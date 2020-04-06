Successfully reported this slideshow.
Actividad 4

  1. 1. SISVAD Percibantiene comoobjetivoprimarioseg�npasenlasdisposicionesde loscompa�erosel seguimientonutricional de losni�osde 0a 18 a�os y tambi�nde personasque se encuentranen condiciones de desnutrici�n severaYmortalidadasociadasa estasEstose realizaconel finde hacer unseguimientoenrelaci�nasociadacontodosloscasosde desnutrici�n. Adicionales Dentrode sus principalesobjetivos eslapoblaci�n menorde edad,lapoblaci�nembarazada, tambi�ntenemosclaroque sirve parahacerinvestigacionesepidemiol�gicas,tambi�nsirvepara llevarunplany un control como corresponde aunaevaluaci�nde intervencionesensaludque las Secretar�ade salude intervengaencualquierade estosfactores. dentrode la exposici�n tambi�nque se relacionaconalgunasenfermedadesnutricionales identificarlos riesgosque correnlosmenoresde edadencuantoa laseguridadalimentariaque puedentenerellos se puede mirarque sonpatronesde ocurrenciaydistribuci�n ala malnutrici�n esoescomo el factor principal porel cual se te trata ese tema. SIVIM En el sistema de vigilancia epidemiol�gica de la violencia intrafamiliar la dentro de las exposiciones que hicieron nuestros compa�eros pudimos observar diferentes estad�sticas que se toman en cuanto al maltrato infantil la violencia sexual e abusos sexuales que se pueden conectar pues en diferentes entorno de nuestro pa�s tambi�n pudimos analizar qu� es una situaci�n muy grave y que las mujeres son las principales Afectadas encuentro violencia familiar dentro de los datos que nos dieron nuestros compa�eros tambi�n se observ� que los ni�os son muestra atados por adultos, Los cuales en ocasiones son familiares muy cercanos entre los que se encuentran t�os primos hermanos padrastro, Tambi�n pudimos analizar dentro de los compa�eros explicaban que estos datos se consolidaban y se remit�an a bases de datos De salud p�blica de salud p�blica de las diferentes ciudades del pa�s y municipios SIVEA En el sistema de vigilancia epidemiol�gica de la salud nos caus� gran sorpresa ya que no conoc�amos que llevar�n datos estad�sticos sobre la salud de las personas en las compa�eras de los defin�an como que miran todas las patolog�as que afectan las cavidad oral adem�s permiten una medici�n de los �ndices utilizados en la salud y la realizaci�n de intervenciones qu� quiere decir esto que se lleva una estad�stica sobre todo los problemas bucales que tiene la poblaci�n eh dentro de los aclaraciones que no se sigan ellas dec�an que solo este sistema se practica en Bogot� que tiene un punto y una base de datos llevas en este caso tambi�n dec�an que en Pereira se lleva toda esta informaci�n pero de una manera m�s lenta ya que la informaci�n se entrega cada mes. Se pudo observar tambi�n que uno de los
  2. 2. grandes prop�sitos que se tiene con este sistema es hacer un mejoramiento continuo de la calidad odontol�gica de la poblaci�n DECRETO 3518 Decreto 3518 reglamenta todo el sistema de vigilancia p�blica el cual lo componen secretaria de salud municipal Secretar�a de Salud departamental y Ministerio de Salud este decreto reglamenta todos los eventos que puedan relacionarse en cuanto a enfermedades que pueda tener toda la poblaci�n colombiana no quiere decir que todas las enfermedades se llevan estad�sticamente. Se hacen cierta parte de las enfermedades donde se llevan estad�sticas seg�n los casos pertinentes a los cuales se les est� haciendo seguimiento en ese momento y que constantemente a trav�s de todo el a�o se realizan estos. Dentro de la exposici�n y lo que explicaba la profesora nos hac�a una aclaraci�n que el Instituto nacional de salud es la entidad que define Plantea que viene en Colombia si se presenta alg�n brote o alguna pandemia a nivel nacional REGLAMENTO SANITARIO INTERNACIONAL El reglamento internacional sanitaria 2005 seg�n la exposici�n que nosotros hicimos un conjunto de normas y procedimientos acordados por 194 pa�ses que su objetivo principal y limitar la propagaci�n internacional de epidemias y otras emergencias de salud es incrementar la seguridad salud p�blica a nivel global minimizar las interferencias entre viajes comercios y econom�as esto permite que las esto permite que en las en las pandemias digamos como en este caso lo del coronavirus tengan un control y tengan medidas exactas para el momento en el que llegue a ese pa�s, Tambi�n permite hacer controles en llegadas internacionales de los diferentes pa�ses como los muelles aeropuertos internacionales y fronteras lim�trofes de cada uno de ellos. Tambi�n dentro de lo que nosotros Dispusimos mostramos un precio encontr� la respuesta entre pandemia que ser�a siguiente el sistema de salud fuerte en cada pa�s laboratorios en el sistema de premio lo gi a preparativo tener claro c�mo manejar los casos llegado a presentarse control de las infecciones una movilizaci�n social comunicaci�n entre todos los entes encargados de la parte de salud en cada pa�s esto lo que nos ayuda a que la propagaci�n de la pandemia no sea tan fuerte. Y para finalizar pues encuentro a riesgo sanitario internacional exige a los pa�ses que se encuentran pues vinculados que mejoren los mecanismos internos de
  3. 3. vigilancia que tengan una mejor notificaci�n ante la salud p�blica que se puedan reforzar una capacidad nacional de vigilancia y respuesta que las capacidades que tengan detectar las respuestas a nivel local cumplan con lo que el reglamento les diga que tengan un impacto en el reglamento y que esto ayuda a nivel mundial a evitar estos OBJECTIVO El objetivo de revisar todos los sistemas de vigilancia y toda la normatividad es para nosotros de mucha importancia ya que con estos podremos tener un mapa m�s claro sobre c�mo se miden diferentes tipos de estad�stica. Es tambi�n tener claro que con esto podemos llegar M�s adelante bases m�s claras cuando lleguemos a los sistemas de vigilancia epidemiol�gico que veremos en la carrera mucho m�s adelante. Tambi�n es lograr saber y entender los diferentes sistemas que tenemos en el pa�s y como �stos ayudan a controlar diferentes tipos de eventualidades tanto en el �mbito de la salud como en los �mbitos sociales del pa�s.

