONAL Eliminación Nombre de la categoría Definición propia de la categoría Citación de ejemplos de enferme...
ESTUDIO DE CASO 9 INFECCION RESPIRATORIA AGUDA Se diagnóstica un caso confirmado por H1N1, para el municipio de Pereira, e...
Corresponde a aquellos casos con manifestaciones inusuales y atípicas de IRAG de mayor gravedad y los casos de mortalidad ...
Medidas generales para todos los centros de trabajo. Las siguientes prácticas básicas de higiene personal y de distanciami...
por el Ministerio de la Protección Social, si se dirige a una Institución Prestadora de Servicios de Salud (IPS) o si debe...
 Frotar las palmas de las manos entre sí, con los dedos entrelazados  Frotar el dorso de los dedos de una mano contra la...
La COVID-19 es la enfermedad infecciosa causada por el coronavirus que se ha descubierto más recientemente. Tanto el nuevo...
¿Por qué? Lavarse las manos con agua y jabón o usando un desinfectante a base de alcohol mata los virus que pueda haber en...
pertinentes a nivel nacional y local o de su empleador sobre la forma de protegerse a sí mismo y a los demás ante la COVID...
especial. Alrededor de 1 de cada 6 personas que contraen la COVID-19 desarrolla una enfermedad grave y tiene dificultad pa...
 Rodeando el pulgar izquierdo con la palma de la mano derecha, frotarlo con un movimiento de rotación, y viceversa.  Fro...
Actividad 6 b
  1. 1. Asignatura: Epidemiologia Título del trabajo Derechos de Autor: Ejercicio practico sobre enfermedades estudio caso Presenta Orbean Cardona: Id 657257 Daniela Bedoya: Id 665046 Andrés García: Id 652756 Docente Mary Luz Hincapié NRC: 6886 Pereira Risaralda Marzo 5 de 2020 Seccional eje cafetero
  2. 2. Introducción Dado que estamos en una etapa del curso de epidemiología donde debemos tener claro los diferentes tipos de enfermedades y virus que según su característica a afectado diferentes etapas de la humanidad, es con esto que queremos que por medio de esta investigación se pueden aclarar diferentes dudas en canto al coso planteado. Otro tema que se van a encontrar en esta actividad va a ser los diferentes tipos de enfermedades y como ellas han afectados uy las cusas por los cuales se presentan, y como alguna de ellas ya han sido erradicadas y otra a pesar de que todavía se encuentran latentes son controladas, también debemos tener claro que podremos identificar las categorías en las cuales las podemos identificar.
  3. 3. Objetivo Debemos como principal objetivo de esta fortalecer conocimiento en cuanto a las pandemias, llevar a cabo los diferentes protocolos de investigación al sobre las enfermedades de eliminación, erradicación, control. Lograr que mediante los diferentes casos expuestos podamos adquirir los conocimientos y como las pandemias y las enfermedades podamos llegar a que en este momento de a la carrera afianzar nuestro conocimiento
  4. 4. Ejercicio práctico sobre enfermedades Ejercicio práctico sobre enfermedades ERRADICACION Nombre de la categoría Definición propia de la categoría Citación de ejemplos de enfermedades que cumplan con esa categoría Poliomielitis por poliuvirus salvaje Es una enfermedad infecciosa, también llamada de forma abreviada polio que afecta Hasta el 95% de la persona infectadas por polio no presentan síntomas. Sin embargo, aunque Eliminación Nombre de la categoría Definición propia de la categoría Citación de ejemplos de enfermedades que cumplan con esa categoría Lepra Es una enfermedad infecciosa y crónica transmisible producida por mycrobateriun laprae (m laprea) En algunos países parece que la vacuna de la tuberculosis (BCG) cuyo agente patógeno está muy relacionado con la batería de la lepra la, mycrobateriun tuberculosis,puede proporcionar cierta protección Rabia humana Es un virus que propaga mediante la saliva infectada a través de una lesión en la piel. Debido a la mordedura de un animal silvestre infectado El periodo agudo de la enfermedad termina normalmente después de 2 a 10 días. Una vez que aparecen los signos clínicos de la rabia la enfermedad es casi siempre mortal Sífilis congénita Es una infección severa, incapacitante y a menudo mortal que se observa en los lactantes. Una madre embarazada que tiene sífilis puede propagar la enfermedad a través de la placenta al feto En casos confirmados o extremadamente probables en el mundo la sífilis congénita es causa por una bacteria treponema paladium e esta enfermedad puede curarse con antibióticos si se detecta de manera temprana Tétanos neonatal Es la forma más frecuente en todo el mundo. Afecta a recién nacidos y seda casi exclusivamente en países de poca atención medica suficiente En números países en vías de desarrollo infección causada por el bacilo de nicolaieren un anaeróbico telúrico, prevenir con tratamiento Sarampión Es un virus que generalmente ingresa al organismo a través de las vías respiratorias Esta enfermedad comparte ciertas características con la varicela y la rubeola Rubeola congénita Es una afección que ocurre en un bebe cuya madre está infectada con el virus que causa la rubeola congénita significa la afección esta presenta desde el nacimiento Infección viral contagiada, los signos consisten en múltiples anomalías congénitas no hay tratamiento especifico Rubeola Esta es una enfermedad infecciosa y viral que se manifiesta principalmente durante la infancia suele cursar con fiebre y erupción cutánea Las enfermedades semejantes es el sarampión y las paperas e infarto ganglionares. Estos permanecen a las llamadas enfermedades de infancias
  5. 5. principalmente el sistema nervioso. La enfermedad produce el virus del poliuvirus no se adviértanlos síntomas de todos modos pueden contagiar el virus y causarque otras personas contraigan. Entre el 4% y 5% de las personas infectadas presentan síntomas menores tales como fiebre, dolor muscular, dolor de cabeza náuseas y vomito. Del 1% al 2% de las personas infectadas desarrollan un dolor muscular severo en ele cuello y la espalda. Menos de l1% resultan con parálisis por casos de polio CONTROL NACIONAL Eliminación Nombre de la categoría Definición propia de la categoría Citación de ejemplos de enfermedades que cumplan con esa categoría Accidente ofídico El accidente ofídico es la lesión resultante de a la mordedura de una serpiente en el caso de los oficios venenosos,se puede producir inoculación de veneno constituyéndose además ofidiotoxicosis Parestesias transitoria sangrado escaso o nulo, marcas visibles o ausentes,eritema y dolor mínimo lo de leve más: cansancio,visión borrosa diplopía, debilidad de los músculos respiratorios. Lo de leve moderado más: ataxia, disfagia, silorrea, paro respiratorio Dengue El dengue es una enfermedad grave de impacto epidemiológico social y económico que se a constituido como un problema creciente para salud pública mundial El dengue es una enfermedad viral febril aguda transmitida por la picadura de mosquitos infectados principalmente de la especie Aedes aegyptiy en menor grado se reconoce un espectro de manifestaciones de la enfermedad que va desde procesos asintomáticos hasta cuadros severos Leishmaniasis Las leishmaniasis son zoonosis que afectan la piel las mucosas y las vísceras resultantes del parasitismo de los macrófagos por un protozoario flagelado del género leishmaniasis introducido al organismo por la picadura de un insecto flebotomineo hembra, que pertenece al género lutzomya Las formas de presentación clínica de la enfermedad son: la leishmaniasis cutánea, leishmaniasis mucosa, leishmaniasis visceral. La infección en el hombre puede ser a partir de parásitos provenientes de un reservorio animal o partir de parásitos que el vector ha tomado de otro hospedero humano Hepatitis B Las hepatitis virales han constituido un importante problema de salud pública en todo el mundo pues afecta a la población general, sin embargo, es más frecuente en los jóvenes adultos y grupos poblacionales con factores de riesgo Causando discapacidad y muerte particularmente asociada a insuficiencia hepática, cirrosis y cáncer de hígado. La importancia de esta enfermedad radica especialmente en su alta probabilidad de cronificación, la cual depende de la edad en que se adquiera la infección VIH(SIDA) Es un retovirus del genero lentivirus considerado as i por su lento proceso para replicarse ataca el sistema inmunitario y La infección por VIH puede ser inicialmente asintomática o manifestarse como un síndrome similar a una mononucleosis
  6. 6. debilita las defensas ocasionando la presencia de infecciones y algunos tipo de cáncer a medida que el virus destruye las células inmutarías la persona infectada se va volviendo gradualmente inmunodeficiente aguda, con fiebre, fatiga, malestar general, miagia, artralgia, sudoración,anorexia, pérdida de peso,fotofobia, dolor de garganta, náuseas,vomito, diarrea, cefalea ,eritema maculopapular transitorio o adenopatías; también puede haber anormalidades neurológicas entre ellas encefalitis, meningitis, neuropatías periférica, alteraciones del conocimiento o efectivas Tétanos accidental Es una enfermedad pandémica mas frecuente en climas y estaciones calidad a su ubicación ya mencionada podemos agregar que se relaciona con lugares contaminados con heces.Las heridas anfractuosas profundas por punción las quemaduras mordeduras congelamiento aplastamiento con tejidos desvitalizados son las mas riesgosas no es enfermedad contagiosa El tétanos es una enfermedad neurológica severa con contracturas musculares graves y dolorosa provocada por la neurotoxina de una bacteria huésped habitualdel intestino animal y humano además de encontrarse en el suelo. El ingreso de este germen se da por acumulación de esporas en heridas o el cordón umbilical en el recién nacido favorecido su reproducción y por ende la enfermedad Tuberculosis La tuberculosis es una enfermedad infecciosa crónica causada por el mycobacterium tubérculos lo cual puede afectar cualquier órgano o tejido La forma más común de la enfermedad es la pulmonar cuya principal sospecha diagnostica es la presencia de tos por mas de 15 días denominándose sintomático respiratorio este síntoma puede causarcon hemoptisis fiebre, sudoración nocturna Varicela La varicela es una enfermedad infectocontagiosa de carácter benigno ampliamente distribuida en el mundo producida por el virus vacíela-zoster. En la actualidad la infección exantemica más frecuente su presentación es endémica con periodo que se tornan epidémicos en ciclos de 3-4 años La varicela es una enfermedad vírica aguda y generalizada altamente contagiosa,de comienzo repentino con fiebre moderada síntomas generales mínimos y una erupción cutánea de tipo maculopapular Durante pocas horas y vesicular durante 3 o 4 días, que deja costras granulosas.Las características de la gente su modo de transmisión periodo de incubación y periodo de transmisibilidad
  7. 7. CONTROL INTERNACIONAL Eliminación Nombre de la categoría Definición propia de la categoría Citación de ejemplos de enfermedades que cumplan con esa categoría Viruela La viruela es la única enfermedad que ha sido eliminado por completo Sin embargo gracias a las campañas de vacunación otras enfermedades infecciosas están cerca desaparecer entre ellas se encuentran la polio el sarampión y la rubéola Colera El color a en la enfermedad diarreica aguda más grave que se conoce y tiene la particularidad de que se disemina rápidamente causando epidemias, se caracteriza por el comienzo repentino generalmente sin fiebre La enterotoxina producida por vidrio cholerae O1 provoca el escape De enormes cantidades de líquidos y electrolitos hacia la luz del intestino lo cual produce rápidamente una diarrea acuosa profusa sin dolor, vómitos ocasionales,deshidratación rápida, acidosis, Calambres y choque circulatorio Fiebre amarilla La fiebre amarilla es una enfermedad zoonótica Transmitida por vector ias propia de algunas regiones tropicales de América del Sur y África. Se reconocen dos ciclos de transmisión de la enfermedad: selvático y urbano La fiebre amarilla puede prevenirse con una vacuna muy eficaz, segura y accesible. Una sola dosis es suficiente para tener inmunidad y protección de por vida, sin necesidad de dosis de refuerzo Chikunguña Es una enfermedad emergente transmitida principalmente por los mosquitos Aedes aegyptiya Aedes albopictu, Las mismas especies involucradas en la transmisión del dengue,el zika y la fiebre amarilla Los signos clínicos típicos de la enfermedad son fiebre, artralgia severa o artritis de comienzo agudo,cuadro auto limitado con duración aproximada de 10 días, el cual evoluciona la mejoría aunque en algunos casos puede persistir por semanas o meses
  8. 8. ESTUDIO DE CASO 9 INFECCION RESPIRATORIA AGUDA Se diagnóstica un caso confirmado por H1N1, para el municipio de Pereira, en el mes de noviembre del año 2017, confirmado por el laboratorio. En la investigación de campo se encuentra que trabaja en un frigorífico de la localidad. Usted como profesional responsable del sistema de gestión de salud y seguridad en el trabajo, debe saber: 1. ¿Qué es una IRAG o IRAG inusitada? la infección respiratoria aguda grave se define en este protocolo a la IRAG como aquella infección respiratoria que puede tener origen viral y/o bacteriano y que para su manejo requiere tratamiento intrahospitalario. En caso de no ser manejado de forma adecuada y oportuna con frecuencia puede conducir a la muerte. Corresponde a aquellos casos con manifestaciones inusuales y atípicas de IRAG de mayor gravedad y los casos de mortalidad que presenten un cuadro de infección respiratoria aguda febril, de causa desconocida. Los términos inusitado o imprevisto son utilizados en el Reglamento Sanitario Internacional (RSI 2005), para destacar aquellos eventos que merecen particular atención en la vigilancia ya que deben ser evaluados para determinar si constituyen o no un evento de importancia internacional ya que son eventos que ameritan investigación (18). A fin de reforzar el significado de los términos inusitado e imprevisto se incluyen algunos ejemplos y situaciones: Un caso inusitado es aquel diferente, atípico, inusual, no habitual y siempre debe considerarse como una señal de alerta para proceder a realizar la notificación de este. La recolección de muestra para el diagnóstico temprano y emprender medidas inmediatas de control de infección. Otra situación inusitada es la aparición de casos de IRAG en un momento del año no esperado o fuera de los periodos que se conocen como de mayor ocurrencia
  9. 9. Corresponde a aquellos casos con manifestaciones inusuales y atípicas de IRAG de mayor gravedad y los casos de mortalidad que presenten un cuadro de infección respiratoria aguda febril, de causa desconocida. Los términos inusitado o imprevisto son utilizados en el Reglamento Sanitario Internacional (RSI 2005), para destacar aquellos eventos que merecen particular atención en la vigilancia ya que deben ser evaluados para determinar si constituyen o no un evento de importancia internacional ya que son eventos que ameritan investigación (18). A fin de reforzar el significado de los términos inusitado e imprevisto se incluyen algunos ejemplos y situaciones: Un caso inusitado es aquel diferente, atípico, inusual, no habitual y siempre debe considerarse como una señal de alerta para proceder a realizar la notificación de este. La recolección de muestra para el diagnóstico temprano y emprender medidas inmediatas de control de infección. Otra situación inusitada es la aparición de casos de IRAG en un momento del año no esperado o fuera de los periodos que se conocen como de mayor ocurrencia 2. ¿Como se Diagnóstica? 3. Qué medidas de prevención y control debe instaura dentro de la empresa.?
  10. 10. Medidas generales para todos los centros de trabajo. Las siguientes prácticas básicas de higiene personal y de distanciamiento personal pueden ayudar a proteger la salud de los trabajadores en todos los centros de trabajo: - Recomendar a los trabajadores con síntomas respiratorios permanecer en casa. - Capacitar a los trabajadores sobre las técnicas adecuadas para el lavado de manos y promover el lavado frecuente de las mismas. - Los trabajadores deben cubrirse la boca y nariz, con un lienzo desechable, cuando se produce tos o estornudos, el cual debe ser desechado luego de utilizarlo. En caso de no disponer de lienzos desechables, se puede cubrir con la parte superior de las mangas. Lavarse las manos inmediatamente después de toser o estornudar. - Suministrar a los trabajadores jabón u otras sustancias desinfectantes para el adecuado lavado de manos, al igual que toallas desechables para el secado. - Los trabajadores deben evitar contacto estrecho con sus compañeros de trabajo y clientes. Se recomienda mantener una distancia mínima de 2 metros. - Evitar dar la mano y siempre lavarse las manos después del contacto con los demás. Incluso si el trabajador usa guantes desechables, debe lavarse las manos luego de eliminar los guantes. - Proporcionar a los clientes y público en general lienzos, recipientes de basura e instalaciones adecuadas para el lavado de manos. - Mantener limpias las superficies de trabajo, teléfonos, equipos de cómputo y otros dispositivos y equipos de trabajo que usen frecuentemente los trabajadores. - Recomendar a los trabajadores no usar equipos de trabajo de otros compañeros de trabajo. - Minimizar las reuniones y propiciar la comunicación vía correo electrónico, teléfono u otros medios que no impliquen interacción directa persona a persona. Cuando las reuniones sean imprescindibles se debe garantizar salas con adecuada ventilación y mantener una distancia mínima de dos metros entre los asistentes. - Reducir o eliminar las interacciones sociales innecesarias, como por ejemplo evitar que los familiares de los trabajadores visiten los centros de trabajo. - Promover estilos de vida saludable como una buena nutrición, ejercicio físico y abandonar el hábito de fumar. Con respecto a trabajadores, que han viajado en los últimos 10 días a áreas donde está presente la enfermedad o han tenido contacto directo con un compañero o miembro de la familia con sospecha o probable caso de influenza A H1N1, tienen un riesgo incrementado de desarrollar dicha enfermedad. Por tal razón deben ser sometidos a vigilancia para detectar síntomas como fiebre mayor a 37. 5º C, tos o dificultad respiratoria. Si dichos síntomas se presentan el trabajador no debe asistir al trabajo u otras áreas públicas. Debe consultar inmediatamente a la Empresa Promotora de Salud (EPS) a la cual se encuentra afiliado, la cual debe indicarle, de acuerdo con el protocolo establecido
  11. 11. por el Ministerio de la Protección Social, si se dirige a una Institución Prestadora de Servicios de Salud (IPS) o si debe permanecer en la casa para recibir atención domiciliaria. 4. Síntomas, periodo de incubación, modo de transmisión. Síntomas: El cuadro clínico incluye instauración inferior a 14 días con: fiebre mayor de 38°C, dificultad respiratoria, tos, hipoxia, compromiso sistémico (letargia, convulsiones, falla ventilatoria); dependiendo de la severidad del cuadro. Modo de transmisión: Por las góticas de secreciones de las mucosas respiratorias, por contacto directo de persona a persona o fómites contaminados. Periodo de incubación: Streptococcus pneumoniae de 1 a 3 días, Haemophilus influenzae del grupo b es muy variable, Staphylococcus aureus de 1 a 10 días. 5. ¿Qué agentes biológicos pueden causas IRA? Entre los principales agentes etiológicos que pueden causar IRAG se encuentran el VSR, Parainfluenza, Influenza, Adenovirus, Streptococcus pneumoniae, Hemophilus influenzae, Mycoplasma spp, Chlamydia spp y Staphylococcus spp entre otros. Las bacterias juegan un papel importante cuando existen factores de riesgo del huésped como desnutrición, carencia multivitamínica, colonización temprana de gérmenes en la orofaringe y hacinamiento, entre otros. 6. Como indica a sus trabajadores el correcto lavado de manos. Los pasos para una técnica correcta de lavado de manos según la Organización Mundial de la Salud son:  Mojarse las manos  Aplicar suficiente jabón para cubrir toda la mano  Frotar las palmas entre si  Frotar la palma de la mano derecha contra el dorso de la mano izquierda entrelazando los dedos, y viceversa
  12. 12.  Frotar las palmas de las manos entre sí, con los dedos entrelazados  Frotar el dorso de los dedos de una mano contra la palma de la mano opuesta, manteniendo unidos los dedos  Rodeando el pulgar izquierdo con la palma de la mano derecha, frotarlo con un movimiento de rotación, y viceversa.  Frotar la punta de los dedos de la mano derecha contra la palma de la mano izquierda, haciendo un movimiento de rotación, y viceversa.  Enjuagar las manos.  Secarlas con una toalla de un solo uso.  Utilizar la toalla para cerrar el grifo. Padecer o no una enfermedad está a un simple lavado de manos de distancia. Este es el método más fácil, rápido y económico para evitar enfermedades causadas sobre todo por bacterias y parásitos. Es necesario hacer de este, más que un hábito, una necesidad constante. En la vida cotidiana existen momentos clave que requieren de una limpieza de manos que no debemos olvidar: después de tocar a tu mascota, tras ir al baño o antes de comer. Por su parte, para los profesionales de la salud, la higiene de manos es una obligación que deben cumplir para con sus pacientes y que no puede ser omitido por ninguna circunstancia. Coronavirus 7. ¿Qué es el coronavirus? Los coronavirus son una extensa familia de virus que pueden causar enfermedades tanto en animales como en humanos. En los humanos, se sabe que varios coronavirus causan infecciones respiratorias que pueden ir desde el resfriado común hasta enfermedades más graves como el síndrome respiratorio de Oriente Medio (MERS) y el síndrome respiratorio agudo severo (SRAS). El coronavirus que se ha descubierto más recientemente causa la enfermedad por coronavirus COVID-19. ¿Qué es la COVID-19?
  13. 13. La COVID-19 es la enfermedad infecciosa causada por el coronavirus que se ha descubierto más recientemente. Tanto el nuevo virus como la enfermedad eran desconocidos antes de que estallara el brote en Wuhan (China) en diciembre de 2019. 8. ¿Como se Diagnóstica? El diagnóstico se hace a través de pruebas moleculares; sin embargo, primero se descarta o confirma la presencia de los virus más frecuentes, así como el antecedente de viaje del paciente a China (ciudad de Wuhan) o su contacto con un caso confirmado y así es posible definir si puede tener o no la enfermedad. El Laboratorio Nacional de Referencia de Virología del INS cuenta con la capacidad de realizar el diagnóstico para diferenciar coronavirus como SARS, MERS-CoV y los cuatro endémicos en Colombia que causan IRA común. Los laboratorios clínicos deberán continuar utilizando el algoritmo recomendado para la vigilancia de influenza de rutina y los casos de IRAG e IRAG inusitado. Las pruebas para el nCoV - 2019 deben ser realizadas en aquellos pacientes que se ajustan a la definición de caso, toda vez que se hayan descartado otros agentes como virus respiratorios comunes y bacterianos, causantes de cuadros clínicos similares y deberán ser enviadas al Laboratorio Nacional de Referencia del INS para que se realice la prueba específica molecular (rRT-PCR) recomendada por la OMS y desarrollada por investigadores alemanes, que será implementada como prueba confirmatoria por el INS. 9. Qué medidas de prevención y control debe instaura dentro de la empresa.? Medidas de protección para todas las personas Manténgase al día de la información más reciente sobre el brote de COVID-19, a la que puede acceder en el sitio web de la OMS y a través de las autoridades de salud pública pertinentes a nivel nacional y local. La COVID-19 sigue afectando principalmente a la población de China, aunque se han producido brotes en otros países. La mayoría de las personas que se infectan padecen una enfermedad leve y se recuperan, pero en otros casos puede ser más grave. Cuide su salud y proteja a los demás a través de las siguientes medidas:  Lávese las manos a fondo y con frecuencia usando un desinfectante a base de alcohol o con agua y jabón.
  14. 14. ¿Por qué? Lavarse las manos con agua y jabón o usando un desinfectante a base de alcohol mata los virus que pueda haber en sus manos.  Mantenga una distancia mínima de 1 metro (3 pies) entre usted y cualquier persona que tosa o estornude. ¿Por qué? Cuando alguien tose o estornuda, despide por la nariz o por la boca unas gotículas de líquido que pueden contener el virus. Si está demasiado cerca, puede respirar las gotículas y con ellas el virus de la COVID-19, si la persona que tose tiene la enfermedad.  Evite tocarse los ojos, la nariz y la boca ¿Por qué? Las manos tocan muchas superficies y pueden recoger virus. Una vez contaminadas, las manos pueden transferir el virus a los ojos, la nariz o la boca. Desde allí, el virus puede entrar en su cuerpo y causarle la enfermedad.  Tanto usted como las personas que les rodean deben asegurarse de mantener una buena higiene de las vías respiratorias. Eso significa cubrirse la boca y la nariz con el codo doblado o con un pañuelo de papel al toser o estornudar. El pañuelo usado debe desecharse de inmediato. ¿Por qué? Los virus se propagan a través de las gotículas. Al mantener una buena higiene respiratoria está protegiendo a las personas que le rodean de virus como los del resfriado, la gripe y la COVID-19.  Permanezca en casa si no se encuentra bien. Si tiene fiebre, tos y dificultad para respirar, busque atención médica y llame con antelación. Siga las instrucciones de las autoridades sanitarias locales. ¿Por qué? Las autoridades nacionales y locales dispondrán de la información más actualizada sobre la situación en su zona. Llamar con antelación permitirá que su dispensador de atención de salud le dirija rápidamente hacia el centro de salud adecuado. Esto también le protegerá a usted y ayudará a prevenir la propagación de virus y otras infecciones.  Manténgase informado sobre las últimas novedades en relación con la COVID-19. Siga los consejos de su dispensador de atención de salud, de las autoridades sanitarias
  15. 15. pertinentes a nivel nacional y local o de su empleador sobre la forma de protegerse a sí mismo y a los demás ante la COVID-19. ¿Por qué? Las autoridades nacionales y locales dispondrán de la información más actualizada acerca de si la COVID-19 se está propagando en su zona. Son los interlocutores más indicados para dar consejos sobre lo que debe hacer la gente de su zona para protegerse. Medidas de protección para las personas que se encuentran en zonas donde se está propagando la COVID-19 o que las han visitado recientemente (en los últimos 14 días) • Siga las orientaciones antes expuestas (Medidas de protección para todas las personas) • Permanezca en casa si empieza a encontrarse mal, aunque se trate de síntomas leves como dolor de cabeza y rinorrea, hasta que se recupere. ¿Por qué? Evitar los contactos con otras personas y las visitas a centros médicos permitirá que estos últimos funcionen con mayor eficacia y ayudará a protegerle a usted y a otras personas de posibles infecciones por el virus de la COVID-19 u otros. • Si tiene fiebre, tos y dificultad para respirar, busque rápidamente asesoramiento médico, ya que podría deberse a una infección respiratoria u otra afección grave. Llame con antelación e informe a su dispensador de atención de salud sobre cualquier viaje que haya realizado recientemente o cualquier contacto que haya mantenido con viajeros. ¿Por qué? Llamar con antelación permitirá que su dispensador de atención de salud le dirija rápidamente hacia el centro de salud adecuado. Esto ayudará también a prevenir la propagación de virus y otras infecciones. 10. Síntomas, periodo de incubación, modo de transmisión. Los síntomas: más comunes de la COVID-19 son fiebre, cansancio y tos seca. Algunos pacientes pueden presentar dolores, congestión nasal, rinorrea, dolor de garganta o diarrea. Estos síntomas suelen ser leves y aparecen de forma gradual. Algunas personas se infectan pero no desarrollan ningún síntoma y no se encuentran mal. La mayoría de las personas (alrededor del 80%) se recupera de la enfermedad sin necesidad de realizar ningún tratamiento
  16. 16. especial. Alrededor de 1 de cada 6 personas que contraen la COVID-19 desarrolla una enfermedad grave y tiene dificultad para respirar. Las personas mayores y las que padecen afecciones médicas subyacentes, como hipertensión arterial, problemas cardiacos o diabetes, tienen más probabilidades de desarrollar una enfermedad grave. En torno al 2% de las personas que han contraído la enfermedad han muerto. Las personas que tengan fiebre, tos y dificultad para respirar deben buscar atención médica. El periodo de incubación de la enfermedad: se ha estimado entre 2 y 14 días. La evidencia sobre la transmisión del virus antes del comienzo de los síntomas no se ha podido verificar hasta la fecha. Modo de transmisión: Una persona puede contraer la COVID-19 por contacto con otra que esté infectada por el virus. La enfermedad puede propagarse de persona a persona a través de las gotículas procedentes de la nariz o la boca que salen despedidas cuando una persona infectada tose o exhala. Estas gotículas caen sobre los objetos y superficies que rodean a la persona, de modo que otras personas pueden contraer la COVID-19 si tocan estos objetos o superficies y luego se tocan los ojos, la nariz o la boca. También pueden contagiarse si inhalan las gotículas que haya esparcido una persona con COVID-19 al toser o exhalar. Por eso es importante mantenerse a más de 1 metro (3 pies) de distancia de una persona que se encuentre enferma. 11. Como indica a sus trabajadores el correcto lavado de manos. Los pasos para una técnica correcta de lavado de manos según la Organización Mundial de la Salud son:  Mojarse las manos  Aplicar suficiente jabón para cubrir toda la mano  Frotar las palmas entre si  Frotar la palma de la mano derecha contra el dorso de la mano izquierda entrelazando los dedos, y viceversa  Frotar las palmas de las manos entre sí, con los dedos entrelazados  Frotar el dorso de los dedos de una mano contra la palma de la mano opuesta, manteniendo unidos los dedos
  17. 17.  Rodeando el pulgar izquierdo con la palma de la mano derecha, frotarlo con un movimiento de rotación, y viceversa.  Frotar la punta de los dedos de la mano derecha contra la palma de la mano izquierda, haciendo un movimiento de rotación, y viceversa.  Enjuagar las manos.  Secarlas con una toalla de un solo uso.  Utilizar la toalla para cerrar el grifo. Padecer o no una enfermedad está a un simple lavado de manos de distancia. Este es el método más fácil, rápido y económico para evitar enfermedades causadas sobre todo por bacterias y parásitos. Es necesario hacer de este, más que un hábito, una necesidad constante. En la vida cotidiana existen momentos clave que requieren de una limpieza de manos que no debemos olvidar: después de tocar a tu mascota, tras ir al baño o antes de comer. Por su parte, para los profesionales de la salud, la higiene de manos es una obligación que deben cumplir para con sus pacientes y que no puede ser omitido por ninguna circunstancia.

