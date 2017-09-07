Copyright © 2016, Oracle and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. | Selling IaaS & DB Cloud Services Sales Tools and Pr...
  1. 1. Copyright © 2016, Oracle and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. | Selling IaaS & DB Cloud Services Sales Tools and Programs for Partners Ralf Sauer Partner Solution Center, Oracle EMEA Tomislav Kralj Oracle Partner Hub Javier Puerta Director, DB Cloud Partner Programs Oracle EMEA A&C Sep. 7th, 2017 10:00 CET (9am UK – 11:00 EET)
  2. 2. Copyright © 2016, Oracle and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. | Safe Harbor Statement The following is intended to outline our general product direction. It is intended for information purposes only, and may not be incorporated into any contract. It is not a commitment to deliver any material, code, or functionality, and should not be relied upon in making purchasing decisions. The development, release, and timing of any features or functionality described for Oracle’s products remains at the sole discretion of Oracle.
  3. 3. Copyright © 2017, Oracle and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. 4 Agenda • Engaging and Using the Oracle Solution Center • Using Oracle Demo Central to help sell Oracle Cloud • IaaS TCO calculator • Other Sales Resources  Cloud Sales Kits  Oracle & Intel Ignite Program
  4. 4. Copyright © 2014 Oracle and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. | Ralf Sauer Biz. Development Partner Solution Centers OASC EMEA VAD/VAR Strategy
  5. 5. Copyright © 2014 Oracle and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. | OSC Mission Test Before You Invest “Deliver high value solutions and services to Customers, through Oracle and Partner technologies by solving their business needs”
  6. 6. Copyright © 2014 Oracle and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. | Oracle Solution Centers Where customers test-drive Oracle Technology, Applications, Engineered Systems, Servers, and Storage in a secure, interoperable environment for On-Premise, Cloud @ Customers, Private, Hybrid & Public Cloud 7
  7. 7. Copyright © 2014 Oracle and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. | Oracle Solution Center Locations 8 Edinburgh, UK Reston, US Reading, UK Broomfield, US Global OSC, Santa Clara, US Mexico City, Mexico Sao Paulo, Brazil Tokyo, Japan Beijing, China Sydney, Australia Singapore Delhi, India 3 Major Hubs: SCA, LLG, SING
  8. 8. Copyright © 2014 Oracle and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. | Oracle Solution Center Scale 10,000 100PB 1000 22,000 $8.2 billion Over 2000 Systems Storage Racks Deals/Year Pipeline/Revenue MY Industry Experience 72% Win-Rate On Closure and Pipeline Generation
  9. 9. Copyright © 2014 Oracle and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. | OSC Services • Multi-Product Customer Demonstration • Budgetary Architecture Recommendation • Architecture Design & Capacity Planning • Apps on Oracle Platform & Technology • Enterprise Industry Solutions • Customer POCs • ISV Competency(SAP, SAS, etc) • Performance Benchmarking • Architecture Evaluation & Consulting • Technology Briefings 10
  10. 10. Copyright © 2014 Oracle and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. | OSC Services • Oracle Cloud • Engineered Systems • Workshop & Reverse BM • Demos and Industry Solution Showcase • Storage(Tapes, Disk, Flash, ZFS, ZDLRA) • Sizing & Reference Architecture • Partner Enablement (ISV, VAD, SI, IHV) • Demand Generation & Field Training • Authorized OSC 11
  11. 11. Copyright © 2014 Oracle and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. | Five Oracle Journeys to the Public Cloud Public Cloud Legacy Data Center1 Engineered Systems / Storage Hybrid Cloud Public Cloud2 Legacy Data Center Public Cloud Cloud at Customer3 Legacy Data Center Public Cloud Private Cloud4 Legacy Data Center Public Cloud Legacy Data Center5
  12. 12. Copyright © 2014 Oracle and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. | Cloud @ Customer Cloud @ Solution Centers: Pre-Sales Deal Support On-Premise Public CloudHybrid Cloud Private Cloud • Budgetary Architecture & Sizing • Customer Solution architectures & demos • Customer hands-on Workshops • Heterogeneous POC • Performance BM Cloud Machines IaaS/PaaS ExaCS, BDCS BMCS, SPARC CS IaaS/PaaS VPN • Budgetary Architecture & Sizing • Customer Solution architectures & demos • Customer hands-on Workshops • Heterogeneous POC • Performance BM • Budgetary Architecture & Sizing • Customer Solution architectures & demos • Customer hands-on Workshops • Heterogeneous POC • Lite-Weight BM • Budgetary Architecture & Sizing • Customer Solution architectures & demos • Customer hands-on Workshops • Heterogeneous POC • Performance BM • Limited SaaS
  13. 13. Copyright © 2014 Oracle and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. | 14 Budgetary Architecture Recommendation Services CLOUD USAGE TECHNOLOGYSYSTEMS KNOWLEDGE BASE APPS http://bartool.oraclecorp.com Centralized Tool with Global Support  Oracle Sales – Online  Oracle Partners – via OPN  Oracle Customers – Account Mgr  Oracle Database 12c  Consolidation  AWR Miner  AIA/SOA Suite  IDM Suite  Oracle SuperCluster  Oracle MiniCluster  SPARC Servers  ZDLRA  ZFS Storage  ZFS Backup Appliance  Oracle Product Teams  Oracle Engineering Teams  Oracle Solution Center  E-Business Suite  PeopleSoft  JD Edwards  Value Chain Planning  Siebel  Fusion Applications  Oracle Retail  OBIEE  Hyperion Planning  Big Data  Oracle Social Network  WebCenter  Compute Cloud Service – IaaS  Storage Cloud Service – IaaS  Java Cloud Service – JaaS  Database Cloud Service – DBaaS  Exadata Database Cloud Service – DBaaS  Database Backup Cloud Service – DBaaS  MySQL Cloud Service - PaaS  Exadata Cloud Machine  Oracle Cloud Machine  Exadata Database Machine  Exalogic Elastic Cloud  Oracle Database Appliance  X86 Servers BAR Tool
  14. 14. Copyright © 2014 Oracle and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. | Partner-specific Services Partner Business Strategy Team Services Oracle Authorized Solution Centers 15
  15. 15. Copyright © 2014 Oracle and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. | Partner Type Purpose IHV With IHVs, we are focused on Interoperability solutions and broaden our software positioning. ISV With ISVs, we extend joint SW Technology solutions to complement our HW and Cloud Offerings. VAD/VAR With VADs, and VARs we enable them to accelerate sales--a force multiplier to rapidly penetrate all available markets. GSI/ RSI With SIs, we are leading the way for most sophisticated business-technology solutions and cloud market creators. OASC With OASC, we work predominate VADs in the region to sell to markets we otherwise will not have access to. Professional Services With High Value and Margin Services, we will use skills from above and deploy to Cloud markets rapidly. CTO Last but not the least, with CTO and combining strengths from all of the above we will help compete then ever before. Presales Solutions Lab Dedicated infrastructure for Presales and Consultative Solution Development. 16 Charter / Operational Focus / Status  Expand Business Areas  Increase Revenue Flow  Operate Efficiently
  16. 16. Copyright © 2014 Oracle and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. | Named Resource • Ralf • Matt • Maurice Named Resource • Mark; Ralf; Matt; Ramesh • SPARC/SOLARIS/Storage /Migration – Kevin • SPARC/SOLARIS/Linux/N etwork – Mike • Tier-1 Apps – Hien • Database & Storage – Sathish • Database and Storage -- Daniel Named Resource • BAR and BOM -- Maurice • BAR – Hien, Sathish, Daniel, Kevin • TCO & RoI -- Matt Named Resource • SPARC – Kevin, Mike, Daniel. • Linux – Mike • Storage – Daniel, Sathish, Hien, Kevin. • Network – Mike • Technology – Daniel, Sathish, Kevin. • Apps – Hien. Named Resource • Matt, Ramesh, Ralf and Mark. 17 On Premise to Oracle Public Cloud Process Example Cloud Readiness •Cloud Readiness Survey Solution Mapping •Mind Map •Solution Choices Product Mapping •GA Cloud Products •BAR Service •TCO •ROI POV •Solution Validation •Solution Refinement •Generate Timelines Execute •Project Framework •High Level Project Plan •Switch over to Consulting Solution PresentationDiscovery Implementation Project Management and Business Coordination Phase Stage Resource Specialization Cloud Activity
  17. 17. Copyright © 2014 Oracle and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. | On-Premise Engineered Systems Customer: Regional Development Bank. ISV - Polaris Business Problem Oracle Insight was asked to study RDB’s current Application Platforms and Systems and recommend a future state that would improve agility, improve customer experience, increase availability, reduce risk, reduce operational costs while increasing the incremental revenue. Exadata was proposed as the architecture solution and performance platform, benchmark tests for RDBs complex architecture was conducted at OSC. Success Criteria  Prove performance capability for existing workloads on Engineered Systems.  Reduced run time execution of EOD/SOD from 6 to 2 hours.  EOM processing from 12 to 4 hours.  Speed execution of database backups from 2.5 hours to 40 minutes. Applications  Micro Finance Banking Application on JBoss 4.0  JDK 1.4  Oracle Database 11g Enterprise Edition (RAC) Recommended Platform  Exadata X6-2 Workload Type  Mixed and I/O Competing Workloads.  Simultaneous OLTP and Batch Loads of EOD/SOD/EOM.  Additional I/O on backup using Oracle Data pump Competition  Won against Dell | EMC Solution Result  OSC performed this benchmark testing in a short time of 1 week demonstrating Exadata features and performance capabilities.  Process run times executed were the best ever observed in RDBs experience.  Daily EOD/SOD run times where reduced from 6hrs to 2hrs on Exadata.  End of Month (EOM) run times were reduced from 12hrs to 4hrs.  Data pump exports were faster by completing in 40mins and exceeded expectations.
  18. 18. Copyright © 2014 Oracle and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. | On-Premise Engineered Systems Customer: Bangladesh Election Commission. Business Problem BEC, an independent constitutional body of the nation of Bangladesh and legal authority to manage highly confidential data of up to 100 million population and to conduct smooth and error free general elections. They wanted to consolidate voters data spread across nearly 535 databases in variety of format and heterogeneous platforms and upgrade their Biometric Identification and Voter Registration system to further consolidate citizens’ data, such as fingerprints and photos; improve data security; and reduce administration requirements and to ensure that the database can scale to accommodate around 3% to 5% more registrations per year, as more citizens reach legal voting age. At the same time wanted to improve processing speeds and system performance in preparation for future elections. The ISV, TigerIT approached Oracle Partner Solution Center for solution architecture guidance to consolidate provincial databases running on heterogeneous platforms and to standardize their application system on Oracle Exadata. Success Criteria  Architecture Recommendation on Oracle Exadata to consolidate large number of databases.  Prove Scalability, Performance and Security to manage highly confidential data. Applications  TigerIT Identity Management Credentialing (TIdMC) solution Recommended Platform  Oracle Exadata, Oracle Database Enterprise Edition  Oracle SOA Suite, BIEE Workload Type  1,500 employees accessing system with nearly 6000 concurrent queries.  Mixed workload. Solution Result  First Oracle Exadata implementation in Bangladesh.  OSC team along with other Oracle teams guided the partner on end-to-end database migration / upgrade and consolidation methodology.  Overall system performance improved by 300% on Oracle Exadata.  Management and Administration requirements reduced by 20- 30%.  Implemented proper security procedures and policies using best practices to track and analyze how the staff across 602 locations used the system.
  19. 19. Copyright © 2014 Oracle and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. | Additional Onsite Resources: Oracle Authorized Solution Centers & Demo Central 20
  20. 20. Copyright © 2014 Oracle and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. | What is OASC ? 21
  21. 21. Copyright © 2014 Oracle and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. | Oracle Authorized Solution Center Community (Globally) 22 FORS, Russia (in setup) Axiz Workgroup, South Africa, Mauritius Interdist Alliances, Nigeria, Kenya CTC, Japan Techaccess, UAE, KSA ArrowECS, Switzerland, Austria Redington, KSA (under evaluation)
  22. 22. Copyright © 2014 Oracle and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. | 23 Oracle Authorized Solution Center: Service Offerings CORE SERVICES (ON PREMISE) COMMUNICATION, MARKETING, AND GTM CLOUD SERVICES POC, Benchmarks Cloud Demos Cloud POC Cloud Workshops Cloud Sales Process Readiness Assessment Social Media Website Flyers Newsletters Sales Kits Solution Days Breakfast Sessions Customer Visits Demos Workshops Supported by BAR-Services Supported PBS Team: TOI, Deal Support, ..
  23. 23. Copyright © 2014 Oracle and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. | Oracle Demo Central 24
  24. 24. Copyright © 2014 Oracle and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. | Resource Links: 25
  25. 25. Copyright © 2014 Oracle and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. | Engagement Model How to submit an Engagement Request 26 For OSC deal support and Partner Strategic engagements (Oracle Internal): http://osc.oraclecorp.com For Sizings and Architectur Recommendations (External Link): https://apex.oracle.com/pls/apex/f?p=87370:1:::NO Oracle Demo Central (External Link): https://demo.oracle.com/
  26. 26. Copyright © 2017, Oracle and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. 27 Agenda • Engaging and Using the Oracle Solution Center • Using Oracle Demo Central to help sell Oracle Cloud • IaaS TCO calculator • Other Sales Resources  Cloud Sales Kits  Oracle & Intel Ignite Program
  28. 28. Copyright © 2017, Oracle and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. 29 Agenda • Engaging and Using the Oracle Solution Center • Using Oracle Demo Central to help sell Oracle Cloud • IaaS TCO calculator • Other Sales Resources  Cloud Sales Kits  Oracle & Intel Ignite Program
  29. 29. Copyright © 2014 Oracle and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. | • Internal materials now available for Partners – http://www.oracle.com/part ners/en/partner-with- oracle/market-and- sell/sales-central/isv-apps- with-db/secure/index.html – Or google: • “oracle salescentral” Cloud Sales Kits Presentations, Battlecards, Customer Stories,…
  30. 30. Copyright © 2014 Oracle and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. | Sample of Battlecard 31
  31. 31. Copyright © 2014 Oracle and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. | • Joint Intel-Oracle program • Funds pre-sales – Move new or existing workloads to cloud: • IaaS, PaaS, Cloud@Customer – Upgrading on-premises infrastructure and taking advantage of public Oracle Cloud services • Examples of Presales Activities – Proof of Concepts with Cloud Services – Cloud Migration Services – Cloud Knowledge and Architecture Workshops • Up to 25 K$ per project • Deal size > 250 K$ • Contact your Oracle Channel rep – Program contacts: • georgette.westra@oracle.com • victor.rotaru@oracle.com Cloud Ignition Program
  32. 32. Copyright © 2014 Oracle and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. | 33 • 2-day workshop • Contact your local Partner Enablement person to set up a session in your country PTS Workshop Migrate your Application to the Oracle Cloud Workshop
  33. 33. Copyright © 2014 Oracle and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. | • Helping partners and ISVs migrate to the cloud and modernize their applications, at no cost! – At the Oracle ISV Migration Center we take care of your needs as an ISV. You will find a professional environment at hand for all your needs, supported by experienced product experts, that can guide you to modernize and evolve your solution to the latest market trends using Oracle leading Technologies. Book one of the standard workshops regularly scheduled at the Partner Hubs or contact us with your specific assistance requests. – More info at http://www.oracle.com/partners/emea-en/partner- with-oracle/partner-hub/index.html 34 Oracle Innovation & Modernization Center
  34. 34. Copyright © 2014 Oracle and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. | • Demo Services – Oracle Solution Center – $300 Trial – Oracle Demonstration Services – OPN Limited Low Cost Cloud Environments – Arrow POC environment • Sales Tools & Programs – Intel Cloud Ignite Program – Database as a Service Business Value Tool – IaaS TCO calculator 35 • References – Public references page • search: “database cloud” • Upcoming sales webcasts: – Sep. 21 - Moving Oracle Workloads to the Cloud: Oracle Applications – Oct. 12 - Data Management Platform for Innovation – Oct. 26 - High Availability and Disaster Recovery with Oracle Cloud More
