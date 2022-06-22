It is hard to deny that the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way we travel. The COVID outbreak is fueled by a rising tide of Omicron sub variants that have spread to the United States. COVID tests are often required nowadays before traveling on a flight and it seems that policy will stay the same for the foreseeable future. This valid policy is designed to keep you and your fellow passengers safe. Yet it does require some preparation on your part. Our COVID testing center in Orange County offers the latest COVID travel test options, such as the Rapid Antigen test and the RT PCR test in Las Vegas, to minimize any inconveniences you might experience during your travel.