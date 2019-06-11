DOWNLOAD [PDF] {EPUB} Star Wars Adventures Vol. 5: Mechanical Mayhem

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Star Wars Adventures Vol. 5: Mechanical Mayhem by John Barber, Chad Thomas, Nick Brokenshire, Elsa Charretier, Pierrick Colinet
Title: Star Wars Adventures Vol. 5: Mechanical Mayhem Author: John Barber, Chad Thomas, Nick Brokenshire, Elsa Charretier, Pierrick Colinet
These ARE the droids you're looking for! Your favorite dysfunctional droid team, R2-D2 and C-3PO, bumbles through the Star Wars universe in these kid-friendly tales.
Star Wars Adventures Vol. 5: Mechanical Mayhem
Star Wars Adventures Vol. 5: Mechanical Mayhem by John Barber, Chad Thomas, Nick Brokenshire, Elsa Charretier, Pierrick Colinet








Book details



Title: Star Wars Adventures Vol. 5: Mechanical Mayhem
Author: John Barber, Chad Thomas, Nick Brokenshire, Elsa Charretier, Pierrick Colinet
Pages: 80
Format: PDF / EPUB / MOBI
ISBN: 9781684054220
Publisher: IDW Publishing




Description

These ARE the droids you&#039;re looking for! Your favorite dysfunctional droid team, R2-D2 and C-3PO, bumbles through the Star Wars universe in these kid-friendly tales.

First, R2-D2 tries to stop an Imperial spy from revealing a Rebel secret. But will C-3PO help, or just get in the way? Then, in a story set in the time of the Clone Wars, Anakin and Padme are desperate to get away from the endless fights, both on the battlefield and the floor of the Senate. But when their vacation goes haywire, will R2-D2 and 3PO be able to set things right? Plus, stories featuring IG-88, Mace Windu, and Max Rebo!

Continuing the family-friendly stories Star Wars Adventures is known for, Volume 5 collects issues #9, #12, and #13. From creators John Barber, Chad Thomas, Elsa Charretier, Pierrick Colinet, Nick Brokenshire, Scott Peterson, and Mauricet.






